You are here

  • Home
  • ’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat
Russia’s Andrey Rublev with the trophy after winning the final tennis match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 24, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ve4vz

Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat
  • The Belgrade event in his hometown was only Djokovic’s third of 2022 after he was deported from Melbourne
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic was denied his first title of the year on Sunday, the world No. 1 admitting he “ran out of gas” in a three sets defeat to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open.

Second seed Rublev won 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 against the top seed who had been looking to regain winning form before his French Open title defense next month.

The Belgrade event in his hometown was only Djokovic’s third of 2022 after he was deported from Melbourne — and denied the chance to defend his Australian Open title — after entering the country unvaccinated.

However, despite the 20-time Grand Slam winner being let down by his lack of physical form, he remains upbeat for his bid to capture a third French Open crown.

“Things are progressing slowly but surely, Paris is the big goal and hopefully by Paris I’ll be ready,” said the two-time Serbia Open winner.

The 34-year-old, who lost in the quarterfinals in Dubai and suffered a shock second-round defeat in Monte Carlo, battled past Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov in three sets before the court time caught up with the top seed against Rublev.

“I have to look at the positives, playing the final in front of my home crowd, it was unfortunate that in the third set I ran out of gas and couldn’t deliver more of a fight,” said Djokovic.

“After four three-set battles I can say that I am tired but also pleased that I managed to win the matches prior to this one.

“I think that will serve me for the continuation of the clay court season.”

Djokovic got off to a bad start, dropping serve twice, to lose the first set after half an hour.

Bouyed by the support of the 8,000 crowd, Djokovic fought back in a marathon second set which lasted just over an hour, levelling in the tie-break despite wasting six set points, before running out of steam in the third.

Rublev captured his third title of the season, days after blasting Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players as “complete discrimination.”

Wimbledon banned all Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s Grand Slam tournament due to the invasion of Ukraine.

It was a decision condemned by the ATP and WTA as well as a host of players including Djokovic who described the sanction as “crazy.”

Rublev has now equalled Spaniard Rafael Nadal for the most tour-level titles in 2022, having also clinched crowns in Marseille and Dubai in February.

“He was for sure not in his high level, maybe middle level,” said Rublev of Djokovic.

“In the third set I was really lucky that he couldn’t break me and that he was really tired.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Andrey Rublev Serbia Open

Related

Djokovic helps Serbia past Austria at Davis Cup Finals
Sport
Djokovic helps Serbia past Austria at Davis Cup Finals
Andrey Rublev and Jiri Vesely to clash in final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Andrey Rublev and Jiri Vesely to clash in final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter
  • The victory extended Milan’s unbeaten streak to 12 matches and it marked the Rossoneri’s third win over Lazio this season, including the Italian Cup
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

ROME: If AC Milan win their  first Serie A title in 11 years this season — and that's looking more and more like a distinct possibility — their last-gasp comeback victory at Lazio on Sunday might go down as one of the keys to success.

Sandro Tonali scored in stoppage time as Milan came back from a goal down for a 2-1 win that restored the Rossoneri’s position atop the Italian league table.

“This was another important step forward,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

With four matches remaining, Milan moved two points ahead of city rival Inter Milan, which have a game in hand on their rival. Milan had put the pressure on with a 3-1 win over Roma on Saturday, and can reclaim the lead if they beat Bologna on Wednesday in a rescheduled match.

After a failed clearance from Francesco Acerbi, Tonali used his thigh to control a headed pass from Zlatan Ibrahimović, then poked the ball in — setting off wild celebrations among a large crowd of visiting fans at the Stadio Olimpico. In a display of determination, the play began when Ante Rebic stripped the ball from Lazio’s possession.

“It’s only right to be happy and satisfied with this game and our fans, who once again proved themselves fantastic,” Pioli said.

The victory extended Milan’s unbeaten streak to 12 matches and it marked the Rossoneri’s third win over Lazio this season, including the Italian Cup.

Lazio had taken an early lead when Ciro Immobile darted between two defenders and used one touch to redirect a cross from Sergej Milinković-Savić into the far corner.

The score made Immobile the fourth player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 25 or more goals in a single season at least three times since 2016-17 — Immobile’s first season at Lazio — after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Olivier Giroud’s equalizer after the break was similar to Immobile’s score. The France World Cup winner slid in to redirect a pass from Rafael Leão — also with one touch.

