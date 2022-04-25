You are here

Jailed Turkish campaigner awaits verdict after marathon trial

Jailed Turkish campaigner awaits verdict after marathon trial
Parisian-born Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala at an event in Istanbul, Turkey. (AFP)
AFP

  • The trial of Osman Kavala has gnawed on Turkey's ties with Western allies since his arrest in October 2017
  • Kavala was best known as a businessman who invested in Turkish and Armenian reconciliation projects
AFP

ISTANBUL: A leading Turkish rights defender expects to learn Monday if he can walk free after more than four years in jail without conviction or whether he will spend the rest of his days behind bars.
The marathon trial of Paris-born philanthropist Osman Kavala has gnawed on Turkey’s ties with Western allies since his arrest in October 2017.
The 64-year-old was then best known as a soft-spoken businessman who was using a part of his wealth to promote culture and projects aimed at reconciling Turkey and its arch-nemesis Armenia.
But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan portrayed him as a leftist agent of the Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros who was accused of using foreign money to try and topple the state.
Monday’s closing hearing in the diplomatically-sensitive case — observed by Kavala in silence by video link from his high-security prison on Istanbul’s outskirt — featured closing statements from defense attorneys.
The three presiding judges drew protests from Kavala’s supporters in court at one stage for repeatedly checking their telephones during the lawyers’ closing statements.
Kavala’s team expects the judges to publish their verdict later Monday.
But the potentially brief deliberations bely a complex case that has featured an alternating set of charges against a man whom Erdogan has personally blamed for repeatedly trying to unseat him from power.
Kavala was first charged with funding a wave of 2013 protests that some analysts view as the genesis of Erdogan’s more authoritarian streak in the latter half of his 20-year rule.
That count did not stick.
A court acquitted and released him in February 2020 — only for the police to arrest him before he had a chance to return home to his wife.
Another court then accused him of being involved in a failed but bloody 2016 coup attempt that unleashed a years-long crackdown in which tens of thousands were either jailed or stripped of their government jobs.
Kavala now stands accused of both charges.
His treatment has prompted the Council of Europe to launch rare disciplinary proceedings that could ultimately see Turkey’s membership suspended in the continent’s main human rights group.
“The fact that I have spent four-and-a-half years of my life in prison is a loss that cannot be compensated,” Kavala told the court in a closing statement issued Friday.
“The only thing that would console me is the possibility that what I have gone through helps put an end to grave judicial mistakes.”
Kavala could be jailed for life without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty of spying and trying to overthrow the government.
Seven other defendants still in Turkey are also being tried in connection with 2013 protests that sprung up in defense of a small Istanbul park before morphing into a national movement.
Defendant Mucella Yapici — also facing the threat of life in jail without parole — told the court that the 2013 rallies were the “most democratic, most creative and peaceful collective movement in this country’s history.”
But the case’s importance to Turkey’s broader diplomatic standing has been slightly muted by Russia’s two-month war in Ukraine.
Erdogan has been leveraging his relatively good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the war.
His efforts have already seen a marked improvement in Ankara’s relations with Washington that could soon see Turkey supplied with US military jets.
The hearing on Monday will be held in Istanbul at the same time as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Erdogan in Ankara before traveling to Moscow and Kyiv later in the week.

Topics: Turkey Osman Kavala Recep Tayyip Erdogan George Soros

Jordan’s king, Abu Dhabi crown prince, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Jerusalem, Ukraine

The king of Jordan, the Abu Dhabi crown prince and the Egyptian president met in Cairo on Monday. (WAM)
The king of Jordan, the Abu Dhabi crown prince and the Egyptian president met in Cairo on Monday. (WAM)
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s king, Abu Dhabi crown prince, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Jerusalem, Ukraine

The king of Jordan, the Abu Dhabi crown prince and the Egyptian president met in Cairo on Monday. (WAM)
  • Trio called on all parties concerned to exert efforts to settle conflict through dialogue
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The king of Jordan, the Abu Dhabi crown prince and the Egyptian president met in Cairo on Monday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

King Abdullah II, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the developments in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa compound during the meeting.

