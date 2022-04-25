You are here

Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

King Salman orders eligible Saudis to receive SR2bn in social payments for Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered around SR2 billion to be paid to those in need as part of the holy month of Ramadan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered around SR2 billion to be paid to those in need as part of the holy month of Ramadan. (SPA)
King Salman orders eligible Saudis to receive SR2bn in social payments for Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered around SR2 billion to be paid to those in need as part of the holy month of Ramadan. (SPA)
  • Saudi government provides social welfare to various groups of people
RIYADH: Social security payments worth SR1,000 ($266.60) and an additional SR500 for dependents are expected to be paid into eligible Saudi citizens’ bank accounts by Monday, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered around SR2 billion to be paid to those in need as part of the holy month of Ramadan.

Widows, orphans, the unemployed as well as elderly and disabled people are among those to whom the Saudi government provides a range of social welfare.

Low-income workers and those affected by natural disasters are also eligible for state benefits, which come in the forms of financial aid, marriage support, interest-free home loans or home renovation financing, according to the Saudi government website.

Umrah medical services are distinguished, says British Consul General

Umrah medical services are distinguished, says British Consul General
Umrah medical services are distinguished, says British Consul General

Umrah medical services are distinguished, says British Consul General
  • 130,000 British pilgrims perform the religious rituals every year, benefiting from the integrated medical assistance 
  • Seif Usher: It is clear from my visit, to the Dr. Awad Albishri Medical Center, today that this is a hugely important project for the development of health care services in Makkah
MAKKAH: The British Consul General Seif Usher has described the health services provided to Umrah pilgrims as distinguished and that the private sector in Makkah has become an essential partner in providing medical services. 

He stressed that hospitals are equipped, staffed and built professionally in Makkah in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.

His statement came during his visit to the Dr. Awad Albishri Medical Center, one of the medical establishments supporting the Hajj and Umrah sector, on Sunday.

He said that 130,000 British pilgrims perform their religious rituals every year and enjoy integrated and distinguished medical services.

“Many congratulations to Dr. Al-Bishri and his team here at the hospital. It is clear from my visit today that this is a hugely important project for the development of health care services in Makkah in the private sector,” Usher said.

He added: “I don’t recall visiting such a wonderfully impressive hospital in my travels, whether it’s in the Kingdom or in many countries around the world. It’s hugely impressive, and I can see how the people of Makkah will be excited to access such first-class services for healthcare and in terms of pilgrims coming into the Kingdom who will benefit from visiting this hospital."

Regarding cooperation between Britain and Saudi Arabia, he said that the healthcare system is critical: “The UK has a wonderfully famous healthcare system called the National Health Service, but from that there is a great depth of expertise and knowledge that the private sector looks to share with overseas development partnerships,” he explained. 

Usher noted that he has seen this in Jeddah most recently with the opening of the Kings College hospital, scheduled to begin operations next year.  

“We’re seeing increasing cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia, and I think this would be a wonderful example of the potential of where we can look to deepen that type of partnership here in the Kingdom.”

He noted that the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia has enormous potential for growth and success. 

“We’re already seeing enormous interest from the UK across these sectors. Our job in the UK government is to encourage them to support those types of partnerships. I’m sure we’ll see more success in the years ahead.”

Dr. Al-Bishri, the owner of the center, said: “We extend our thanks and appreciation for the visit of the British Consul General, who toured the hospital, and expressed great admiration for the various services provided by the private sector in the hospital, which is positively reflected on the city of Makkah, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque.”

He added that they are targeting to hire over 100 Saudi consultants to work in the facility in different specialties to provide a wide range of medical services to support pilgrims.

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
  • The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of congratulation to Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected for a second term as French president, the Saudi Press Agency reported on early Monday.
The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president and commended the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and France and their peoples.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable and wished success to the president and more progress to the French people.
Macron has been re-elected for a second term as French president on Sunday, with 58.2% of the vote, according to estimates from the Ipsos polling institute.
Turnout for the French presidential run-off stood at 63.2 percent at 5 p.m. on Sunday, down by more than two percentage points from the same time in the second round of the 2017 presidential race, the interior ministry said.
The centrist Macron asked voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. A Macron victory makes him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also have an impact on the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
  • The swearing-in ceremony was held earlier this week at an undisclosed location in Aden
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to Rashad Al-Alimi on taking the oath of office as president of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president and members of the council in endeavors seeking to realize security and stability for the brotherly people and country of Yemen, SPA continued.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations and also wished success for Al-Alimi in his efforts to bring growth and prosperity to Yemen.

The president and other members of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Tuesday took the oath of office before a rare session of the parliament in the southern port city of Aden.

The swearing-in ceremony was held amid tightened security measures. 

The event was attended by the UN and US envoys to Yemen, EU and Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors to Yemen and senior Yemeni officials. 

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia's gift of dates to Albania

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania
KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania
TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered Saudi Arabia’s gift containing 25 tons of dates to Albania.

The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzy.

Sheikh Boyar Sepahium, the head of the Islamic sheikhdom in Albania, expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care they have extended to the Muslims of Albania.

He praised the contributions of the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to the Albanian people.

The gift comes as part of the relief and humanitarian programs provided by the Saudi government to a number of countries, with the aim of benefitting the neediest families in different regions of the world.

Ramadan encourages volunteering spirit in young Saudis

During Ramadan, youths participate in volunteering activities. (Supplied)
During Ramadan, youths participate in volunteering activities. (Supplied)
Ramadan encourages volunteering spirit in young Saudis

During Ramadan, youths participate in volunteering activities. (Supplied)
  • Al-Mujaidri said that he and his colleagues participate in volunteering as they feel a responsibility towards their country and society
JEDDAH: During Ramadan, young people in Jeddah eagerly volunteer to distribute iftar meals to passers-by at crossroads and traffic lights around Maghrib prayers while others volunteer with various charities in the region.

The volunteers participate as part of humanity, basic Islamic principles, and national responsibility. They seek to be rewarded by God and strive to spread the message of solidarity, spirit of cooperation and collaboration and to serve their country.

Abdullah Al-Shehri walks around one of the crossroads in central Jeddah distributing iftar meals to passers-by. He said that “he was motivated to spread awareness about serving to those who are fasting during Ramadan as it reflects the high values of the sons of the Kingdom.”

FASTFACT

The volunteers participate as part of humanity, basic Islamic principles, and national responsibility.

Mohammed Al-Mujaidri considered volunteering a good and humane activity and said that volunteers should perform their duty without expecting compensation as it elevates the person’s status in society.

Al-Mujaidri said that he and his colleagues participate in volunteering as they feel a responsibility towards their country and society, which is derived from Islam that encourages spending generously for the sake of good and giving.

He said: “We seek to (present) a positive image of the sons of this giving country and highlight the faces of Saudi volunteers, who are contributing in strengthening the culture of volunteer work and supporting it to ensure its continuity for the good of the country and society.”

