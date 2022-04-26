UN expects 8.3 mln refugees from Ukraine this year
Ukrainian refugees wait to collect aid and register at a centre for internally displaced people, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine April 25, 2022. (Reuters)
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a UN news briefing.
UNHCR had previously planned for some 4 million refugees in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 but this was surpassed last month.
“The scale of the crisis, definitely the rapidity of people fleeing, we have not seen in recent times,” Mantoo told the briefing. Syria remains the biggest current refugee crisis in the world, with 6.8 million people having fled, she added.
At defense talks in Germany, US says world galvanized against Russia’s invasion
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, assess that Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes
Germany, for the first time, announced the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: The United States said the world was galvanized against Russia’s two-month-old invasion of Ukraine as it hosted defense talks in Germany involving over 40 countries that sought to ensure a robust, synchronized flow of arms to Kyiv.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted the event at Ramstein Air Base following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional military support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s war effort.
“As we see this morning, nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperial aggression,” Austin said.
“Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”
US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said ahead of the talks that a key goal was to coordinate mounting security assistance to Kyiv that includes heavy weaponry, like howitzer artillery, to help it defend against an unfolding and potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east.
“The next several weeks will be very, very critical,” Milley told reporters traveling with him. “They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that’s really the purpose of this conference.”
Driven back by Ukrainian forces from a failed assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has redeployed troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, assess that Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes, trying to pound Ukrainian positions as Moscow moves in ground forces from several directions to try to envelop and wipe out a significant chunk of Ukraine’s military.
But the United States also estimates many Russian units are depleted, with some operating with personnel losses as high as 30 percent — a level considered by the US military to be too high to keep fighting, officials say.
US officials cite anecdotes like Russian tanks with sole drivers and no crew and substandard equipment that is either prone to breakdowns or out of date.
British assessments showed that about 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed in the conflict while 2,000 armored vehicles including some 530 tanks had been destroyed, along with 60 helicopters and fighter jets, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.
Russia has so far acknowledged only 1,351 troops killed and 3,825 wounded.
Russia still has advanced capabilities and superior force numbers, and has shown a willingness to keep pouring soldiers and units into the fight, US officials said.
Moscow can also economically afford to wage a long war in Ukraine despite being hammered by Western sanctions, defense experts and economists said.
For its part, Ukraine boasts high morale, creative and adaptive battlefield tactics and local knowledge of the terrain, along with arms and intelligence from the United States and its allies.
“They definitely stand a fighting chance,” a US military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The meeting, which aims to ensure a steady flow of such aid, is taking place at Ramstein, a sprawling air base southwest of Frankfurt which only months ago was grappling with an influx of Afghan evacuees after the Taliban takeover of that country last summer.
Organizers said over 40 countries were attending and a scan of the meeting room showed countries from the Middle East and Africa. On a screen, representatives from South Korea and Japan appeared to be attending virtually.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said.
Germany, for the first time, announced the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. “We decided yesterday that Germany will facilitate the delivery of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine,” German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said at Ramstein, according to the script of her speech.
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States — by far the world’s two biggest nuclear powers.
Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Ukraine was guilty of the genocide of Russian-speaking people.
Ukraine says it is fighting a land grab by Russia and that Putin’s accusations of genocide are nonsense.
Japan space agency heralds new dawn in interplanetary expeditions
JAXA’s Yuichi Tsuda discusses his country’s expertise in small body exploration, sample return missions
Saudi Space Commission, like the UAE, is likely to soon start probing for extraterrestrial life
DUBAI: Half a century after astronauts last walked on the Moon, a new age of space exploration is dawning with Japan among several nations, including Saudi Arabia, who are focused on gathering data about life beyond planet Earth.
Japan’s Asteroid Explorer Hayabusa was the first to bring asteroid dust back to Earth after touching down on Itokawa in 2005. On Feb. 22, 2019 the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2, the successor to the first mission, completed a touchdown on the surface of the asteroid Ryugu where it retrieved samples.
The UAE launched its Hope Probe in 2020 and became the fifth space agency to reach the Red Planet in what was the first Arab interplanetary probe.
Saudi Arabia may also soon be represented by the Saudi Space Commission, or SSC, that was launched in 2018 by royal decree, which intends to accelerate economic diversification, enhance research and development, and raise private sector participation in the global space industry.
In an exclusive interview, Arab News spoke to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Yuichi Tsuda about his country’s plans for the future. Tsuda is the project manager of the Hayabusa2, and also the youngest person to be appointed in such a crucial position at JAXA. He outlined the processes involved in the exploration of Ryugu, how it helps scientists understand the manner in which Earth was formed in the early solar system, and the challenges involved in the execution of the project.
Tsuda was first appointed as an assistant professor at the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, or ISAS, in 2002, where he was assigned to the first Hayabusa project. He worked as the spacecraft’s systems and operations engineer, and devoted extensive effort into realizing the world’s first solar sail spacecraft, often called a space yacht.
