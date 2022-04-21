UAE FM calls for calming Al-Aqsa situation during call with Israeli counterpart

LONDON: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Thursday called for the need to calm the situation in Jerusalem and cease any practices that violate the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, state news agency WAM reported.
His comments came during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, where the two ministers also discussed bilateral relations and cooperation.
Violence has surged over the past week, particularly during the Muslim month of Ramadan, with Palestinians clashing with Israeli riot police, raising fears over a slide back into wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a spillover into the region.
“Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the need to respect the legal and historical status quo of Jerusalem and to respect the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s guardianship over its holy places under international law,” WAM said.
He welcomed the Israeli government’s decision to halt “Flag March” from reaching the Damascus Gate, as well as to prevent non-Muslim visitors from entering the Al-Aqsa courtyards from Friday until the end of Ramadan.
“Our region needs stability and to work together in order to move forward in development along all paths so as to achieve the aspirations of our peoples for progress and prosperity,” Sheikh Abdullah said.
He also extended greetings to Lapid on the occasion of Passover and said that he looks forward to enhancing joint cooperation with Israel in all domains and to work together to boost peace and stability in the region.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s new foreign minister, during a separate phone call, and wished her success in her new duties.
He stressed the depth of the Emirati-Pakistani bilateral relations and the keenness to enhance joint cooperation in all fields.
