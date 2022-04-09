You are here

British civil servant left top-secret Afghanistan documents at bus stop

Angus Lapsley (C-L), then-Director for Defense at the British Foreign Affairs ministry speaking to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C-R) in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Angus Lapsley (C-L), then-Director for Defense at the British Foreign Affairs ministry speaking to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C-R) in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

British civil servant left top-secret Afghanistan documents at bus stop

Angus Lapsley (C-L), then-Director for Defense at the British Foreign Affairs ministry speaking to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C-R) in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Angus Lapsley, 52, mislaid papers with locations of US and UK special forces two months before Taliban takeover
  • Lapsley was removed from sensitive cases, but still works in Whitehall and was not charged over breach
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A senior British civil servant risked revealing the locations of elite UK and US troops in Afghanistan after leaving secret documents at a bus stop, two months before the country fell to the Taliban.

Angus Lapsley, 52, removed a bundle of at least 50 papers from the UK Ministry of Defense in June without properly logging them, including one marked “Secret UK eyes only,” according to The Times.

The documents contained the exact number and locations of British special forces in Kabul, who were serving alongside US counterparts. They also detailed Royal Navy activity in the Black Sea, close to the Crimean peninsula.

A member of the public found the documents at a bus stop, where Lapsley dropped them while on his way to work. Though described by a source as “soggy,” the papers were subsequently handed to the BBC, which confirmed they were of a top-secret nature — despite Lapsley initially denying this.

The BBC said it had chosen not to publicize the story as doing so “could endanger the security of British and other personnel in Afghanistan.”

Lapsley, who had been seconded to the MoD, was sent back to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office while he was investigated.

Despite the severity of the issue, which prompted a “furious” response from the US government, he was not charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act.

However, Lapsley saw a proposed move to become the UK’s ambassador to NATO fall through as a result of the breach and had his security clearance revoked.

The FCDO declined to tell The Times why Lapsley had not been charged, or if his security clearance had subsequently been restored.

In 2008, Richard Jackson, another senior UK civil servant, left top-secret documents containing information on Al-Qaeda and Iraq on a train from London. The papers were also given to the BBC by a member of the public. 

Jackson was charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act and fined £2,500 ($3,254).

An investigation into Lapsley’s actions had “independently” confirmed what had happened, but there was “no evidence of espionage,” a UK government spokesperson said at the time of the incident.

A Whitehall source added: “The documents should not have been taken out of the building in this way and in this case.”

Col. Simon Diggins, a former military attache at the British Embassy in Kabul, told The Times: “Special forces operations are regarded as very discreet, so for that information to be revealed, I would regard it to be a serious breach of security. 

“Having the information in the public domain in such a careless way would be regarded as a serious security failure.”

Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
  • The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government
  • Anticipating his loss, Khan, who charged his opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him, has called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide on Sunday
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.
Anticipating his loss, Khan, who charged his opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him, has called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide on Sunday. Khan’s options are limited and should he see a big turnout in his support, he may try to keep the momentum of street protests as a way to pressure Parliament to hold early elections.
Khan earlier had tried to sidestep the vote by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections but a Supreme Court ruling ordered the vote to go ahead.
In an impassioned speech Friday, Khan doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often seemed to favor China and Russia and defied the US
Khan said Washington opposed his Feb. 24 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin hours after tanks rolled into Ukraine, launching a devastating war in the heart of Europe.
The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics. Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday there was “absolutely no truth to these allegations.”
Still, Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly the youth who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket star turned conservative Islamist politician came to power in 2018. He said they needed to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and oppose US dictations.
“You have to come out to protect your own future. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty and your independence. ... This is your duty,” he said. “I will not accept an imposed government.”
Khan’s options are limited and should he see a big turnout in support, he may try to keep the momentum of street protests as a way to pressure Parliament to dissolve and go to early elections.
The no-confidence vote loss for Khan may bring to power some unlikely partners.
Among them is a radically religious party that runs scores of religious schools. The Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam, or Assembly of Clerics, teaches a deeply conservative brand of Islam in its schools. Many of Afghanistan’s Taliban and Pakistan’s own homegrown violent Taliban graduated from JUI schools.
The largest among the opposition parties — the Pakistan People’s Party, led by the son of slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and the Pakistan Muslim League — have been tainted by allegations of widespread corruption.
Pakistan Muslim League leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption after being named in the so-called Panama Papers. That’s a collection of leaked secret financial documents showing how some of the world’s richest hide their money and involving a global law firm based in Panama. Sharif was disqualified by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from holding office.
If the opposition wins the no-confidence vote, it is up to Parliament to choose a new head of government, which could be Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz Sharif. If the lawmakers are unsuccessful, early elections would be called.

