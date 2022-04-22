Kremlin pursues more cases against critics of Ukraine war

You are here

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. for allegedly spreading “false information” about the country’s armed forces, his lawyer said Friday. (AP File/Photo)
DUBAI: Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. for allegedly spreading “false information” about the country’s armed forces, his lawyer said Friday.
Russian media reported that similar charges were being drawn up against outspoken tech executive Ilya Krasilshchik, the former publisher of Russia’s top independent news site, Meduza. The moves against the two Kremlin critics are part of a widening crackdown against individuals speaking out against Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading false information about its military shortly after its troops rolled into Ukraine in late February. The offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Human rights advocates so far have counted 32 cases targeting critics of the invasion.
Kara-Murza is a journalist and a former associate of late Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015, and oligarch-turned-dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was jailed for years in Russia. Kara-Murza himself was hospitalized with poisoning symptoms twice, in 2015 and 2017.
Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told reporters that the false information case against Kara-Murza cited a March 15 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives as the basis for the latest charges.
In March and early April, the activist made a series of public addresses in which he denounced Russia’s actions in Ukraine. In an April 11 interview with American television network CNN, he described the Kremlin as “a regime of murderers.”
Kara-Murza was detained hours after the interview and jailed for 15 days for disobeying a police officer. Prokhorov said his client had been due to appear in court for an appeal hearing Friday but instead was taken in for questioning at the Russian Investigative Committee headquarters.
Prokhorov said Kara-Murza has maintained his innocence.
The spokespeople for a Moscow court said investigators have petitioned to place Kara-Murza in pre-trial detention for an initial period of two months. A hearing on the petition was scheduled for Friday afternoon, Prokhorov said on Facebook.
Krasilshchik, the tech executive who left Russia in early March, told Meduza that he had learnt about the case against him from news reports, which by Friday evening remained unconfirmed. Russian media have linked the charges to an Instagram post, featuring what Krasilshchik said was the photo of charred human remains in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
“You can’t recover after seeing the images from Bucha,” the photo caption read. “You feel that the army of this country of ours, it’s capable of anything … and so is the country. That we’re just an order away from mass executions.”
Also Friday, veteran Russian human rights activist Lev Ponomaryov said in an online statement that he was “temporarily” leaving the country.
“The situation around me and my rights organizations has been frightening for a long time,” Ponomaryov announced on the website of the NGO “For Human Rights,” which he led from 2019 to 2021, when it shut down due to Russia’s controversial restrictions on entities deemed “foreign agents.”
“There have been constant provocations, spam attacks, detentions, and — I will be frank — ambiguous information from various sources regarding (authorities’) plans to do with me,” he added.
Ponomaryov, a former State Duma lawmaker who had helped found Russia’s oldest human rights organization in the 1980s, has been a vocal opponent of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and initiated multiple public petitions against it.
In his statement Friday, he claimed to be “allowing himself to take a vacation” to “look after my health …, but also think through the difficult situation in which we all find ourselves, and plan further (campaigning) activities, which we cannot stop by any means.”
“I doubt my time away will be long,” he added.

KARACHI: When Bilquis Edhi passed away last week, she orphaned not only four of her own children, but also thousands of others she had taken into her care and changed their lives for the better.

Bilquis was 17 years old when in 1964 she joined a nursing home set up by the late Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, whose name became synonymous with charitable causes.

She married him at the age of 19 and helped run the charity that today operates nursing homes, orphanages, and Pakistan’s largest ambulance service. She died on April 15, six years after her husband.

Together the couple saved the lives of thousands of abandoned newborns by placing cradles outside Edhi centers and other parts of Karachi and Pakistan, where unwanted babies could be left anonymously in a safe place and taken care of by the Edhi Foundation, which would either raise them or find them new parents.

Many Edhi babies, as they call themselves, have become doctors, engineers, and scholars — some in Pakistan, others abroad, mainly in the US, the UK, and Ireland. Not all of them found adoptive parents, but the Edhi charity made sure each and every one had a childhood and received an education.

Rabia Bibi Osman, 28, was one of the children.

“She wanted us to feel loved, have a home, have a family,” Osman told Arab News.

“I was very lucky to have been given a family but not a lot of children got that opportunity. As a result, she raised these children on her own, made sure they were loved and happy.”

Osman was adopted by a Pakistani family who brought her up in New York, where she gained a bachelor’s degree in computer science, a master’s degree in cybersecurity at Albany Law School, and now works as a privacy analyst.

The children would address Bilquis as their bari ammi (elder mother).

“Bari ammi was humble and kind. She lived a simple life with an extraordinary purpose. She was loving and empathic,” Osman said, describing her as a “powerhouse for humanity.”

“She was selfless when it came to her husband, and fearless when it came to the rights of women and children,” Osman added.

In a recent interview with Arab News, Bilquis recalled how she and her husband had faced opposition.

“We placed cradles and we faced opposition, we were called infidels,” she said, adding that people said her husband would go to hell for raising abandoned children, but “he was not scared of anyone.”

Osman was adopted from an Edhi center when she was very little, but she would meet her bari ammi when Bilquis visited the foundation’s office in New York.

“The Edhi office in NY is very close to where I grew up,” she said.

“We would visit bari ammi when she was in New York, have dinners and talk for hours. I remember watching Pakistani dramas with her and listening to her tell me about her life.”

Osman was named after Bilquis’ own mother, Rabia Bano.

Bari ammi would always tell her to be proud of being an Edhi baby, to be honest and forgiving, “even if your forgiveness was not asked,” she said.

“She always told me to be honest about who I am and where I come from.”

Osman was hopeful that her bari ammi’s mission would continue after her death.

“So long as we continue to support the Edhi Foundation, her legacy will continue. Her foundation, the other centers, the ambulances, the homes, the orphanage, is her legacy,” she said.

“There will be a void created with her death, but our support will keep her legacy alive.”

LONDON: A British Muslim 11-year-old boy who marked his first Ramadan last year by cooking while fasting to raise money for charity has returned with a whole entourage.

Zaavier Khan, from Ilford, in east London, began his campaign alone to collect £5,000 ($6,503) for UK food parcels and this year he is touring restaurants and homes and cooking with a 15-member squad that calls itself the Ramadan Kids.

Khan told Arab News: “During the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, children were stuck inside, and they got really depressed because they couldn’t go out, they couldn’t meet anyone, and see anyone. Because of that, children’s mental health has risen by 50 percent, which is why we’re trying to help them.”

The children, whose ages range from five to 12, aim to raise £10,000 for UK-based mental health and bereavement charity Supporting Humanity during the Muslim holy month to support children’s mental health.

Around 15 children are taking part in the Ramadan Kids campaign to raise £10,000 for children’s mental health. (Supplied)

Khan’s mother said she initiated the campaign last year because she wanted to mark her son’s first Ramadan in a significant way and not only to practice abstaining from eating but also charitable contributions.

Having not intended to do it again, Tahreem Noor said her son had approached her a few months ago and asked if they were going to repeat the gesture this year, as he had fun and raised money for charity.

“That is exactly what I wanted. I want to raise my son into a humanitarian who raises money for causes that are of dire neglect and need some attention, at the same time as incorporating his traditional, cultural, and religious values into it,” she added.

This time Noor wanted to have a “ripple effect” and get more children involved in supporting local causes, so reached out to a charity that she was already involved with.

“We want to teach the children that charity begins at home, Islamically speaking, according to hadith (traditions or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad), we are told first feed the poor in your family, then feed your neighbor, then your village, your city, your country.

“So, grow as your resources and your money grows, and I want them to appreciate that they can make a small change in their community,” she said.

Noor pointed out that Supporting Humanity was highlighting an increase in mental health issues impacting children, while also raising much-needed funds.

“Children’s mental health has gone up drastically in the last two years, to the point that one in six children, according to research, are now expected to have prolonged mental health problems, which is a big number,” she said, adding that some children even finished high school virtually and never got to experience it.

She noted that the British National Health Service could not facilitate these children, that there was not enough help for parents to understand children’s mental health issues, and there was a shortage of assistance given to children with mental health problems.

Last year, Nitesh Shetty (C), executive chef at Saffron Street, taught Zaavier Khan to make healthy dishes for Ramadan. (Supplied)

The funds will go toward organizing a series of workshops and field trips with trained professionals to help children in the community address mental health issues and teach them mechanisms on how to work and live with anxiety, addictions, or problems they may have experienced in the last few years, Noor added.

The children, not all of whom are fasting due to their young age, are being taught how to cook recipes by a chef and then cooking at home for their families and posting on social media to raise awareness.

Last year, Nitesh Shetty, executive chef at Saffron Street, taught Khan to make healthy dishes for Ramadan, including chicken tikka wrap, watermelon quinoa salad, and date and vanilla milkshakes. This year, the decision was made to introduce fun recipes that the children could enjoy making, such as nanza, an Indian version of pizza that uses naan bread as the base and has a spice kick.

Shetty said: “When we started the discussion, I was told that children’s mental health has increased by 50 percent in the last two years, and I’ve got two kids as well, so it was really good to be a part of a good cause.”

LONDON: The parents of British toddler Madeleine McCann, who went missing while on holiday in 2007, said Friday they “welcome the news” that Portuguese authorities and German prosecutors have declared a convicted German rapist the prime suspect in her disappearance.
The girl’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, said in a statement on their website that the announcement was a reflection of “progress in the investigation” into the “disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine.”
“Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her,” they added, however.
Portuguese public prosecutors announced late Thursday that a man had been named as an “arguido,” or formal suspect in the high-profile case.
While they did not name the suspect, it is understood to be Christian B., the same person German prosecutors in Brunswick are investigating on suspicion of murdering “Maddie.”
No charges have been brought yet against Christian B. in either country however, and nobody has been found.
The McCanns said in their statement that it “is important to note the ‘arguido’ has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance.”
Christian B.’s lawyer, Friedrich Fuelscher, told AFP the Portuguese announcement “should not be overrated.”
He said the “arguido” move appeared to be linked to Portugal’s 15-year statute of limitation for certain crimes.
“I assume that the statute of limitations was interrupted by this step,” Fuelscher said.
Brunswick prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters also suggested the step was a formality and unlikely to indicate a major breakthrough in the Portuguese probe.
“Portugal apparently by now also sees reason to suspect” Christian B., Wolters said.
But he said he would be “surprised” if the Portuguese probe was further along than the German one.
Portuguese prosecutors said they were working “in cooperation with English and German authorities.”
Christian B. is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Oldenburg, northern Germany, for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal’s Praia da Luz in 2005.
Madeleine McCann, then aged three, went missing from the same seaside resort on May 3, 2007.
Her disappearance sparked a huge manhunt and international media frenzy, with photographs of Maddie plastered across billboards and news bulletins.
Maddie’s parents Gerry and Kate were at one point also declared “arguidos” in the Portuguese investigation, before the status was lifted for both of them.
The latest step “is related to the statute of limitations,” agreed ex-police inspector Goncalo Amaral, who led the inquiry into Maddie’s disappearance in Portugal in 2007.
“It’s a procedural trick by the public prosecutors,” he said.
Amaral was sued by Kate and Gerry McCann over a 2008 book in which he accused them of concealing her body after she died accidentally.
Portuguese police shelved their controversial investigation — which saw Amaral sacked — in 2008, but reopened it five years later citing “new elements.”
British police opened their own inquiry in July 2013, but on-site excavations in Praia da Luz yielded no evidence.
The case appeared to have gone cold until Brunswick prosecutors made the stunning revelation in June 2020 that they were certain Maddie was dead and that they believed Christian B. killed her.
Christian B. was at that time already serving a jail sentence for drug trafficking in Kiel, northern Germany.
He has a long criminal history including sex offenses and convictions for child sexual abuse.
Christian B. lived just a few kilometers (miles) away from Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve region at the time Maddie vanished from her family’s holiday accommodation, according to Brunswick prosecutors.
Wolters said his team was currently also investigating Christian B. on suspicion of raping an Irish woman in 2004 and over suspected cases of child abuse in Portugal.
Wolters said he hoped to complete those probes soon, while the Maddie investigation “could take a while longer.”

VIENNA: The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Chernobyl next week as the organization ramps up efforts to “prevent the danger of a nuclear accident,” a statement said Friday.
Chernobyl, the scene of the worst nuclear disaster in history, fell into Russian hands on the first day of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, and suffered a power and communications outage.
Russian soldiers withdrew from the plant at the end of March, Kyiv said. Since then, the situation has gradually returned to normal, according to daily reports from the IAEA based on information from the Ukrainian regulator.
However, in mid-April, Ukrainian authorities said they could not restore radiation monitoring at the site.
Rafael Grossi will arrive on April 26, the anniversary of the 1986 disaster, with a team of experts from the UN body to carry out radiation checks and deliver essential kit.
“Based on our scientific measurements and technical evaluations, we will be able to better understand the radiological situation there,” he said.
The plant’s staff, who were forced to work non-stop for weeks, are now on rotation. But damaged bridges and de-mining activities have made it difficult to operate in the area, Ukraine told the IAEA this week.
Grossi praised staff and said he looked forward to being able to speak with them.
“They have been through more than we can imagine, and they deserve our full respect and admiration for preserving the safety and security of the site despite the dire situation,” he said.
During their visit, the experts will also repair remote monitoring systems that stopped sending data back to the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.
In March, Grossi traveled to Ukraine to lay the groundwork of an agreement for providing technical help. He visited a nuclear power plant in the south of the country, before meeting senior Russian officials in Kaliningrad.
“The military conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger,” he warned at the time.
Ukraine has 15 reactors in four operating plants, as well as waste repositories such as Chernobyl. The IAEA plans further inspections in the coming weeks.
The Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest in Europe, is still occupied by the Russians. Artillery strikes in early March caused a fire in nearby buildings and raised fears of a catastrophe.

KYIV: Satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of Mariupol brought the horrors of the war increasingly into focus, as Russia pounded away Friday at Ukrainian holdouts in the city’s steel mill and other targets in a drive to seize the country’s industrial east.
“Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said of the besieged steelworks. “Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop.”
Cities elsewhere in the Donbas also came under Russian fire overnight, and the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians.
The region, home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories, is bracing for what could be a decisive campaign as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to salvage a victory from the 8-week-old war widely seen as a blunder and a humanitarian disaster.
On Thursday, Putin claimed victory in the battle for the strategic southern port city of Mariupol, even though an estimated 2,000 Ukrainians remained holed up at the sprawling steelworks, which have bombarded for weeks. Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off.
At the same time, Maxar Technologies released new satellite images that it said showed more than 200 graves in a town near Mariupol, and Andryushchenko accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians there.
“The graves have been dug up and corpses are still being dumped there,” he said. Initial estimates from the Ukrainians said the apparent mass graves could hold 9,000 bodies, but Andryushenko said there could be more.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations would be open in Ukraine on Friday because it was too dangerous. She urged civilians to “be patient” and “hang in there.”
“The Russians refuse to open a corridor for civilians, cynically pretending that they do not understand the difference between a corridor for the military to surrender and a humanitarian corridor to evacuate the civilians,” Vereshchuk said.
Days into the Russian offensive to take the east, the campaign has yet to become a full-out assault, with military analysts saying Moscow’s forces are still ramping up. Scattered towns in the east have experienced the thud of incoming shells that drive citizens out in panic.
Slovyansk, a city of about 100,000 in eastern Ukraine, came under fire during the night, according to Mayor Vadym Lyakh, who said no injuries were reported. But he urged residents to leave and said a convoy of buses would be organized. In Rubizhne, Russian fire prevented attempts to bring buses in, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said.
Intensive shelling was also heard overnight in Kharkiv, a northeastern city that lies outside of the Donbas but is seen one of the gateways the Russians intend to use to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas from the north, the south and the east.
If successful, the campaign would give Putin a vital piece of the country and a badly needed victory to show the Russian people amid the war’s mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by Western sanctions.
But analysts say Russian forces have yet to have any major breakthroughs in the Donbas. A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Ukrainians were hindering the Russian effort to push south from Izyum, which lies outside of the Donbas.
“Russian forces continued offensive operations in eastern Ukraine but made only marginal gains,” according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.
On Friday, Rustam Minnekayev, a senior Russian military official, outlined Russian war aims that appeared to be wider than what the Kremlin has disclosed in recent weeks. He said Russia’s forces aim to take full control of not just eastern Ukraine but southern too.
He said such a move would open the way to the nation of Moldova, where Russia backs the breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldovan officials are warily watching Putin’s actions in Ukraine.
The battle for Mariupol has been seen as key to the eastern assault. Its capture would free up Russian forces to take part in the larger campaign in the east. But the institute said that Russian troops in the city were probably heavily damaged and that Moscow would struggle to redeploy them quickly.
Mariupol has seen some of the worst suffering of the war, and the satellite images released Thursday hinted at even more.
In the images, long rows of dirt mounds stretch away from an existing cemetery in Manhush, outside Mariupol. Local officials accused Russia of using the graves to try to conceal the slaughter taking place in the city.
There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin on the satellite pictures. When mass graves and hundreds of dead civilians were discovered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russian troops retreated three weeks ago, Russian officials denied their soldiers killed any civilians there and falsely accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.
The UN Human Rights office again condemned the Russian invasion.
“Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.
People fleeing Mariupol have described being trapped in horrible conditions. Yuriy and Polina Lulac said they spent nearly two months living in a basement with at least a dozen other people with no running water and little food.
“What was happening there was so horrible that you can’t describe it,” said Yuriy Lulac, who used a derogatory word for the Russian troops, saying they were “killing people for nothing.”
“Mariupol is gone. In the courtyards there are just graves and crosses,” he said.

