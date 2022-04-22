You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May

Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May

Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May
Visitors are encouraged to perform antigen self-tests during their stay, instead of the current “Test & Go” scheme, where arrivals must isolate in a hotel while awaiting the result of a test on arrival. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ymfx

Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May

Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May
  • The new measure follows the removal last month of a pre-departure test requirement
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand will next month remove a requirement for arrivals vaccinated against COVID-19 to undergo a test and brief quarantine on arrival, an official said on Friday, the latest measure to revive its battered tourism industry.
Visitors are encouraged to perform antigen self-tests during their stay, instead of the current “Test & Go” scheme, where arrivals must isolate in a hotel while awaiting the result of a test on arrival.
The new measure follows the removal last month of a pre-departure test requirement.
“Adjusting measures has an impact on drawing in tourism receipts,” Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the coronavirus taskforce, told a news conference.
Tourism is a crucial driver of the economy in Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular holiday destinations, representing about 12 percent of gross domestic product before the pandemic, when visitor numbers hit a record high.
Although Thailand is seeing a pickup in tourism, numbers are still down sharply from that level, with 210,800 arrivals in March, up from 6,700 in the same period last year, but far short of the monthly average of 3.3 million in 2019.
Still required for visitors, however, is online travel clearance for which proof of vaccination and insurance must be presented. The “Thailand Pass” has long been a source of frustration over the time taken to be granted approval.
Other rules eased on Friday include reducing the required insurance coverage to $10,000 and granting entry to unvaccinated visitors, providing they show a negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) result.

Topics: Thailand COVID-19 PCR tests

Related

No let-up in Shanghai’s lockdown as COVID-19 infections trend lower
World
No let-up in Shanghai’s lockdown as COVID-19 infections trend lower

Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell

Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell

Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron, seeking to be re-elected as French President on Sunday, said on Friday that he had not managed to quell some of the anger felt in the country and that his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using some of that in her campaign.
“And there we have it. She has made some progress, she has covered herself up by turning this into our problem, and she has managed to draw on this,” Macron told France Inter radio.
Macron has maintained and possibly slightly extended his lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen following a prickly television head-to-head debate which he was judged to have won, polls showed on Thursday.

Topics: France

Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India

Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
AP

Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India

Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India
  • British PM Boris Johnson says aware of the close ties that India and Russia have shared
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to help move India away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defense ties when he meets with his Indian counterpart Friday, officials said.
Johnson is also expected to bring up the situation in Ukraine during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Our relations have never been as strong or as good between us as they are now,’’ Johnson told reporters at a ceremonial reception in the forecourt of the presidential palace in New Delhi on Friday.
Soon after his arrival in India on Thursday, Johnson said he was aware of the close ties that India and Russia have shared.
“We have to reflect that reality. But clearly, I’ll be talking about it to Narendra Modi,” he told reporters in Ahmedabad, the capital of western Gujarat state, where he landed.
Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. While India has condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine, it has so far not criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, and abstained when the UN General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Modi has also responded coolly to pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil in response to the invasion.
Johnson said in a statement Friday, “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty.”
“Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defense, is of vital importance as we look to the future,” he said.
A British High Commission statement on Friday said Britain is expected to offer next-generation defense and security collaboration across five domains — land, sea, air, space and cyber — to face complex new threats.
This includes support for new Indian-designed and -built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how on building aircraft. Britain will also seek to support India’s requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean, the statement said.
Johnson will also discuss with Modi new cooperation on clean and renewable energy, aimed at supporting India’s energy transition away from imported oil and increasing its resilience through secure and sustainable energy, and addressing climate change in both Britain and India, the statement said.
India receives relatively little of its oil from Russia, but ramped up purchases recently because of discounted prices. India is a major buyer of Russian weapons, and recently purchased advanced Russian air defense systems.

Topics: Britain India Boris Johnson Narendra Modi

Related

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
World
Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
Opposition parties have accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying to the House of Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street. (AFP)
World
UK lawmakers approve probe into PM Boris Johnson’s alleged lies

Mariupol mayor appeals for ‘full evacuation’ of his southern Ukrainian city

Mariupol mayor appeals for ‘full evacuation’ of his southern Ukrainian city
Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Mariupol mayor appeals for ‘full evacuation’ of his southern Ukrainian city

Mariupol mayor appeals for ‘full evacuation’ of his southern Ukrainian city
  • “About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol,” said Mayor Vadym Boichenko
Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: The mayor of Mariupol issued a new appeal on Friday for the “full evacuation” of the southern Ukrainian city which President Vladimir Putin says is now controlled by Russian forces.
“We need only one thing — the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on national television.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict humanitarian corridor Mariupol

Related

Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
Media
Google denies it unblurred satellite imagery of Russian military bases
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
World
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
  • Disgraced auto tycoon who jumped bail in Japan in a sensational getaway in 2018
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

NANTERRE, France: France has issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced auto tycoon who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon in a sensational getaway, prosecutors said on Friday.

