Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded

Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded
Members of the British armed forces walk to the air terminal at RAF Brize Norton after assisting with the evacuation of people from Kabul airport in Afghanistan. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded

Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded
  • Resources being redirected toward Ukrainian refugee crisis
  • Ministry of Defence source describes process as ‘absolute shambles’
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than 4,000 Afghans who supported the British military during the August evacuation of Kabul remain stranded as the UK redirects resources toward the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey admitted that 1,000 people eligible for the UK’s Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme, along with their families, remain in Afghanistan, with charities saying the total number exceeds 4,000.

One ARAP applicant told The Independent he was “fearing for his life” and had been forced to remain in Afghanistan despite UK approval.

The 27-year-old said: “We live in fear, in hiding. If we need to buy food, we need to have someone else go out for us. We try to protect ourselves, but this won’t continue. The Taliban have more and more facilities to track us. I feel like we’ve been forgotten.

“I know the UK is paying most attention to the Ukraine war, but it must please keep its promises to us. We protected and supported you; it is your turn to help us.”

Sarah Magill, director of Azadi Charity, which has been supporting ARAP applicants, told The Independent that resources had been “significantly depleted due to the government redeploying ARAP team members to the invasion of Ukraine.”

Magill added: “There is an obvious need to expand the ARAP task force urgently without depleting the secondment of resources to Ukraine, and we ask the government to ensure that action is taken urgently before more lives are lost.”

However, a Ministry of Defence source described the processing of ARAP cases as an “absolute shambles,” with a lack of communication from government leaving Afghans “afraid for their futures.”

The source added: “The government communications (situation) is terrible. Afghans who are in vulnerable situations — some high risk — will send details and paperwork, and they don’t even get a holding email. It’s just stony silence. Army colleagues are appalled.”

Compounding the failings, said the source, is the seeming arbitrariness of the scheme, with some cases being considered far quicker than others.

It is “almost a completely arbitrary process” with “a total lack of transparency,” the source added. “When you’re dealing with people’s lives, this is not how it should be. These are often life and death situations, but the political will is not there.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UK

Japan, New Zealand plan talks on expanded defence cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan, New Zealand plan talks on expanded defence cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
  • In a joint statement, the two sides reiterated existing common positions on a range of issues, including their shared opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and New Zealand on Thursday announced negotiations to expand defence and security cooperation, including intelligence sharing, as they warned of regional challenges — in a veiled reference to Beijing.

The announcement came after talks between Japan’s Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, who is in Tokyo as part of an Asian trip intended to shore up alliances and bolster trade after a pandemic hiatus.

In a joint statement, the two sides reiterated existing common positions on a range of issues, including their shared opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns over regional threats.

“Attempts to change the status quo by force can never be tolerated,” Kishida told reporters after talks with Ardern.

“Japan and New Zealand strongly oppose such attempts in any regions including the East and South China Seas,” he said, though neither leader directly named Beijing.

“We had candid talks about strengthening the strategic partnership between our two countries and generated a concrete result,” Kishida said, announcing a decision to “start talks on a deal in the areas of security and defence”.

In the joint statement, the two sides warned of “growing challenges to the fundamental values and principles shared by Japan and Zealand”, reiterating their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The statement said the two countries would now work on a “legal framework for the reciprocal protection of classified information exchanged between the government to enable more seamless sharing”.

Japan is not part of the Five Eyes intelligence network group — comprising New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Britain and Canada.

But it has been working to bolster other alliances to confront China, including the Quad grouping with the United States, India and Australia. The Quad is expected to hold a summit in Japan next month.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Topics: Japan New Zealand

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary
  • Orban spoke to the pope privately for about 40 minutes in the pontiff's library in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace
  • The Vatican said there would be no statement because the visit was a private one
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis met Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday, expressing appreciation for Budapest taking in Ukrainian refugees, and Orban invited the pope to make a state visit to Hungary.
Orban, on his first international visit since winning a fourth consecutive landslide election victory this month, spoke to the pope privately for about 40 minutes in the pontiff’s library in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.
The Vatican said there would be no statement because the visit was a private one.
A video released by Vatican television showed the pope giving Orban a medal of St. Martin of Tours, a fourth century French saint who was born in what is today Hungary.
According to legend, St. Martin cut his cloak in half and shared it with a beggar.
“I chose this for you ... I thought of you Hungarians who are now receiving the refugees,” Francis said.
The UN refugee agency says the number of people fleeing Ukraine to escape Russia’s invasion has passed 5 million in Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two.
About 625,000 refugees have arrived in Hungary since the start of the war and about 80 percent of them have moved on, according to the latest figures from the Hungarian government.
State news agency MTI quoted Orban as saying the pope “encouraged us that we shouldn’t give up this good habit of ours,” referring to taking in refugees.
Orban and the pope have previously differed on immigration policy in Europe.
On his way to Slovakia last September, Francis stopped in Budapest for seven hours to close a Church congress in the Hungarian capital.
Orban said he invited the pope to visit Hungary next year and received an “encouragingly positive answer,” according to MTI.
At the end of Thursday’s private audience, Francis was heard telling Orban: “God bless you, you family and Hungary.” Orban responded: “We are waiting for you.”

