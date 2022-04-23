Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign

You are here

The war enters its third month on Sunday but a senior Russian military officer said "the second phase of the special operation" — as Moscow terms its invasion of Ukraine — had just begun.
ZAZPORIZHZHIA: Hopes for a weekend truce in Ukraine to celebrate the Orthodox Easter faded with talks between Moscow and Kyiv stalled as Russia said it aimed to take full control over the east and south of its neighbor.
The war enters its third month on Sunday but a senior Russian military officer said “the second phase of the special operation” — as Moscow terms its invasion of Ukraine — had just begun.
“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Major General Rustam Minnekaev said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that if all went as planned, evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol would start at noon.
“Today, we again will be trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly,” Vereshchuk wrote in a social media post.
Russian forces, which withdrew from around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine after being frustrated in their attempts to take over the capital, already occupy much of the eastern Donbas region and the south.
Minnekaev said their focus was now to “provide a land corridor to Crimea,” which Russia annexed in 2014, and toward a breakaway pro-Russian region of Moldova, Transnistria, where the general claimed Russian-speaking people were “being oppressed.”
Ukrainian authorities have vowed to fight on and drive the Russian troops from their land, but they also sought an Easter pause.
“Unfortunately, Russia rejected the proposal to establish an Easter truce,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
In his regular Friday night address, Zelensky said the Russian general’s comments were a clear articulation of Moscow’s goals.
“This only confirms what I have already said multiple times: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning,” he said.
“We will defend ourselves as long as possible... but all the nations who, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us.”
Ukraine’s government, emboldened by an influx of Western weaponry, said its beleaguered forces were still holding out inside a sprawling steelworks in the razed port city of Mariupol.
The Kremlin has claimed the “liberation” of Mariupol, which is pivotal to its war plans nearly two months after President Vladimir Putin ordered the shock invasion of Russia’s Western-leaning neighbor.
In a phone call to Putin, EU chief Charles Michel appealed for humanitarian access to Mariupol, which has been largely destroyed by weeks of intense Russian bombardment.
“Strongly urged for immediate humanitarian access and safe passage from Mariupol and other besieged cities all the more on the occasion of Orthodox Easter,” Michel tweeted.
Putin however accused Kyiv of refusing to allow its troops to surrender in Mariupol.
“All servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries who laid down their arms are guaranteed life,” Putin told Michel, the Kremlin said.
“But the Kyiv regime is not allowing for this opportunity to be used.”
Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the sprawling Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and Kyiv has repeatedly called for a cease-fire to allow women, children and the elderly to safely exit the shattered city.
Russia’s defense ministry earlier said it was ready to observe a humanitarian pause if Kyiv’s troops surrendered.
“The enemy’s offensive operation in the south hinges on Mariupol. The enemy is trying to focus all its efforts on it,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, told AFP.
An aide to Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, vowed late Friday that Ukraine’s “counter-attack on Mariupol will be 101 percent” as soon as the general staff decides, according to Ukrainian media.
The flag ship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet which played a key role in the siege of Mariupol sank last week, with Kyiv and Washington saying it was hit by Ukrainian missiles, which Moscow denies.
In its first admission of losses following the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia said Friday one crew member died and 27 were missing, after earlier claiming all the crew were evacuated.
Moscow had previously refused to reveal any details about casualties despite calls from parents concerned about their missing children.
It has also intensified efforts to muzzle independent media and government critics at home.
Russian authorities on Friday declared opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza a “foreign agent” and ordered his pre-trial detention for allegedly spreading false information about the army.

Russia’s change of strategic focus to southern and eastern Ukraine saw invading forces leave behind a trail of indiscriminate destruction and civilian bodies around Kyiv, including in the commuter town of Bucha.
A United Nations mission to Bucha documented “the unlawful killing, including by summary execution, of some 50 civilians there,” the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said.
Its spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said Russian forces had “indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes.”
The UN mission was sent on April 9, a week after an AFP team found bodies of people dressed in civilian clothing lining the streets of Bucha, after the town had been under Russian occupation for over a month.
Ukrainian officials say the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians have been retrieved from areas around Kyiv.
Forensic experts are now examining the bodies, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv regional military administration.
“But what we saw was hands tied behind the back, their legs tied and shot through the limbs and in the back of the head,” he told reporters.
On Thursday, US satellite imagery company Maxar released photos it assessed showed a “mass grave” on the northwestern edge of Mangush, west of Mariupol.
Ukraine’s leader also welcomed the latest promises of Western military aid, including howitzers, armored vehicles and tactical drones from the United States.
The UK government said Ukrainian soldiers had traveled to Britain for training in operating UK-supplied armored vehicles.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Britain was joining other European countries in reopening its embassy in Kyiv, but he warned that the conflict could drag on until the end of next year.
Seeking a way to end the bloodshed, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will meet Putin in Moscow next week, and could also visit Zelensky in Kyiv, the UN announced.
KABUL: A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy culture and information minister, said the bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Afghanistan’s Daesh affiliate on Friday claimed a series of bombings that happened a day earlier, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.
Earlier the Kunduz provincial police spokesman put the death toll at the Malawi Bashir Ahmad Mosque and madrassa compound in Imam Saheb at two dead and six injured. Mujahid later tweeted the higher casualty numbers, saying “we condemn this crime ... and express our deepest condolences to the victims.”
Friday’s bombing is the latest in a series of deadly attacks across Afghanistan. Mujahid called the perpetrators of the Kunduz attack “seditionists and evil elements.”
The United Nations called the attack “horrific.” Deputy special representative to Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said in a tweet that the “killings must stop now and perpetrators brought to justice.”
Since sweeping to power last August, the Taliban have been battling the upstart Daesh affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K which is proving to be an intractable security challenge for Afghanistan’s religiously driven government.
Last October the IS-K claimed a brutal bombing also in northern Kunduz province at a Shiite mosque that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 100. In November the Taliban’s intelligence unit carried out sweeping attacks on suspected IS-K hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province, where the deadly affiliate is headquartered.
In a statement Friday, the IS-K said the explosive devise that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif’s Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside among scores of worshippers. As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.
“When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,” the Daesh statement said, claiming that 100 people were injured.
The Taliban say they have arrested a former IS-K leader in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital. Zabihullah Noorani, information and culture department chief in Balkh province, said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in connection with Thursday’s mosque attack.
The IS-K had been relatively inactive in Afghanistan since last November, but in recent weeks have stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan and in neighboring Pakistan, taking aim at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.
Earlier this month two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing at least seven students and wounding several others.
The IS-K established its headquarters in eastern Afghanistan in 2014 and have been blamed for some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan, including a vicious assault on a maternity hospital and at a school that killed more than 80 girls in 2021, months before the Taliban took power.
The IS-K also took responsibility for a brutal bombing outside the Kabul International Airport in August 2021 that killed more than 160 Afghans who had been pushing to enter the airport to flee the country. Thirteen US military personnel also were killed as they oversaw America’s final withdrawal and the end of its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

White House briefing emphasizes commitment to race equity, including for Arab Americans

White House briefing emphasizes commitment to race equity, including for Arab Americans
CHICAGO: The White House has hosted an online briefing for Arab American community organizations and their members to emphasize US President Joe Biden’s commitment to equality, especially noting the inclusion of Arab Americans as part of the administration’s recognition of Arab American Heritage Month.
Of the seven speakers who briefed attendees on their department services, four were Arab American. They included moderator Dana Shubat, White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs Reema Dodin, USAID Director of Public Engagement Fayrouz Saad, and Department of Homeland Security Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Brenda Abdelall.
The virtual program on Friday, attended by Arab News and coordinated by the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, also featured White House Deputy Director of Racial and Economic Justice Jamie Keene, and Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights for the Department of Justice Jonathan Smith.
Although there was no opportunity for questions during the 38-minute teleconference, each speaker provided a summary of their duties and stressed the importance of including Arab Americans in addressing issues of diversity, discrimination and equality.
Shubat explained that the session was “all about equity and the work being done in their respective agencies,” with Keene offering a detailed overview of all that is being done.

Speakers in the teleconference stressed the importance of including Arab Americans in addressing issues of diversity, discrimination and equality.


