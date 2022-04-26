You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan

Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan

Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan
Muslims perform evening Tarawih prayers inside Al-Azhar Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, April 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vzgv2

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan

Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt will allow mosques to hold mass late night prayers during the last days of Ramadan, according to the ministry of endowments.

The ministry has reversed a previous decision that was issued on April 15 banning the night prayers of Tahajud this year citing coronavirus concerns.

The decision will allow the prayers to be performed at major mosques in Egypt only.

Topics: Egypt Ramadan

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Cinnamon and Sesame Swirls
Analysis Ramadan spending in Saudi Arabia up 14% so far this year; 1 in 2 people plan to spend more
Business & Economy
Ramadan spending in Saudi Arabia up 14% so far this year; 1 in 2 people plan to spend more

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian died Tuesday after being shot in the head by Israeli forces operating at a refugee camp near Jericho, a city in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp,” the ministry said. An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP the incident was under investigation.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Arab nations criticized Israel during a heated meeting of the UN Security Council. (UNTV/File Photo)
Middle-East
Arab nations slam Israel at UN Security Council after weekend of violence 
Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
Middle-East
Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike

As crises loom, it’s a very different Ramadan in Lebanon

We live and work day by day; you don’t know if you’ll be able to open tomorrow with all the chaos happening and the fuel crisis,” Ali, one of the shop’s workers, told Arab News. (Supplied)
We live and work day by day; you don’t know if you’ll be able to open tomorrow with all the chaos happening and the fuel crisis,” Ali, one of the shop’s workers, told Arab News. (Supplied)
Updated 26 April 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

As crises loom, it’s a very different Ramadan in Lebanon

We live and work day by day; you don’t know if you’ll be able to open tomorrow with all the chaos happening and the fuel crisis,” Ali, one of the shop’s workers, told Arab News. (Supplied)
  • Lebanon has been mired in an unprecedented economic meltdown since 2019. Its currency has been devalued by more than 90 per cent and soaring prices have turned basic goods and services into a luxury
Updated 26 April 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

BEIRUT: For decades, Patisserie Cremino, a popular pastry shop in Beirut braced itself for the high demand of cakes, eclairs, tarts and other delectables during the months of Christmas, Easter and Ramadan.

This Ramadan, however, proved different.

The shop rarely receives customers nowadays. The pastry chef and the owner made a decision to cut down portions and instead focus on maintaining the high quality the patisserie is famous for.

“The more time passes, the worse we all get. We live and work day by day; you don’t know if you’ll be able to open tomorrow with all the chaos happening and the fuel crisis,” Ali, one of the shop’s workers, told Arab News

“And this is supposed to be a blessed month. Let’s see where we’re headed to. No one knows.”

For confectioners and local retailers, Ramadan is usually a time to look forward to. The holy month is capped by Eid Al Fitr, the three-day high point where fasting, faith and discipline are rewarded with delightful treats and a fresh new set of clothes.

Shadia, a keeper of a children’s boutique called Hello Baby, told Arab News: “What would usually be a busy time for me has evaporated; a woman comes in with her two or three children but can barely afford to get them a few pieces for Eid, and nowadays most walk out without having bought anything. It breaks my heart really.”

In the streets of Beirut, candidates’ posters are hung alongside decorative yet toned-down Ramadan ornaments. With parliamentary and presidential elections due to start next month, political parties have been campaigning with promises of better living conditions for their citizens.

Lebanon has been mired in an unprecedented economic meltdown since 2019. Its currency has been devalued by more than 90 per cent and soaring prices have turned basic goods and services into a luxury.

Even in a country famed for finding ways of getting by, no matter the circumstance, the continuous crumbling of state institutions has left practically no business unscathed.

A report by Save the Children published early this year revealed that an estimated four million Lebanese citizens have been pushed into poverty, with many children skipping at least one meal a day. Children’s diets consist mainly of filling carbs such as rice and potatoes and even that has been cut in half.

Jennifer Moorehead, Save The Children’s country director, said that the situation in the country is “rapidly spiraling out of control” facing multiple crises with no sign of relief in sight.

In the Beirut suburb of Dahye, Umm Hassan, a 72-year-old grandmother, lamented at how “politicians have left us in utter humiliation, all of them, no one is exempt from the indignity they’ve placed upon us.”

“It doesn’t feel like Ramadan. We do not have food, I ration every day and it’s emotionally and spiritually exhausting. No one will get presents this year, no new clothes, no pocket money for my grandchildren. What an Eid, there is nothing to celebrate, nothing to be happy about.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Lebanon Beirut

Related

Special A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend. (AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon mourns as more victims of boat capsize recovered from sea
A Palestinian man browses merchandise as another woman walks by in an alley in the old market of the divided West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Trade picks up in Hebron during Ramadan until tensions resume

Trade picks up in Hebron during Ramadan until tensions resume

A Palestinian man browses merchandise as another woman walks by in an alley in the old market of the divided West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP file photo)
A Palestinian man browses merchandise as another woman walks by in an alley in the old market of the divided West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Trade picks up in Hebron during Ramadan until tensions resume

A Palestinian man browses merchandise as another woman walks by in an alley in the old market of the divided West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP file photo)
  • The Palestinians describe the Israeli actions in the Old City as apartheid
Updated 26 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

HEBRON: In the Old City of Hebron there is jubilation and relief as closed shops lifted their shutters to welcome customers.

Abu Hatem Al-Jibreni is happy that the residents of Hebron can now go shopping in the narrow streets of the market.

“Ramadan has many benefits, in addition to the good deeds from God . . . it has increased the movement of purchases in the streets of the Old City, which is benefitting all parties,” 87-year-old Al-Jibreni told Arab News.

Residents of the Old City of Hebron have suffered losses and harassment at the hands of the Israelis as their shops have been closed and streets blocked.  

FASTFACT

Residents of the Old City of Hebron have suffered losses and harassment at the hands of the Israelis as their shops have been closed and streets blocked.

Al-Jibreni has been selling a variety of products at low prices compared to modern city shops at his father’s shop since childhood. “We have been suffering for many years. Many shops closed their doors due to Israeli restrictions and the lack of customers in the market,” he said.

The city’s residents feel comfortable seeing customers in the market alleys, and the month of Ramadan has made them feel “life is back.”

“I am very happy to see people here, regardless of buying and selling, every year during Ramadan the old town comes to life again,” said Muhammad Al-Fakhouri, 32, a resident of the Old City.

He added: “I feel sorry that throughout the year no one from outside the residents of the Old City come, but during Ramadan the scene is completely different, as if life is reborn during the month, especially in early days.”

The Palestinians describe the Israeli actions in the Old City as apartheid. Many streets are completely reserved for settlers, and Palestinians are prohibited from using them. Other streets are allowed for Palestinians to walk in, but they are not allowed to drive, and other streets are allowed for Palestinians to drive but they are not allowed to get out.

There are houses in the old town whose residents are prevented from using the doors of their homes, so they have turned their windows into doors or opened new doors for their homes, while others are unable to solve the problems of accessing their homes so walk on the roofs of neighboring houses to enter and exit.

There are neighborhoods that a Palestinian cannot enter unless he is a resident and therefore no one is allowed to visit, while other neighborhoods can only be entered through gates and physical checkpoints.

The Norwegian Refugee Council estimated in 2019 that the total direct and indirect losses resulting from the closure of shops under military orders were estimated at $485 million during the past 25 years of closure — the equivalent of $1.6 million a month incurred in the Old City.

The city of Hebron, especially in the Old City area, also witnessed tension in the wake of the events in Jerusalem during the past few days, which weakened commercial movement again in the Old City market.

“Customer numbers at the beginning of Ramadan were increasing, but with the recent tension the movement of people decreased here . . . we were hoping that calm (peace) would continue during the month (Ramadan) for recovery of trade, but unfortunately this did not last,” Abu Rami Sidar, 44, told Arab News.

The owner of a sweets shop, Sidar, believes that the month of Ramadan every year is a chance for all sides to benefit from buying from the Old City.

“Our prices here are lower than anywhere else in light of the high prices in Ramadan . . . here it does not increase, but rather decreases to encourage everyone to buy from and visit the Old City,” he said.  

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine Hebron Gaza Israel

Related

The Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and free meals. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Palestinians feeling the pinch as prices soar

Arab nations slam Israel at UN Security Council after weekend of violence 

Arab nations criticized Israel during a heated meeting of the UN Security Council. (UNTV/File Photo)
Arab nations criticized Israel during a heated meeting of the UN Security Council. (UNTV/File Photo)
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Arab nations slam Israel at UN Security Council after weekend of violence 

Arab nations criticized Israel during a heated meeting of the UN Security Council. (UNTV/File Photo)
  • Jordan, UAE, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon join Palestinian condemnation
  • Israeli representative accuses council of ignoring threat posed by Iran
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Arab nations criticized Israel during a heated meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday that focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Representatives of several Arab states spoke out against the actions of Israeli forces against Palestinians, especially violence over the weekend in East Jerusalem and at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel criticized the UNSC for ignoring the activities of Palestinian terror groups and the rising threat from Iran.

Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said 23 Palestinians — including three women and four children — were killed in clashes with Israeli forces, and 541 had been injured by police and settlers.

Twelve Israelis — including two women — and three foreign nationals had been killed by Palestinians, and 82 had been injured. 

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN, said Israel had “resorted to its favorite justification — security” for the violence carried out by its forces.

“It is the one-size-fits-all justification: Security to justify illegal occupation, security to justify forcible displacement, security to justify inhumane blockade, security to justify killing children on their way to school, security to justify bombing entire neighborhoods, security to justify attacking our people, our land and our holy sites,” he added.

“They labeled our worshippers ‘terrorists’ — the distortions are endless, offensive and dangerous.”

Gilad Erden, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said Israel found itself in the midst of a “terror wave” of attacks.

He criticized the UNSC for failing to raise the issue of Iran, its activities in Lebanon and its nuclear program, which he labeled “a true threat to regional security.”

Hezbollah “has multiplied its arsenal in Lebanon tenfold,” he said, adding that it “represents only one tentacle of terror belonging to an even more menacing threat: Iran.

“Hezbollah is one of six terror proxy armies that Iran funds and arms, and Iran, as the world’s number-one state sponsor of terror, uses these armies to spread death and chaos across the region.”

Erden said: “As we speak, advanced Iranian centrifuges continue to spin. The ayatollahs’ regime is now mere weeks away from enriching enough uranium for a nuclear bomb. 

“How is it possible that the body tasked with global security does not dedicate the majority of this debate on the Middle East to the Iranian nuclear threat?”

He added: “Try to imagine what the Middle East will look like when Iran’s terror proxies can operate under a nuclear umbrella.

“How much bolder will the Houthis’ attacks on international trade routes and civilian infrastructure get once they have nuclear backing?”

Other nations, however, criticized Israel for its actions against the Palestinians in recent days. Algeria reminded the UNSC that the session came just days before the 74th anniversary of the dispossession of the Palestinian people when Israel was created in 1948, “a people whose only fault was the rejection of an occupation of its land, and calling for the right to self-determination.”

Jordan, Turkey, Morocco, Lebanon and the UAE also criticized Israel, calling on it to de-escalate the situation.

The UAE called the moment “a critical juncture” and condemned “the repeated incursions by Israeli forces into Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the assault carried out by settlers in the courtyards of Al-Haram Al-Sharif.”

Richard Mills Jr., deputy US ambassador to the UN, warned that the situation in Gaza had also become desperate and required international assistance.

“In Gaza, the need for humanitarian relief, reconstruction and recovery remains acute,” he said. “We encourage all member states to provide concrete assistance, including financial contributions … to help meet the needs of ordinary Palestinians.”

Topics: Middle East Israel United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Jerusalem Palestine

Related

The king of Jordan, the Abu Dhabi crown prince and the Egyptian president met in Cairo on Monday. (Supplied) photos
Middle-East
Arab leaders urge Israel not to undermine 2-state solution
UAE FM calls for calming Al-Aqsa situation during call with Israeli counterpart
Middle-East
UAE FM calls for calming Al-Aqsa situation during call with Israeli counterpart

Yemen’s Houthi militia announces release of crew of Emirati ship Rwabee

Yemen’s Houthi militia announces release of crew of Emirati ship Rwabee
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

Yemen’s Houthi militia announces release of crew of Emirati ship Rwabee

Yemen’s Houthi militia announces release of crew of Emirati ship Rwabee
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: The Houthi militia in Yemen announced the release of the crew of an Emirati vessel called Rwabee, the group’s spokesman said on Monday.
Yemen’s Houthis say the Emirati cargo vessel that they seized in the Red Sea in January had been carrying military hardware, but the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen says the ship had been carrying medical equipment.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Rwabee UAE

Related

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at Houthi positions, Marib, Yemen, Mar. 9, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Houthis gather more forces outside Yemen’s Marib city 
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

Latest updates

Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan
Egypt to allow night prayers at major mosques on final days of Ramadan
SOLE DXB set to return after 2-year pandemic break
SOLE DXB set to return after 2-year pandemic break
Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants
Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants
Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection
Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection
Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’
Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.