You are here

  • Home
  • US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, with South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk during a briefing in Seoul on April 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ceb2y

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
  • Special Representative Sung Kim’s latest trip coincides with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by US and South Korean troops
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: The US envoy for North Korea said that Washington would act “responsibly and decisively” in response to “escalatory actions” after a series of test missile launches raised concerns that the North was preparing to resume nuclear testing.
US Special Representative Sung Kim and his deputy, Jung Pak, met with South Korean officials, including nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, after arriving in Seoul early on Monday for a five-day visit.
“We, of course, share your concerns about the DPRK’s escalatory actions and we will continue to work closely to respond responsibly and decisively to the provocative behavior,” Kim told Noh as their talks began.
Kim was referring to North Korea as its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
His latest trip was an “indication of our determination and commitment to maintain the closest possible coordination” between the allies on the developments in the North, he added.
Kim’s arrival coincided with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by US and South Korean troops.
The exercise consists of “defensive command post training using computer simulation” and will not involve field maneuvers by troops, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday.
North Korea has condemned the joint drills as rehearsals for war, and they have been scaled back in recent years amid efforts to engage Pyongyang in diplomacy, and because of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Saturday, North Korea test fired what state media said were missiles involved in delivering tactical nuclear weapons.
The US envoy has said he is open to talks with North Korea at any time and without preconditions, but Pyongyang has so far rebuffed those overtures, accusing Washington of maintaining hostile policies such as sanctions and the military drills.
South Korean media reported that Kim was also expected to meet with the transition team for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office in May.
A spokesperson for the team said there was no meeting confirmed between Yoon and Kim, and could not immediately verify whether the envoy would be meeting other transition officials.
Kim also said at his talks with Noh that Washington looks forward to working closely with Yoon’s team.

Topics: US North Korea South Korea

Related

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 17, 2022 shows the test-fire of a new-type tactical guided weapon in North Korea. (AFP)
World
North Korean leader Kim observes weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities
Pyongyang demolishing last symbol of inter-Korean engagement
World
Pyongyang demolishing last symbol of inter-Korean engagement

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths
  • New Delhi had stalled the study’s release after disputing India’s true fatality count
  • India was battered by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak last year that saw thousands of people dying each day at its peak
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: India has sharply criticized a forthcoming World Health Organization study which reportedly claims coronavirus killed four million people nationally, the latest analysis suggesting a significant undercount of the pandemic’s death toll.
The New York Times reported last week that New Delhi had stalled the study’s release after disputing that India’s true fatality count was eight times higher than official figures.
The conclusion matches similar figures by the Lancet last month and a February study in the journal Science that calculated a COVID-19 death toll of at least 3.2 million.
But India’s health ministry said in a weekend statement that the WHO’s mathematical modelling of the pandemic was “questionable” and “statistically unproven.”
Several concerns were raised to the global health body over the report, including what the ministry said was a “peculiar” assumption of a relationship between lower temperatures and monthly deaths.
India had shared its misgivings through several formal communications and meetings since last November, according to the ministry.
“A satisfactory response is yet to be received from WHO,” it added.
The WHO was not immediately available for comment.
Indian officials have previously disputed the methodology behind the Lancet and Science studies that also found vastly higher death tolls.
Its official figures show 520,000 COVID-19 deaths nationally, which still accounts for the world’s largest single-country toll after the United States and Brazil.
India was battered by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak last year that saw thousands of people dying each day at its peak, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

Six killed, 11 injured as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv

Six killed, 11 injured as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
Updated 18 April 2022
AP
Reuters

Six killed, 11 injured as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv

Six killed, 11 injured as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol
  • Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country
Updated 18 April 2022
AP Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine: Six people were killed and 11 wounded, including a child, in a missile strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday morning, regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said.
Three missiles hit military infrastructure facilities, he said, while one struck a car tire replacement facility. 

Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck Lviv as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, meanwhile, where the ruined port city’s last known pocket of resistance was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels.
Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country, and the city was considered to be a relatively safe haven.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Facebook that five missiles struck the city and that emergency services were responding to the blasts. He said more details would follow.
With missiles and rockets battering various parts of the country, Zelensky accused Russian soldiers of torture and kidnappings in areas they control.
The fall of Mariupol, which has been reduced to rubble in a seven-week siege, would give Moscow its biggest victory of the war. But a few thousand fighters, by Russia’s estimate, were holding on to the giant, 11-square-kilometer (4-square-mile) Azovstal steel mill.
“We will fight absolutely to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” He said Ukraine is prepared to end the war through diplomacy if possible, “but we do not have intention to surrender.”
Many Mariupol civilians, including children, are also sheltering at the Azovstal plant, Mikhail Vershinin, head of the city’s patrol police, told Mariupol television. He said they are hiding from Russian shelling and from Russian soldiers.
Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would free Russian troops for a new offensive to take control of the Donbas region in Ukraine’s industrial east. Russia also would fully secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, depriving Ukraine of a major port and prized industrial assets.
Russia is bent on capturing the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists already control some territory, after its attempt to take the capital, Kyiv, failed.
“We are doing everything to ensure the defense” of eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said in his nightly address to the nation.
As for besieged Mariupol, there appeared to be little hope of military rescue by Ukrainian forces anytime soon. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the remaining Ukrainian troops and civilians there are basically encircled. He said they “continue their struggle,” but that the city effectively doesn’t exist anymore because of massive destruction.
The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol have killed at least 21,000 people, by Ukrainian estimates. A maternity hospital was hit by a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians had taken shelter.
An estimated 100,000 people remained in the city out of a prewar population of 450,000, trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.
Drone footage carried by the Russian news agency RIA-Novosti on Sunday showed mile after mile of shattered buildings and, on the city’s outskirts, the steel complex, from which rose towering plumes of smoke.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine.”
Russian forces, meanwhile, carried out aerial attacks near Kyiv and elsewhere in an apparent effort to weaken Ukraine’s military capacity ahead of the anticipated assault on the Donbas.
After the humiliating sinking of the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet last week in what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack, the Kremlin had vowed to step up strikes on the capital.
Russia said Sunday that it had attacked an ammunition plant near Kyiv overnight with precision-guided missiles, the third such strike in as many days. Explosions were also reported in Kramatorsk, the eastern city where rockets earlier this month killed at least 57 people at a train station crowded with civilians trying to evacuate ahead of the Russian offensive.
At least five people were killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Sunday, regional officials said. The barrage slammed into apartment buildings. The streets were littered with broken glass and other debris.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, in an impassioned address marking Orthodox Palm Sunday, lashed out at Russian forces for not letting up the bombing campaign on such a sacred day.
Zelensky called the bombing in Kharkiv “nothing but deliberate terror.”
In his nightly address to the nation, Zelensky also appealed for a stronger response to what he said was the brutality of Russian troops in parts of southern Ukraine.
“Torture chambers are built there,” he said. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”
He again urged the world to send more weapons and apply tougher sanctions against Moscow.
Malyar, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, said the Russians were pounding Mariupol with airstrikes and could be preparing for an amphibious landing to reinforce their ground troops.
The looming offensive in the east, if successful, would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory to sell to the Russian people amid the war’s mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by Western sanctions.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met with Putin in Moscow this past week — the first European leader to do so since the invasion Feb. 24 — said the Russian president is “in his own war logic” on Ukraine. In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nehammer said he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war, and “we have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine.’’
Zelensky also marked Easter on Sunday, saying on Twitter: “The Lord’s Resurrection is a testimony to the victory of life over death, good over evil.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP)
World
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership — official
Commodities Update —  Copper up; Ukraine limits food supply exports; Ferrero stops buying Malaysian palm oil
Business & Economy
Commodities Update —  Copper up; Ukraine limits food supply exports; Ferrero stops buying Malaysian palm oil

China’s biggest city reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

China’s biggest city reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

China’s biggest city reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

China’s biggest city reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown
  • The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday
  • Residents in Shanghai have chafed under the restrictions, with many complaining of food shortages and heavy-handed enforcement
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

SHANGHAI, China: Shanghai on Monday said three people had died from Covid-19, the first official announcement of deaths from an outbreak which has plunged the megacity into a weeks-long lockdown, sparking widespread anger and rare protests.
Since March, a patchwork of restrictions has kept most of the city’s 25 million residents confined to their homes or compounds, with daily caseloads regularly edging over 25,000.
On Monday city officials revealed the first deaths — all elderly people with underlying conditions.
They “deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective,” the city said on an official social media account.
The statement said two of the dead were women aged 89 and 91, while the third was a 91-year-old man.
The municipal health commission confirmed the deaths.
The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, according to the municipal health commission.
While relatively low compared to other global outbreaks, the figures extend the pattern of recent weeks which has seen the city log tens of thousands of daily cases, most of which are asymptomatic.
In response, authorities have doubled down on Beijing’s longstanding zero-tolerance approach to the virus, vowing to persist with onerous curbs on movement and isolating anyone who tests positive — even if they show no signs of illness.
Residents in Shanghai — one of China’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan cities — have chafed under the restrictions, with many complaining of food shortages, spartan quarantine conditions and heavy-handed enforcement.
Social media users ripped into authorities for the filmed killing of a pet corgi by a health worker and a now-softened policy of separating infected children from their virus-free parents.
In a rare glimpse into the discontent, videos posted online last week showed some residents scuffling with hazmat-suited police ordering them to surrender their homes to patients.
Other footage and audio clips have indicated increasing desperation, including some showing people bursting through barricades demanding food.
Despite the blowback, China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is sticking to its tried-and-tested zero-Covid policy of mass testing, travel restrictions and targeted lockdowns.
But the world’s most populous nation has recently struggled to contain outbreaks in multiple regions, largely driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
The country last reported new Covid-19 deaths on March 19 — two people in the northeastern rust belt province of Jilin — the first such deaths in more than a year. 

