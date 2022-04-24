Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey

You are here

Real Betis’ players celebrate their victory after winning the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) final football match between Real Betis and Valencia CF at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, on April 23, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

  • It was only the second final in 14 years not to include any of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid and while Betis and Valencia are hardly minnows in Spain, there was no doubting the weight of the occasion for both clubs
AFP

SEVILLE, Spain: Real Betis won the Spanish Copa del Rey on Saturday, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties in Seville after a thrilling final finished 1-1 after extra time.
Valencia’s Yunus Musah blazed over in the shoot-out, allowing Juan Miranda the chance to score the winning penalty at La Cartuja as Betis claimed the fourth major trophy in the club’s 115-year history.
Borja Iglesias had headed Betis in front but Hugo Duro equalized for Valencia before half-time and neither side could find a winner, either in the second period or extra time.
But Musah’s error and Miranda’s cool head gave Betis the cup for a third time, in their home city, following the club’s two previous triumphs in 1977 and 2005.
Betis captain Joaquin hoisted the trophy after it was presented to him by the king of Spain, Felipe VI.
“I have tears of emotion, tears of joy,” said Joaquin. “It’s what we all wanted, to win a cup again, the Copa del Rey, as beautiful as we know it is.”
Joaquin, the 40-year-old winger, who made his debut for Betis aged 19 in 2000 and played in the final 17 years ago, came on in the 86th minute and scored a penalty. It remains to be seen whether he decides this is a fitting end now to what has been a remarkable career.
“I am going to enjoy the moment,” said Joaquin. “We are Copa del Rey champions and we dedicate this to all the people who have been with us — the coaching staff, masseurs, cooks, waiters — all those people whose work is not seen but deserve as much credit as us.”
Many had billed this as a clash of styles, with the swashbuckling approach of Betis tasked with breaking down the grit and resilience of Valencia, but in reality both teams contributed equally to an open and enthralling final.
“Football can be beautiful and it can also be cruel. It hurts,” said Valencia’s Jose Gaya.
It was only the second final in 14 years not to include any of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid and while Betis and Valencia are hardly minnows in Spain, there was no doubting the weight of the occasion for both clubs.
Valencia won the Copa del Rey in 2019, beating Barca in the final, but a fire-sale of key players under the controversial ownership of Peter Lim means the team have been more concerned about relegation in recent seasons than winning trophies.
Betis, meanwhile, have spent three seasons in the second tier since they last won it in 2005, the same year they finished fourth in La Liga, which they still hope to replicate this season but have never managed to repeat since.
Betis flew out of the blocks and took the lead in the 11th minute, a slick move down the right seeing Nabil Fekir slide through Hector Bellerin, who floated a superb cross into the area. Borja jumped high and headed straight, the power of the connection enough to beat Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Valencia were shaking and Betis kept coming. Borja headed just wide and then almost latched onto an underhit backpass by Mouctar Diakhaby, which needed Mamardashvili to scramble clear.
But the Betis assault subsided and in the 30th minute Valencia struck, a brilliant counter-attack giving them a foothold in the final. Carlos Soler steered a superb first-time pass from the right wing into central midfield, where Ilaix Moriba had space to advance.
Duro was racing away but the gap was tight, Moriba feathering the ball through for his teammate, who scooped a delightful finish into the net.
The second period grew increasingly frantic, an end-to-end contest bringing Betis back into the ascendancy. Borja’s effort was well blocked by Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista before Juanmi hit the post, his drive beating Mamardashvili but not the frame.
Fekir almost won it in the last 10 minutes but was denied by Mamardashvili’s legs while Soler had a chance in injury time after a misplaced pass by Bellerin but Claudio Bravo made the stop.
Joaquin had come on, a fairytale in his sights, but nobody could find a winner and the quality dropped in extra time as fatigue and cramp set in.
Soler and Uros Racic scored confident penalties for Valencia, matched by those of Willian Jose and Joaquin for Betis, even if Mamardashvili got a hand to Joaquin’s shot.
Goncalo Guedes and Andres Guardado made no mistake but Musah erred, firing over to let Betis in. Cristian Tello and Gaya both scored, leaving Miranda with the chance to win it. Mamardashvili jumped right, the ball went left.

Topics: Copa del Rey Real Betis Valencia

’Something will happen soon’: Lewandowski leaves Bayern future open

’Something will happen soon’: Lewandowski leaves Bayern future open
Updated 23 April 2022
AFP

’Something will happen soon’: Lewandowski leaves Bayern future open

’Something will happen soon’: Lewandowski leaves Bayern future open
  • The 33-year-old, who is out of contract next year, scored his 33rd league goal this season
  • "Something will happen soon. The only thing I know is that there will be a meeting (with Bayern)", Lewandowski told Sky
Updated 23 April 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski left his future at Bayern Munich open on Saturday when he said: “Something will happen soon.”
The 33-year-old, who is out of contract next year, scored his 33rd league goal this season as a 3-1 home win over Dortmund crowned Bayern as Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season.
Barcelona reportedly want to sign Lewandowski, who was cagey about his Bayern future.
“Something will happen soon. The only thing I know is that there will be a meeting (with Bayern),” Lewandowski told Sky.
Lewandowski has won back-to-back FIFA best male player awards for the last two years and lifted every available title with Bayern.
He has scored 342 goals in 372 games since he joined on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2014.
Bayern bosses have made it clear they want to keep him, but club CEO Oliver Kahn admitted last Sunday that the Poland star is “considering his future.”
Lewandowski added that “nothing special” has happened yet, with his agent in talks with Bayern, and he will “see” how things develop.
“It is not easy for me,” he admitted.
Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller are also out of contract in 2023, but both players said they plan to extend their contracts.
“We’ll see what happens, but the feeling today is that it’s hard to leave,” said Mueller.
Neuer said he feels “well” at Bayern. “We have the team with the potential to play for the Champions League title.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga

Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
  • Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund
  • Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.
Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining.
It was Bayern’s eighth consecutive league win over Dortmund, which haven’t won a game in Munich since 2014.
Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row by Juventus from 2012-20.
Bayern’s players celebrated with the customary beer showers.
The 34-year-old Nagelsmann is the second youngest coach to win the Bundesliga. Dortmund’s Matthias Sammer was a few days younger in 2002.
Though Dortmund had little hope left of catching the Bavarian powerhouse, Marco Rose’s players wanted to delay their rivals’ title celebrations for another day. But the visitors were left to rue the cost of individual mistakes and missed opportunities.
Both Rose and defender Emre Can were booked toward the end of the first half as referee Daniel Siebert reacted to fraying tempers.
Dortmund started well but Bayern scored with its first corner of the game in the 15th minute when Leon Goretzka cushioned the ball back for Gnabry. The unmarked Germany forward took it on his thigh then let fly with a volley inside the left post.
Erling Haaland missed a good chance for Dortmund before Gnabry had a second goal ruled out through VAR for offside in the 30th.
The home fans didn’t have to wait long as Gnabry pressured Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou into a bad pass in the 34th. The ball fell for Thomas Müller, who set up Lewandowski for his 33rd goal of the season.
Can converted a penalty to revitalize Dortmund hopes early in the second half, when the visitors played with much more urgency.
But a possible second penalty wasn’t given despite Pavard bringing down Jude Bellingham while attempting to reach the ball.
Haaland again went close for Dortmund before Musiala sealed the result – and the title – in the 83rd.
FÜRTH RELEGATED
Greuther Fürth were relegated after losing at home to Champions League candidate Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.
Jetro Willems gave the enthusiastic home fans some hope of a miraculous escape with the opening goal in the fifth minute, but Patrik Schick answered four minutes later and Sardar Azmoun, Paulinho and Exequiel Palacios piled on for the visitors.
Fürth remained bottom of the league after 31 games – 12 points from safety with three games remaining.
Coach Stefan Leitl’s team were promoted last year when it finished second in the second division, but they never recovered from a poor start to the Bundesliga despite encouraging performances in the second half of the season. Fürth lost all but one of its first 14 games until they claimed their first win in the 15th round by beating Union Berlin.
UNION BEATS LEIPZIG
Union came from behind thanks to substitute Sven Michel to beat Leipzig 2-1 away and atone for their loss to Leipzig in their German Cup semifinal on Wednesday.
Michel equalized in the 86th then set up Kevin Behrens with his heel for a dramatic winner in the 89th as Union won in Leipzig for the first time.
The end of Leipzig’s 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions allowed Leverkusen to reclaim third place. Leverkusen dropped to fourth last weekend with a loss at home to Leipzig, but the sides have switched positions again, leaving Leipzig in the last qualification place for the Champions League.
FREIBURG FIFTH
Freiburg were fifth after an exciting 3-3 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Freiburg came from two goals down to lead 3-2 only to concede in injury time to Gladbach’s Lars Stindl.
Cologne won 3-1 against Arminia Bielefeld, which remained second from bottom and the favorite to join Fürth in the second division.
Also, Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Hoffenheim 2-2.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund

Howe full of praise for Joelinton after match-winning performance at Norwich

Howe full of praise for Joelinton after match-winning performance at Norwich
Updated 23 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe full of praise for Joelinton after match-winning performance at Norwich

Howe full of praise for Joelinton after match-winning performance at Norwich
  • A surprise pick as a forward, Joelinton netted the opening two goals of the game at Carrow Road
  • “I think Joe can play anywhere in those front positions and obviously as an attacking midfielder as well,” said Howe following the 3-0 win
Updated 23 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NORWICH: Eddie Howe wishes he could field a team full of Joelintons after a Brazil-inspired Newcastle United victory at Norwich City.
A surprise pick as a forward, Joelinton netted the opening two goals of the game at Carrow Road, before compatriot Bruno Guimaraes made it four goals in black and white with a smart second-half finish.
Joelinton has been used in a number of roles since arriving in a $52 million deal in 2019, with No.9, wide forward, No.10 and most recently No.8 in midfield on his resume.
Howe, though, is keen not to pigeonhole the player in any particular role — but he does know the player’s versatility is a real asset to United’s squad.
“I think Joe can play anywhere in those front positions and obviously as an attacking midfielder as well. I’d never say that’s his position and that’s where he’s going to stay,” said Howe following the 3-0 win.
“Today, he showed his versatility and importance of his role in the team. He can play as a center forward or a second striker, he can play wide or in an eight, so it’s great to have players like that. I wish I had a few more.”
The summer is likely to see United dip into the market for yet more players of the ilk of Joelinton and Bruno, and although Howe is refusing to be drawn on any specific plans, fellow Brazil international Lucas Paqueta is understood to be on the club’s radar.
Asked whether more Brazilians were on the menu at the Magpies ahead of next season and why Newcastle’s current duo have proven so valuable, Howe said: “It’s difficult to say if it’s their nationality. It’s them as people.
“The two lads are a joy to work with. You’re right, they do have that inner strength. They’re both great people, very welcoming and they’ve become integral to the squad already.
“They’ve very much settled in and are very popular in the dressing room. They do have a slight flamboyance in the way they play,” Howe added.
“I’m delighted with both and long may that continue.”
For more than 10 minutes after the final whistle, and long after most had left the ground, Joelinton stood, arms aloft, fists clenched saluting the traveling fans, who sang his name with passion.
It was a good moment for the player on his 100th Premier League appearance, and one not lost on Howe.
“I’m really pleased for Joelinton on his 100th appearance,” said the head coach.
“You saw the scenes at the end there — brilliant moment for him especially knowing the journey he’s had at the club. A great day for us.”
On the win itself, which saw Newcastle climb to ninth in the Premier League table, Howe said: “It was a tight game until we scored the first goal. We weren’t particularly happy with how we started but once we scored, I thought we showed a different level in our play. We scored some great goals today.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league Joelinton

Victory at Norwich continues Newcastle’s remarkable turnaround in form under Eddie Howe

Victory at Norwich continues Newcastle’s remarkable turnaround in form under Eddie Howe
Updated 23 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Victory at Norwich continues Newcastle’s remarkable turnaround in form under Eddie Howe

Victory at Norwich continues Newcastle’s remarkable turnaround in form under Eddie Howe
  • After another comfortable win at Norwich City, for Eddie Howe, the trajectory remains very much an upward one
  • Chances came and went for both sides in a frenetic opening, with little in the way of quality and plenty in the way of scrap
Updated 23 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NORWICH: No wins from the opening 14. Ten from their last 14. There’s a remarkable symmetry to Newcastle United’s topsy-turvy Premier League season and, after another comfortable win at Norwich City, for Eddie Howe, the trajectory remains very much an upward one.
With a backdrop of green and yellow, United’s Brazilian contingent stole the show at Carrow Road as Newcastle’s $52 million duo Joelinton, then Bruno Guimaraes, netted the goals that sent the Magpies to ninth position in the Premier League table.
Ninth, to many, may not seem all that significant. But, given United started the calendar year in 19th with just 11 points to their name, today felt very much like a moment for Howe and his players.
Head coach Howe hinted at changes in his pre-match press conference — and changes are exactly what he delivered, with four starting XI adjustments raising a few eyebrows.
Out went Crystal Palace match-winner Miguel Almiron along with Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood, and Fabian Schar. In came Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles, and Joe Willock.
It was a disjointed start by United with Howe putting now regular midfielder Joelinton up top as a central striker — a role he has rarely occupied this campaign. Chances came and went for both sides in a frenetic opening, with little in the way of quality and plenty in the way of scrap.
Former Canaries winger Murphy went close with a looping volley, having been found by man of the moment Guimaraes.
At the other end, cut open on the break, United were lucky not to fall behind when Teemu Pukki rounded Martin Dubravka, then found Kieran Dowell, who hammered over the top with the goal at his mercy.
Sensing things weren’t going Newcastle’s way, Howe tweaked the system — and it paid instant dividends.
Moving Allan Saint-Maximin into a striker role and putting Joelinton out left was a masterstroke and, within 11 first-half minutes, the landscape dramatically shifted from one of level uncertainty to United two-goal dominance.
The first goal came when Murphy burst in from the right past the hapless Dimitris Giannoulis and squared for Saint-Maximin, who then laid on to Joelinton who nearly fired through the net via the underside of the bar in emphatic fashion.
What a way to mark an impressive milestone — his 100th Premier League start — for United, especially when you’ve not exactly been lauded for your goals. And, he wasn’t finished there as he made it 2-0 soon after, with Murphy again instrumental.
A Guimaraes through ball was latched on to by Murphy and as he pulled the trigger, a block challenge from former United man Grant Hanley squirmed out to Joelinton, who did with his left what he so impressively did with his right 11 minutes earlier.
Strangely, both goals came largely out of the blue, with United not having things all their own way. The second half wasn’t to be so even, though, as the Magpies put their foot on the pedal.
And an unforced error made it three goals to the good just after the break as Tim Krul, a custodian between the sticks for United for more than a decade, gift-wrapped one for Guimaraes.
A pass intended for his central midfield was anticipated by the razor-sharp Brazilian, and the finish, a dinked chip over Krul, put the icing on the cake for Newcastle.
From then on in it was party time for United as each pass was greeted by an “ole” from the 2,600-strong traveling contingent, and Newcastle’s stars from South America were serenaded with laments that will last the night away on the trains, planes and automobiles back to Tyneside.
The win saw Newcastle climb from 11th to ninth, even if only until Brighton & Hove Albion play Southampton on Sunday. A win for the Seagulls would see United drop back down to 10th. Even considering that, never mind stating it as fact, would seem like lunacy just a few short months ago.
What Howe and United’s players are proving, week-in, week-out now in the top flight, is that anything seems possible at St. James’ Park under the ownership of PIF and the positivity garnered from that changeover in ownership.
And while the plan is very much of a steady build on Tyneside under Saudi tutelage off the field, those plans are being accelerated by actions on it.
The idea may well have been to make sure a top 10 place was a must at Newcastle next season, having fought much of the campaign with the relegation-threatened at the foot of the table. However, this team might well do that this season.
So, what next? It seems ill-guided to doubt whether Howe and his players will mount a European challenge in 2022/23. Sadly, the charge from January onward, in which United’s form is only bettered by Liverpool, has come maybe a month too late to make a return to the continent for next season.

Topics: Premier league Newcastle United Norwich City Eddie Howe

Jesus scores 4, Man City lead by 4 in EPL

Jesus scores 4, Man City lead by 4 in EPL
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

Jesus scores 4, Man City lead by 4 in EPL

Jesus scores 4, Man City lead by 4 in EPL
  • Jesus led City to a 5-1 thrashing of Watford to open a four-point lead over second-placed Liverpool in the title race
  • The Brazil international netted twice in the first half and twice more in the opening eight minutes of the second half
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus scored more goals in 53 minutes on Saturday than he had in the previous eight months in the English Premier League.
Becoming the first player in the league to score four goals in one game this season, Jesus led City to a 5-1 thrashing of Watford to open a four-point lead over second-placed Liverpool in the title race.
Liverpool can trim that back to one point with five matches left by beating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.
Jesus scored three goals in the league before the arrival of next-to-last Watford for a match that ended up resembling a training exercise.
The Brazil international netted twice in the first half and twice more in the opening eight minutes of the second half — one of which was a penalty to complete his hat trick.
Rodri scored the other goal for City, which used the match to give key players a rest ahead of Real Madrid’s visit in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday.
While City stayed on course for the title, fierce rival Manchester United likely dropped out of the race for Champions League qualification.
By losing at Arsenal 3-1, United fell six points behind its top-four rival and manager Ralf Rangnick all but called time on his team’s season.
Arsenal moved into fourth, three points above north London rival Tottenham, which visited Brentford late.
In other games, last-placed Norwich plunged closer to relegation with a 3-0 loss at home to Newcastle, while mid-table teams Leicester and Aston Villa drew 0-0.

Topics: Manchester city Gabriel Jesus Watford Premier league

