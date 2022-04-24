Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, with 85 people testing positive and 205 recoveries.

Of the new infections, 23 were recorded in Riyadh, 16 in Jeddah, 16 in Makkah and 12 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,417 COVID-19 infections and 9,078 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran via Bahrain.

More than 740,672 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry announced that 3,667 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,243 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 48 people were in critical condition.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those who experience fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.