Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development

DUBAI: Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation and CNN International Commercial are collaborating on a new global advertising campaign, “Building Forward: Stories from Egypt.”
It aims to highlight Egypt’s international partnerships for sustainable development by illustrating the country’s collaboration with development partners and international financial institutions promoting an inclusive, digital and green economy.
The campaign is part of Egypt’s Global Partnerships Narrative, which was created by the country’s Ministry of International Cooperation’s communications framework to highlight Egypt’s work with its development partners.
The “Building Forward: Stories from Egypt” campaign will cover stories on topics such as the transition to renewable energy, advancement of sustainable transportation networks, optimization of the use of water resources, and entrepreneurship and women’s economic empowerment.
Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, said: “Egypt’s leadership is keen on fostering transparent and interactive engagement with all stakeholders to exchange experiences, build consensus and ensure effective coordination.”
She added: “The ministry’s partnership with CNN is an important opportunity to showcase Egypt’s successful collaboration with development partners and international stakeholders through real-life examples and projects that have been fundamental in transforming peoples’ lives and stimulating social, economic and environmental advancement.”
CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced the campaign, based on data and insights, and takes a storytelling approach to reach audiences across CNN International and CNN Arabic’s various platforms.
The advertising assets include factual films, which will run on CNN’s TV and digital platforms, focusing on topics such as energy, STEM schools, transportation, and wastewater management. The films show how these initiatives led to international recognition that further advanced international partnerships and mobilized investment.
Along with advertising, CNNIC will also feature editorial content, such as “Agents of Change” featuring women who are changing the world, and “Innovate,” which will cover startups in the health industry.
“Sustainability and creating a positive impact are key priorities for CNN, and are important to our audience and our partners,” Cathy Ibal, senior vice president of CNNIC, said.
The international campaign will highlight the ministry’s involvement in Egypt’s economic progress, and will reach audiences in English and Arabic, she added.