Saudi oil product exports up 19.7% in February; highest monthly gain since May 2020

The growth in export volumes is mainly attributed to the increase in output of motor and aviation gasoline, as well as fuel oil (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s refined oil product exports surged 19.7 percent in February, representing the highest monthly increase since May 2020, according to data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative, also known as Jodi.

Total exports of refined oil products grew by 279,000 barrels per day during the month to reach 1.695 million bpd.

The growth in export volumes is mainly attributed to the increase in output of motor and aviation gasoline, as well as fuel oil. 

While motor and aviation gasoline saw a 52 percent growth month on month in February, fuel oil saw a 29 percent growth during the same period.

The third component of the Kingdom’s main product output, diesel oil, reported an increase of 3.2 percent.

Product output and exports are growing at a faster rate when compared to crude oil. While product output and exports saw 26.9 percent and 87.7 percent increases respectively during the period, crude oil output and exports reported 10.6 percent and 27.4 percent correspondingly.

When looking at annual dynamics, Saudi Arabia is experiencing overall growth in terms of input and output since the beginning of 2021.

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister

Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister

Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt achieved a primary surplus of 1.46 percent of its gross domestic product in its 2020-2021 budget, according to the Finance Minister Mohamed Maait. 

The surplus has been used to finance part of the interests of the public debt, which contributed to reducing the total deficit to 7.4 percent of GDP.

This indicates the Egyptian economy’s success in dealing with internal and external challenges, absorbing global shocks and containing the repercussions of the pandemic, Maait explained.

He pointed out that the volume of public spending on social programs increased as well, which led to an increase in the total expenditures of the last fiscal year by 10 percent to record 1.6 trillion Egyptian pounds ($86 billion).

Dana Gas shareholders approve half-year dividend hike to $86m

Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Dana Gas shareholders approve half-year dividend hike to $86m

Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based natural gas firm Dana Gas got its shareholders’ approval to pay out 315 million dirhams ($86 million) in half-year dividends.

The company will distribute 4.5 fils per share for the second half of 2021, bringing the total annual dividend to 8 fils, it said in a statement.

Dana Gas hiked its dividend payout by 45 percent on the year, after it turned 1.4 billion dirhams of losses in 2020 into profits of 1.2 billion dirhams during 2021.

The bumper earnings and dividends were driven by “careful management of costs and continued operational excellence against a backdrop of higher global energy prices,” Hamid Jafar, chairman of the board of directors, said.

“Through 2022 we will continue to focus on our long-term growth strategy, and anticipate positive financial results in an environment of continued high energy prices,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia hands over fourth annual $50m instalment to Jordan

Updated 44 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hands over fourth annual $50m instalment to Jordan

Updated 44 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance has disbursed $50 million in the fourth instalment of the Kingdom’s grant to Jordan, in support of the country’s economy, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This is part of an agreement in 2018 between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE to provide an economic aid package worth $2.5 billion for Jordan. 

The agreement involves providing $50 million as an annual support to the Jordanian budget, from each of the three countries for a period of five years.

It happened at a time when Jordan was reeling from the effects of increased prices, as part of an austerity drive to satisfy the International Monetary Fund. 

 

MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating

Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating

Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

The Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation, also known as APICORP, which provides energy and development finance, has received Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating, becoming the first financial institution in the MENA region to achieve this, the company said in a statement. 

In a report, Moody’s ESG Solutions noted that the ‘A2’ rating has been assigned to APICORP based on its capacity and willingness to integrate ESG factors into its strategy, operations, and risk management. 

“I am proud that APICORP’s extensive work in mainstreaming sustainability across its operations has been recognized with this ‘A2’ sustainability rating,” said Ahmed Ali Attiga, its CEO, said 

Attiga added, “The rating reflects our commitment to sustainable and inclusive development. Our green bond issuance, for example, enables us to provide new avenues for investment in projects that further the accessibility of safe, affordable, and renewable energy sources for communities.”

Moody’s added that APICORP’s share of project financing in renewables and other areas of climate finance has increased in the last three years by 10 percentage points to reach 13 percent, which indicates continued growth in the future. 

However, granting and ESG rating to an organisation that mainly finances oil and gas projects leaves the process behind ESG status and verfication open to question, critics and environmental campaigners argue.

Startup Retailo acquires UAE e-commerce platform DXBUY

Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Startup Retailo acquires UAE e-commerce platform DXBUY

Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Retailo, a startup that allows merchants to purchase their daily needs of merchandise, has acquired UAE B2B e-commerce platform DXBUY. 

DXBUY's app connects small businesses directly to manufacturers and wholesalers through a digital platform, Forbes reported. 

Retailo was ranked 14th on Forbes' list of the 50 most funded startups in the Middle East in 2021.

This acquisition is part of the company's plans to grow and expand in the MENA region.