During his tenure, Tsuda invented the forging method for the thin and flexible large solar cell, and the deployment mechanism, after which he became the lead of the solar cell mission. In 2007, during the conception of the Hayabusa2 mission, Tsuda was assigned as the role of the lead engineer.
After the mission he was appointed the project manager. He modestly said that it was just by “chance” that he was able to land the coveted position, even though he had been extensively involved in developing the spacecraft.
Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014 aboard the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 26 from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan to collect samples from Ryugu, an asteroid that orbits the sun between Earth and Mars and has a diameter of just over 900 meters.
Tsuda explained that small body exploration for samples, from asteroids and comets, has been one of the main pillars of ISAS’ activities. “Japan has a long history of space science and interplanetary missions but we have just come to say that space exploration is our strong point in 2010, after almost 20 years of exploration in this field. This is the result of how we try to optimize our portfolio to maximize our outcomes amidst resource constraints,” he said.
“ISAS, with its limited budget, has focused its attention on small body exploration. The small bodies, which until 20 years ago had not attracted much academic attention, are now an area of particular interest due to their low gravity and the fact that they exist close to earth. The launch of Hayabusa was the first interplanetary world trip mission and it stimulated the planetary science of asteroids and comets which (is) currently a very hot field,” Tsuda added.
Describing the story of the Hayabusa2 as a “typical example that explains JAXA’s attitude towards space science and space exploration,” Tsuda said that the growing interest in asteroids stems from the idea that they are remnants of planet formation.
They retain information about what the ancient solar system was like 4.5 billion years ago and aid in providing clues about the origins of life. This information can never be fully known from large fully evolved bodies such as Earth and Jupiter.
The decision to explore Ryugu, which is more than 300 million kilometers from Earth, out of the 1.2 million asteroids that have been discovered within the solar system, is multifaceted.
The first reason involves the position of the asteroid within the solar system and its association with Earth. Elaborating on the reason, Tsuda said that the key word in discussing Earth-like planets is the “snowline” which refers to the virtual boundary between Mars and Jupiter.
Beyond the snowline water can exist in the form of ice, whereas inside the snowline, which is close to the sun, water evaporates. This means that planets within the snowline are dry while those beyond it are wet. However, Earth, which is positioned within the snowline and should therefore be a dry planet, contains plenty of water.
It is then believed that since this is the case, water must have been brought to earth, making it habitable. Consequently, it has been hypothesized that the small bodies born outside the snowline played the role of a water-delivery capsule, according to Tsuda.
Ryugu is currently positioned within the snowline, but it has been theorized that it previously existed beyond the snowline, which is both rare and significant. “A detailed analysis of samples returned from an asteroid beyond the snowline, being brought for analysis on the ground, is the best way to decipher the story.
“To bring a sample from asteroids is not easy business. A number of challenging and extremely sophisticated technologies are required to achieve sample returns from extraterrestrial planets. This is the mission scenario of the Hayabusa2,” Tsuda said.
The second reason behind the decision to explore Ryugu involves its close proximity to Earth, which enhances the likelihood of conducting a successful round trip. “Ryugu is within the snowline and very close to … Earth so it’s easy to go there and easy to make a round trip,” Tsuda said.
The third reason is that Ryugu is a C-type, or carbonaceous asteroid, meaning it is full of carbon molecules known as organics, as well as hydrated minerals. Such molecules indicate the possibility that asteroids could have seeded Earth with the organic matter that led to life.
“By obtaining the sample of Ryugu, with its rich organic compounds and hydrated minerals, namely carbon and water, we may be able to get a clue about the origin of life. We have already investigated the return samples and have already acquired clues of organic compounds and confirmed the presence of water in the sample.
“In that sense, we are already happy about the results obtained and are interested in specific chemical compounds or compositions of the Ryugu samples that would tell us how Ryugu was born and how the solar system was evolved, and also maybe we can (determine) in some way the origin of life on earth,” Tsuda said.
Despite extensive planning to mitigate the risks involved in the mission, Tsuda described the process of the first touchdown on Ryugu as a “long and winding road.” Ryugu was covered with boulders scattered across the asteroid that forced them to change their strategy for the landing operation.
After undergoing numerous accuracy performance tests, conducting meetings with international colleagues, and delaying the mission by six months, Hayabusa2 was able to successfully make two touchdowns on Ryugu, where they achieved several world firsts, one of which was completing two landings by one spacecraft.
“Exploration is about stepping into the unknown where the unexpected is expected. Science has evolved from the unexpected, so challenges are important (and) if we avoid challenges, we would remain nobod(ies),” Tsuda said.
In elaborating on the challenges encountered, Tsuda said that the mission faced several financial and other challenges. “A small budget doesn’t always mean that we can have less outcome. A small budget can mean we can take more risks, or risks that are adequate with our budget level.