Topics: Vatican Hungary Pope Francis Viktor Orban

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says
  • More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

GENEVA: More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Thursday.
The figure issued by the UN's International Organization for Migration is up from the 7.1 million estimate that it gave on April 5 of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Ukraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’

Ukraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine's foreign minister to Bulgaria: 'It's time to make a choice'

Ukraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’
  • Bulgaria has condemned the invasion, voted to support European Union sanctions against Russia and is hosting more than 90,000 Ukrainian refugees
  • "The best way to bring peace closer today is to stand by Ukraine, not to stand neutral," Kuleba said in the Bulgarian parliament
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

SOFIA: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to NATO and EU member Bulgaria on Thursday to provide sorely needed military aid to help his country survive Russia’s invasion.
Bulgaria has condemned the invasion, voted to support European Union sanctions against Russia and is hosting more than 90,000 Ukrainian refugees, but the four-party ruling coalition remains split over whether to send arms and ammunition to Kyiv.
Kuleba, who arrived in the Black Sea country on Tuesday, said he has still not received a clear answer from Sofia on military aid.
“The best way to bring peace closer today is to stand by Ukraine, not to stand neutral,” Kuleba said in the Bulgarian parliament at the opening of a photo exhibition depicting the war in Ukraine.
“Sometimes you have to make a choice, you cannot be in between, you cannot come up with endless arguments. You have to take a side and you have to take the side of truth. So all I can say is it is time to make a choice,” he said.
Among the coalition parties, Democratic Bulgaria backs sending arms and ammunition and the Russia-friendly Socialists are opposed. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s centrist PP party has proposed a compromise of sending “technical assistance for defense purposes” to Ukraine.
A fourth coalition party, the populist ITN, has not taken a clear position on the issue.
Kuleba dismissed the PP’s compromise proposal.
“If you have a helmet and a bulletproof vest, but you do not have a gun in your hands, you are doomed. So this half-measure is nice politically, but basically the message is: ‘We want you to die protected’,” he said.
Thousands of people have died, cities and towns have been heavily bombarded and some 11 million people — about a quarter of Ukraine’s population — displaced in the war since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
Bulgaria’s parliament is expected to debate next week, after the Orthodox Easter weekend, how to support Ukraine further.
Bulgaria was Moscow’s closest ally in Eastern Europe in Communist times. It has retained important cultural, tourism and trade links and is still heavily reliant on Russian gas and oil.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bulgaria Military NATO EU

UK lawmakers approve probe into PM Boris Johnson’s alleged lies

Opposition parties have accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying to the House of Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street. (AFP)
Opposition parties have accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying to the House of Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
AP

UK lawmakers approve probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies

Opposition parties have accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying to the House of Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street. (AFP)
  • Opposition parties accuse prime minister of lying to the House of Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street
  • Johnson was not present for the decision on a scandal that has rocked his leadership of the country and the Conservative Party
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
AP

LONDON: British lawmakers on Thursday ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
The move, approved by cries of “aye” and without a formal vote in the House of Commons, means Parliament’s Committee of Privileges will investigate whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament — historically a resigning offense if proven.
The probe piles more pressure on a Conservative prime minister whose grip on power has been shaken by claims he flouted the pandemic rules he imposed on the country, then repeatedly failed to own up to it.
The move was instigated by the opposition Labour Party and passed after the government abandoned efforts to get Conservative lawmakers to block it. Johnson’s Conservatives have a substantial majority in Parliament, but many lawmakers were uneasy with the prime minister’s behavior.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the move sought to uphold “the simple principle that honesty, integrity and telling the truth matter in our politics.”
“It is a British principle ... guiding members from every political party in this House,” Starmer said. “But it is a principle under attack.”
Johnson was not present for the decision on a scandal that has rocked his leadership of the country and the Conservative Party. He was more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away in India, insisting he wanted to “get on with the job” of leading the country.
Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) by police last week for attending his own birthday party in his office in June 2020, when people in Britain were barred from meeting up with friends and family, or even visiting dying relatives. Johnson is the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.
He has apologized, but denied he knowingly broke the rules. Johnson’s shifting defense — initially saying there were no illegal gatherings, then claiming it “did not occur to me” that the birthday event was a party — has drawn derision and outrage from opponents, who have called for him to quit.
“The truth is simple and it’s this – he lied to avoid getting caught, and once he got caught, he lied again," Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford said in the House of Commons.
Usually lawmakers are forbidden from accusing one another of lying, but Blackford was not reprimanded by the Speaker.
A growing number of Conservatives are uncomfortable about defending a leader who broke rules he imposed on the country. A few have called openly for Johnson to go, and the number is growing. Others are waiting to see whether public anger translates into Conservative losses at local elections on May 5.
“It is utterly depressing to be asked to defend the indefensible,” said Conservative legislator William Wragg. "Each time part of us withers.”
Lawmaker Steve Baker, until now a prominent supporter, said that Johnson “should be long gone” for violating the “letter and spirit” of the rules.”
“I’ll certainly vote for this motion,” he said. “But really, the prime minister should just know the gig’s up.”
The Committee of Privileges probe will not start until twin police and civil-service investigations into “partygate” have concluded.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating 16 events, including “bring your own booze” office parties and “wine time Fridays” in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings. Police are probing a dozen of the events and so far have handed out at least 50 fines, including ones to Johnson, his wife Carrie and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Johnson could still face more police fines.
Johnson and his allies argue that it would be reckless for the country to change leaders now amid the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze sparked by soaring prices for energy and food.
As he flew to India for a two-day visit focused on boosting economic ties, Johnson again denied knowingly misleading Parliament and insisted he would lead the Conservatives into the next national election, due by 2024.
“I have absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide,” Johnson told Sky News during his visit to the western Indian state of Gujarat. “I want to get on with the job that I was elected to do.”

Topics: Boris Johnson UK Coronavirus

