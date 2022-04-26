You are here

UK's Sunak faces new headache as borrowing figures overshoot forecast

Sunak responded to the figures by saying he was committed to helping people face their immediate cost of living pressures. (FILE/REUTERS)
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: British government borrowing in the recently ended 2021/22 financial year was almost 20 percent higher than forecast by the country’s budget office last month, according to figures published on Tuesday.
The data underscored the challenge for finance minister Rishi Sunak who is under pressure to give new help to households and businesses hit by surging inflation, but who says he wants to fix the public finances after his COVID-19 borrowing surge.
Sunak responded to the figures by saying he was committed to helping people face their immediate cost of living pressures but repeated his plan to tackle Britain’s debt stockpile which has jumped to more than 2 trillion pounds ($2.55 trillion).
British public-sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, totalled 151.8 billion pounds ($193.59 billion) in the 2021/22 financial year.
Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility said it expected borrowing in 2021/22 to be 127.8 billion pounds.
“The deficit is likely to start falling at a slower pace, with inflation raising debt interest costs and fiscal support to households kicking in,” said Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club consultancy.
The government’s debt office said it was increasing its borrowing plans for the 2022/23 year by almost 14 billion pounds to just under 162 billion pounds.
In March alone, borrowing was 18.1 billion pounds, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, below the average forecast of a deficit of 19.25 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.
An ONS official said the 2021/22 overshoot was largely due to higher public spending on goods and services and investment — both of which were likely to be revised in future — while receipts were largely in line with the OBR’s forecasts.
The deficit for the 12 months to March was less than half its level in the previous financial year when Britain borrowed the most it ever has in peacetime to fund its huge support for the economy during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, the most recent figure was still the third-highest on record since records began in 1947, after the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and the 2009/10 financial year, during the global financial crisis.
Fast-rising inflation is pushing up the cost of servicing Britain’s government debt, around a quarter of which pays an interest rate tied to the rate of retail price inflation.
The debt interest bill of almost 70 billion pounds in the 2021/22 year was up by nearly 80 percent from a year earlier.
Public-sector net debt, excluding state-owned banks, totalled 2.34 trillion pounds or 96.2 percent of GDP, the ONS said.

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Updated 26 April 2022
Reuters

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
  • Russia warns US against arming Ukraine
  • US eyes ammunition for howitzers, tanks, grenade launchers
Updated 26 April 2022
Reuters

LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine: Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war that it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.
“The risks now are considerable,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s state television according to a transcript of an interview on the ministry’s website.
“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it.”
Lavrov had been asked about the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a low point in U.S-Soviet relations.
Russia had lost its “last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after Lavrov’s interview. “This only means Moscow senses defeat.”
During a visit to Kyiv on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised more military aid for Ukraine.
The US State Department on Monday used an emergency declaration to approve the potential sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine. The Pentagon said the package could include artillery ammunition for howitzers, tanks and grenade launchers.
Moscow’s ambassador to Washington told the United States to halt shipments, warning Western weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Lavrov said: “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”
Russia’s two-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced over 5 million people to flee abroad.
Moscow calls its actions a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West says this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
The United States is due to host an expected gathering of more than 40 countries this week for Ukraine-related defense talks that will focus on arming Kyiv, US officials said.
Britain said all tariffs on goods coming into the country from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed and it would send new ambulances, fire engines, medical supplies and funding for health experts to help the emergency services.
Russia has yet to capture any of the biggest cities. Its forces were forced to pull back from the outskirts of Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance.
“It is obvious that every day — and especially today, when the third month of our resistance has begun — that everyone in Ukraine is concerned with peace, about when it will all be over,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday.
“There is no simple answer to that at this time.”
Having failed to take the capital Kyiv, Moscow last week launched a massive assault in an attempt to capture eastern provinces known as the Donbas, which if successful would link territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.
Russia’s defense ministry said its missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region. Reuters could not verify the report.
The head of Ukraine’s state rail company said that one railway worker had been killed and four injured by Russian missile strikes on five Ukrainian railway stations on Monday.
Ukrainian forces have repelled five Russian attacks and killed just over 200 Russian servicemen, said the Ukrainian military command in the southern and eastern sectors.
Five tanks were also destroyed, along with eight armored vehicles, it said in a statement
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
Russian forces were continuing on Monday to bomb and shell the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where fighters are hunkered down in a city ravaged by a siege and bombardment, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.
Moscow said it was opening a humanitarian corridor to let civilians out of the plant but Kyiv said no agreement had been reached.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
World
US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign
World
Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign

