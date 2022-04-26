You are here

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy
Bitcoin traded higher on Tuesday. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.20 percent to $40,503 as of 09.45 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,995, up 5.52 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

US charges two Europeans over North Korea crypto conspiracy




North Korea is the subject of US sanctions (File/AFP)

The US Department of Justice on Monday announced the indictment of two Europeans for allegedly conspiring with a recently sentenced American cryptocurrency researcher to help North Korea evade US sanctions.

Alejandro Cao de Benos of Spain, who founded a pro-Pyongyang affinity organization, and Christopher Emms of Britain, a cryptocurrency businessman, were accused of recruiting the researcher Virgil Griffith to illegally provide cryptocurrency and blockchain technology services to North Korea.

Both defendants are at large. Lawyers for both could not immediately be identified.

Prosecutors said Cao de Benos and Emms arranged for Griffith, who holds a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology, to travel to North Korea via China in April 2019 to attend their Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference.

At the conference, Emms and Griffith allegedly taught members of North Korea’s government and other attendees about using cutting-edge blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to evade sanctions and launder money.

Such instruction was “all for the purpose of evading US sanctions meant to stop North Korea’s hostile nuclear ambitions” and protect American security interests, US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a statement.

Canadian dollar to stay at core of financial system, not crypto: BoC




A woman walks past the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Canada. (Reuters file photo)

The Canadian dollar will remain at the center of the country’s financial system, the central bank chief said on Monday, responding to questions about a Conservative leadership candidate’s pledge to make the country the blockchain capital of the world.

“There are promising benefits from innovation in the financial sector. Having said that, we certainly expect the Canadian dollar will remain at the center of the Canadian financial system,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony before a committee of the House of Commons.

The Bank of Canada is currently working on its own central bank digital currency, a so-called digital loonie, that could be launched if a private digital tender were to take off as a payment system.

Pierre Poilievre, a leading candidate for the leadership of the opposition Conservative Party, has said if elected he would back a “new, decentralized, bottom-up economy and allow people to take control of their money from bankers and politicians.”

He has posted videos of himself buying lunch with Bitcoin to make a point about its usability and regularly touts cryptocurrencies as a means for Canadians to “opt-out of inflation.”

Latam could be a hotspot of opportunities for crypto companies: Ripple




Ripple examined existing payments and potential integration. (Supplied)

Ripple, the cryptocurrency and payments company, believes that Latam could be a hotspot of opportunities for crypto companies in the future.

In a recent article, Ripple examined existing payments and potential integration that crypto services may find in the region.

While the region faces some obstacles due to its economic attributes and the dominance of central banks, the organization said that there is a profitable opportunity for companies that cooperate with these banks to bring cryptocurrency to the masses, Bitcoin.com reported. 

“There is a lucrative opening for traditional banks, fintech, and governments to increase adoption of crypto-forward technology to address this underbanked and fragmented market,” Ripple said. 

The inclusion of crypto companies in the different debates that are happening regarding regulation will also be very important for the future of crypto in the region, according to the article. 

“Smart and progressive regulation will beget further successful regulation — leading to increased innovation and progress around crypto across Latin America,” Ripple added.  

(With inputs from Reuters) 

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022
Arab News

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022
DUBAI: e&, formerly Etisalat Group, reported a consolidated net profit of 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million) in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.6 percent, the Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

Etisalat Group recently changed its name to e&. The report noted that by Q1 2022, Etisalat UAE had 13.1 million subscribers, whereas aggregate group subscribers stood at 159 million, an increase of 2 percent as compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Hatem Dowidar, group CEO of e&, said: “We will continue to explore new avenues of growth, expand our offerings, enhance the quality of our solutions, forge new partnerships, and launch a number of digital initiatives to support SMBs, governments and large enterprises.”

e&’s clear vision is to create a more progressive business model that leverages the group’s business pillars, Dowidar said.

According to the report on WAM, with a stronger demand for data and digital services and the group’s ability to leverage superior networks, e& delivered strong financial performance across all key metrics.