Unique to Jakarta, centuries-old tambourine music returns with Ramadan

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
Updated 16 sec ago
AGUNG BASKORO

Unique to Jakarta, centuries-old tambourine music returns with Ramadan

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
  • Known as rebana biang, the instruments have been used by the Betawi community for the past 200 years
  • Today, the tradition is being kept alive by the city’s last remaining ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya
Updated 16 sec ago
AGUNG BASKORO

JAKARTA: The sound of tambourines has returned to the narrow alleys of southern Jakarta after a long pandemic hiatus, marking the month of Ramadan with distinctive Islamic devotional music native to the Indonesian capital.

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. Bigger than those used elsewhere in Southeast Asia and with no metal jingles, the handheld drums are also played during other religious celebrations, but it is especially Ramadan that has traditionally been associated with their sound.

Today, the tradition is being kept alive by the last remaining rebana biang ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

For decades, the group consisted only of family members, with the techniques of playing and producing the rebana handed down from generation to generation. It was only in the 2000s that the great-grandson of its founder, Mohamad Natsir, started to teach the music to those who were not his kin. 

“He was the one who opened space for those who aren’t family to learn rebana and form their own groups,” said David Rahman, 30, who is not a family member but took over the ensemble this year, after Natsir’s death.

The group now has seven members, all between the ages of 25 and 30.

While they have been experimenting by adding other instruments to their performances, rebana remains the core of their art and to perform with them, a musician needs to master it the way their great-grandfathers did and learn 12 traditional rebana strokes.

“Collaborations are meant to attract people to join us,” Rahman said.

“I will keep the original strokes unchanged.”

To keep the original form, however, the young musicians will find it increasingly difficult to maintain their instruments.

There is only one master artisan left in Jakarta who can make the rebana: Abdul Rahman, a member of the extended family of Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

Already 80 years old, he admits that his eyesight is not good anymore.

It takes Rahman two weeks to produce the three different sized drums that form part of the rebana. Sometimes it takes longer, as materials are sourced from other parts of Indonesia and can be expensive. It costs about $350 to make one instrument.

“The raw materials, such as wood and sheepskin, I take from Loning village in Kebumen, Central Java,” he told Arab News.

Rahman says his son has learnt some of the craft, but his skills still require polishing.

For now, the musicians are not trying to borrow tomorrow’s sorrow and are all focused on practice during the fasting month.

“Practicing during Ramadan is a joyful experience,” the group’s leader said.

“We’ll surely gain a (spiritual) reward as it is a good and blessed month.”

They have already earned a warm welcome from members of the Betawi community, after their performances were suspended for two years by coronavirus lockdowns.

Catur Widarsono, a watchman who lives next to the group’s practice room in Ciganjur, said the neighborhood felt desolate without the sound of rebana biang during the pandemic and everyone was happy to hear it again.

“(For us) residents, when there are activities such as rebana during Ramadan, it becomes serene, the atmosphere in the neighborhood becomes serene,” he added.

Mohammad Alwi, whose family also lives nearby, told Arab News he was glad the sound of music was back.

“Because of the pandemic, their routine was less,” he said.

“I’m glad to hear them (again), especially during the month of Ramadan. It reduces the anxiety the pandemic had brought.”

