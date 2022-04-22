Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’

You are here

‘Salah and Mane shouldn’t obsess over the Ballon d’Or,’ said Liberia’s retired football legend George Weah. (AFP)
  • “They should focus on their performances” Liberian president told Canal+
  • Weah was first and only African footballer to win the prestigious award in 1995
DUBAI: Liverpool’s top strikers, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Senegalese Sadio Mane, have received presidential advice not to obsess over winning the Ballon d’Or.
“They (Salah and Mane) shouldn’t obsess over the Ballon d’Or, rather they should focus on their performances and try to improve more,” Liberia’s retired football legend and current president George Weah told Canal+.
The first and, so far, only African footballer to have won the prestigious award in 1995, Weah was quoted by African media saying that “Liverpool’s duo must not put unnecessary pressure on themselves.”
He continued: “I always worked hard to get my family out of poverty, that’s how I was awarded the Ballon d’Or.”
Reports said the Liberian president urged Salah and Mane to shift their focus toward improving their individual performances, especially with Liverpool in fierce competition with rivals Manchester City to win the Premier League title.
Weah played in Liberia, the Ivory Coast and Cameroon before moving to Europe, where he had a sparkling career with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Marseille and AC Milan.
He also had brief spells with Chelsea and Manchester City before ending his career in the UAE’s Al-Jazira Club.
With many observers and analysts believing the Reds’ front duo are constant nominees for the annual prize, Salah and Mane have been a central pillar to Liverpool’s success in recent years, helping them win the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and qualifying for this year’s semifinal against Spanish club Villarreal.

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety
Updated 26 min 42 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety
  • The Magpies are on 40 points with five matches left, and are all but mathematically safe from relegation as they visit Norwich on Saturday
Updated 26 min 42 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is keen to make sure standards do not drop, despite the fact Newcastle United have all but mathematically secured their Premier League status.

Victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday saw the Magpies climb to 40 points, often deemed the magic number when it comes to Premier League relegation battles.

And while Howe is yet to openly admit he believes his side are safe, he is still desperate to make sure they treat every game between now and the end of the season with the respect it deserves.

“First and foremost, we have standards to maintain,” said the Newcastle head coach ahead of the trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

“We’ve had a way of playing and delivered consistent performances in the main. We don’t want to let those standards drop or let that feeling go.

“Every game we have between now and the end of the season is very difficult because we’re playing teams that have something to play for but as we do, we’re playing for Newcastle.

“Not for one second will our preparation drop, nor will our expectations. We’ve got to make sure the players are ready to give their all.”

Images and videos have flooded social media this week of Public Investment Fund chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan having a kickabout with fellow owners Jamie Reuben, of RB Sports & Media, and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, of PCP Capital Partners, on the St James’ Park pitch.

When asked about it, Howe welcomed his bosses enjoying the moment — and even joked they might be needed in the Premier League run-in.

“You need to be as one as a football club. From top to bottom, you need to be pulling in the right direction. For me, that’s the only way you can build towards success,” he said.

“Great that the owners are enjoying the experience of owning a football club — it is a very stressful and difficult business, the moments of happiness are actually quite rare,” Howe added. “It was great to see them play. They’ve got some skills, haven’t they? They’ve got to be careful they don’t get the call up soon.”

Expectations have shifted at Newcastle in 2022.

Having entered January in 19th place, with just 11 points on the board, the rest of the season looked set to be a relegation dogfight.

However, nine wins from 13 games has seen Howe’s Magpies pull away from the pack at the foot of the table, and into lower mid-table safety.

Are Newcastle exceeding expectations?

“In terms of the position we’re in, we didn’t necessarily think we would have been where we are now. Maybe not exceeding expectations in terms of our performances because I believe in the team, the players and in our way of working,” Howe said.

“I was always positive, always felt we could have achieved safety but I think the run of results we’ve been on has maybe been quicker than expected.”

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola
  • Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc, thwarted by a late stoppage, will line up alongside the Red Bull driver
  • Verstappen goes into the Formula One record books as the pole setter for the weekend
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

