John Legend to perform 1st concert in Egypt

US rock group Maroon 5 will perform at the Giza Pyramids on May 3, while American Grammy-winning band the Black Eyed Peas will hit the historical site’s stage on Oct. 2.
Legend, also famous for songs “Glory” and “Green Light,” previously performed in the UAE in 2020 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.
In 2018, he headlined the 16th Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, playing alongside Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and English pop band Duran Duran.
And in 2015, Legend won the Golden Globe Award for co-writing “Glory” from the film “Selma.” He is also an actor and received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in NBC’s musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which he also produced.
The last album he released was “Bigger Love” in 2020.
Saudi artist’s ‘The Teaching Tree’ symbolizes Kingdom’s great change
Muhannad Shono’s large-scale installation reflects on creative resilience in Saudi Arabia
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
VENICE: A large 40-meter-long form that seems to writhe gently like a living being takes up the entirety of the pavilion of Saudi Arabia. The organically formed structure is covered in palm fronds painted in black and moves, ever so slightly, powered by pneumatics.
Titled “The Teaching Tree” and by Muhannad Shono, the artist selected to represent the Kingdom in Venice this year, the work is, in his words, “the embodiment of a living imagination, the resistance and resilience of the creative mind. It encompasses a journey, not only of myself, but of the resilience and irrepressible creative scene that is emerging now in Saudi Arabia.”
As the country continues to forge its voice on the international art scene, Shono has become a strong advocate for a new generation of artists from Saudi Arabia.
Muhannad Shono is the artist selected to represent the Kingdom in Venice this year. (Supplied)
When beholding Shono’s work, the viewer becomes aware of rays of outside light that cast shadows on the floor, serving a role in the aesthetic and performance of the artist’s work.
“I wanted the work to be connected to outside light; I wanted the work to change as the natural light changed prompting how people experience it. Lighting became very crucial in the end and shadows that were made became very important in how they wanted to manifest,” Shono told Arab News.
Muhannad Shono, “The Teaching Tree,” 2022. (Supplied)
Curated by Reem Fadda, the director of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, and assistant curator Rotana Shaker, Shono’s enigmatic form explores ideas of resilience, regeneration, nature, creation, and mythology in the natural world and in the human imagination. The work was entirely assembled by hand in Riyadh by a team of Saudi and international artists and mounted in Venice.
Fadda said: “There was a big community alongside Muhannad of artists, supporters, and creators and the curation was divided between me and Rotana. Photographers, designers, and creatives of all kinds came together and supported him in the creation and manifestation of the work.”
Reem Fadda is the Director of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Underpinning the work are the concepts on which Shono has long based his art, namely the practice of questioning truths, ontologies, and basic ideas regarding human life. Of note is the artist’s investigations into the drawn line — the origin of “The Teaching Tree” and the basis for all aesthetic forms — an act of creative agency itself.
“Here we find this massive installation of a line that becomes an embodied thing, a living thing, throbbing, breathing, and coming to life as a force of absolute creative resistance and imagination.
Rotana Shaker is the assistant curator. (Supplied)
“This is not an industrial thing. It is a structure and there is pneumatics that are inside. The palm fronds were hand dried, treated, and died and they are all waste palm fronds from the trimmings that were then hand inserted each and every one,” Fadda added.
The stories of Al-Khidr, the legendary Islamic figure endowed with immortal life who is described in the Qur’an as a righteous servant of God possessing great wisdom or mystic knowledge, have had a profound influence on Shono’s personal and creative life.
According to several myths, wherever Al-Khidr sat a garden would grow — symbolizing, similar to Shono’s work at the Biennale, healing, regeneration, and rebirth.
Muhannad Shono, “The Teaching Tree,” 2022, Sculptural installation with palm fronds, pigment, pneumatics and metal structure, overall dimensions variable. (Supplied)
“The Teaching Tree” thus reflects also on the idea of hope for rebirth, particularly when faced with the present warning signs of past and future ecological and human struggle.
Shono said: “The work is the embodiment of the living imagination. It is an act of creative resistance. Despite attempts to restrict human imagination, and in fact, thanks to those restrictions, more fertile ground is created for stronger expression.”
