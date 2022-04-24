You are here

Maharah’s unit to acquire 40% stake in hospital catering service provider Saudi Medical

Maharah’s unit to acquire 40% stake in hospital catering service provider Saudi Medical
RIYADH: The Growth Avenue Investment Co., a unit of Maharah Human Resources Co., closed a deal to acquire 40 percent of the Saudi Medical Systems Co.

Established in 1996, Riyadh-based Saudi Medical Systems specializes in providing catering services to hospitals.

The two parties completed the due diligence process and signed a sales and purchase agreement on Apr. 22, Maharah said in a bourse filing without disclosing the value of the transaction.

Subject to approval by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition, the deal comes as GAC is seeking to expand its reach through a number of acquisitions.

It signed an agreement last year to buy a majority stake of 85 percent in Alshifa Al Arabia Medical Co.

Topics: economy takeover merger Saudi Arabia

Japan eyes 20% of battery market by 2030; Joe Biden vows to save old-growth forests: NRG matters

Japan eyes 20% of battery market by 2030; Joe Biden vows to save old-growth forests: NRG matters
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Japan eyes 20% of battery market by 2030; Joe Biden vows to save old-growth forests: NRG matters

Japan eyes 20% of battery market by 2030; Joe Biden vows to save old-growth forests: NRG matters
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Looking at the bigger picture, countries such as Japan and the US are shifting focus towards individual goals and targets. Japan is seeing a significant share of the global battery market while the US is vowing to rescue old-growth forests in light of Earth Day. Through a micro lens, businesses such as CWP global and Renault SA are making partnerships and taking initiatives that signal a green and electric future.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·      Japan is targeting a 20 percent share of the global rechargeable battery market by 2030, Reuters reported. To achieve this, the Asian country is aiming to ramp up global output capacity at domestic firms by 10-fold to 600 GW hours, according to the industry ministry.  

·      US president Joe Biden has revealed plans on Earth Day to save old-growth forests, Reuters reported. This comes as the president has received backlash from environmentalists for shifting focus away from climate change and towards energy production as a result of high inflation rates and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Through a micro lens: 

·      Innovator in renewable energy development CWP Global has chosen American engineering firm, Bechtel, to back one of its flagship large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects in North Africa, MEED reported. Under the agreement, both parties will work hand in hand to select optimal integrated configurations for the plants through ongoing conceptual and early planning solutions.

·      French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault SA is planning to sell part of its stake in Japanese multinational car maker Nissan Motor Co. for billions of euros that could help propel the electric vehicle shift, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: energy Market US

Saudi Arabia’s Amwaj International plans IPO book-building late May

Saudi Arabia’s Amwaj International plans IPO book-building late May
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia’s Amwaj International plans IPO book-building late May

Saudi Arabia’s Amwaj International plans IPO book-building late May
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: As the wave of Saudi initial public offerings continues, Amwaj International Co. said it plans to start book-building next month.

Riyadh-headquartered Amwaj International, which is the commercial unit of Zahran Holding Co., sells and distributes electronic and home appliances.

Aiming to float 10 percent of its capital on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, the company will run its book-building period for four days starting May 22, according to a bourse filing.

Marifa Capital is acting as the financial advisor for the potential offering, which was approved by the Capital Market Authority last month.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia IPO

Saudi stocks drop as energy prices move erratically: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop as energy prices move erratically: Opening bell
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks drop as energy prices move erratically: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop as energy prices move erratically: Opening bell
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower during the first trading session of the week following investors' confusion over price movements in the energy market.

Both the main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, opened 0.58 percent lower at 13,456 and 23,693 points, respectively, at 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil prices closed Friday lower, with Brent crude reaching 106.65 per barrel and WTI crude reaching 102.07 per barrel.

Elm Co. edged up 2.50 percent to lead the gainers, after reporting 48 percent growth in profit for the first quarter.

Leading the list of falling shares was SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. with a 2.79 percent decline.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group edged down 0.20 percent, even as profits rose 22 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.72 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1.33 percent.