“The three leaders also touched on the developments taking place in the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the holy mosque and change the status quo there in addition to avoiding escalation and calming the situation,” the WAM report said.

It added: “They stressed that the region is in need for peace, stability and cooperation in order to promote peace and development and ultimately achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for progress and prosperity.”

The three also discussed the war in Ukraine and called on all parties concerned to exert efforts to settle the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue to restore security and stability in the country.

“The meeting dealt with strengthening joint Arab action and the importance of mutual coordination in light of the challenges and crises besetting the Arab region and threatening its security and stability,” WAM said.

Topics: Middle East Jordan UAE Egypt King Abdullah II Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Funerals held in Lebanon’s Tripoli after migrant shipwreck, dozens still missing

A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend. (AP)
A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend. (AP)
Updated 13 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Funerals held in Lebanon’s Tripoli after migrant shipwreck, dozens still missing

A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend. (AP)
  • The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) estimates the dinghy was carrying 80 people at the time it capsized
  • In a press conference on Sunday, the army said naval forces had collided with the dinghy
Reuters

TRIPOLI: The families of migrants killed who died when their vessel capsized Lebanon’s northern coast held funerals in the port city of Tripoli on Monday while rescue efforts continued to find dozens still missing.
A dinghy carrying Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian migrants sank late on Saturday off the coast near Tripoli when naval forces collided with the vessel as the smuggler tried to evade capture.
The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) estimates the dinghy was carrying 80 people at the time it capsized. The authorities say 47 people were rescued, leaving around two dozen unaccounted for.
A seventh body was found on Monday morning, the head of the Tripoli port authority told Reuters.
Lebanon’s financial meltdown has pushed more than three-quarters of the population into poverty, triggering a wave of migration, including via dangerous sea journeys to Europe on overcrowded dinghies.

People stand near stretchers that are prepared for dead bodies after a boat capsized off the Lebanese coast of Tripoli overnight, at port of Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 24, 2022. (Reuters)

In Tripoli’s Bab Al-Tebbaneh neighborhood, large crowds gathered for funeral processions of the victims, including a boy and a young man from the Dandachi family who buried their loved ones while desperate to hear the fate of another eight still missing, among them children.
Amid Dandachi, 38, said he and his wife had barely survived the shipwreck. Their children likely hadn’t.
“I tried to grab my son but I got a blanket instead. The water took him from me,” he told Reuters, his eyes red from crying.
His brother Bilal was also still waiting to know what happened to his two children and wife, whose bodies he suspects are trapped in the sunken dinghy.
In the same neighborhood, another funeral was being held for two more victims of the disaster — a young girl and a woman from the Sammak family. Men on foot and atop motorcycles fired rifles in the air in mourning as they accompanied the bodies to the cemetery.
In a press conference on Sunday, the army said naval forces had collided with the dinghy as the smuggler in charge tried to evade the military. It previously said the boat had left the coast of Lebanon illegally.
Breaking down into tears, Bilal Dandachi said Lebanon’s naval forces had not done enough to rescue those drowning.
“I only have one request from the army command — a transparent investigation. It’s the right of my children and the children of my brother and the children of all these people,” he said.
In addition to the sunken dinghy, three boats carrying a total of 64 migrants had departed Lebanon this year, of which two were intercepted, according to UNHCR.

