More than 2,700 tons of dates given to Yemeni families as KSrelief continues humanitarian efforts

More than 2,700 tons of dates have been handed over to representatives of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni city of Aden by KSrelief. (SPA)
More than 2,700 tons of dates have been handed over to representatives of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni city of Aden by KSrelief. (SPA)
More than 2,700 tons of dates have been handed over to representatives of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni city of Aden by KSrelief. (SPA)
More than 2,700 tons of dates have been handed over to representatives of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni city of Aden by KSrelief. (SPA)
Updated 21 April 2022
More than 2,700 tons of dates have been handed over to representatives of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni city of Aden by KSrelief. (SPA)
  Since the start of Ramadan, KSrelief has embarked on distributing 5,000 tons of dates for 13 Yemeni governorates
RIYADH: More than 2,700 tons of dates have been handed over to representatives of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni city of Aden by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The dates will be distributed to 1,785,000 individuals in seven Yemeni governorates, as part of the Saudi government’s support for the people of Yemen.

Acting Office Director of WFP in Aden, Mohammed Sheikh, praised the in-kind assistance offered from KSrelief for underprivileged people in Yemen, adding that the aid arrived just in time during the holy month of Ramadan, where food needs of households have increased. 

He said the distribution process was implemented according to an accurate mechanism that targets those who are in need.

Since the start of Ramadan, KSrelief has embarked on distributing 5,000 tons of dates for 13 Yemeni governorates, targeting more than 600,000 needy families.

This assistance is part of the annual Saudi contribution for several Arab and Islamic countries, including Yemen, through KSrelief, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia condemns twin bombings targeting school, educational center in Kabul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned and denounced "terrorist bombings" that targeted a secondary school and an educational center west of the Afghan capital, killing and injuring a number of people.
A series of bomb blasts targeted a boys school and near the Mumtaz Education Center in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more, including children.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with the Afghan people and supports them in the face of violence, extremism and terrorism, stressing its "rejection of these criminal acts that contradict all religious principles and moral and human values."
The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Afghan people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Experts mull Islamic digital economy's future and challenges

Updated 21 April 2022
  • Delegates discuss cybersecurity, currencies, investment in staff, research and development
  • Abdullah Saleh Kamel said that Saudi Arabia was making significant headway in becoming the world’s leading center for Islamic finance
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia was fast reaching its goal of becoming the global hub for Shariah-compliant investment, amid challenges of aligning the growing industry securely with the latest digital technology.

These issues were raised on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Al-Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium. Among those who attended included Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, on behalf of the city’s governor Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Also present was Prince Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan, president of the Islamic University of Madinah.

This year’s symposium was titled “Envisioning the Future of the Digital Economy,” and included the participation of leading economics, finance, and investment experts.

The symposium began with a speech by Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of trustees of the Al-Baraka Islamic Economics Forum, who traced the history of the body to its founder, the late businessman Sheikh Saleh Kamel, 42 years ago.

Kamel also announced the launch of the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Award that aims to recognize innovators in Islamic finance, both individuals and organizations. He said that Saudi Arabia was making significant headway in becoming the world’s leading center for Islamic finance.

In his speech, Dr. Fahad Aldossari, deputy governor of the Saudi Central Bank for research and international affairs, said the global industry was worth $7.2 trillion, while its assets in the Kingdom amounting to nearly SR3 trillion or almost $800 billion, and growing at an annual rate of 18 percent.

In his address, Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shithri, adviser at the royal court and a member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, welcomed efforts to digitize Islamic finance but said safeguards have to be introduced to protect the public. He urged universities in the country to conduct more research into the issue.

The inaugural session of the forum was titled “The Future of the Digital Economy,” with a speech by Prof. Fayyad Abdel Moneim, the former Egyptian minister of finance. He said that an integrated approach was needed for the industry.

In a research paper, Dr. Hatim Tahir, director of Islamic finance at Deloitte Middle East, shed light on the digital economy currently and its future. In a second research paper, Dr. Kinan Salim, head of the Islamic digital economy department at INCEIF University, Malaysia, focused on laws regulating the industry.

Ahmet Faruk Aysan, professor and program coordinator at Hamad bin Khalifa University, Qatar, presented the third research paper. He providing detailed explanations of how blockchain systems and the Internet of Things were affecting the digital economy. He also tackled the impact of digital currencies.

Hussein Abdou, professor of banking and finance at the University of Central Lancashire in the UK, focused on artificial intelligence and its applications.

Another paper, presented by Elsadig Musa Ahmed, professor of economics and technology management at Multimedia University, shed light on big data and its role in economic decision-making. Ahmed praised Saudi Arabia for its use of digital technology, and emphasized that trained workers were critical for the industry.

The second session of the forum, chaired by Dr. Majid Al-Moneef, professor and expert in energy economics, and former secretary-general of the Saudi Supreme Economic Council, discussed the challenges of achieving digital transformation and ways to confront the monopolistic policies of giant technology companies. The session also tackled the requirements for attracting investments necessary to implement the digital economy. 

In the same session, cybersecurity challenges were tackled in a paper presented by Dr. Amiruddin Abdul-Wahab, CEO of Malaysia’s Cyber Security Agency. Abdul-Wahab highlighted the need for an integrated approach to confront the risks threatening financial and economic institutions.

The third session of the forum was chaired by Sidi Ould TAH, director-general of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, who discussed the potential for the digital economy to assist in sustainable development for emerging economies 

In this regard, Amani El-Rayes, vice president of INP for training, consultations and community affairs, provided a detailed analysis of the country’s role in supporting the digital economy by building basic economic infrastructure for small and medium enterprises.

