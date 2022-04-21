Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers

DUBAI: Careem Pay has introduced its digital wallet to UAE customers, which allows them to use QR codes, payment links, or their phone number to send, request, or receive money.

Customers can send money to someone from their contact list or phone number without adding the recipient’s IBAN or adding them as a beneficiary to Careem Pay, according to a statement.

Any UAE bank account can receive money from the digital wallet.

Read More: Careem grows beyond original avatar; CEO eyes ‘Super App’ status

In conjunction with the launch of their new digital wallet, Careem Pay will soon release physical and virtual Careem cards that can be used at ATMs and at merchants.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, said: “Careem Pay’s purpose is to empower people by simplifying their payment experiences and access to financial services.”

Powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank and its payments solution partner Magnati, Careem Pay launched a digital wallet and P2P transfer product authorized by the UAE Central Bank.

“These products are the first step toward realizing our vision of simplifying financial services across the region as we expand Careem Pay into more markets,” Vice President of Careem Pay Madiha Sattar added.