Topics: Lebanon Boat migrants

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services

Updated 25 April 2022
AP

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services

  • The report said that unidentified parties behind the cyberattacks used Internet Protocols in the Netherlands, Britain and the United States to stage the attacks
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state television said authorities have foiled massive cyberattacks that sought to target public services, both government and privately owned.
The report late on Sunday said Iran thwarted the attacks that planned to target the infrastructure of more than 100 public sector agencies. It did not elaborate or name specific examples of public sector agencies, organizations or services but said the incidents happened in recent days.
The report said that unidentified parties behind the cyberattacks used Internet Protocols in the Netherlands, Britain and the United States to stage the attacks.
Iran occasionally announces cyberattacks targeting the Islamic Republic as world powers struggle to revive a tattered nuclear deal with Tehran.
In October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists stranded in long lines and unable to get subsidized fuel for days. In July, a cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays.
Iran disconnected much of its government infrastructure from the Internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli creation — disrupted Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Topics: Iran

Rare flareup on Israel-Lebanon border after clashes in Jerusalem

Israeli artillery fires at targets in Lebanon after projectile hits Israel. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

Rare flareup on Israel-Lebanon border after clashes in Jerusalem

  • Israel’s anti-missile defense system does not necessarily intercept projectiles if they appear to be on track to hit unpopulated areas
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A projectile fired from Lebanon hit an open area in Israel on Monday and Israeli artillery targeted an area where the attack was launched, the Israeli military said.
The rare flareup on the Israeli-Lebanese border followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern.
Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.
On Twitter, the Israeli military said no sirens were sounded and no alert was declared in northern Israel when the projectile, which it did not identify in its posting, struck.
Israel’s anti-missile defense system does not necessarily intercept projectiles if they appear to be on track to hit unpopulated areas.
In response to the attack, Israeli artillery “targeted the source of the launch,” the Israeli military said, without giving further details.
Israel’s northern border has been mostly quiet since a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and an arsenal of advanced rockets.

Topics: Palestine Lebanon Israel Jewish settlers

Egypt’s government frees 41 prisoners ahead of Eid holiday

Egyptian doctor and political activist Walid Shawky talks on the phone in Cairo following his release from the police station in al-Abassya district, on April 24, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Egypt’s government frees 41 prisoners ahead of Eid holiday

AP

CAIRO: Egypt released more than three dozen prisoners Sunday, a week before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is typically a time of amnesty, a political party and state-run media said.
Political activists and family members confirmed several high-profile detainees were freed.
The Reform and Development Party said those freed had been political prisoners being held in pre-trial detention. The English edition of the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram said 41 prisoners in all were released.
The government’s human rights body said in a statement only that there had been a release of individuals held in pre-trial detention but gave no details.

Egyptian journalist Mohamed Salah talks on the phone in Cairo following his release from the police station in al-Abassya district, on April 24, 2022. (AFP)

The move came a week before the Eid holiday marking the end of Ramadan. It is typically a time when prisoners are released on presidential pardons, but the number of those freed was one of the largest in recent years. Thousands of political prisoners, however, are estimated to remain inside Egypt’s jails, many without trial.
Among the released was political activist Waleed Shawky, his wife, Heba Anees, said on social media. She posted a picture of the couple hugging.
Journalist Mohamed Salah was also released, activist Esraa Abdel Fattah said. And Nabeh Elganadi, a human rights lawyer, posted a picture with Radwa Mohamed, who was arrested after making videos posted on social media criticizing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Under broad counterterrorism laws, Egypt’s state prosecutors have often used vague charges to renew 15-day pretrial detention periods for months or years, often with little evidence.
On Sunday, Sanaa Seif, the sister of one of Egypt’s most high-profile detained activists, Alaa Abdel Fattah, said her brother had faced new ill-treatment in prison and he was on the 22th day of a hunger strike.
Meanwhile, new arrests are still taking place. On Saturday, the human rights lawyer Khaled Ali said several men in the country’s south had been arrested and accused of spreading lies after they sung a song about rising food prices in a video posted online.
The government of El-Sisi — a US ally with deep economic ties to European countries — has been relentlessly silencing dissenters and clamping down on independent organizations for years with arrests, detentions and jail sentences, and other restrictions.
Many of the top activists involved in the 2011 uprising in Egypt are now in prison, most of them arrested under a draconian law passed in 2013 that effectively bans all street protests.

Topics: Egypt Ramadan 2022