Keene said that on his first day in office, US President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13985 that directed the federal government to advance “equity for underserved communities,” which includes Arab Americans.
“It acknowledged that advancing equities requires an intersectional approach and a focus on communities of color, communities that face religious discrimination, women and girls, LGBTQI-plus people, people of disabilities, and communities across our country who continue to face intolerable levels of persistent poverty and discrimination,” Keene said.
“That approach of course includes a central focus on Arab American communities who we know face persistent barriers to full inclusion and opportunities in our nation.”
Those areas of “Equity Action” in Biden’s executive order cover more than 25 federal government agencies and include: Economic justice, education, environmental justice, civil rights, health, criminal justice, housing justice and community investment, and global equity.
“Our nation has to address the unacceptable costs of systemic racism, and that by advancing equity for all communities including Arab American communities we can build a nation that is more prosperous and more secure for all of us,” Keene said.
Biden directed each agency to evaluate their work to see how their major policies and programs might be perpetuating the historic exclusion of underserved communities and communities of color from full participation, including Arab Americans.
Each department has developed an “Equity Action Plan,” most of which can be read online at a new White House website: WhitHouse.gov/equity.
For example, Keene said, the Department of Homeland Security has announced new steps to mitigate bias and discrimination in the way travelers are treated at the nation’s airports.
“We know this has outsized impact and importance in Arab American communities,” Keene said.
The Equity Action Plans also address domestic violence, rooting out discrimination in unemployment insurance against women of color and other minority groups. Another example is how the Environmental Protection Agency has announced new steps to reinvigorate their civil rights enforcement. Often pollution had a higher burden on low-income and minority communities, Keene said.
Shubat emphasized that one of Biden’s main priorities was to have a “diverse workforce and diverse staff” working for the president in all of the federal agencies and in the White House.
“It is really great to be able share with you that 30 percent of agency appointees are naturalized citizens or children of immigrants,” Shubat said.
“I know there are lots of children of immigrants on this call, myself being one of them.”
Biden has appointed two dozen Arab Americans to mid-level and deputy positions in the White House and at the State Department.
However, with the exception of Hady Amr, whose title is deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs within the US Department of State, none of the key Arab American appointees have given on-the-record interviews to Arab media publications on major issues. Amr gave the first ever interview on his role at the State Department to Arab News on March 31, 2022.

Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths as frustrations boil over

Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths as frustrations boil over
SHANGHAI: The major financial hub of Shanghai reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 22, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online.
The city, battling China’s biggest coronavirus outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on April 21, official data showed.
The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions, and none had been vaccinated.
“One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the booster vaccination dose to the elderly and other vulnerable groups and to see if mRNA vaccines can be used,” said Jaya Dantas, a public health expert at the Curtin School of Population Health in Australia, who is monitoring the Shanghai outbreak.
China has yet to introduce its own mRNA vaccines, and has chosen not to import those developed overseas.
In a study published by China’s Disease Prevention and Control Center on Friday, medical experts in the northeastern city of Jilin, the location of another recent outbreak, said China’s vaccines have been effective so far, though new emerging COVID-19 variants remained unpredictable.
They said “the data is strong enough to indicate the public significance of the strategy of full and booster vaccination, particularly for the elder population.”
Though frustrations continued to bubble over in Shanghai’s sealed off residential compounds, local officials maintain there will be no relaxation until new cases outside of quarantine areas have all been cleared.
“The more critical the period becomes, the more we need to grit our teeth and focus our strength,” Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng was quoted as saying on Shanghai’s official government WeChat channel late on Friday.
The number of cases outside quarantine areas stood at 218 on Friday, down from 250 the previous day.
Shanghai’s full-city lockdown began at the start of April, though many residents have been confined to their homes for much longer.
But even after shutting down for more than 30 days, some compounds are still reporting new cases, casting doubt on the efficacy of China’s approach.
“This is a significant amount of time and does have mental health impacts: people are exhausted and frustrated,” said Dantas.
On social media, netizens battled against censors overnight to share a six-minute video entitled “The Voice of April,” a montage of voices recorded over the course of the Shanghai outbreak.
Panning across Shanghai’s silent skyscrapers, the video consists of residents complaining about the lack of food and medicine, as well as the heavy-handed tactics of city authorities.
All direct references to the film were removed from the Weibo microblogging service by Saturday morning, though some comments criticizing the censorship survived.
“I can only say that if you don’t even want to listen to just a small amount of real voices, then it is really hopeless,” said one.

