Saudi Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ways to boost economic recovery

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and discussed bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under the Indonesian Presidency.

Al-Jadaan and Yellen also discussed the most prominent economic aspects stemming from the recent geopolitical tensions and the way in which global economic recovery can be boosted amid challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

The meeting was virtually attended by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury.