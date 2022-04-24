You are here

State media: North Korea has 'invincible power' world cannot ignore

State media: North Korea has ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-firing of a new-type tactical guided weapon according to state media in this undated photo released on April 16, 2022. (KCNA via Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

  • North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year
  • Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army
SEOUL: North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an “invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch” under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday.
Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, and international monitors expect North Korea to stage a major military parade and possibly conduct other weapons displays.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and American and South Korean officials say there are signs it could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.
A report by state news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea’s military achievements, from its battles against the United States in the 1950-1953 Korean War and smaller skirmishes throughout the Cold War to the 2010 bombardment of South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island, which hit both military and civilian targets.
The North’s military is equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can “cope with any modern warfare,” KCNA said.
It praised Kim’s “genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” and his leadership in gaining the country’s “invincible power.”
South Korea had detected signs of North Korea preparing to hold a massive military parade around midnight Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.
The parade could include around 20,000 troops and showcase the North’s latest major weapons, including its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a hypersonic missile, and missiles launched from submarines, the sources told Yonhap.
For weeks commercial satellite imagery has shown thousands of North Korean troops practicing marching in formation at a parade training ground in Pyongyang, according to 38 North, a US-based program, and NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks the North.

Narendra Modi visits Indian-controlled Kashmir amid tight security

Updated 24 April 2022
AP

  • His speech will be part of a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj Day
  • Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety
SRINAGAR, India: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019.
Modi arrived amid massive security and is scheduled to speak in a public event and review development work. His speech will be part of a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day.
Tens of thousands of people and elected officials from local councils across the region assembled in Palli village near Jammu city for the speech. The area visited by Modi generally welcomed the Indian government’s unprecedented changes three years ago.
Officials say the councils represent grassroots governance but its members have no legislative powers. The region has been without an elected government since 2018.
Government forces fanned out across Kashmir to thwart any violence. On Friday, two suspected militants and a paramilitary officer were killed in a gunfight some 15 kilometers from Palli.
Police chief Dilbag Singh said the slain militants were a “suicide squad from Pakistan” likely sent to sabotage Modi’s visit. He did not offer any evidence to back up his claim.
Modi’s two previous visits after Kashmir’s status was changed were to military camps to celebrate a Hindu festival with soldiers. In 2019, Modi’s government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status, annulled its separate constitution, split the area into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir — and removed inherited protections on land and jobs amid unprecedented lockdown.
The region has remained on edge since, as authorities put in place a slew of new laws that critics and many residents fear could change majority-Muslim Kashmir’s demographics.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen
Updated 24 April 2022
AP

PARIS: France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.
Macron is in pole position to win reelection for a second five-year term in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.
A Macron victory in this vote — which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine — would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his 53-year-old nationalist rival varies broadly, from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.
Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million votes of a leftist candidate defeated in the first vote. Polling stations opened at 8am on Sunday and close at 7pm in most places, apart from big cities who have chosen to keep stations open until 8pm.
For many who voted for left-wing candidates in the first round April 10, this runoff vote presents a unpalatable choice between a nationalist in Le Pen, and a president who some feel has veered to the right during his first term. The outcome could depend on how left-wing voters make up their minds: between backing Macron or abstaining and leaving him to fend for himself against Le Pen.

Shanghai fences off coronavirus-hit buildings, fueling fresh outcry

Shanghai fences off coronavirus-hit buildings, fueling fresh outcry
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

  • Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as ‘sealed areas’
  • Lockdown has fueled frustration over access to food and medical care, lost wages, family separation, conditions in quarantine
SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of COVID-19 have erected mesh barriers outside some residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city’s 25 million people to stay home.
Images of white hazmat suit-clad workers sealing entrances of housing blocks and even closing off entire streets with roughly two-meter-tall green fencing went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting questions and complaints from residents.
“This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals,” said one user on social media platform Weibo.
One video showed residents shouting at workers setting up fencing from their balconies, who later relented and took them away. Other videos showed people trying to pull the fences down.
“Isn’t this a fire hazard?” said another Weibo user.
Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as “sealed areas,” which are buildings where at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 and so whose residents are forbidden from leaving their front doors.
It was not immediately clear what prompted authorities to resort to barriers, but a notice dated Saturday from one local authority shared online said it was imposing “hard quarantine” on some areas.
The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.
Shanghai, China’s largest city and most important economic hub, is battling the country’s biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak with a elimination policy that seeks to test, trace and force all positive cases into central quarantine facilities.
The lockdown, which for many residents has lasted over three weeks, has fueled frustration over access to food and medical care, lost wages, family separation, conditions in quarantine, and censorship of efforts to vent online.
It has also dragged on the world’s second-largest economy, with factory production disrupted by snarled supply chains and difficulties faced by locked-down residents returning to work.
The city is carrying out daily citywide COVID-19 testing and accelerating transfers of positive cases to central isolation facilities to eradicate virus transmission outside quarantine areas.
In the past week, authorities have been transferring entire communities, including uninfected people, to isolation facilities outside Shanghai, saying they wanted to disinfect their homes, according to residents and social media posts.
The city reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths for April 23, versus 12 the previous day and by far the most during the current outbreak.
It did not report any deaths during the first few weeks, fueling doubt among residents about the figures. It has since reported 87 fatalities, all in the past seven days.
Shanghai recorded 19,657 new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, versus 20,634 a day earlier, and 1,401 symptomatic, versus 2,736.
Cases outside quarantined areas totaled 280 from 218 on the previous day. Other cities that have been under lockdown began easing restrictions once case numbers hit.
China largely succeeded in keeping COVID-19 at bay following the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019, with a “dynamic zero” policy aimed at stamping out chains of infection.
That approach has been challenged by the spread of the highly infectious but less deadly omicron variant, which has prompted cities to impose various levels of restrictions on movement.
Nationwide, China reported 20,285 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Saturday, versus 21,423 a day earlier, with 1,580 symptomatic cases, versus 2,988.
Beijing recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases — all locally transmitted — compared to six the day before, prompting a number of gyms and after-school activity providers to suspend in-person classes.

Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials

Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
AP

  • Eight people, including an infant, were killed in a strike on Odessa
  • Top US diplomat and defense chief visiting Ukraine as fierce battles rage in the country’s east
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces called in air strikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol as part of an assault meant to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, while President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet in Kyiv with two top American officials later in what was the 60th day since the invasion began.
Zelensky gave few details about the logistics of his upcoming talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, but told reporters he expected results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”
It would be the first high-level US trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24. While visiting Poland in March, Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil to meet with the country’s foreign minister. Zelensky’s last face-to-face meeting with a US leader was Feb. 19 in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris.
In Mariupol, Russian forces have continued to pummel the besieged Azovstal plant, hitting it with air strikes, including by long-range aircraft, Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, said Sunday.
Russia has been trying to take Mariupol for nearly two months, a city whose capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014. Russia-backed separatists control parts of the Donbas region, where Mariupol is located.
Some 2,000 troops have been fighting tenaciously to hold on to the last remaining Ukrainian outpost in the city, the Azovstal steel plant, which also has civilians taking refuge in its labyrinthine tunnel system.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had given an order not to send troops in but instead to blockade the plant last week, but the assault resumed Saturday after the Ukrainian soldiers refused to surrender.
Elsewhere, Shtupun said Russia has pressed its attacks in the eastern Donbas region, intensifying offensive and assault operations toward the cities of Popasna and Siverodonetsk in Luhansk, and Kurakhiv in Donetsk.
Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Haidai said Sunday that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage Saturday.
The shelling comes as the Russians are pressing their offensive in a bid to gain full control over Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland called Donbas.
The Russians also have shelled the Dnipro region west of Donbas, where at least one person was killed by a Russian missile, according to Dnipro regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
Russia has pulled back forces from Kyiv and the north of the country to feed into the Donbas offensive, but the British Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had been able to repel numerous assaults in the past week.
“Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.
“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness,” it said.
The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
The command post was hit on Friday, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.
If true, at least nine Russian generals have been killed since the start of the invasion, according to Ukrainian reports.
The fate of the Ukrainians in the sprawling steel mill in Mariupol, where Russia says its forces have taken the rest of the city, wasn’t immediately clear.
On Saturday the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the plant, released a video of around two dozen women and children. Its contents could not be independently verified, but if authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians trapped underground there.
The video shows soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl said she and her relatives had “seen neither the sky nor the sun” since they left home Feb. 27.
The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told the AP the video was shot Thursday. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed by far-right activists in 2014 at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and has elicited criticism for some of its tactics.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city.
Yet another attempt to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol failed Saturday. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said Russian forces did not allow Ukrainian-organized buses to take residents to Zaporizhzhia, a city 227 kilometers (141 miles) to the northwest.

In a display of Ramadan kindness, Pakistani greengrocer gives up profit as food prices soar

In a display of Ramadan kindness, Pakistani greengrocer gives up profit as food prices soar
Updated 23 April 2022

  • Haji Sultan Muhammad sells vegetables in Ramadan for at least 10 percent less than their official rates
  • Prices of fruit and vegetables in Pakistan have risen sharply over the past couple of years
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Customers walking into Haji Sultan Muhammad’s vegetable shop in Quetta are hungry and thirsty. They have been fasting all day in the city’s unbearable heat.

But there comes an unexpected relief when they count their money to pay: the price is less than expected.

During Ramadan, the festive season when Muslims around the world look forward to gatherings with friends and family and feasts that begin after sundown, grocery sellers across Pakistan usually jack up prices of fruits and vegetables. Muhammad does the opposite. He cuts the bill by at least 10 percent.

He is the only known vegetable vendor in Pakistan who does so. 

“Where people assume Ramadan to be a season of income, I believe it is the season of goodness as well,” Muhammad told Arab News at his shop at the historical Sabzi Mandi vegetable market in the capital city of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

“For 11 months, we are in pursuit of profit. What (is the harm) if we let go of extra money for just one month?” asked the 40-year-old, who runs the shop his grandfather established six decades ago.

Prices of produce are fixed in Pakistan, but many sellers do not obey the rules and charge people more, as they too have been burdened by increasing costs of transportation and soaring inflation. But customers find it a weak excuse.

Maula Dad Kakar, who was buying vegetables at Muhammad’s shop, said that in Europe and the Gulf countries it is common that food prices are lower during Muslim festivals, but in Pakistan sellers do the exact opposite.

“The provincial government and the Price Control Committee should take strict measures against vendors who have been looting the poor masses during Ramadan,” he said.

The authorities have been trying to do that. The Price Control Committee of Balochistan has closed more than 100 shops in the province during the first two weeks of Ramadan for violating the government’s price lists.

And alongside punitive measures, they are also trying to encourage generosity. Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson of the government of Balochistan, told Arab News that Muhammad’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“The deputy commissioner had visited Muhammad’s shop last week and showed his appreciation for his initiative,” she said. “The provincial government will continue supporting shop owners selling food edibles at cheap rates and setting positive precedents in society.”

According to the government pricelist plastered in Muhammad’s shop, lemons are sold for 780 rupees ($4) per kg. Muhammad sells them for Rs700. The official price for tomatoes is 60 rupees per kg, but he sells them for 50 rupees.

Faqeer Muhammad, a retired 62-year-old railway employee, has been buying vegetables from him for the past 15 years.

“There are rare people in Quetta like Haji Sultan, who know the actual meaning and obligations of Ramadan,” he told Arab News.

The vegetable vendor knows it. “Being a Muslim, I believe that Ramadan is a month of blessing,” he said. “Instead of causing (extra) problems, we should provide comfort and relief for others.”