Topics: Shanghai Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID-19 cases as more lockdowns imposed
World
Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID-19 cases as more lockdowns imposed
Shanghai turns residences into COVID-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest
World
Shanghai turns residences into COVID-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest

EXPLAINER: Sri Lanka’s reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss

EXPLAINER: Sri Lanka’s reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

EXPLAINER: Sri Lanka’s reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss

EXPLAINER: Sri Lanka’s reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss
  • Faced with a rapidly deteriorating economic environment, the Rajapaksa government chose to wait, instead of moving quickly and seeking help from the IMF and other sources
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis has triggered an unprecedented wave of spontaneous protests as the island nation of 22 million people struggles with prolonged power cuts and a shortage of essentials, including fuel and medicines.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government has come under growing pressure for its mishandling of the economy, and the country has suspended foreign debt payments in an effort to preserve its paltry foreign exchange reserves.
On Monday, Sri Lanka will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan program, even as it seeks help from other countries, including neighboring India, and China.

How did it get to this?
Economic mismanagement by successive governments weakened Sri Lanka’s public finances, leaving its national expenditure in excess of its income, and the production of tradable goods and services at an inadequate level.
The situation was exacerbated by deep tax cuts enacted by the Rajapaksa government soon after it took office in 2019, which came just months before the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic wiped out parts of its economy — mainly the lucrative tourism industry — while an inflexible foreign exchange rate sapped remittances from its foreign workers.
Rating agencies, concerned about government finances and its inability to repay large foreign debt, downgraded Sri Lanka’s credit ratings from 2020 onwards, eventually locking the country out of international financial markets.
But to keep its economy afloat, the government still leaned heavily on its foreign exchange reserves, eroding them by more than 70 percent in two years.
By March, Sri Lanka’s reserves stood at only $1.93 billion, insufficient to even cover a month of imports, and leading to spiralling shortages of everything from diesel to some food items.
J.P. Morgan analysts estimate the country’s gross debt servicing would amount to $7 billion this year, with the current account deficit coming in around $3 billion.

What did the government do?
Faced with a rapidly deteriorating economic environment, the Rajapaksa government chose to wait, instead of moving quickly and seeking help from the IMF and other sources.
For months, opposition leaders and experts urged the government to act, but it held its ground, hoping for tourism to bounce back and remittances to recover.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry told Reuters in an interview earlier this month that key officials within the government and Sri Lanka’s central bank did not understand the gravity of the problem and were reluctant to have the IMF step in. Sabry, along with a new central bank governor, was brought in as part of a new team to tackle the situation.
But, aware of the brewing crisis, the government did seek help from countries, including India and China. Last December, the then finance minister traveled to New Delhi to arrange $1.9 billion in credit lines and swaps from India.
A month later, President Rajapaksa asked China to restructure repayments on around $3.5 billion of debt owed to Beijing, which in late 2021 also provided Sri Lanka with a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap.

What happens next?
Finance Minister Sabry will start talks with the IMF for a loan package of up to $3 billion over three years.
An IMF program, which typically mandates fiscal discipline from borrowers, is also expected to help Sri Lanka draw assistance of another $1 billion from other multilateral agencies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
In all, the country needs around $3 billion in bridge financing over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items including fuel and medicine.
India is open to providing Sri Lanka with another $2 billion to reduce the country’s dependence on China, sources have told Reuters.
Sri Lanka has also sought a further $500 million credit line from India for fuel.
With China, too, the government is in discussions for a $1.5 billion credit line and a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion. Besides the swap last year, Beijing also extended a $1.3 billion syndicated loan to Sri Lanka at the start of the pandemic.
 

Topics: Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Lankan economic crisis

Related

Sri Lankans abandon family holiday celebrations to join anti-government protests
World
Sri Lankans abandon family holiday celebrations to join anti-government protests
Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
World
Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership — official

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP)
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership — official

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Ukraine has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kyiv on April 8th, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the EU following Russia’s invasion of the country.
“Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side,” Zhovkva told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Sunday evening.
The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.
“We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”
Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting.
The European Council is to meet June 23-24th, according to the Council’s schedule on its website.
“Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,” Zhovkva said.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update A torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. (Reuters)
World
Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires
Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war

Latest updates

Mideast artists make bold showing at 59th Venice Biennale
Mideast artists make bold showing at 59th Venice Biennale
Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1
Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1
EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters
EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.