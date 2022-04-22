You are here

Makkah Grand Mosque free of disease outbreaks during Ramadan: Saudi health update

Makkah Grand Mosque free of disease outbreaks during Ramadan: Saudi health update
Pilgrims circle the Kaaba at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on Thursday. (SPA)
Makkah Grand Mosque free of disease outbreaks during Ramadan: Saudi health update

Makkah Grand Mosque free of disease outbreaks during Ramadan: Saudi health update
RIYADH: There are no epidemic outbreaks, diseases, or events threatening public health at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, a Saudi minister said in a health status update on Thursday.
Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajil said the health status among pilgrims and visitors is “reassuring.”
Al-Jalajil said hospitals and primary health care centers in Makkah are operational and are providing all ambulatory and medical services that pilgrims may need.
“The preventive plan prepared set for the Umrah season of Ramadan 2022 includes preventive measures, epidemiological examination procedures and response to infectious diseases,” he said.
During the first 20 days of Ramadan, more than 7,200 pilgrims visited hospitals in Makkah, and 36 emergency surgeries and 291 dialysis were performed.
The health ministry has recruited over 18,000 people to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque.
Al-Jalajil thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for all sectors operating during the Umrah season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2022

Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,075.

Saudi health authorities confirmed 130 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 753,124 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the new infections, 30 were recorded in Jeddah, 28 in Riyadh, 17 in Madinah and 13 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 59 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 241 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 740,008. The ministry said that 4,041 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 13,237 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 41,796,829.

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated. The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app. 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency expands Ramadan Eta’am program

Saudi aid agency expands Ramadan Eta’am program
Updated 22 April 2022
SPA

Saudi aid agency expands Ramadan Eta’am program

Saudi aid agency expands Ramadan Eta’am program
  • The Saudi Ramadan “Eta’am” initiative aims to distribute 156,993 food baskets weighing 8,430 tons in 19 countries, benefiting more than 900,000 people
Updated 22 April 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has supported almost 1 million people throughout the Muslim world with charitable aid during Ramadan. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 330 food baskets in the cities of Koplik and Debar in Albania, benefiting 330 needy families.

The center also distributed 400 Ramadan food baskets in the historic city of Weda in the Atlantic governorate and the city of Banti in the Golin governorate in Benin, benefiting 2,400 people. It aims to distribute 2,400 food baskets in a number of Benin cities, benefiting 14,400 people.

KSrelief also distributed 905 baskets in the Punjab province of Pakistan, benefiting 6,335 people, and 1,000 baskets in Bangladesh, benefiting 5,000 people.

The Saudi Ramadan “Eta’am” initiative aims to distribute 156,993 food baskets weighing 8,430 tons in 19 countries, benefiting more than 900,000 people during Ramadan.

The initiative is part of relief and humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, in many developing countries. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Albania benin Pakistan

Citizen rescued after mountain fall in Saudi Arabia

Citizen rescued after mountain fall in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 April 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Citizen rescued after mountain fall in Saudi Arabia

Citizen rescued after mountain fall in Saudi Arabia
  • Badr Al-Balawi, who was stuck in a rocky hollow in the heights near a village in northwest Saudi Arabia for almost a whole day, is currently stable
Updated 22 April 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: A team from the Civil Defense on Wednesday rescued a citizen who was stuck in a rocky hollow near the village of Abu Rakah, about 200 km south of Tabuk, about 20 hours after he fell.

It took nearly a full day to rescue Badr Al-Balawi, 31, due to the “ruggedness and rocky nature of the area, and the difficulty in reaching it by vehicle,” according to a Civil Defense statement.

“The rescue teams, since the start of the case, provided him with the necessary supplies, including water, oxygen and food, until the attempts resulted in saving him after removing the rocks that prevented access to him,” the statement added.

Medical teams from the Red Crescent Authority followed up on his health condition on-site, and specialized teams from Al-Wajh, Tabuk, and a support plane from King Faisal Air Base in the northern sector were also present, the statement continued.

