Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers

Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers
Any UAE bank account can receive money from the digital wallet (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers

Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Careem Pay has introduced its digital wallet to UAE customers, which allows them to use QR codes, payment links, or their phone number to send, request, or receive money.

Customers can send money to someone from their contact list or phone number without adding the recipient’s IBAN or adding them as a beneficiary to Careem Pay, according to a statement.

Any UAE bank account can receive money from the digital wallet.

Careem grows beyond original avatar; CEO eyes 'Super App' status

In conjunction with the launch of their new digital wallet, Careem Pay will soon release physical and virtual Careem cards that can be used at ATMs and at merchants.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, said: “Careem Pay’s purpose is to empower people by simplifying their payment experiences and access to financial services.”

Powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank and its payments solution partner Magnati, Careem Pay launched a digital wallet and P2P transfer product authorized by the UAE Central Bank.

“These products are the first step toward realizing our vision of simplifying financial services across the region as we expand Careem Pay into more markets,” Vice President of Careem Pay Madiha Sattar added.

 

Topics: Careem pay UAE

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister
Updated 21 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister
Updated 21 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt achieved a primary surplus of 1.46 percent of its gross domestic product in its 2020-2021 budget, according to the Finance Minister Mohamed Maait. 

The surplus has been used to finance part of the interests of the public debt, which contributed to reducing the total deficit to 7.4 percent of GDP.

This indicates the Egyptian economy’s success in dealing with internal and external challenges, absorbing global shocks and containing the repercussions of the pandemic, Maait explained.

He pointed out that the volume of public spending on social programs increased as well, which led to an increase in the total expenditures of the last fiscal year by 10 percent to record 1.6 trillion Egyptian pounds ($86 billion).

Topics: Egypt budget

Egypt In-Focus —Suez signs $3bn green energy deal; IMF revises up growth outlook
Dana Gas shareholders approve half-year dividend hike to $86m

Dana Gas shareholders approve half-year dividend hike to $86m
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Dana Gas shareholders approve half-year dividend hike to $86m

Dana Gas shareholders approve half-year dividend hike to $86m
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based natural gas firm Dana Gas got its shareholders’ approval to pay out 315 million dirhams ($86 million) in half-year dividends.

The company will distribute 4.5 fils per share for the second half of 2021, bringing the total annual dividend to 8 fils, it said in a statement.

Dana Gas hiked its dividend payout by 45 percent on the year, after it turned 1.4 billion dirhams of losses in 2020 into profits of 1.2 billion dirhams during 2021.

The bumper earnings and dividends were driven by “careful management of costs and continued operational excellence against a backdrop of higher global energy prices,” Hamid Jafar, chairman of the board of directors, said.

“Through 2022 we will continue to focus on our long-term growth strategy, and anticipate positive financial results in an environment of continued high energy prices,” he added. 

Topics: Dana Gas dividends

Saudi Arabia hands over fourth annual $50m instalment to Jordan

Saudi Arabia hands over fourth annual $50m instalment to Jordan
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hands over fourth annual $50m instalment to Jordan

Saudi Arabia hands over fourth annual $50m instalment to Jordan
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance has disbursed $50 million in the fourth instalment of the Kingdom’s grant to Jordan, in support of the country’s economy, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This is part of an agreement in 2018 between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE to provide an economic aid package worth $2.5 billion for Jordan. 

The agreement involves providing $50 million as an annual support to the Jordanian budget, from each of the three countries for a period of five years.

It happened at a time when Jordan was reeling from the effects of increased prices, as part of an austerity drive to satisfy the International Monetary Fund. 

 

Topics: Jordan Saudi Arabia

'Prices pandemic' takes shine off Jordan's first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions in two years
MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody's 'A2' sustainability rating

MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating

MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

The Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation, also known as APICORP, which provides energy and development finance, has received Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating, becoming the first financial institution in the MENA region to achieve this, the company said in a statement. 

In a report, Moody’s ESG Solutions noted that the ‘A2’ rating has been assigned to APICORP based on its capacity and willingness to integrate ESG factors into its strategy, operations, and risk management. 

“I am proud that APICORP’s extensive work in mainstreaming sustainability across its operations has been recognized with this ‘A2’ sustainability rating,” said Ahmed Ali Attiga, its CEO, said 

Attiga added, “The rating reflects our commitment to sustainable and inclusive development. Our green bond issuance, for example, enables us to provide new avenues for investment in projects that further the accessibility of safe, affordable, and renewable energy sources for communities.”

Moody’s added that APICORP’s share of project financing in renewables and other areas of climate finance has increased in the last three years by 10 percentage points to reach 13 percent, which indicates continued growth in the future. 

However, granting and ESG rating to an organisation that mainly finances oil and gas projects leaves the process behind ESG status and verfication open to question, critics and environmental campaigners argue.

Topics: Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Moody's

APICORP investment in renewable energy grows by 500% in the last 5 years: CEO
Saudi oil product exports up 19.7% in February; highest monthly gain since May 2020

Saudi oil product exports up 19.7% in February; highest monthly gain since May 2020
Updated 21 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi oil product exports up 19.7% in February; highest monthly gain since May 2020

Saudi oil product exports up 19.7% in February; highest monthly gain since May 2020
Updated 21 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s refined oil product exports surged 19.7 percent in February, representing the highest monthly increase since May 2020, according to data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative, also known as Jodi.

Total exports of refined oil products grew by 279,000 barrels per day during the month to reach 1.695 million bpd.

The growth in export volumes is mainly attributed to the increase in output of motor and aviation gasoline, as well as fuel oil. 

While motor and aviation gasoline saw a 52 percent growth month on month in February, fuel oil saw a 29 percent growth during the same period.

The third component of the Kingdom’s main product output, diesel oil, reported an increase of 3.2 percent.

Product output and exports are growing at a faster rate when compared to crude oil. While product output and exports saw 26.9 percent and 87.7 percent increases respectively during the period, crude oil output and exports reported 10.6 percent and 27.4 percent correspondingly.

When looking at annual dynamics, Saudi Arabia is experiencing overall growth in terms of input and output since the beginning of 2021.

Topics: oil exports Joint Organization Data Initiative

Saudi Arabia crude oil exports sees biggest rise since October 2021: JODI