“So we considered the risks of not trying the second touchdown as sample capsule recovery was another challenge when the world was in the fog of the pandemic, and the success of the recovery owed itself to the focused determination of our team and our organization,” Tsuda said.
Japan eventually retrieved a capsule of asteroid dust, obtained from Ryugu, from Australia’s remote Outback, successfully completing the six-year mission. JAXA distributed 15 percent of the capsule’s contents to scientists around the world and stored 60 percent for future generations.
The sharing of the samples represents a collaborative approach undertaken by the agency and showcases a new perspective toward space science, which makes the “space race” seem like a concept from the past. “Today space is more about collaboration rather than a ‘space race’ so the increase in the number of people and countries that can cooperate with each other is a good thing,” Tsuda said.
He welcomed the efforts of countries like Saudi Arabia.
“It is good for countries with national power to conduct space activities in a manner that (is commensurate) with their national power. International cooperation is such an exciting destination. I hope that Saudi Arabia will contribute to the development of the wisdom of Saudi Arabia itself and the wisdom of mankind as a whole,” Tsuda said.
JAXA will continue to be a story of space exploration, technology, and science with ambitious upcoming missions that include a lunar landing in 2022, a comet flyby mission in 2023, and a Mars moon sample return mission in 2024.
These plans showcase the agency’s determination to contribute to the field within their small, yet variable areas of focus, allowing for the advancement of limited human knowledge about the universe.
Iran court sentences 2 students to 16-year prison terms each
Younesi’s lawyer Mostafa Nili said the students would appeal the verdict by the Islamic Revolutionary Court
TEHRAN: A court in Iran has sentenced two students to 16-year prison terms each on charges of endangering national security, the judiciary’s spokesman said Tuesday.
According to the spokesman, Zabihollah Khodaeian, the two sabotaged public facilities, tried to cooperate with opposition groups and spread propaganda against the system. These actions translated to 10-year, five and one -year prison terms, he added.
If an appeals court upholds the ruling, the 10-year term will go into effect, Khodaeian added.
The authorities detained the two students — Ali Younesi and Amir Hossein Moradi — of the prestigious Sharif Industrial University in 2020, prompting an outcry among students and teachers of the university, as well as by Amnesty International and various rights groups. Younesi and Moradi have been in custody since then.
Younesi’s lawyer Mostafa Nili said the students would appeal the verdict by the Islamic Revolutionary Court, which handles security-related charges.
UK’s Sunak faces new headache as borrowing figures overshoot forecast
LONDON: British government borrowing in the recently ended 2021/22 financial year was almost 20 percent higher than forecast by the country’s budget office last month, according to figures published on Tuesday.
The data underscored the challenge for finance minister Rishi Sunak who is under pressure to give new help to households and businesses hit by surging inflation, but who says he wants to fix the public finances after his COVID-19 borrowing surge.
Sunak responded to the figures by saying he was committed to helping people face their immediate cost of living pressures but repeated his plan to tackle Britain’s debt stockpile which has jumped to more than 2 trillion pounds ($2.55 trillion).
British public-sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, totalled 151.8 billion pounds ($193.59 billion) in the 2021/22 financial year.
Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility said it expected borrowing in 2021/22 to be 127.8 billion pounds.
“The deficit is likely to start falling at a slower pace, with inflation raising debt interest costs and fiscal support to households kicking in,” said Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club consultancy.
The government’s debt office said it was increasing its borrowing plans for the 2022/23 year by almost 14 billion pounds to just under 162 billion pounds.
In March alone, borrowing was 18.1 billion pounds, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, below the average forecast of a deficit of 19.25 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.
An ONS official said the 2021/22 overshoot was largely due to higher public spending on goods and services and investment — both of which were likely to be revised in future — while receipts were largely in line with the OBR’s forecasts.
The deficit for the 12 months to March was less than half its level in the previous financial year when Britain borrowed the most it ever has in peacetime to fund its huge support for the economy during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, the most recent figure was still the third-highest on record since records began in 1947, after the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and the 2009/10 financial year, during the global financial crisis.
Fast-rising inflation is pushing up the cost of servicing Britain’s government debt, around a quarter of which pays an interest rate tied to the rate of retail price inflation.
The debt interest bill of almost 70 billion pounds in the 2021/22 year was up by nearly 80 percent from a year earlier.
Public-sector net debt, excluding state-owned banks, totalled 2.34 trillion pounds or 96.2 percent of GDP, the ONS said.
France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections
PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in presidential elections on Sunday, will defend her seat in parliamentary elections in June, an official of her party said on Tuesday.
National Rally (RN) deputy president Louis Aliot said on CNEWS television that Le Pen would stand as a candidate in the vote on June 12 and 19.
“She will at any rate be a candidate in the parliamentary elections,” Aliot said, adding that Le Pen today incarnates the main opposition to Macron.
He added that the party would aim to get at least 15 seats, which would allow the RN to form a group in parliament. In the 2017 election, Le Pen’s party won eight seats.