On Tuesday morning, Al-Balawi had gone searching in the area for some of his father’s lost camels, but as he climbed a mountain to be able to see better, he fell into one of the rocky cracks, landing in a 9-meter fissure, according to his cousin Issa Al-Hamoudi.

Al-Hamoudi told Arab News that Al-Balawi tried to get out, and his attempts continued for several hours without success. His cousin Bandar, who was with him, finally decided to contact the Civil Defense and the Red Crescent Authority in Tabuk.

“With the efforts of the Civil Defense and the Red Crescent Authority and volunteer teams from the region, the necessary equipment was moved on foot to the site of the fall, and the process of breaking the rocks surrounding the crack began, and indeed Al-Balawi was extracted on Wednesday evening,” Al-Hamoudi said, adding that his cousin was transferred by flight to the King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk.

Salim Saleh, a relative of Al-Balawi, told Arab News that his condition is currently stable, but he suffers from minor scratches and bruises.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mountains Civil Defense rescue

Sign language to benefit 20 million deaf visitors of the Two Holy Mosques

Sign language to benefit 20 million deaf visitors of the Two Holy Mosques
Updated 22 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Sign language to benefit 20 million deaf visitors of the Two Holy Mosques

Sign language to benefit 20 million deaf visitors of the Two Holy Mosques
  • Sign language has developed and flourished through the Saudi deaf community over generations
Updated 22 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: 

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Directorate General of Services for Persons with Disability at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque continues its work and efforts in serving people with disabilities at the mosque during Ramadan.

The directorate allocated a special room to serve people with disabilities in the mosque, which can accommodate around 100 people. Staff trained in sign language interpret the Friday sermons and lectures to people with hearing impairments.

During an interview with Arab News, Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Thukair, a sign language translator at the Prophet’s Mosque, stated that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques was one of the first to translate Friday sermons to a group of deaf people live in the Islamic world through a specialized room on the roof of the Prophet’s Mosque.

Later, a live broadcast of the sessions was done on Channel 2 and the Prophet’s Sunna channel.

“Nearly 20 million Arab Muslim deaf people around the world benefit from the Friday sermon,” said Al-Thukair, adding that previously, hearing-impaired people used to benefit only from Friday prayers and did not benefit from the sermons of the Two Holy Mosques.

He stressed that the biggest achievement for the interpreter is seeing the effect of his translation on hearing-impaired people.

“The translator succeeds in conveying 70 to 90 percent of the content to the deaf, most of whom are keen to attend the Friday prayer,” said Al-Thukair.

“The translator analyzes the information and simplifies it … for the deaf in a fraction of a second. The Arabic language has approximately 12 million words, while sign language does not exceed 20,000 words.”

He said sign translators are the ears of the deaf and that the reactions from the Arab and Islamic worlds are impressive and remarkable. “Saudi signs are the nucleus of religious sign language in the world. One hundred and fifty deaf people from all over the world usually meet in the last 10 days of Ramadan in a place dedicated and equipped for them at the roof of the Prophet’s Mosque from the southern side through gate No. 5 to enjoy the translation and knowledge.”

FASTFACTS

  • The Arabic language has approximately 12 million words, while sign language does not exceed 20,000 words.
  • The biggest achievement for the interpreter is seeing the effect of his translation on hearing-impaired people.

Maram Al-Juaid, a linguist specialized in sign language, told Arab News that “sign language is not just random movements with hands, but a linguistic system consisting of symbols that represent words, concepts, or ideas of language.

“It is done by (moving) one hand or both hands to give meaning to things and people. Its unique linguistic characteristics are characterized by expressions of face, body organs and language signs such as hand shape, movement, place and direction of the palm. It is a language linked to the environment and the customs and traditions surrounding it. Like spoken language, sign language varies from to region to region and reflects the history, culture and social norms of the deaf community.”