The warrant was issued over $16.3 million (€15 million) in suspect payments between the Renault-Nissan alliance that Ghosn once headed and an Omani company, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, said prosecutors in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Ghosn, then chief of Nissan chief and head of an alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, was detained in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct along with his top aide, Greg Kelly. They both denied wrongdoing.

In December 2019 as he awaited trial, Ghosn staged an audacious getaway, being smuggled out of Japan in an audio-equipment case on a private jet.

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, landed in Beirut, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

He said he fled because he did not believe he would get a fair trial in Japan, where prosecutors have a nearly 99 percent conviction rate in cases that go to trial.

He also said that Nissan colluded with prosecutors to have him arrested because he wanted to deepen the Japanese firm’s alliance with Renault.

Topics: France Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

Former Nissan executive and aide to Carlos Ghosn seeks acquittal in Tokyo trial
World
Former Nissan executive and aide to Carlos Ghosn seeks acquittal in Tokyo trial
Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
World
Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay

No let-up in Shanghai’s lockdown as COVID-19 infections trend lower

No let-up in Shanghai’s lockdown as COVID-19 infections trend lower
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

No let-up in Shanghai’s lockdown as COVID-19 infections trend lower

No let-up in Shanghai’s lockdown as COVID-19 infections trend lower
  • City government: Life could return to normal soon as long as people stuck to strict rules to curb the spread of COVID-19
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Stiffening resolve after three weeks of strict lockdown, authorities warned Shanghai’s 25 million frazzled residents on Friday that their purgatory would go on until the COVID-19 virus was eradicated neighborhood by neighborhood.
Offering a glimmer of light, the city government said on its official WeChat account that infections were showing a “positive trend” and that life could return to normal soon as long as people stuck to strict rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Yet some Shanghai districts tightened restrictions on movement, and even in neighborhoods that met criteria for people to be allowed to leave their homes officials ordered them to stay put, fraying nerves in families who have endured weeks of isolation.
“Our goal is to achieve community zero-COVID as soon as possible,” the government said, referring to a target to stamp out transmission outside quarantined areas.
“This is an important indication that we win this major, hard battle against the epidemic ...so that we can restore normal production and life order.”
Shanghai locked virtually all of its 25 million people into their homes at the start of April after infections began to surge. Residents have faced income losses, family separations and difficulty meeting basic needs.
Health officials raised hopes for some return to normal by saying transmission had been curbed, only for city officials to pour cold water over such expectations as the highly-transmissible omicron variant has proven hard to eliminate.
Late on Thursday, Shanghai announced a new round of “nine major” actions, including daily city-wide testing from Friday, minimizing people movement and accelerating transfers to quarantine centers.
Videos circulated widely on Chinese social media this week of busloads of people being taken to quarantine, at times outside Shanghai.
Some residents complain that isolation orders are issued en masse and indiscriminately for the sake of speed and efficiency, with little consideration for individual circumstances. City authorities urged people to cooperate with their painful measures to make sure the progress so far is not lost.
Resident Zhang Chen, 30, said her four-year-old son and his 84-year-old grandmother were taken to quarantine on Sunday, along with her in-laws and she was worried the poor conditions in the facility may affect their health.
She said meals lack nutrition — breakfast is two slices of toast; the building is dusty and only partly renovated; there are no showers; and there are too few toilets.
“They are patients, not criminals. But here it’s like they’re criminals, and being sent off to suffer,” Zhang said.
The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese financial hub reported 15,698 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 15,861 a day earlier.
New symptomatic cases stood at 1,931, down from 2,634.
There were 250 new cases outside quarantined areas, down from 441 the day before. There is particular focus on cases outside quarantined areas as those could be the first places where restrictions are relaxed, if Shanghai follows the pattern of other cities that have been under lockdown.
Eleven people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 21, authorities said, taking the tally to 36 — all recorded in the past five days.
But there are doubts over the official toll, as many residents have said that a family member had died after catching COVID-19 since early March, but cases had not been included in official statistics.
The Shanghai government did not respond to questions on the death toll.
Businesses are beginning to reopen, though they have to operate under “closed loops,” which entail living on site, daily testing and rigorous disinfection.
Beijing last week published a list of 666 firms in Shanghai prioritized to reopen or keep operations going and the Shanghai government said on Friday 403 were doing so as of April 20, citing US automaker Tesla as an example.
Factories, however, face reduced trucking availability, fractured supply chains and a shortage of labor, and are far from resuming full production, economists say.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up
World
Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up
Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID-19 cases as more lockdowns imposed
World
Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID-19 cases as more lockdowns imposed

Latest updates

Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May
Thailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May
Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell
Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell
UK artists’ union launches campaign to ‘stop AI stealing the show’
UK artists’ union launches campaign to ‘stop AI stealing the show’
Lebanese photographer Michel Zoghzoghi supports cancer patients with latest show
Lebanese photographer Michel Zoghzoghi supports cancer patients with latest show
Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India
Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.