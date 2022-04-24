All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the previous trading week lower, despite expectations by the International Monetary Fund that the Kingdom’s economy will grow in 2022.

The main TASI index fell to 13,534 points, down almost 1 percent on the week, and the parallel market Nomu slipped to 23,830.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Egypt all advanced at Thursday’s closing bell.

The Bahraini and Omani indexes shed 0.4 and 0.7 percent, respectively, while Kuwait’s BKP ended flat.

UAE stock markets extended gains on Friday, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s main indexes rising 0.2 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Oil prices plunged last week on demand concerns, logging a weekly drop of nearly 4 percent.

Brent crude settled at $106.65 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reached $102.07 a barrel on Friday.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi’s profits were up 12 percent to SR875 million ($233 million) during the first quarter of 2022

PIF-owned digital security firm Elm Co. recorded a 48 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR250 million

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group’s board proposed dividends of SR0.83 per share for the first quarter, after posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR390 million

Fitaihi Holding Group received its shareholders' approval to not distribute cash dividends for the second half of 2021

Shareholders of Tabuk Cement Co. approved the board's proposal to pay cash dividends of SR0.25 per share for 2021

Thoub Al-Aseel’s profits increased by 36 percent to SR19 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year ago

The board of Saudi fast-food chain Herfy proposed a dividend freeze for 2021

Astra Industrial Group’s shareholders approved a dividend payout recommendation of SR1.5 per share for 2021

The board of directors of Alwasail Industrial Co. recommended distributing a cash dividend of SR0.50 per share for 2021

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building