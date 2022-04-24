You are here

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mb5e

Updated 24 April 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange
Updated 24 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the previous trading week lower, despite expectations by the International Monetary Fund that the Kingdom’s economy will grow in 2022.

The main TASI index fell to 13,534 points, down almost 1 percent on the week, and the parallel market Nomu slipped to 23,830.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Egypt all advanced at Thursday’s closing bell.

The Bahraini and Omani indexes shed 0.4 and 0.7 percent, respectively, while Kuwait’s BKP ended flat.

UAE stock markets extended gains on Friday, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s main indexes rising 0.2 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Oil prices plunged last week on demand concerns, logging a weekly drop of nearly 4 percent.

Brent crude settled at $106.65 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reached $102.07 a barrel on Friday.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi’s profits were up 12 percent to SR875 million ($233 million) during the first quarter of 2022

PIF-owned digital security firm Elm Co. recorded a 48 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR250 million

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group’s board proposed dividends of SR0.83 per share for the first quarter, after posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR390 million

Fitaihi Holding Group received its shareholders' approval to not distribute cash dividends for the second half of 2021

Shareholders of Tabuk Cement Co. approved the board's proposal to pay cash dividends of SR0.25 per share for 2021

Thoub Al-Aseel’s profits increased by 36 percent to SR19 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year ago

The board of Saudi fast-food chain Herfy proposed a dividend freeze for 2021

Astra Industrial Group’s shareholders approved a dividend payout recommendation of SR1.5 per share for 2021

The board of directors of Alwasail Industrial Co. recommended distributing a cash dividend of SR0.50 per share for 2021

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit

Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi shipping firm Bahri saw its profit surge by 49 percent to SR64.9 million ($17 million) during the first quarter of 2022 on higher oil revenues.

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR43.6 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

Formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, Bahri was established in 1978, and owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Its revenues increased by 32.8 percent on the year to SR1.58 billion, on the back of higher sales from the oil sector.

The earnings were also propelled by improved global shipping rates, an increase in shipping activity, and a drop in financial cost, the company said.

 

 

Topics: TASI stock shipping

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi’s main index, also known as TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, closed lower on Sunday.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.53 percent at 13,463, while Nomu fell 0.01 percent to reach 23,832.

Elm Co. gained 6.89 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. which rose by 6.33 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 9.96 percent to lead the fallers.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank’s trading remained intact, with no change from Thursday.

Saudi Aramco’s trading also remained intact, with no movements from the previous trading day.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 2.66 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Tanmiah Food Co., fell 3.29 percent.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $106.7 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $102.1 a barrel. 

Topics: stock TASI Tadawul Saudi

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Updated 18 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Updated 18 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the International Exhibition and Conference for Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing from May 22 to 24. The event will feature leaders and pioneers in the technology sectors, both in local, global government and private institutions.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, also known as SDAIA, is expected to lead a panel discussion at the conference.  

The conference will also host the Public Authority for Small and Medium Businesses, or Monsha'at, to highlight the role of small and medium businesses, including several government agencies and major private companies. 

The involvement of Monshaat will also provide an opportunity for startup companies and entrepreneurs to participate in this forum focused on emerging technologies such as data science, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cybersecurity. 

The event comes to Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is heavily investing in technology across all sectors. 

Topics: artificial intelligence cloud computing Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
Updated 28 min 21 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
  • Most of the new licenses  — 109  — were issued for the Riyadh administrative region
Updated 28 min 21 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses during the first quarter of 2022, according to a recent report published by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The size of new industrial investment totaled SR5.53 billion, while the number of jobs provided by licensed companies amounted to 8,053.  

This compares to 206 new licenses issued in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 308 in the first quarter of 2021.  

Most of the new licenses  — 109  — were issued for the Riyadh administrative region.

A further 61 and 45 new licenses were issued to the Eastern and Makkah region, respectively.

As at the end of the first quarter, the total number of factories both operating and under establishment totaled 10,489.

Factories processing non-ferrous metals had the largest share, followed by rubber and plastic products and non-metallic minerals.

The cumulative size of investment in capital of these factories amounted to SR1.35 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Small and medium enterprises dominated the industry, accounting for 5,273 and 4,386 factories respectively, with the remaining 830 being large companies.

The Riyadh administrative region held the highest level of industrial units at 5,273 factories. The Eastern region came second with 2,291 factories, and the Makkah region 1,783 factories.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Regulation

UAE's Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia
Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia
Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-based food packaging manufacturer Hotpack Global is planning to invest 350 million dirhams ($95 million) over the next 10 years to build 10 biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia. 

This comes in partnership with a Malaysian manufacturer of biodegradable products Free The Seed and facilitated by Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corp., according to a statement. 

The plant will be Hotpack’s first-ever factory in Southeast Asia.

Construction of the first 3,200 sq. m production plant, which will be located next to Free The Seed’s existing facility and will begin in May 2022 and be completed in August 2022. 

The first facility is expected to produce 70 million units of fast-moving consumer goods packaging products per year.

Topics: UAE biodegradable packaging FMCG Malaysia