Further in the financial sector, Banque Saudi Fransi declined 1 percent, despite reporting a 12 percent net profit rise in the first quarter.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.47 percent.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market Saudi

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s top retailer Reliance on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it “cannot be implemented” after Future’s secured creditors rejected it.

The deal was at the center of legal battles since 2020 after Future’s partner Amazon.com Inc. legally blocked it, citing violation of certain contracts. Future denied any wrongdoing.

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Reliance said the deal now cannot go through as “the secured creditors of Future Retail have voted against” it.

The deal was at the center of legal battles since 2020 after Future’s partner Amazon.com Inc. legally blocked it. (Shutterstock)

Future Retail and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Future’s secured lenders on Friday rejected the deal, and the company, once India’s second-largest retailer with more than 1,500 outlets, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

Future’s fall is “an unfortunate event,” one of the sources with direct knowledge of the dispute said on Saturday.

India to hit badly by Indonesian palm oil export ban

Indonesia’s decision to ban palm oil export is expected to hit India badly as it relies heavily on the world’s largest producer of palm oil. 

The announcement will hurt consumers in India and globally, said, Atul Chaturvedi, president of trade body the Solvent Extractors Association of India.

“This move is rather unfortunate and totally unexpected,” he said.

China and India are among the big importers of palm oil from Indonesia. (Shutterstock)

Indonesia’s new palm oil export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil, driven up by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Indonesia’s finance minister told Reuters on Friday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is “among the harshest moves” the government could take after previous measures failed to stabilize domestic prices.

China and India are among the big importers of palm oil from Indonesia, which accounts for more than half the world’s supply. Palm oil is used in products from cooking oils to processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.

Britain and India aim for a free trade deal

Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defense and business cooperation during a visit to New Delhi by Boris Johnson, who said a bilateral free-trade deal could be wrapped up by October.

On his first visit to the Indian capital as UK prime minister, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.

India’s foreign secretary, however, said Johnson did not put pressure on Modi over New Delhi’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defense and business cooperation. (Sutterstock/File)

“Prime Minister Johnson shared his perspective on it, Prime Minister Modi shared ours — which is that the Russia-Ukraine war should end immediately,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters. “There was no pressure of any kind.”

India abstained from a United Nations vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine and unlike Britain and other Western nations has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, which calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”

Johnson said after meeting Modi it was unlikely India would end its long-standing ties with Russia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: India economy Reliance palm

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange
Updated 24 April 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on the Saudi Exchange
Updated 24 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the previous trading week lower, despite expectations by the International Monetary Fund that the Kingdom’s economy will grow in 2022.

The main TASI index fell to 13,534 points, down almost 1 percent on the week, and the parallel market Nomu slipped to 23,830.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Egypt all advanced at Thursday’s closing bell.

The Bahraini and Omani indexes shed 0.4 and 0.7 percent, respectively, while Kuwait’s BKP ended flat.

UAE stock markets extended gains on Friday, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s main indexes rising 0.2 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Oil prices plunged last week on demand concerns, logging a weekly drop of nearly 4 percent.

Brent crude settled at $106.65 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reached $102.07 a barrel on Friday.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi’s profits were up 12 percent to SR875 million ($233 million) during the first quarter of 2022

PIF-owned digital security firm Elm Co. recorded a 48 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR250 million

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group’s board proposed dividends of SR0.83 per share for the first quarter, after posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR390 million

Fitaihi Holding Group received its shareholders' approval to not distribute cash dividends for the second half of 2021

Shareholders of Tabuk Cement Co. approved the board's proposal to pay cash dividends of SR0.25 per share for 2021

Thoub Al-Aseel’s profits increased by 36 percent to SR19 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year ago

The board of Saudi fast-food chain Herfy proposed a dividend freeze for 2021

Astra Industrial Group’s shareholders approved a dividend payout recommendation of SR1.5 per share for 2021

The board of directors of Alwasail Industrial Co. recommended distributing a cash dividend of SR0.50 per share for 2021

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