The loss hurt Lazio’s chances of securing a Europa League spot, leaving the Roman club two points behind city rival Roma, which are fifth.

Napoli’s hopes of a first Serie A title in more than three decades were virtually torn apart over an eight-minute span late in the second half at Empoli on Sunday.

Napoli conceded three straight goals — including one that was the product of a terrible error by goalkeeper Alex Meret — and squandered a two-goal advantage in a 3-2 defeat that extended its winless streak to three matches.

Third-place Napoli were left seven points behind Milan. Fourth-place Juventus can move within one point of Napoli with a win at Sassuolo on Monday.

Napoli stalwarts Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne had put Napoli 2-0 up before the hour mark and the Partenopei looked confident entering the final 10 minutes.

That’s when the match turned.

Liam Henderson scored Empoli’s first in the 80th after Kévin Malcuit lost possession in midfield.

Meret then took too long to clear and when he finally did try to launch the ball away from his goal, Andrea Pinamonti was right on top of him and the ball ricocheted off the Empoli striker and into Meret’s net.

Finally, in the 88th, Pinamonti finished off a swift counterattack to earn 14th-place Empoli its first win since December.

It marked only the third time in Serie A history that a team won after trailing by two goals after 79 minutes.

“Clearly imagining an end to the game like that was difficult,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said. “We made a few too many mistakes and lost the ball too easily.”

Diego Maradona led Napoli to their only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Having spent most of the season in last place, Salernitana are suddenly on a three-match winning streak — its first such run in its Serie A history — and putting up a fight to avoid relegation.

The southern club beat visiting Fiorentina 2-1 to move within three points of 17th-place Cagliari, which lost 1-0 to Genoa — another club in the drop zone.

Substitute Federico Bonazzoli scored the winner in the 79th after Milan Đurić had given Salernitana an early advantage. Riccardo Saponara had equalized for Fiorentina.

Also, 12th-place Udinese and 13th-place Bologna drew 2-2.

Topics: Serie A AC Milan Inter Milan

Related

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Sport
Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
Sport
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown
  • The American duo's final round 72 was their highest score of a low-scoring week which included an opening round 13-under 59 in addition to Saturday’s 12-under 60
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined for a level-par 72 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on Sunday.

The American duo, who started the day five shots clear of the field after a blistering third round 60 on Saturday, dug deep during Sunday’s foursomes to hold on for a two-shot win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Schauffele and Cantlay’s final round 72 was the duo’s highest score of a low-scoring week which included an opening round 13-under-par 59 in addition to Saturday’s 12-under-par 60.

“Today was probably the worst of our four quarters,” Schauffele said afterwards.

“Pat was very calm, which helped me stay calm. It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention here. It was overall just calmness and patience.”

Victory was especially sweet for Cantlay, who bounced back from the disappointment of losing in a playoff to Jordan Spieth at last week’s PGA Heritage.

The win also cemented Cantlay and Schauffele’s on-course partnership — the duo were unbeaten in two matches at last year’s Ryder Cup.

“Today was a great day,” Cantlay said. “We definitely bring out the best in each other. We really enjoy being out here together,” he added.

“I said earlier this week, if there’s anyone I could share success with, it would be Pat,” Schauffele said. “I’m happy we could get it done.”

The Americans finished the tournament on 29 under, two clear of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, who had looked to be mounting a charge before a bogey on the 17th checked their momentum.

Burns and Horschel carded a closing four-under-par 68 to take second at 27 under.

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder shot a five-under-par 67 to jump up the leaderboard and finish third on 24 under, ahead of six pairings tied for fourth on 23 under.

That cluster included South Africa’s Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace, who had lit up the field with a nine-under-par 63 on Saturday only to fade with a one-over-par closing 73 on Sunday.

Topics: Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Related

Xander Schauffele, of the US, poses with his gold medal next to bronze medal winner C.T. Pan of Taiwan, left, and silver medal winner Rory Sabbatini, of Slovakia, right, for the men's golf at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)
Sport
From Japan to Germany: Golf’s Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele’s roots span the globe
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Sport
Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10
  • Like Nadal then, Alcaraz came into the tournament as the 11th-ranked player in the world
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

BARCELONA : Exactly 17 years ago, an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal was starting to attract the attention of the tennis world by winning the Barcelona Open and making it to the top 10 for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz followed in the footsteps of his hero on Sunday, also winning his first Barcelona title and cracking the top 10 men’s rankings for the first time at the same age.

Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets for his third title of the season, winning the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2 after having made it to the final a few hours earlier in a semifinal game postponed from Saturday because of rain.

“It means a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve watched this tournament since I was a kid. I always wished to play in this tournament and of course to be able to win this tournament. I’m really, really happy to be part of the Spanish history list.”

Alcaraz was guaranteed to move into the top 10 after reaching the semifinals. He will be No. 9 when the new rankings come out on Monday, making him the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal made it after lifting his first Barcelona trophy in 2005.

Like Nadal then, Alcaraz came into the tournament as the 11th-ranked player in the world. A record 21-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal never dropped out of the top 10 since then.

The victory at the Rafa Nadal center court in Barcelona capped a long day for Alcaraz, who needed 3 hours, 39 minutes to rally past Alex de Minaur 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in their semifinal match in the morning.

The 30-year-old Carreno Busta, ranked 19th and seeking his seventh title on tour, beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 39 minutes in his semifinal Sunday.

Alcaraz broke serve twice in each set to cruise to victory in the final.

Alcaraz won titles at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami earlier this month. His first tour title came in Umag last year.

Rain plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament in Barcelona all week. Both semifinals were suspended tied at 2-2 in the first set on Saturday.

Topics: Barcelona Open Carlos Alcaraz Pablo Carreno Busta

Related

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
Sport
Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat
Sport
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham
  • Jurgen Klopp's side had to work hard to break Everton's stubborn resistance
  • Christian Pulisic came off the bench to inspire third-placed Chelsea
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point as the quadruple chasers pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-0 win, while Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 to ease their top four anxiety on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp's side had to work hard to break Everton's stubborn resistance in a fractious Merseyside derby at Anfield.
They couldn't muster a shot on target until Scotland defender Andrew Robertson scored with a second-half header.
Divock Origi's late strike ensured Liverpool kept the pressure on champions City, who had crushed Watford 5-1 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top.
With five games left for both Liverpool and City, the title race looks destined to go down to the wire.
Liverpool, trying to become the first English club to win all four major trophies in one season, now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.
"A football game has two halves; thank god. In the first half, we didn't pass quick enough. At half-time, I told the players it was easy to improve. We had to work hard for it, but all good," Klopp said.
"There are not a lot of points we can drop, the next one is always waiting around the corner. That is the situation we are in."
Everton have lost eight successive away games for the first time since 1948 and are in grave danger of relegation to the Championship.
Frank Lampard's men were dumped into the relegation zone by Burnley's 1-0 win against Wolves earlier in the day.
They sit two points behind Burnley with a game in hand as they try to avoid playing in the second tier for the first time since 1954.
"The gameplan was understanding they are one of the best teams in the world. We wanted to be disciplined. If we get the first goal, the game feels different," Lampard said.
"We have to take that spirit forward to the final games. We'll give everything until the end."
In the 62nd minute, Origi combined with Mohamed Salah, who crossed to the far post for Robertson to head his second goal this season.
Origi, a regular scorer against Everton, grabbed the second goal with a close-range header in the 85th minute as Liverpool made it 12 wins from their last 13 league matches.
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea looked set for more angst on home turf when Jorginho's penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.
But Christian Pulisic came off the bench to inspire third-placed Chelsea, lifting them seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.
A 4-2 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday had condemned Chelsea to three successive losses at the Bridge for the first time since 1993, sparking fears they could fall out of the top four.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring the only goal of the game to beat West Ham United. (Reuters)

In the 87th minute, Thiago Silva flicked a header towards Romelu Lukaku, prompting Craig Dawson to concede a penalty with a pull on the substitute.
Dawson was initially booked before being sent off after a VAR check, but West Ham avoided further punishment as Jorginho's weak spot-kick was easily saved by Fabianski.
Pulisic spared Jorginho's blushes in the 90th minute as the United States forward met Marcos Alonso's cross with a clinical low finish from 10 yards.
"It feels like a giant step. We have some games in hand. It was necessary and I'm glad," Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said.
Burnley boosted their bid for a remarkable escape act as they moved into 17th place thanks to Matej Vydra's 62nd-minute strike from a Wout Weghorst cross at Turf Moor.
Since Sean Dyche's surprise sacking after 10 years in charge, Burnley's caretaker boss Mike Jackson has taken seven points from three games to revive their hopes of beating the drop.
James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brighton.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Liverpool everton Chelsea

