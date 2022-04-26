Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection

DUBAI: Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid has unveiled her latest collaboration with long-time friend Francesca Aiello on a new collection for Aiello’s swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, just in time for the summer.
Hadid announced the collaboration, which is set to drop online on May 11, in an Instagram post.
She said: “So excited to finally share Gigi x Frankies. This collection was so special to create with my hometown girlie.”
Aiello said: “Thank you G for trusting me with your vision on this project. This collection means so much to us and is filled with nostalgia, sentiment, and so much love. What a dream come true.”
Featuring 98 pieces of ready-to-wear and swimsuits, the expansive offering boasts feminine silhouettes with ruffles, floral print, plaid, polka-dots, and frills. It draws inspiration from the pair’s longstanding friendship. The duo, who grew up together in Malibu, California have known each other since Hadid was in the eighth grade.
Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’
Updated 8 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: The Watergate scandal was one of the murkiest in American history that brought down President Richard Nixon, and is now the focus of another dramatization with “Gaslit.”
Some members of Nixon’s administration broke into the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington in 1972. After The Washington Post broke the story, it was found that Nixon’s Republicans had attempted to sabotage the democratic process at the upcoming elections.
Many of us would have heard about two of the newspaper’s reporters, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who helped expose the crime. But there were other players, hardly known, who also played a crucial role in forcing the president to resign, and “Gaslit” explores these characters in an eight-episode series on Starz/Lionsgate Play.
At the center of this is Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), wife of Attorney-General John Mitchell (Sean Penn), the second most powerful man in the country after the president.
What is very interesting about “Gaslit” — adapted by Robbie Pickering from a podcast, “Slow Burn,” and helmed by Matt Ross — is that telephone tapping, planting bugging devices in the offices of opponents and harassing activists are common even today, 50 years on.
As we watch the early episodes, it becomes clear that Martha is not content to stay in the shadow of her husband, and begins to assert herself as she sees through Nixon’s game. In fact, when John first gets the report of the Watergate break-in, she finds herself a prisoner in a California hotel where she had gone on holiday with her husband.
John was terrified that his wife, given to chatting with her journalist friends, would leak the scandalous story. But Martha was made of sterner stuff, and proceeded to blow the whistle, forcing the president to step down.
Sadly, Martha, despite her pluck, has been relegated to a footnote in history. But she sparkles in “Gaslit,” incredibly transforming from a shallow socialite flitting from one party to another, spreading the gossip she hears, to an epitome of strength convinced that the president’s yes-men were willing to go to any extent to serve him.
And they included White House attorney John Dean (Dan Stevens), chief of staff H.R. Haldeman (Nat Faxon), aide Jeb Magruder (Hamish Linklater) and political adviser Charles Colson (Patton Oswalt). It is quite possible that these men would have had a free run had it not been for an alert security guard on his first night shift at Watergate who noticed a tampered lock. It was discovered that five of Nixon’s men had just got in to plant the bugs and photograph sensitive material.
Although the series looks overcrowded and the episodes are somewhat unfocussed, we cannot take away the fact that it offers an insightful picture of all the unsung heroes who helped push the Watergate narrative to a point where Nixon found himself cornered. Martha’s role is gloriously patriotic; and Penn, though unrecognizable in layers of prosthetics, is brilliant as ever.
Unfortunately, “Gaslit” falls short of the goalpost, failing to do full justice to the game Martha played.
Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai
The temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai
Excavations at the area date back to early 1900 when French Egyptologist Jean Clédat found ancient Greek inscriptions that showed the existence of the Zeus-Kasios temple
Updated 25 April 2022
AP
CAIRO: Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said Monday.
The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai.
Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times. There are also remains dating to the Christian and early Islamic periods.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said archaeologists excavated the temple ruins through its entrance gate, where two huge fallen granite columns were visible. The gate was destroyed in a powerful earthquake in ancient times, he said.
Waziri said the ruins were found between the Pelusium Fort and a memorial church at the site. Archaeologists found a set of granite blocks probably used to build a staircase for worshipers to reach the temple.
Excavations at the area date back to early 1900 when French Egyptologist Jean Clédat found ancient Greek inscriptions that showed the existence of the Zeus-Kasios temple but he didn’t unearth it, according to the ministry.
Zeus-Kasios is a conflation of Zeus, the God of the sky in ancient Greek mythology, and Mount Kasios in Syria, where Zeus once worshipped.
Hisham Hussein, the director of Sinai archaeological sites, said inscriptions found in the area show that Roman Emperor Hadrian (117-138) renovated the temple.
He said experts will study the unearthed blocks and do a photogrammetry survey to help determine the architectural design of the temple.
