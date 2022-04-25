Umrah resumption boosts sales of clothing and textile retailer Thob Al Aseel: CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow Umrah with full capacity led to a profitable first quarter for wholesale and retail clothing and textile firm Thob Al Aseel Co., CEO Ahmed Al-Sultan, told Argaam.
The Riyadh-based business recorded a profit growth of 36 percent to SR19 million ($5 million), against SR14 million in the same quarter a year earlier, after its sales rose by 34 percent year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.
Al-Sultan added Umrah activity is a key driver of sales, noting that the increase of non-local Umrah performers propelled recovery in sales from the Western region.
The executive expects the positive performance to sustain over the coming period, buoyed by client incentives and programs, in addition to better business conditions.
Egypt In-Focus — Deal with UAE’s Masdar to produce green hydrogen; Draft budget revealed
Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar
RIYADH: Egypt has signed agreements with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, also known as Masdar, to assemble hydrogen plants in the Suez and Mediterranean regions with the aim of producing 480,000 tons of green hydrogen annually by the year 2030.
The country's draft budget that was sent to the Financial Affairs Committee showed an increase in the subsidies, grants and social programs fund by 13.6 percent from 2021/22 to 2022/23 which was greatly attributed to the war in the Eastern region, as stated in a report by the Ministry of Finance.
Green energy development
Egypt reinforced its recent go-green vision by signing two memoranda of understanding to assemble hydrogen plants across the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on its Mediterranean coast, according to a cabinet statement.
These were signed with Masdar, and the Hassan Allam Properties company in a ceremony where Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other government officials were present.
Both companies are said to have formed a consortium aiming to develop 480,000 tons of green hydrogen annually by the year 2030.
Egypt's sign up is part of the country's effort to cultivate its green energy investment market, by promoting internal and external engagement, added the statement.
In an effort to locally produce clean-burning fuel, the country has been reviewing multiple offers from abroad regarding green hydrogen production in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.
Egypt is also in the process of turning its Suez Canal into a ‘green route’ before hosting the 2022 UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change in November.
Finance
Egypt’s 2022/23 subsidies, grants and social programs fund grew by 13.6 percent from the previous year, largely in an attempt to alleviate the repercussions caused by the Ukraine war.
The draft was sent to the Financial Affairs Committee, after being voted on by Egypt’s House of Representatives on 17 April to be discussed in hearing sessions.
First round figures show that the 2022/23 budgetary allocations to grants, subsidies and social protection programs amounted to 356 billion Egyptian pounds ($19.17 billion) compared to 321.3 billion Egyptian pounds, as seen in a report by the Ministry of Finance.
“This increase comes to protect the poor and limited income classes from the negative economic impact of the war in Ukraine,” said the report.
Since the world’s largest wheat importer relies on half of its imports from Ukraine and Russia, the global rise in wheat and oil costs adds financial pressure on Egypt’s new budget.
“The significant increase in subsidies to fuels and basic supply commodities [is attributed to] to the necessity of covering any expected hikes in prices of global wheat and oil prices.” Yasser Omar, deputy chairman of the House’s Budget Committee, told reporters.
Ramadan spending in Saudi Arabia up 14% so far this year; 1 in 2 people plan to spend more
Updated 18 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan 2022 is on course to exceed last year as the Kingdom bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, new data shows.
Saudi central bank data analysed by Arab News, shows that, including the Shaaban peak week and the following two weeks, Saudi consumers spent SR33.7 billion this year, up 13.7 percent when compared to the same period last year.
Research carried out by consumer sentiment firm Toluna also revealed that one in two people in Saudi planned to spend more during Ramadan compared to the same month last year.
Spending performance during Ramadan 2022
Looking at data for the last Hijri year 1442, spending activity peaked during the third week of Shaaban - the week ending April 42021, that is two weeks before the start of the fasting. Spending during the week grew 29 percent week-on-week to hit SR11.4 billion ($3.04 billion), the highest weekly level on record at the time.
Consumer spending then was seen falling over the next three weeks in a row to hit the month of Ramadan’s lowest point during the second week.
Growth resumed by an almost 47-percent week-on-week spike during the third week of the month.
The value of spending however remained below the peak of Shaaban, and remained muted for the next few months, with weekly values averaging at SR9 billion, clearly below the peak of Shaaban.
This year, 1443, the value of consumer spending hit a new all-time high of SR14.1 billion during the fourth week of Shaaban (week ending 2 April 2022), having surged 31.7 percent, compared to the previous week. It then plunged 31.4 percent in the next week — that is the first week of Ramadan — to SR9.6 billion, but managed to bounce back to SR10.0 billion already during the second week of Ramadan (week ending 9 April 2022).
It remains to be seen whether the pattern of Saudi consumer spending of last year will also be seen this year. Data on spending for the third week of Ramadan (week ending April 23) from the central bank is scheduled for the release this Tuesday, April 25.
Interestingly, Saudi consumer spending goes up and down in waves during months of the Hijri year, as evidenced by the weekly data from SAMA.
Spending usually peaks during the second or — which is less often — the third week of the month, while the first and the last week of the month is usually marked with muted activity and declines in spending.
Saudi consumer spending consumer activity is marked by higher volatility during pre-Ramadan and Ramadan periods.
Ramadan spending expectations: Survey
One in two people in Saudi is planning to spend more during the current month of Ramadan, compared to the same month last year, according to a study conducted by consumer sentiment firm Toluna.
The results of its poll reveal that 46 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia intend to spend more this Ramadan, when compared to Ramadan 2021.
Nevertheless, 29 percent of the respondents intend to have the same spending habits as last year’s Ramadan.
Out of those in the 46-percent group who indicated plans for more Ramadan spending this year, 35 percent said they would be spending somewhat more than the last year, while the remaining 11 percent said "a lot more."
Spending expectations by category...
41 percent of respondents are planning to spend more this year on entertainment.
39 percent of respondents will spend more this year than last year on ordering food.
90 percent plan to buy Eid gifts for their families and friends.
Among the most popular gift options are sweets, money, toys, games, and perfumes.
When it comes to consumer spending habits on Eid gifts, the study revealed that 57 percent of respondents are planning to spend more this year on gifts, when compared to last year.
People are more willing to spend more on gifts this year, as life goes back to normal after two years of the pandemic, social distancing, and disruptions in traditional social gatherings.
Moreover, the study indicates that one in two individuals – an estimated 53 percent - intend to travel domestically during Eid Al-Fitr, with the most popular destinations being Jeddah and Mekkah, the results of the study disclosed.
35 percent of respondents plan on travelling abroad to foreign destinations including the UAE and Egypt.
At the same time, while 37 percent of the respondents said they will spend more on travelling this year during the festive period than last year, 29 percent indicated their spending will remain the same, and the other 20 percent said they will spend less.
Shopping channels
While fashion-related shopping is shifting towards e-commerce, shopping for categories like groceries, chocolates, and sweets is expected to be done more offline during Ramadan, when compared to other periods of the year.
The shopping channel for most of the remaining categories is projected to remain the same during Ramadan and the rest of the year.
Twitter has not been able to secure so far a ‘go-shop’ provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
NEW YORK: Twitter Inc. is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc. has called his “best and final” offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said.
Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.
Musk, the world’s richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.
Twitter has not been able to secure so far a ‘go-shop’ provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed, the sources said.
Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Twitter shares were up 4.5 percent in pre-market trading in New York on Monday at $51.15.
Musk has said Twitter needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.
The deal would come just four days after Musk unveiled a financing package to back the acquisition.
This led Twitter’s board to take the deal more seriously and many shareholders to ask the company not to let the opportunity for a deal to slip away, Reuters reported on Sunday.
The sale would represent an admission by Twitter that its new chief executive Parag Agrawal, who took the helm in November, is not making enough traction in making the company more profitable, despite being on track to meet ambitious financial goals the company set for 2023.
Twitter’s shares were trading higher than Musk’s offer price as recently as November.
Musk’s negotiating tactics — making one offer and sticking with it — resembles how another billionaire, Warren Buffett, negotiates acquisitions.
Musk did not provide any financing details when he first disclosed his offer for Twitter, making the market skeptical about its prospects.
King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings
Updated 54 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has become the world’s second fastest growing port for the second time in four years, as it improved its ranking by 10 positions, according to Alphaliner, a maritime transport data solution provider.
The Kingdom’s newest port facility has jumped 10 places, from 83rd to 73rd, in Alphaliner’s list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2021.
“Having been ranked the world’s second growing port for the second time, a recognition we first received in 2018, is a testament to our foresight, steadfastness and dedication to enhancing our operational capabilities on every level,” CEO Jay New said in a statement.