Related

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
Sport
Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
Sport
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
  • Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez home in a dominant one-two triumph, in Ferrari’s backyard, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
  • Charles Leclerc, sixth, and Ferrari endured a disappointing day in front of passionate home support at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

IMOLA, Italy: World champion Max Verstappen rekindled his title defense and acclaimed his resurgent Red Bull team on Sunday after he led Sergio Perez home in a dominant one-two triumph in Ferrari’s backyard at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
In a rain-affected race, the 24-year-old Dutchman came home 16.5 seconds ahead of his Red Bull team-mate as Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured a disappointing day in front of passionate home support at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
Leclerc, who started second on the grid, finished sixth after making a poor start and spinning in the closing laps while running third, allowing Lando Norris to take third for McLaren.
After Saudi Arabia, it was Verstappen’s second win this season which has also included two retirements, and the 22nd win of his career.
He reeled off a ‘grand slam’ weekend with pole position, victory and fastest lap as well as victory in Saturday’s sprint race.
He moved up to second in the title race behind Leclerc, reducing his deficit from 45 points to 27 to set up the prospect of an intense duel this year between them and their teams.
“It’s always tough to achieve something like that, but already yesterday and the day before, we were on it,” said Verstappen.
“And it was looking like a strong weekend. You never know with the weather how competitive you are going to be, but I think we did very well and this one-two is very deserved.
“The start was very important, but afterwards, judging the conditions and when to swap to the slick tires — because in the lead you have to always dictate the pace.”
Perez said he was delighted to bring smiles to the Red Bull team.
“It was really intense,” he said. “The most important thing today was not to make mistakes because with these conditions it was so tricky. To get a one-two, out there, is a great result for the team.
“I am very pleased to see everyone in my team smiling today and I am happy for Max.”
Norris said: “An amazing race! An amazing weekend.
“I’m happy. The team deserves it. It was a mixture of tricky conditions, but we’ve been able to capitalize on that — I love these conditions, so always do quite well.”
George Russell produced a stirring drive for Mercedes to come home fourth after starting 11th, fending off Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo at the finish, while team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished a distant 14th.
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff apologized to a disappointed Hamilton on team radio after the race.
“I am sorry for what you had to drive today,” said Wolff.
“I know it was undriveable — this was a terrible race.”
“No worries, Toto,” Hamilton responded. “Just keep working hard.”
“We will come out of this,” said Wolff, who added later that Mercedes “are not good enough for a world champion — and just need to fix the car.”
AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in an Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.
Verstappen surged into the lead from pole position.
Leclerc, starting second, was passed by the Dutchman, Perez and Norris before Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren tangled with Sainz at the first chicane.
It was a second consecutive early exit for Sainz after his misery in Melbourne.
Hamilton, who had been reluctant to pit, was impeded by Estaban Ocon’s Alpine, but avoided a collision while Perez, who stopped on lap 19, managed to retain second place ahead of a charging Leclerc.
Ocon was given a five seconds penalty for his unsafe release.
By half-distance, Verstappen was cruising with a 10-second cushion ahead of Perez and Leclerc, frustrated in third.
On lap 41 came Hamilton’s most humbling moment when he was lapped by Verstappen as he battled for 13th with Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri.
Leclerc pitted on lap 50 for softs, dropping to fourth behind Norris. Perez followed on 51, as Leclerc passed the McLaren and Verstappen one lap later, retaining a 13-second lead.
The Monegasque charged hard to pass Perez on lap 53, but spun off at Variante Alfa, damaging a front wing.
He pitted, re-joining eighth as Norris inherited third and Russell took fourth, resisting Bottas in the final laps.

Topics: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola Max Verstappen

Related

Verstappen overtakes Leclerc late on to win sprint at Imola
Sport
Verstappen overtakes Leclerc late on to win sprint at Imola
Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola
Sport
Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola

Latest updates

Beijing’s biggest district begins COVID-19 mass testing
Beijing’s biggest district begins COVID-19 mass testing
Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
World leaders welcome Macron’s French election win
World leaders welcome Macron’s French election win
International dishes find their way to Saudi tables during Ramadan
During Ramadan, people enjoy experimenting cooking and sampling popular dishes from other countries. (Supplied)
AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter
AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.