IMOLA, Italy: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took his first pole position of the season on Friday in a wet and crash-interrupted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at Imola.
Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc, thwarted by a late stoppage, will line up alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row for a 100km race that decides who starts first in Sunday’s main event.
Verstappen goes into the Formula One record books as the pole setter for the weekend, regardless of where he starts on Sunday. Last year the winner of the sprint was awarded pole instead.
“It was hectic but I am very happy to be here, it is an amazing track and it also really punishes you if you make a mistake, you can go into the wall,” said Verstappen, who has suffered two retirements in three races.
“I am really pleased with pole position but I know tomorrow and Sunday will be a bit different in terms of weather conditions.”
The winner of the sprint will take eight points instead of the three previously available.
Leclerc has a 34-point lead over Mercedes’ George Russell after winning twice, finishing second in the other and taking all three bonus points available for fastest laps.
“There’s everything to play for tomorrow and after tomorrow and we’ll give everything,” he said.
Each of Friday’s three qualifying phases had to be halted after incidents, with the red flags brought out five times in total and the entire session ending 40 minutes later than scheduled.
The pole contenders ultimately splashed around on intermediate tires and in plumes of spray.
The final stoppage, triggered by McLaren’s Lando Norris becoming stuck in the gravel, brought an end to the proceedings with 38 seconds remaining and the Briton qualifying a strong third.
“These conditions made a big difference for us today because if it was completely dry, we wouldn’t be in third place,” said Norris.
Kevin Magnussen was fourth for Haas, a position the delighted Dane said was ‘crazy’, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualified seventh and Valtteri Bottas eighth for Alfa Romeo. Sebastian Vettel starts ninth for Aston Martin.
Verstappen’s best time of one minute and 27.999 seconds was 0.779 quicker than Leclerc’s quickest, although the final session was interrupted three times.
“Max managed to take the lap at a critical moment,” commented Red Bull boss Christian Horner. “Obviously now the challenge will be what will the weather do tomorrow.”
Carlos Sainz had already spun and smashed his Ferrari into the tire barrier in the second stint, bringing out red flags and sending the Spaniard back to the paddock on a scooter. He qualified 10th.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton had scraped into that phase by the skin of his teeth, the seven-times world champion only 15th and just 0.004 of a second quicker than AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda on a drying track.
Russell also ran dangerously close to missing the early cut and both then failed to make the final top 10, the first time that had happened to the team since 2012.
“I think we underperformed as a team today,” said Hamilton.
Leclerc had been fastest in Q1, before the rain came, and ahead of Verstappen and Sainz. The Monegasque had also set the pace in practice.
Alex Albon failed to set a time after the right rear brake of his Williams caught fire with the tire then exploding, scattering flaming debris on the track and bringing out red flags.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon qualified 19th after a suspected gearbox problem.

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
Updated 22 April 2022
John Duerden

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
  • After return to form in 4-0 win over Manchester United, the Egypt star is focusing on winning an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s team
  • The 29-year-old looked like a proud, happy employee of Liverpool Football Club
Updated 22 April 2022
John Duerden

DUBAI: For fans of Egypt and Liverpool it is hard to know which sight was better on Tuesday. Was it Mohamed Salah scoring two fine goals in a memorable 4-0 dismantling of Manchester United in front of 50,000 delighted fans at Anfield — a win that put the hosts back on top of the English Premier League — or how happy he looked after the game as he stood next to Thiago Alcantara, another impressive performer on the night?
“You wait until the next one,” said a smiling Salah to the Spanish midfielder as they were interviewed on television, referring to Sunday’s Merseyside Derby against Everton. “You’ve never played a derby here, so you wait for the next one. It’s going to be much more fun.”
It was a revealing and familiar moment. People in many walks of life and careers have told junior colleagues that what they had just experienced — a busy day working in a restaurant, shop or office — may have been something special but that they had seen nothing yet.
The 29-year-old looked like a proud, happy employee of Liverpool Football Club. Part of that was surely due to the fact that he scored. Before the visit of United, the Egyptian had not found the net in open play since February.
“We’ve spoken before about all the physical demands he has faced in the last few months, so it’s completely normal,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said at the start of the week. “It’s only a question of time when he will score as well.”
The German was right, as was Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. “The levels he gets himself to, he’s kind of a victim of his own success,” the England star said. “He’s still top goalscorer, he’s one behind me in terms of assists and people are saying he’s having a bad run of form? He’s nearly top goalscorer in the Champions League as well. What he has done for us over the last five seasons has been outstanding.”
The stats back up such assertions. Since arriving at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017, the African has scored 155 goals in 245 appearances, helping the Reds win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.
As the season enters its final phase, Liverpool have already won the League Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup, are competing with Manchester City for the league title and preparing for a Champions League semifinal against Villarreal. Salah is also the current top scorer in the league with 22 so far this season, five more than Son Heung-min in second. He has become a Liverpool legend.
At the moment however, while Salah’s goals are one part of the conversation, as are chances of an unprecedented quadruple, it is impossible to discuss the player without mentioning his contract. He has just over one year left on his current deal. While there have been negotiations, fans are still waiting for an announcement. If no new deal is signed, the forward can leave for nothing in the summer of 2023 and can start talking to other clubs from January.
After events on Tuesday, a parting of the ways seems unthinkable, but in a new interview with FourFourTwo in England, published on April 22, Salah said “I don’t know,” when asked if he was confident about staying at the club. “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all.”
It has been suggested that Liverpool are reluctant to give the star a major raise as it could then lead to other senior players in the squad seeking similar deals, putting the strict pay structure at Anfield at risk.
As a soon to be 30-year-old, it may well be that Salah is more concerned about the length of contract than about the size of the pay packet. Given his physical condition, there is no reason why he cannot stay at the top of the European game for some time to come.
“Now you can see that with players — all of them extend their careers,” he said. “You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them — Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also Dzeko in Italy, Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”
Online discussions ask what other options Salah would have. There are hardly any clubs at Liverpool’s level, and surely none where he would be quite so happy. “This club means a lot to me — I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.
“I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something. The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way — that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”
It does leave the situation up in the air, but journalists hoping that Klopp is going to help settle things will be disappointed.
“It’s my fault, I made a mistake with talking to you about the Mo contract situation which I usually don’t do,” Klopp said this week after being asked about the contract situation of Salah’s fellow forward Sadio Mane. “It led to plenty of misunderstandings and you ask again, so I go back to my former approach and close the door again.”
The conversation may die down a little until the end of the season, as Liverpool continue to fight on all fronts, but as soon as it all comes to an end next month, the contract situation of Mohamed Salah is going to become one of the most debated issues in world football.