Taiwan won’t go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases, premier says

Taiwan won’t go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases, premier says
TAIPEI: Taiwan will not go into a Shanghai-like lockdown to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday, pledging to keep opening up.
Taiwan has been dealing with a spike in local cases since the start of the year, but the numbers overall remain small — 18,436 since Jan. 1 for a population of some 23 million — and just four people have died.
Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the pandemic.
Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the steps being taken and it was “fortunate” more than 99 percent of cases were either asymptomatic or had mild illness.
“We will gradually deal with it and won’t be like Shanghai and go into lockdown, but we also won’t immediately stop wearing face masks and not take anti-pandemic measures,” he added.
The government expects daily cases to reach 10,000 by the end of the month and has warned the peak is likely several weeks off.
Su said more vaccines and rapid tests were on their way to help cope with the uptick in infections to “prepare for the next steps in re-opening” and reduce the amount of time those with COVID-19 or their contacts have to spend in quarantine.
The government has already cut to 10 days from two weeks the quarantine for all arrivals in Taiwan, and is considering further gradual reductions as it looks to re-open its borders.
About 80 percent of Taiwan’s 23 million people are now double vaccinated and almost 60 percent have had a first booster dose, while mask-wearing mandates remain in place.
Taiwan has reported 47,100 infections since the pandemic began more than two years ago, and 856 deaths.

Taliban’s broken promises leave Afghanistan’s schoolgirls and women in despair

Afghan women protest outside the Ministry of Education. (AFP file photo)
Afghan women protest outside the Ministry of Education. (AFP file photo)
DUBAI: Every day, Nasima, 16, and Shakila, 17, eagerly await news that their school in Kabul, Lameha-e-Shaheed, will reopen so that they can resume their studies. They have waited one month now since the Taliban abruptly closed secondary schools for girls, reneging on a previous decision to grant women more freedom and access to education.

On the morning of March 23, more than 1 million girls of Nasima and Shakila’s age group had showed up at their schools across Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, only to be turned away from the gates.

“Under the guidance of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, schools for women from the sixth grade above are closed until further notice,” read a report by the pro-Taliban Bakhtar News Agency.

“The truth is that the Taliban’s views on women’s rights, human rights and individual freedoms have not changed in the last 20 years,” Nilofar Akrami, a 30-year-old university lecturer who teaches women at Kabul University, told Arab News. (Supplied)

Although many Afghans were dismayed by the news, those familiar with the puritanical views and erratic policies of the Taliban during their 1996-2001 rule were not at all surprised.

Creeping ultraconservatism is evident in new rules that ban women without a hijab or male chaperone from traveling long distances, dismissal of women from jobs and positions of influence, and, most prominently, in the education policy U-turn of March 23.

FASTFACTS

• New ban on girls’ education exposes rifts in the Taliban leadership.

• Afghan teachers and girls hold out little hope of schools reopening.

• Female literacy rate more than doubled between 2000 and 2018.

“They kept telling us that they would reopen the schools and let everyone go back,” Lina Farzam, a primary school teacher in Kabul, told Arab News.

“Although we never trusted that the Taliban had changed, we had hope. We don’t know why the world trusted them and gave them another chance.”

 

 

The about-turn on secondary school education, which reportedly happened after a secret meeting of the group’s leadership in Kandahar, suggests that the ultraconservative wing still retains control over the regime’s ideological trajectory.

“What’s so cruel about this is the fact that they announced that girls can go back to school, then backtracked,” said Farzam. “Imagine those girls happily preparing for school the night before and waiting to go back to class.”

Primary school-aged girls in Afghanistan are permitted to receive schooling up until the sixth grade. Women are also allowed to attend university, albeit under robust gender segregation rules and only if they abide by a strictly enforced dress code.

The Taliban’s shift on girls’ schooling reportedly came after a secret meeting. (AFP)

Following the US-led coalition’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the resurgent Taliban insisted it had changed its ways and would allow women and girls to continue studying as they had under the UN-recognized government.

At a press conference in Kabul on Aug. 18, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised that the new government would respect the rights of women.

In this file photo taken on March 23, 2022, girls arrive at their school in Kabul. (AFP)

“The truth is that the Taliban’s views on women’s rights, human rights and individual freedoms have not changed in the last 20 years,” Nilofar Akrami, a 30-year-old university lecturer who teaches women at Kabul University, told Arab News.

“The Taliban are as brutal as they were in the 1990s, and, when it comes to women, they have gotten worse. Unfortunately, they have learned how to wear a good mask to deceive the world.

“They still think women should stay at home and women who leave their home to study or work are bad, and that they will corrupt society.”

“I am disturbed because there is no justification for denying girls an education,” Daisy Khan, founder of the New York-based Women’s Islamic Initiative in Spirituality and Equality, told Arab News. (Supplied)

For Akrami, any hopes for women’s empowerment in Afghanistan have long been dashed. “As a woman who started her career at university to make a difference to the lives of women, I am sorry that my dreams and the dreams of hundreds of women like me have been ruined since the Taliban came to power,” she said.

Asma Faraz, who previously worked at the Afghan Embassy in Washington D.C., is likewise disheartened to see the freedoms and opportunities of the past 20 years snatched away.

Keeping women out of work costs Afghanistan up to $1 billion, or 5 percent of gross domestic product, according to the UN. (Supplied)

“My boss was a female ambassador,” she told Arab News, referring to Roya Rahmani, the first Afghan woman to serve as her country’s top diplomat in the US. “As a woman, I was so proud to see another enter the room and watch how everyone respected her.

“Women can also be ambassadors, women can be members of parliament, women can be journalists and doctors. But now in Kabul, women and girls will see how women cannot go to school and can only get married, and see their mothers only working at home.”

The Taliban leadership has sought to justify its ban on secondary education for Afghan girls on the grounds of religious principle — a view that Islamic scholars and civil society dispute.

At a press conference in Kabul on Aug. 18, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised that the new government would respect the rights of women. (Supplied)

“I am disturbed because there is no justification for denying girls an education,” Daisy Khan, founder of the New York-based Women’s Islamic Initiative in Spirituality and Equality, told Arab News.

“In Islam, pursuit of knowledge is an obligation on all Muslims. Prophet Muhammad made no distinction between boys’ and girls’ education. He said: ‘The best of you is one who gives a good education to his children.’”

Conflicting messages from high-ranking officials could be indicative of a schism within the Taliban ranks between the hard line based in the movement’s Kandahar stronghold and the more moderate officials managing affairs from the capital.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader, has ignored repeated calls, even from many clerics, to reverse the decision on girls’ secondary education. (Supplied)

According to some reports, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader, has ignored repeated calls, even from many clerics, to reverse the decision on girls’ secondary education.

“People keep talking about Hibatullah, but no one has seen him or knows where he is in Kandahar,” said Faraz. “Maybe he is living in a village where people don’t allow their daughters to go to school and he doesn’t know how living is outside the village.

“If we want to give the Taliban a chance, that’s fine, give them a chance, but they can’t rule over everyone else and bring what they think is right from their villages to the cities and to the capital where people used to go to school and work.”

Eager to see the matter resolved quickly and the rights of Afghan women and girls preserved, education activists from the US traveled to Kabul at the end of March to meet with Taliban officials. (Supplied)

In contrast with the views emanating from the Kandahar camp, one senior official recently told NPR that the Taliban had not changed course on girls’ education but simply needed more time to decide on appropriate school uniforms.

“There is no issue of banning girls from schools,” Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s permanent ambassador-designate to the UN, told the news outlet. “It is only a technical issue of deciding on the form of school uniform for girls. We hope the uniform issue is resolved and finalized as soon as possible.”

“There is no issue of banning girls from schools,” Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s permanent ambassador-designate to the UN, told NPR. (Supplied)

Eager to see the matter resolved quickly and the rights of Afghan women and girls preserved, education activists from the US traveled to Kabul at the end of March to meet with Taliban officials.

“While the world’s attention has turned to the crisis in Ukraine, it is extremely important that we not forget what is happening in Afghanistan, a country which is now experiencing one of its worst years in recorded history,” Masuda Sultan, an Afghan American entrepreneur and human rights advocate, who was part of the delegation, told Arab News.

Taliban fighters stand guard as Afghan protestors take part in a protest against the alleged published reports of harassment of Afghan refugees in Iran, in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul on April 11, 2022. (AFP)

“The continued economic strangulation of this nation may bring about consequences that will be far more costly to resolve if not addressed right away.”

Indeed, unless the Taliban shows it is willing to soften its hard-line approach, particularly on matters relating to women’s rights, the regime is unlikely to gain access to billions of dollars in desperately needed aid, loans and frozen assets held by the US, IMF and World Bank.

The Taliban leadership has sought to justify its ban on secondary education for Afghan girls on the grounds of religious principle. (Supplied)

Furthermore, keeping women out of work costs Afghanistan up to $1 billion, or 5 percent of gross domestic product, according to the UN. As The Economist noted in a recent article, “in the midst of an economic crisis, the country can ill afford the loss.”

For Farzam and her school pupils in Kabul, the outcome of the apparent ideological tussle within the Taliban leadership will ultimately decide their fate, and perhaps even the fate of millions of Afghans in urgent need of economic assistance.

“The girls are now sad because they can’t continue their education,” she told Arab News. “They are eagerly waiting for the reopening of their schools.”