Al-Juaid noted that Saudi sign language is a stand-alone language and not a translation of the spoken Arabic language. “It has a specific system that distinguishes it from spoken languages. Like other human languages, it has developed and flourished through the Saudi deaf community. It is (a) language rich in vocabulary and forms the main component of deaf culture in the Kingdom, where deaf people were keen to pass it on through generations to be the main language in all educational, cultural and social aspects of life.”

She added that Saudi Arabia has ensured the rights of persons with disabilities and provided them with all kinds of care and support in the Kingdom, including deaf and hearing-impaired people.

“The Kingdom accorded (a) great deal of importance to facilitating the learning of Saudi sign language and promoting the linguistic and cultural identity of the deaf. It has also provided human assistance to this precious segment of the society, including Saudi sign language translators.”

Al-Juaid highlighted the attention and care that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques accords to the deaf and hearing-impaired people.

“It (has) allocated to them a special prayer room with a sign language translator to interpret speeches, lessons and fatwas. It has also provided them with dedicated places where they can learn to memorize and recite the Holy Qur’an in Saudi sign language.

“Other services include guidance symbols within the Holy Mosque to guide them to the various locations and facilities inside the mosque through drawn and abbreviated symbols. The Fatwa Robot is another great technical leap in providing pilgrims with a great service. It is the most popular among pilgrims as it provides them with legitimate answers to their questions about the rituals they perform and other religious issues,” explained Al-Juaid.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Two Holy Mosques sign language Makkah Madinah

Saudi cyclists raise money to support prisoners’ families

Saudi cyclists raise money to support prisoners’ families
More than 180 cyclists participated in the cycling rally to raise money for prisoners’ families. (Photo by Saad Al-Dosari)
Updated 22 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi cyclists raise money to support prisoners’ families

Saudi cyclists raise money to support prisoners’ families
  • The rally took place simultaneously in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Hail, and Tabuk
Updated 22 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Tarahum — the National Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners and Their Families — and the Mybicycle Association launched a nationwide “cycling rally” on April 20 to raise money for the families of prisoners.

The event is part of the Mybicycle Association’s Ramadan campaign “Your Giving Opens the Doors of Life.”

More than 180 cyclists around the Kingdom participated in the rally, which is intended to raise money for and awareness of the challenges faced by prisoners’ families, who can suffer financial, social, and other setbacks when someone is incarcerated.

Abdulaziz Al-Zougibi, director of public relations and media for Tarahum, told Arab News: “Tarahum has 15 branches around the Kingdom and provides material and moral support to the families of prisoners and (ex-convicts).”

“Every year, Tarahum conducts a campaign in Ramadan, and donations go to the families of prisoners to help improve their living conditions; some of them suffer from a lack of financial capacity.”

The rally took place simultaneously in six regions: Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Hail, and Tabuk. It lasted for an hour and a half, during which the riders traveled more than 60 kilometers.

“These days, prisoners live a comfortable life in prison,” Al-Zougibi said. “The people who suffer are the prisoner’s family. This situation must be addressed.” He explained that 39 percent of ex-convicts end up returning to prison, and suggested that if their families were more stable, both socially and financially, when they were released, this percentage would be significantly lower.

Adel Al-Shehri, the leader of Mybicycle group in Riyadh, said: “Our role in the campaign is to spread awareness, because we have brothers and friends in prison, and we do not want to forget them.”

He added that the group had raised SR7,500 ($2,000) for prisoners’ families.

Turki Al-Mafraj, one of the volunteers, said he had been riding with Mybicyle since 2014 and that he “loved” volunteering with the group.

“I had diabetes and high blood pressure and cholesterol, so I joined the group in order to get healthy. I came today for the love of sports and for the love of volunteering. We always participate in volunteer cycling, and it is an honor for us to participate in this rally.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia cyclists National Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners and Their Families Mybicycle Association