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader's representative to money laundering

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering
  • Federal Investigation Agency says ‘colossal amount’ of money illegally transferred between Pakistan and Iran
  • Investigation began after Pakistani police arrested members of Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade militant group
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: A money laundering network in Pakistan transferred a “colossal amount” of allegedly illicit funds to Iran, with a representative of the Iranian supreme leader among the recipients, court documents recently submitted by Pakistani investigators show.

Investigation reports and WhatsApp chat logs — all viewed by Arab News and corroborated by security officials — show that members of the network operated between Pakistan, Iran and Iraq over the past seven years.

“On scrutiny it has come on record that a colossal amount of Foreign Currency has been remitted in/out of Pakistan vide illegal transactions of Hundi/ Hawala,” a charge sheet dated Feb. 10, 2022, submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency to a court in Karachi, said. 

Hawala and hundi are informal ways of transferring cash across borders — both are illegal in Pakistan. FIA documents say that the group also used pilgrims traveling to the cities of Najaf in Iraq and Qom in Iran to smuggle money.

One of the recipients of the transfers, according to the charge sheet, was Abolfazl Bahauddini, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s former representative to Pakistan.

The supreme leader appoints representatives to all provinces of Iran, universities, certain government agencies, and also countries, such as Pakistan, where Shiite communities are present.

Representatives are expected to promote Khamenei’s value system and theocratic principles through their sermons and public speeches, and also pressure local authorities to accommodate his policies. Their appointment in foreign countries is not officially announced.

According to FIA records, Bahauddini received money from the main suspect in the case, identified as Ali Raza. 

Raza was among 13 people arrested during raids in Karachi in January this year, on charges of money laundering and being “associated with a foreign intelligence agency.”

His testimony led to the arrest of another person, a government official, Syed Wisal Haider Naqvi, who he said was Bahauddini's associate.

“Accused Ali Raza also disclosed that he was giving an amount of $200,000 monthly to Agha Adbul Fazal (Abolfazl) Bahauddini through his representative Syed Wisal Haider Naqvi,” the FIA charge sheet reads, but it does not specify when Bahauddini had received the money and for how long. 

A source in Iran told Arab News that Bahauddini had already left Pakistan, most likely between August 2021 and February this year.

The FIA is going to supplement the accusations in the initial charge sheet with forensic analysis of mobile phone data. However, material already analyzed indicates that Raza also transferred cash — estimated by the FIA to be about 30.8 million rupees ($16,400) — to a local Pakistani TV network and 1 million rupees to an Islamabad-based madrasah, or religious school, belonging to a leader of a religious political party.

Naqvi had “remitted a huge amount in the shape of dollars through illegal transactions of hawala to Iran,” the charge sheet said.  

Both Raza and Naqvi remain in custody after their bail pleas were dismissed by the court while the investigation is underway.

The probe into the money laundering network began after police in Karachi arrested several members of an Iran-backed militant group, the Zainabiyoun Brigade, in December 2020 and January 2021.

“The network was identified during the investigation of the militants of the Zainabiyoun in Karachi,” an official with links to the probe told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

The Zainabiyoun Brigade is believed to have sent young members of the Pakistani Shiite community to fight in Syria. It was placed on the US Treasury’s financial blacklist in 2019.  

The Pakistani Ministry of Interior, the director-general of the FIA and the agency’s director for Sindh province, where all the arrests took place, were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Space station's first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform

Space station’s first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Space station’s first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform

Space station’s first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform
  • The Crew Dragon capsule lofted into orbit by the rocket docked with the ISS at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday
  • The final approach was delayed for about 45 minutes by a technical glitch with a video feed used to monitor the capsule's rendezvous with the ISS
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) were welcomed aboard the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a weeklong science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-man team representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space Inc. lifted off on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.
The Crew Dragon capsule lofted into orbit by the rocket docked with the ISS at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two space vehicles were flying roughly 250 miles (420 km) above the central Atlantic Ocean, a live webcast of the coupling from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration showed.
The final approach was delayed for about 45 minutes by a technical glitch with a video feed used to monitor the capsule’s rendezvous with the ISS, but it otherwise proceeded smoothly.
The multinational Axiom team, planning to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired Spanish-born NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company’s vice president for business development.
His second-in-command was Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur and aerobatics aviator from Ohio designated as the mission pilot. Connor is in his 70s, but the company did not provide his precise age.
Rounding out the Ax-1 crew were investor-philanthropist and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52, both serving as mission specialists.
With docking achieved, it took nearly two hours for the sealed passageway between the space station and crew capsule to be pressurized and checked for leaks before hatches were opened to allow the newly arrived astronauts to come aboard the ISS.
The Ax-1 team was welcomed by all seven of the regular, government-paid crew members already occupying the space station: three American astronauts, a German astronaut from the European Space Agency and three Russian cosmonauts.
The NASA webcast showed the four smiling Axiom astronauts, dressed in navy blue flight suits, floating headfirst, one by one, through the portal into the space station, warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes by the ISS crew.
Lopez-Alegria later pinned astronaut wings onto the uniforms of the three spaceflight rookies of his Axiom team — Connor, Stibbe and Pathy — during a brief welcome ceremony.
Stibbe is now the second Israeli to fly to space, after Ilan Ramon, who perished with six NASA crewmates in the 2003 space shuttle Columbia disaster.
SCIENCE FOCUSED
The new arrivals brought with them two dozen science and biomedical experiments to conduct aboard ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technology demonstration to produce optics using the surface tension of fluids in microgravity.
The mission, a collaboration among Axiom, Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and NASA, has been touted by all three as a major step in the expansion of space-based commercial activities collectively referred to by insiders as the low-Earth orbit economy, or “LEO economy” for short.
NASA officials say the trend will help the US space agency focus more of its resources on big-science exploration, including its Artemis program to send humans back to the moon and ultimately to Mars.
While the space station has hosted civilian visitors from time to time, the Ax-1 mission marks the first all-commercial team of astronauts sent to ISS for its intended purpose as an orbiting research laboratory.
The Axiom mission also stands as SpaceX’s sixth human spaceflight in nearly two years, following four NASA astronaut missions to the space station and the Inspiration 4 launch in September that sent an all-civilian crew into orbit for the first time. That flight did not dock with the ISS.
Axiom executives say their astronaut ventures and plans to build a private space station in Earth orbit go far beyond the astro-tourism services offered to wealthy thrill-seekers by such companies as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, owned respectively by billionaire entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

UK's Johnson meets Ukraine's Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles

UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles
Updated 09 April 2022
Agencies

UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles

UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles
  • Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv in a 'show of solidarity' with Ukraine
  • The prime minister says will continue to intensify the sanctions on Russia week by week
Updated 09 April 2022
Agencies

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to Kyiv, Saturday vowed UK armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he acclaimed its military for “the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”
“It is because of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that (Vladimir) Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said after meeting Zelensky, according to a Downing Street statement.
Johnson set out extra military aid of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, “to support Ukraine in this crucial phase while Russia’s illegal assault continues,” the statement said.
That is on top of UK aid announced Friday of additional Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and another 800 anti-tank missiles, along with “loitering” drones for “precision strikes” against the Russians.
As world powers held a fundraising round for Ukraine, Johnson also promised an extra $500 million via the World Bank, taking its total loan guarantee to $1 billion, and would liberalize tariffs on most imports from Ukraine and take other measures to free up trade. 
Johnson also said that countries supporting Ukraine following its invasion by Russia would continue to tighten the economic sanctions on Moscow.
“Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia,” Johnson said in comments to the media, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His visit to the Ukrainian capital was previously unannounced.
Johnson said the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons. 
Johnson said it had been a “privilege” to meet Zelensky in person on his surprise visit, which was not pre-announced in London and was meant as a show of support for Ukraine against what he called “Russia’s barbaric campaign.”
“Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century,” he said.
“I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.”
Johnson is the latest European leader to visit Kyiv this weekend, following the discovery a week ago of the bodies of civilians in towns from which the Russian had just army retreated.
The Ukrainian leader is known to have a warm relationship with Johnson, about whom he speaks with admiration.
“Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defense support for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
Johnson’s trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday.
(With AFP and Reuters)