Business experts offer recipe for Saudi entrepreneurial success

Updated 21 April 2022
RIYADH: Despite the many investments and commercial opportunities provided by the Saudi government to entrepreneurs and owners of small and micro enterprises, industry experts have stressed the need to move forward in key areas.

During a recent virtual seminar, entrepreneurship and finance specialists wishing to break into the world of commerce urged systematic investment in various Saudi business sectors and agreed on the importance of being able to reach target groups.

Addressing delegates at Tuesday’s seminar, organized by the Misk foundation, Faisal Al-Maghlooth, director general of the Made in Saudi program, said: “In the coming period, we aim to work with a number of partners from government agencies to ensure expansion in more than one sector, in which micro, small, and medium enterprises, and entrepreneurship are an insignificant part of target groups in the program.”

He noted that the Made in Saudi program offered many benefits to businesses. “Today it includes more than 1,400 registered companies and more than 6,000 registered products for 326 companies,” he added.

Faisal Al-Maghlooth, director general of the Made in Saudi program.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched the Made in Saudi program in March last year as part of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Made in Saudi seeks to market national goods and services to become the preferred option locally and globally, in cooperation with a group of partners from the public and private sectors. It aims to stimulate national industries and encourage consumers to purchase local goods, while developing and promoting the Kingdom’s exports to global markets.

Al-Maghlooth told seminar attendees: “Our role in the program is to promote the product and focus on consumers and increase the presence of Saudi products.”

He pointed out that the Made in Saudi program sought to enhance the attractiveness of investment in small and medium enterprises and the industrial sector in particular.

Ibraheem Alzuhaimeel, founder and chief executive officer of Oceanx, said that self-employment created financial sustainability and provided promising job opportunities, and that the extent of added value to the market was a key factor in starting any investment business.

He added that the administrative procedures and government facilities in Saudi Arabia for the investment sector were among the best in the world, advising those interested in starting a business to have a “knowledge guide” for commercial activity.

Ibraheem Alzuhaimeel, founder and chief executive officer of Oceanx.

He noted that government support for the business sector included not only finance but also money and knowledge through training courses and workshops for new entrepreneurs.

Alzuhaimeel said: “The accountant will be one of the important parts of the work team with the expansion of the activity of small companies to assess the level of profitability after a year of activity.”

Moroccan wins $1.33 million in prestigious Saudi Qur'an contest

Updated 21 April 2022
  • Turkey’s Muhsin Kara named best muezzin
Moroccan Younes Mustafa Gharbi recited his way to first place and bagged $1.33 million in prize money during the final of Saudi Arabia’s premier Qur’an contest on Wednesday.

Britain’s Mohammed Ayoub Asif came second, winning $533k. Bahrain’s Mohammed Mujahid secured third spot, taking home $267k, while Iran’s Sayed Jassem Mousavi was fourth and received $133k.

The competition, “Otr Elkalam” (“Scent of Speech”), kicked off on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan and was broadcast on Al-Saudiya TV channel.

In the athan (call to prayer) competition, Turkey’s Muhsin Kara and Albijan Celik secured first and second places, winning $533K and $267k, respectively.

The Saudi pair of Abdulrahman bin Adel and Anas Al-Rahili, came third and fourth, bagging $133k and $66,666, respectively.

Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, crowned the first-place winners, and said the event would return next year with a new set of competitors from around the world. He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the authority.

More than 40,000 participants from 80 countries applied to participate in the qualifying stage of the competition that started in 2019. Thirty-six contestants qualified for the final stages — 18 participants for each contest — hoping to be recognized as the best in their specialty and looking for a chance to share the $3.2 million combined prize money.

The prestigious competition is notable for its precise judging criteria, with a set of distinguished jurors. The 13-member judging panel included muezzins from the Two Holy Mosques, key Qur’an reciters from around the globe, and famous international competition assessors.

DiplomaticQuarter: Philippines envoy and Saudi health minister hold talks, tour Seha Virtual Hospital

Updated 21 April 2022
RIYADH: The Philippines’ Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Adnan Alonto met recently with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel at his office in Riyadh to discuss several issues of common interest, and various ways to enhance health cooperation between the two countries.

They talked about the possibility of further enhancing cooperation between the Philippines and the Kingdom in the medical profession including on research and development.

Filipinos work across the Kingdom in the medical sector mostly as nurses.

After the meeting, Alonto toured Seha Virtual Hospital, where he was briefed on its services.

The Saudi Health Ministry launched the Kingdom’s first virtual hospital on Feb. 28 as part of ongoing efforts to digitize the healthcare sector.

With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, SVH is the largest of its kind in the world. The only other virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.

Patients of SVH do not need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, nor are they limited by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. clinical hours.

Showcasing its expertise in the holy month of Ramadan, a specialist team from the facility saved the life of an elderly woman who suffered a stroke inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah while performing Umrah.

The 62-year-old woman was transferred by local paramedics to an emergency center inside the Grand Mosque after feeling weak, experiencing flaccid facial muscles, and gradually losing consciousness.

She was immediately transferred to the nearby Ajyad Emergency Hospital, where a CT scan was undertaken that confirmed the initial diagnosis. She was examined by the SVH’s neurologist and stroke consultants and then transferred to the nearby King Abdullah Medical City for treatment.

Unlike simple video calls with doctors, the SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom.

