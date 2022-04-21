You are here

Saudi Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ways to boost economic recovery

Saudi Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ways to boost economic recovery
The meeting was virtually attended by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ways to boost economic recovery

Saudi Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ways to boost economic recovery
RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and discussed bilateral economic relations between the two countries. 

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under the Indonesian Presidency.

Al-Jadaan and Yellen also discussed the most prominent economic aspects stemming from the recent geopolitical tensions and the way in which global economic recovery can be boosted amid challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. 

The meeting was virtually attended by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury.

 

US investor Bill Ackman sells Netflix stake after losing $430m 

US investor Bill Ackman sells Netflix stake after losing $430m 
US investor Bill Ackman sells Netflix stake after losing $430m 

US investor Bill Ackman sells Netflix stake after losing $430m 
NEW YORK: American investor Bill Ackman has sold his stakes in Netflix, after facing a loss of $430 million. 

The decision from Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management came at a time when the streaming movie and TV giant reported an unexpected drop in subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported.

It was around three months back that Ackman amassed a stake worth $1.1 billion in Netflix. 

When Ackman bought 3.1 million shares in Netflix, the value per share was $360. However, shares in Netflix tumbled in the past few days, and on Wednesday, they closed at $226.19. 

Ackman's holdings in Netflix would have been worth about $700 million as of Wednesday’s closing.

Saudi real estate prices rise 0.4% in Q1 as residential prices increase 

Saudi real estate prices rise 0.4% in Q1 as residential prices increase 
Saudi real estate prices rise 0.4% in Q1 as residential prices increase 

Saudi real estate prices rise 0.4% in Q1 as residential prices increase 
RIYADH: Saudi real estate prices rose 0.4 percent during the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg
Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg
RIYADH: The Bank of America Corp. has appointed Yazaid Al-Salloom to run its business in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Al-Salloom left Standard Chartered to replace Motashar Al Murshed at the US bank.  

The new hire will also cover Kuwait and Bahrain, besides Saudi Arabia, for Bank of America. 

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines
Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines
  The partnership agreement will be formally sealed on Friday, with licensing expected to be completed by the end of next year
Portuguese project developer Madoqua Renewables, Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Dutch firm Power2X announced plans on Thursday to invest 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in a green hydrogen plant in Portugal.


First production at the plant to be erected in the port city of Sines, 150 km (93 miles) south of Lisbon, and to be powered by wind and solar parks that will be built in parallel, is expected by 2025, they said in a statement.


So-called green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity, is seen as a key power source that can reduce pollution from long-haul heavy transport, steel and chemical industries and power generation.


The companies said the plant would include a 500-megawatt electrolyzer to produce 50,000 tons of green hydrogen and 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.


The partnership agreement will be formally sealed on Friday, with licensing expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The plant should reach full capacity by 2030.


“Portugal is structurally well positioned to play a leading role in Europe’s emerging energy transition space,” said Rogaciano Rebelo, chief executive of Madoqua Renewables, which leads the consortium.


The hydrogen produced is expected to be used by local industry, but also transported by a pipeline currently being developed, injected into the existing natural gas network or processed to create green ammonia for export from the port of Sines, the statement said.


Portugal’s largest utility EDP and oil and gas company Galp Energia are both planning to build green hydrogen plants in the same industrial hub of Sines.
 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 
flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 
DUBAI: Dubai's flydubai will resume daily service to Qassim in Saudi Arabia on May 1, the airline revealed in a statement. 

With the new addition, the number of destinations served by the carrier in Saudi Arabia will become eight, including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu. 

Flights to Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport, formerly Qassim International Airport, will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International between May 1 and May 9. 

Due to the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airport, flights to Qassim from May 9 to June 22 will be operated from Dubai World Central airport. 

Flights to Qassim will resume from Dubai International on June 23, the statement added. 