Aston Villa favorite Targett hoping to make Newcastle switch permanent

Matt Targett arrived at Newcastle in January for an initial six-month loan spell, and has impressed with his defensive solidity and attacking output. (AFP/File Photo)
Matt Targett arrived at Newcastle in January for an initial six-month loan spell, and has impressed with his defensive solidity and attacking output. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Aston Villa favorite Targett hoping to make Newcastle switch permanent

Matt Targett arrived at Newcastle in January for an initial six-month loan spell, and has impressed with his defensive solidity and attacking output. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Defender has impressed head coach Eddie Howe and fans since arriving in January on six-month loan
Updated 22 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Matt Targett has revealed he hopes Newcastle United can make his loan switch from Aston Villa permanent.

The defender arrived in January for an initial six-month loan spell, and has impressed with his defensive solidity and attacking output.

Talk has been rife of a permanent deal in the summer, with some reports suggesting the Magpies have already have a pre-arranged fee in place for the next window.

Targett, who was also a favorite at Villa Park until the big money arrival of Lucas Digne in the winter window, admits he wants to remain at St. James’ Park beyond the end of the season.

“It has been great fun, I have really enjoyed my time here,” he said.

“The boys and staff have welcomed me, the fans have been brilliant with me, so I can only speak highly about the club, I have really enjoyed my time so we will see what happens.

“I hope something does get sorted.”

Targett was arguably United’s man of the match on Tuesday against Crystal Palace — and that was not lost on head coach Eddie Howe.

He said: “He was very good again. Crystal Palace have very good wide players and he dealt very well. He stuck to his task, his positioning was very good and his use of the ball was excellent, especially in the first half when we controlled the game. Very good display from Matt.”

Targett agrees that the performance was up there with the best he has produced in black and white.

“Yes, I would say so,” said the former Fulham and Southampton man.

“Defensively, I was really solid, and put in one free kick for Joelinton at the start of the second half, so, yes, I was pleased. But you have to change the way you play when you have someone like Maxi (Allan Saint-Maximin) in front of you.

“It is all about getting the right balance for the team. Each game is different. Maxi or whoever is in front of me but I am really enjoying my time here. It has been good fun.”

When Targett joined United they were deep in relegation trouble. Now, on 40 points and with bottom-placed Norwich City to come, the Magpies can look forward to another season in the top flight.

Players talk, and when asked whether his former teammates at Villa had commented on Howe’s impact and the renaissance at United, Targett said: “Everyone says how well the manager and the players here have done in turning it around. I think this was quite a dark, dark place until the new owners came in. That brought a new lease of life.

“The fans lifted the players and we have not looked back since then. It has been a massive turnaround.”

Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally

Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally

Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally
  • Rylov and other athletes wore the letter "Z" on their outfit
  • The Kremlin said FINA's decision showed the "politicization of sport"
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Swimming’s world governing body FINA said on Friday it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medalist Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he attended a rally in support of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
The move drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials.
Rylov, who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters backstroke events at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium last month hosted by President Vladimir Putin.
Rylov and other athletes wore the letter “Z” on their outfit, an identifying symbol used by supporters of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
FINA said the suspension came “following Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.”
Rylov, who also lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear maker Speedo over his presence at the rally, told Sport Express newspaper his lawyers were reviewing the case but it was still unclear whether they would appeal his suspension.
The Kremlin said FINA’s decision showed the “politicization of sport.”
“We believe this is absolutely contrary to the ideas of sport,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “When the strongest (competitors) lose the opportunity to participate, this ultimately harms international federations and international competitions.”
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin was quoted by TASS news agency as saying Rylov’s suspension was “discriminatory and politicized.”
Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of Russia’s Olympic Committee, called it a case of discrimination based on nationality.
“To suspend an athlete for nine months for taking part in a concert is not even an embarrassment, it’s a joke,” Pozdnyakov wrote on the Telegram messenger app.
FINA has already canceled all its events that were set to take place in Russia and has barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in its competitions until the end of the year.