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official
RIYADH: The Islamic financial industry in Saudi Arabia has a prominent position in the world, with nearly SR3 trillion ($799.7 billion) of total assets, the Saudi Central Bank Deputy Governor for Research and International Affairs, Fahad Abdullah Al-Dossari, said.

This represents approximately 28 percent of the total Islamic financial assets globally, making the Kingdom the first in the world, according to the report of the Islamic Financial Services Board issued in 2021, Al-Dossari said in a seminar on April 25.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA's official pointed out that the Islamic financial industry has witnessed a clear quantitative growth in the size of its assets and its spread at the international level, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Its assets amounted to about $2.7 trillion, according to the IFSB report, achieving an annual growth of more than 10 percent, he said. 

The acquisition of the Islamic banking sector of the largest proportion of the assets of the Islamic financial industry by up to 68 percent, with a volume of $1.8 trillion, Al-Dossari said.

The sector witnessed rapid growth, as the total Shariah-compliant financing reached more than SR1.720 trillion, with an annual growth rate of about 18 percent, he said.

The total Shariah-compliant deposits amounted to more than SR1.780 trillion, with an annual growth rate of about 13 percent by the end of 2021, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic banks lending grew by a record 17.9 percent in 2021, according to the SAMA data released earlier this month.

Looking at the structure of financing provided by the Saudi Islamic banks, Murabaha reached SR779 billion at the end of 2021. 

The amount in this mode of financing keeps growing at the fastest rate, compared to other Shariah-compliant structures. For example, in 2021 it grew 38.4 percent year-on-year, compared to 16.5 percent and 9.8 percent for Tawwaruq and Ijara, respectively.

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance
Arab News

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance
  The report further noted that the number of financial and professional services projects attracted to the UK was up 8 percent in 2021
DUBAI: London attracted $764 million of investments into 114 financial and professional services projects in 2021, according to a report published by the City of London Corporation, putting it ahead of the likes of Dubai, Paris, Singapore, and New York. 

In 2021, Dubai and Singapore attracted 104 and 103 financial and professional service projects respectively, Bloomberg reported. 

However, the report did not detail the value of investments secured by Dubai or Singapore. 

On a country basis, the UK attracted 186 financial and professional service projects, placing it second behind the 234 attracted by the US. 

The report further noted that the number of financial and professional services projects attracted to the UK was up 8 percent in 2021. 

“We must future-proof the sector and make sure we remain globally competitive,” said Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London. 

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket
Arab News

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket
RIYADH: With Saudi airfare skyrocketing on some domestic routes, the aviation authority has stepped in to calm angry travelers with a set of measures including reviewing the pricing structure and current capacity.  

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said it has recently noticed a change in the prices of some categories of tickets. This has prompted the authority to take a slew of direct measures that will lead to a review of the pricing structure of domestic air transport and an increase in seats capacity and number of flights.

This comes following an angry campaign on social media where many Saudi travelers vented out their frustration of paying as high as SR1500 ($400) for some destinations within the country. 

The GACA said these steps are aimed at ensuring the provision of suitable prices for passengers and enhancing competitiveness in the air transport sector. It insisted that the rights and protection of passengers are a top priority for the authority to which it is committed.

 

 

UAE completes construction of country's first waste-to-energy plant 

UAE completes construction of country's first waste-to-energy plant 
Arab News

UAE completes construction of country’s first waste-to-energy plant 
DUBAI: The UAE has completed construction of the country’s first waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah, news agency WAM reported. 

Once tested and commissioned, the facility will help Sharjah to become the region’s first zero-waste city, by turning unrecyclable waste into clean energy. 

The project is expected to reduce waste sent to landfill across the UAE, thus contributing to the nation’s clean energy resources. 

It is also capable of producing 30 megawatts of low-carbon electricity, enough to power 28,000 homes in Sharjah. 

The project is a joint venture established by BEEAH Energy, the renewable energy business of BEEAH Group, and Masdar — one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies. 

“We look forward to a successful testing and commissioning phase, followed by achieving full operations, which will make Sharjah the Middle East’s first zero-waste city. This will also be a landmark moment as we work toward a zero-waste, clean-energy future for the nation, the region and beyond,” Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said. 