Lebanese photographer Michel Zoghzoghi supports cancer patients with latest show
In ‘Other Nations: A Journey Through Threatened Kingdoms,’ the Lebanese photographer highlights endangered species
Updated 22 April 2022
Lynn Tehini
BEIRUT: From the polar bears of the Arctic to the tigers of India, few animals have escaped the eagle eye of Lebanese photographer Michel Zoghzoghi.
Zoghzoghi has been traveling the world for more than 15 years chronicling its natural beauty and highlighting endangered species. His latest exhibition, “Other Nations: A Journey Through Threatened Kingdoms,” which was hosted by the Dar El-Nimer gallery in Beirut earlier this month, carried a double appeal, though. Through the show, Zoghzoghi raised funds for the American University of Beirut Medical Center to help cancer patients in Lebanon.
Zoghzoghi’s work highlights the perfect balance of nature, and shows us what we are in danger of losing. “I want to show how beautiful predatory animals are and how extraordinary the nature in which they live is,” he told Arab News. “But my aim is also to send out a warning that all the species represented are endangered and that many are on the brink of extinction.
Zoghzoghi’s work highlights the perfect balance of nature. (Supplied)
“Today the uncontrolled development of modern civilizations has called everything into question. Man has become the alpha predator, but unlike other predators he has not kept (nature in) balance and is threatening himself.”
The exhibition includes photographs taken over the past 12 years in Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Norway, the US, Canada, Dubai and Brazil.
The photographer refers to his expeditions as “missions,” adding that the journeys can be “far from easy,” and explaining that he often spends hours concealed in hides while waiting for an animal — sometimes to no avail.
“I traveled to the border of Pakistan and India to immortalize the snow leopard and I failed. I also remember taking a trip to South Africa to see sharks, and — no photos,” he said.
The title of the exhibition was inspired by US author and naturalist Henry Beston’s 1928 book “The Outermost House,” in which he wrote: “We need another and a wiser and perhaps a more mystical concept of animals … They are not brethren, they are not underlings: they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendor and travail of the earth.”
Here, Zoghzoghi discusses some images from the exhibition.
‘Kaboso’
I was in the Masai Mara last November. It was empty, as many visitors had cancelled due to COVID. We left camp by 5:15 a.m. and we had been driving for half an hour when we spotted Kaboso, a beautiful female leopard. She was very relaxed as there were no other vehicles. I asked (the driver) to stop in a little ditch in order to be at eye level with her. By the time he’d stopped, she was almost upon us. I took the shot and she disappeared in the bushes.
‘Prey’
This was taken in India’s Bandhavgarh National Park in 2011. We had been looking for a young male tiger that had been sighted in the area the evening before. When we finally found him, he was up on a hill looking at us through the bush. We positioned the car a bit lower on the hill as I wanted to be at eye level and I took the shot focusing on his eyes.
‘Just Around the Corner’
I have a few unforgettable wildlife moments. This encounter with a serval was definitely one of them. It was toward the end of my trip to the Mara in November. As we were making our way back to camp one evening, I decided to stop and stretch my legs after a long day in the vehicle. The temperature was ideal and I felt like staying out a bit more. As I was enjoying the cool breeze, I noticed a serval looking at us as he was walking towards the mud road. He seemed totally relaxed. I quickly grabbed my camera with a 500mm lens and laid flat in the mud hoping to get a low angle photo as he was crossing the mud road. He stopped on the road, looked in my direction and then started walking toward me. He stopped a few times, even groomed for a bit. When he decided he’d done enough checking me out he just left the road and disappeared in the savanna. The light was low, the air was cool, the mood was peaceful.
‘Ice Bear’
We left Longyearbyen in Norway on the M/S Origo on March 15, 2019, in the middle of a snow storm and headed north along the western coast of Svalbard. Early one afternoon as we were making our way through a beautiful fjord we spotted a bear sleeping in the snow. We immediately got into the zodiac and headed his way. After a freezing two-hour wait, he finally decided to come our way and started to walk along the ice edge. He disappeared behind an ice mound and as he appeared again on top of the mound, I took the shot.
‘The Magical Realm’
I was in Pantanal, Brazil, in September 2016. We reached Corixo Negro, off the Cuiaba River, before sunrise. The mist was very thick — giving this eerie yet magical atmosphere. As the first colors of the sun were starting to faintly appear I saw a heron sitting peacefully on the side of the river. He suddenly flew and I took the shot. A few seconds later the sun rose and the mist turned suddenly red before disappearing.
REVIEW: British spy thriller ‘Slow Horses’ gets pulses racing
Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas lead impressive ensemble cast in show based on Mick Herron’s book
Updated 22 April 2022
Adam Grundey
AMMAN: Fans of spy novels may already be familiar with Mick Herron’s excellent “Slough House” series about a group of British Secret Service outcasts exiled to a tiny, filthy office away from the real action of ‘The Park’ (MI5 HQ in the show). Happily Apple TV+’s adaptation has managed to transfer both the pace and dark humor of Herron’s writing from page to screen.
The ostensible ‘hero’ of the story is River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), unfairly transferred to Slough House (the show’s title refers to the disparaging nickname given to those unfortunate enough to work there) after being wrongly accused of spectacularly messing up a training exercise.
Kristin Scott Thomas and Paul Higgins. (Supplied)
Once there, he reports to Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) — an apparently burned-out spook whose glory days were some time in the 1970s or 80s, an era from which he draws his swear-heavy approach to HR and management. Lamb delights in tormenting his hapless charges, giving them seemingly pointless and repetitive tasks to perform until their spirits are broken.
Lamb is, of course, not all he appears. We gradually learn that he’s a lot sharper than his slovenly appearance and love of farting make him seem. In fact, he proves to be at least the equal of MI5’s head of operations, the scheming, ambitious Diana Taverner (played with crystalline cool by Kristin Scott Thomas).
Rosalind Eleazar and Dustin Demri-Burns. (Supplied)
Taverner, it transpires, has instigated a dangerous scheme involving white-pride group Sons of Albion that she hopes will boost the budget, profile and support of MI5’s counter-terrorism operations. And the team of losers at Slough House are her expendable pawns.
Oldman and Scott Thomas are terrific together (and separately) — trading barbs and threats and revelling in it. Lowden is well cast as the gifted-but-politically-naïve River. The rest of the ensemble (in the four episodes aired at the time of writing) are not as well-developed yet; the showrunners have struggled to flesh out characters who, in Herron’s books, are brought to life quicker because the reader is allowed access to their inner monologues — a trick that doesn’t really work in TV shows.
Still, “Slow Horses” is a lot of fun — fast-moving, funny, and surprising. There are several books in Herron’s series and, on this evidence, it would be worth adapting more of them.
Finland’s Kiasma museum reopens with space dedicated to Middle Eastern art
UAE and Iraqi artists join international lineup as ‘ARS22 — Living Encounters’ explores global issues, including economic justice, exile and migration
Helsinki exhibition is latest in series of shows stretching back to 1961 and presenting work by more than 600 artists or groups
Updated 21 April 2022
Khaoula Ghanem
HELSINKI: Two years after being forced to close because of pandemic restrictions, Helsinki’s Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has reopened in the Finnish capital with a newly renovated interior and a sprawling exhibition that fills the building’s five floors.
“ARS22 — Living Encounters” brings together contemporary visual art, performances and films from local and international artists in a wide-ranging exhibition that will run until Oct. 16, 2022.
ARS, a series of major international contemporary art exhibitions, was first conceived in 1961 and was held at the Ateneum museum in Helsinki. ARS22 is the 14th exhibition in the series and the 10th to be held in the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma. In total, the exhibitions have had more than a million visitors and presented work by about 600 artists or groups.
Since its opening 61 years ago, the gallery has addressed major issues around the world, and this year’s edition continues the tradition.
As well as 15 commissions produced exclusively for the show, works by 55 artists from 26 countries, including Iraq, the UAE, Australia and Mexico, explore the exhibition’s themes of coexistence, our relationship with the world, and the challenges facing the planet and humanity.
“The idea behind ARS22 was to build an entity where multiple voices would coexist together. To create a museum as a platform for encounters, we curated an exhibition where many narratives, instead of one linear storyline, would exist,” said Piia Oksanen, who curated the exhibition alongside museum director Leevi Haapala, chief curator for exhibitions Joao Laia, and a team including her twin sister Satu Oksanen, Saara Hacklin, Kati Kivinen, Patrik Nyberg, Jonna Strandberg and Jari-Pekka Vanhala.
“This is why invitations were sent to artists from different backgrounds, from different geographical areas, working with a variety of media,” she said.
According to Oksanen, “there is growing interest in artists from the Arab world.”
Several artists from the Middle East were invited to take part in ARS22, including Kholod Hawash, a self-taught textile artist from Iraq; Farah Al-Qasimi, an Emirati visual artist; Michael Rakowitz, an Iraqi-American multidisciplinary artist; and Slavs and Tatars, a collective of unnamed artists founded in 2006 by a Polish-Iranian duo.
Al-Qasimi told Arab News that “it’s always great to be able to show work in new environments. Survey shows are exciting because of the dialogues they propose between artists who work in different ways.”
The Abu Dhabi-born artist is known for her color-saturated photographs, many of which are on display on the museum’s second floor.
Al-Qasimi’s work, which features images of a woman watching anime on her iPhone, butterflies sitting on an orange slice, and an injured falcon being treated at a hospital, was brought to the exhibition by the chief curator Laia, who invited the artist to do a studio visit while she was in quarantine last November.
“You have to witness the works one at a time,” Al-Qasimi said.
The NADA Artadia Prize winner is known for her beguiling portraits depicting materialism and gender relations in the UAE.
“The work in the exhibition is part of my research on ideas of paradise in contemporary culture; specifically, in religion, and in the leisure and entertainment industries,” she said.
“There are references to the small ways that people try to embody their own versions of idealism in day-to-day life, through shopping, nature or worship. It’s joyful, but also a little critical at times.”
Also on show on the museum’s second floor is work by art collective Slavs and Tatars.
This year’s edition of the exhibition is the first to include works from previous shows.
“We’re thrilled to have our work included in the first iteration to include works from past decades, given that Slavs and Tatars was conceived, in part, to counter the amnesiac emphasis on the new, the present, the actual,” the artists said.
The group set up a carpeted seating area that is a cross between a rahle, a reading stand for religious texts, and the takht, a space for sitting and conversing in traditional teahouses. Titled “PrayWay,” the installation is also a reference to the flying carpets of Middle Eastern fairy tales such as “Aladdin” and an example of the group’s interactive work — a space to sit, chat and connect with others.
Adjacent to the silk and wool carpet is a five-meter-tall hanging carpet titled “Mother Tongues, Father Throats” that depicts a diagram of the mouth showing which parts are responsible for pronunciation of the letters of the Arabic alphabet. In the middle (the throat), the artists added the Hebrew and Cyrillic equivalents for the Arabic “kha” and “qaf,” which are not present in the Western language, and mark a clear boundary between East and West.
“We’re interested in redeeming the other organs of language, be it the throat or the nose, often eclipsed by the tongue,” the art collective said. “Alphabets are eminently political vehicles. We tend to imagine them as innocent, but Latin, Cyrillic and Arabic each accompanied imperial projects.”
Meanwhile, two floors above hang colorful patchwork quilts from Basra-born Hawash, now based in Helsinki and known for her handmade textile pieces sewn using a traditional Iraqi technique.
The artist taught herself how to sew after watching her mother make patchwork quilts by sewing discarded scraps of material together by hand.
According to Hawash, sanctions on Iraq at the time meant textiles and fabrics were scarce, so Iraqis had to use old clothing and materials drawn from the house in order to stitch their “jodaleia,” the Arabic term for traditional handmade Iraqi quilts.
Three of her striking works occupy the fourth floor of the museum.
Hawash and her husband, Saddam Jumaily, an Iraqi painter and sculptor, sought refuge in Amman because of persecution before relocating to Finland with the help of Artists at Risk. The exiled artists were the first AR-ICORN Safe Haven Helsinki residents.
“I was threatened many times for not wearing a hijab,” Hawash said, standing next to a quilt depicting a woman cutting her hair.
“In our culture, many women cut their hair as a form of resistance and a way to distance themselves from the ‘weaker sex,’” she said.
In addition to being beautiful, Hawash’s textiles address political decay, social and economic justice, the refugee issue and migration, religious freedom and other humanitarian issues.
She also draws inspiration from Iraqi folklore, with figures of goats, fish, birds and horses featuring in her embroidered work.
“It is relevant to look outside the Western world, and acknowledge how histories and present concerns are entangled,” said Oksanen on the decision to include Middle Eastern artists and works in the exhibition.
Indeed, there is an endless amount of sophisticated and thought-provoking works from the Arab world and it is time that dedicated spaces are made available for them.