Mozambique to establish sovereign wealth fund as it plans $96bn natural gas exports 

RIYADH: As Mozambique prepares to export natural gas, eyeing $96 billion in revenue, it plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund toward the end of 2022.
Authorities are finalizing the draft legislation that will govern the fund, Bloomberg reported, citing Finance Minister Max Tonela.
The fund will become operational by October before liquified natural gas exports start flowing from an offshore project that Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni SpA is developing.
According to the plan, 50 percent of the fund’s revenues should be reinjected into the fund, while the remaining 50 percent will go to the government’s budget during the first 20 years of LNG production.
This approach will help ensure savings and fiscal stability should commodity prices fluctuate.
French multinational integrated oil and gas company TotalEnergies will resume a $20 billion project toward the end of the year, which is expected to produce up to 13.1 million tons of LNG per year.
In addition, ExxonMobil will also make a final decision for an even larger project in the near future.
Japan eyes 20% of battery market by 2030; Joe Biden vows to save old-growth forests: NRG matters
RIYADH: Looking at the bigger picture, countries such as Japan and the US are shifting focus towards individual goals and targets. Japan is seeing a significant share of the global battery market while the US is vowing to rescue old-growth forests in light of Earth Day. Through a micro lens, businesses such as CWP global and Renault SA are making partnerships and taking initiatives that signal a green and electric future.
Looking at the bigger picture:
· Japan is targeting a 20 percent share of the global rechargeable battery market by 2030, Reuters reported. To achieve this, the Asian country is aiming to ramp up global output capacity at domestic firms by 10-fold to 600 GW hours, according to the industry ministry.
· US president Joe Biden has revealed plans on Earth Day to save old-growth forests, Reuters reported. This comes as the president has received backlash from environmentalists for shifting focus away from climate change and towards energy production as a result of high inflation rates and geopolitical tensions in Europe.
Through a micro lens:
· Innovator in renewable energy development CWP Global has chosen American engineering firm, Bechtel, to back one of its flagship large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects in North Africa, MEED reported. Under the agreement, both parties will work hand in hand to select optimal integrated configurations for the plants through ongoing conceptual and early planning solutions.
· French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault SA is planning to sell part of its stake in Japanese multinational car maker Nissan Motor Co. for billions of euros that could help propel the electric vehicle shift, Bloomberg reported.
India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
MUMBAI: India’s top retailer Reliance on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it “cannot be implemented” after Future’s secured creditors rejected it.
The deal was at the center of legal battles since 2020 after Future’s partner Amazon.com Inc. legally blocked it, citing violation of certain contracts. Future denied any wrongdoing.
In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Reliance said the deal now cannot go through as “the secured creditors of Future Retail have voted against” it.
Future Retail and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Future’s secured lenders on Friday rejected the deal, and the company, once India’s second-largest retailer with more than 1,500 outlets, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.
Future’s fall is “an unfortunate event,” one of the sources with direct knowledge of the dispute said on Saturday.
India to hit badly by Indonesian palm oil export ban
Indonesia’s decision to ban palm oil export is expected to hit India badly as it relies heavily on the world’s largest producer of palm oil.
The announcement will hurt consumers in India and globally, said, Atul Chaturvedi, president of trade body the Solvent Extractors Association of India.
“This move is rather unfortunate and totally unexpected,” he said.
Indonesia’s new palm oil export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil, driven up by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Indonesia’s finance minister told Reuters on Friday.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is “among the harshest moves” the government could take after previous measures failed to stabilize domestic prices.
China and India are among the big importers of palm oil from Indonesia, which accounts for more than half the world’s supply. Palm oil is used in products from cooking oils to processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.
Britain and India aim for a free trade deal
Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defense and business cooperation during a visit to New Delhi by Boris Johnson, who said a bilateral free-trade deal could be wrapped up by October.
On his first visit to the Indian capital as UK prime minister, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.
India’s foreign secretary, however, said Johnson did not put pressure on Modi over New Delhi’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Prime Minister Johnson shared his perspective on it, Prime Minister Modi shared ours — which is that the Russia-Ukraine war should end immediately,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters. “There was no pressure of any kind.”
India abstained from a United Nations vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine and unlike Britain and other Western nations has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, which calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Johnson said after meeting Modi it was unlikely India would end its long-standing ties with Russia.