The temple ruins are the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in the past couple of years in the hope of attracting more tourists.
The tourism industry has been reeling from the political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. The sector was also dealt further blows by the coronavirus pandemic and most recently Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
LONDON: If you haven’t been the most health-conscious person during Ramadan, don’t fret as we still have approximately one week left of fasting until the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, meaning there’s still time to incorporate healthy habits into your daily routine.
Exercise
If you’re fasting during Ramadan, I wouldn’t advise setting new fitness goals, rather concentrate on overall health and maintenance. During Ramadan, many people have varying working hours and lifestyles, so it’s crucial to choose a time to exercise that works for you. I have found that training two hours after iftar is best because you’ll have fully digested your food and should feel energized by this time.
Diet
For good health and endurance, planning and knowing what to eat during non-fasting hours is critical. You should devote your time to consuming healthy, nutrient-dense, and minimally processed foods with an emphasis on protein to avoid muscle atrophy. Make sure you eat plenty of vegetables (green and leafy where possible) and high-protein foods like fish, chicken, turkey or steak. When your fast is set to begin in the very early hours, low glycemic carbohydrates such as oats, wholemeal pasta or brown rice as opposed to white are ideal and will help you feel fuller for longer.
Sleep
Getting enough sleep during Ramadan is of great importance for recovery and energy. Depending on your schedule and working week many may have a differing routine and find their quality of sleep has decreased. There are many ways to improve this aspect of your health. Putting away phones and laptops or any other screen will help, as the blue light from these devices confuses the body into thinking it’s still daytime. Also, making sure your room is dark while you wind down is important as this will increase the production of the hormone melatonin which helps regulate sleep. Keeping your room cool is also important, being too hot can cause night sweats that give you a poor quality of sleep. Being too cold is also not ideal as it forces your body to expend more energy to keep you warm. The ideal temperature for sleeping is between 16 and 19 degrees centigrade.
H20
Make sure you drink enough water and limit yourself to only this form of liquid during your non-fasting hours if possible. Coffee, tea and sugary drinks will only dehydrate you, so best to steer clear of them if you want to stay hydrated. It’s actually pretty tough to drink enough water during your non-fasting hours to compensate for fasting hours, so keep a bottle handy at all times.
Down syndrome models light up the runway at Jeddah bazaar
Basamat Arabia’s bazaar in Jeddah featured child models from the Help Center
The young models joined their professional counterparts on the runway
Updated 24 April 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Fashion can be a powerful tool to get a designer’s message across, and while runway shows are generally exclusive, one Saudi events agency decided to be inclusive about causes that really matter.
Basamat Arabia’s three-day bazaar in Jeddah featured child models from the Help Center — a pioneering organization in Saudi Arabia caring for children with disabilities, including Down syndrome.
The young models joined their professional counterparts on the runway to the delight of both organizers and onlookers during the event.
Basamat Arabia’s owner, Aisha Al-Mami, told Arab News that she has long admired the Help Center’s efforts on behalf of disabled children, adding that the bazaar took place “in the month of giving back.”
“We’re in the generous month of Ramadan; it’s the month of giving back and the Help Center personally means a lot to me,” she said.
“I’m a big fan, and am inspired by all the effort and amazing work that they do for the kids.”
Al-Mami said that she “absolutely loved” the idea of mixing child models from the Help Center with professional models.
“It was so lovely and I was so happy to see my idea come to life,” she said.
“The girls are beautiful and each one is unique; one wants to be an actress, another wants to be a model, another wants to be a doctor. So why not see them with the other girls on the runway mixed together? This is all beauty.”
Fashions by different Saudi designers were featured on each of the bazaar’s three days, with about 20 Saudi brands on display, including Nasiba Hafiz, Otkutyr fashion house, Honayda, Galag, Kim’s Coffee, Parlor Salon and 28.g.
Al-Mami said that Bazaar De Basamat benefited from historic Jeddah’s “timeless value.”
The port city and commercial hub is registered by UNESCO as a world heritage site and is one of the Kingdom’s most popular destinations.
“We decided to call it a bazaar because of the idea of bazaars back when all the merchants would gather with the suppliers and meet in a certain area called a bazaar. This is basically what happened in Jeddah’s port,” she said.
“We decided to bring this authenticity back in a new way through fashion. We bring art, fashion, culture and beauty, and put them all in one place in the heart of historic Jeddah.”
Al-Mami was also inspired by descriptions of the city as the “Bride of the Red Sea,” saying: “My idea was to create a runway, a beautiful runway shining from the sky.”
Under the slogan “From the world to Arabia, from Arabia to the world,” Basamat Arabia is working with both international brands seeking regional involvement and regional brands looking for international exposure.