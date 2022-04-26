You are here

  • Home
  • Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief
This file photo taken on April 13, 2020 shows the giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cthhh

Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

CHERNOBYL: The UN atomic watchdog chief on Tuesday described radiation levels at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site as “abnormal,” saying the area’s brief Russian occupation had been “very, very dangerous.”
“The radiation level, I would say, is abnormal,” said International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi during a visit on the anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
“There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here, and when they left,” he said.
“We are following that day by day.”
Speaking as he arrived at the sarcophagus that covers the nuclear reactor’s radioactive remains, he said the takeover by Russian forces had been “absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous.”
Russian troops took over the site on February 24, the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, taking Ukrainian soldiers prisoner and detaining civilian staff at the site.
The occupation lasted until the end of March and raised global fears of nuclear leaks.
Ukrainian officials have said that Russian soldiers may have been exposed to radiation after digging fortifications in “many places” at the site and stirring up clouds of dust with their armored vehicles.
On April 26, 1986, an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction destroyed the reactor in an accident that was initially covered up by the Soviet authorities.
Many hundreds died though the exact figure remains disputed.
Eventually, 350,000 people were evacuated from a 30-kilometer (19-mile) radius around the plant, an exclusion zone that remains uninhabited, apart from some elderly residents who returned despite an official ban.
The Chernobyl power station’s three other reactors were successively closed, with the latest shutting off in 2000.

Topics: Chernobyl Russia Ukraine

Related

IAEA chief to visit Chernobyl next week
World
IAEA chief to visit Chernobyl next week
IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected
World
IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution
  • Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam’s execution is planned for Wednesday
  • Activists, lawyers say his mother’s plea was heard without legal representation
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed a last-minute plea filed by the mother of a Malaysian death row inmate, paving the way for his execution on Wednesday.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 34, has been on death row for more than a decade after trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world’s strictest drug laws.

Dharmalingam’s lawyers had filed multiple appeals against his execution, arguing that his IQ was found to be at 69 — a level recognized as an intellectual disability.

In a last-ditch effort to halt the execution, Dharmalingam’s mother, Panchalai Supermaniam accused Singapore’s chief justice, Sundaresh Menon, over a possible conflict of interest. Menon served as attorney general when Dharmalingam was convicted.

The mother’s plea was dismissed on Tuesday.

“Nagaenthran’s final appeal was just dismissed in appalling circumstances. His mother’s pleas to be allowed to appoint a lawyer were ignored by the court,” Dharmalingam’s Malaysian lawyer, N. Surendran, told Arab News.

“The verdict (was) given without hearing from Nagaenthran’s side at all.”

The case has put a spotlight on Singapore’s use of capital punishment and sparked an international outcry, with pressure coming from the UN, the EU and Malaysia’s prime minister to commute his death sentence.

Dobby Chew, executive director of the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, said that Supermaniam’s appeal “must be fully explored and addressed in the court.”

“Anything short of that would cast further doubt on the legitimacy of the legal processes,” he told Arab News.

On the eve of Dharmalingam’s planned execution, some were still hoping Singaporean President Halimah Yacob would grant him clemency.

“We are disappointed with the verdict and hope the president will intervene to spare Nagaenthran’s life. It’s not too late to commute his sentence,” Amnesty International’s Brian Yap said.

“The world is waiting anxiously to see if Singapore will do the right thing and stop the execution of an intellectually disabled person.”

Topics: Singapore Malaysia Execution

Related

Activists seek Singapore clemency for disabled Malaysian man on death row
World
Activists seek Singapore clemency for disabled Malaysian man on death row
Activists hold placards before submitting a memorandum to parliament in protest of the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
World
Singapore court reserves ruling over appeal of disabled man on death row

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
  • For the second day in a row, mysterious explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova
  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help is on the way for Ukraine
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

TORETSK, Ukraine: Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the US promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow’s warnings that such support could trigger a wider war.
For the second day in a row, mysterious explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border and further heightening fears of a broader conflict erupting across Europe. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links the southern Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.
The attack on the bridge — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appears to mark a major shift in Russia’s approach. Up to now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.
Southern Ukraine and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open to the way to the Trans-Dniester.
Two months into the devastating war, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help is on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said in his opening remarks. He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital early in the war, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for washing up and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
“It’s bad. Very bad. Hopeless,” said Andriy Cheromushkin. “You feel so helpless that you don’t know what you should do or shouldn’t do. Because if you want to do something, you need some money; and there is no money now.”
In its latest assessment of the fighting, the British Defense Ministry reported Russian advances and heavy fighting in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, apparently falling after days of street-by-street fighting.
In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
“Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. “The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared.”
He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route it had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.
Beyond Mariupol, local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded in Russian attacks on towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Ukraine’s military also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies outside the Donbas but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.
In the south, Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region, while Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the state-run Ukrainian Railways, said there were no injuries in the Russian attack on the railroad bridge in the Odesa region.
It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the US has repeatedly warned that Russian forces could launch “false-flag” operations to create a pretext for invading other countries. About 1,500 troops are based in Transnistria, a strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the US and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will deliver Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
Austin, the American defense secretary, noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the US in sending security assistance to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
Amid the talk of arms shipments, diplomatic efforts to seek an end to the fighting also continued. UN Secretary-General António Guterres met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and called again for a cease-fire. The UN chief was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
But Lavrov warned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.
A day earlier, Lavrov accused NATO of “pouring oil on the fire” with its support for Ukraine. He also warned against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”
“A nuclear war cannot be won and it shouldn’t be fought,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby responded in an interview with CNN. “That kind of rhetoric is clearly not called for in the current scenario. What is called for is Mr. Putin ending this war.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
World
US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign
World
Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign

US to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution

US to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution
Updated 26 April 2022
Reuters

US to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution

US to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution
  • Currently, pharmacies depend on states to obtain the pills
  • Under the current system, the treatments are available in around 20,000 locations
Updated 26 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to expand access to COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments like Pfizer Inc’s Paxlovid by doubling the number of locations at which they are available, the White House said on Tuesday.
Pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program for distributing antiviral treatments will be able to order the free treatments directly from the US government starting this week.
Currently, pharmacies depend on states to obtain the pills. The government sends the treatments to select pharmacies, as well as directly to states and community centers. Under the current system, the treatments are available in around 20,000 locations.
The administration expects to boost their direct distribution to more than 30,000 locations soon and reach 40,000 sites over the coming weeks, the White House said.
“Treatments are really the next phase of this pandemic, where we have to make the treatments, these highly effective treatments, widely available,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said in an interview on CNN.
Demand for Paxlovid has been unexpectedly light due to complicated eligibility requirements, reduced COVID testing, and potential for drug interactions.
Paxlovid was expected to be a major tool in the fight against COVID after it reduced hospitalizations or deaths in high-risk patients by around 90 percent in a clinical trial.
There are only a few proven antiviral treatments. The others are Merck & Co’s far less effective rival pill molnupiravir, and Gilead Sciences Inc’s intravenous remdesivir.
The United States has agreed to buy up to 20 million pills at around $530 a course and Pfizer is on pace to produce 3.5 million courses earmarked for US use by the end of April.
Through the first half of April, US data shows it has distributed around 1.5 million courses and that pharmacies still have over 500,000 available.
The government also plans to roll out more federally supported test sites as part of its “Test to Treat” initiative that allows Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and receive free pills if they test positive.
There are currently 2,200 such sites and the White House expects an additional 10,000 to come online right away.
The administration also aims to boost patient and provider awareness through public education campaigns.

Topics: COVID-19 Biden administration Paxlovid Pfizer

Related

Beijing enforces mass COVID-19 testing, closes neighborhoods
World
Beijing enforces mass COVID-19 testing, closes neighborhoods
Philippines starts rollout of second booster dose against COVID-19
World
Philippines starts rollout of second booster dose against COVID-19

Moldova holds security talks over blasts in Russia-backed region

Moldova holds security talks over blasts in Russia-backed region
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

Moldova holds security talks over blasts in Russia-backed region

Moldova holds security talks over blasts in Russia-backed region
  • A series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region has raised fears of a spillover from the war in Ukraine
  • The blasts came as the conflict in Ukraine has provoked fears in Moldova that the country could become Russia's next target
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

CHISINAU: Ex-Soviet Moldova on Tuesday convened its security council after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region raised fears of a spillover from the war in Ukraine.
The breakaway region saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning.
President Maia Sandu was to hold a meeting of the country’s Supreme Security Council “in connection with the incidents in the Transnistria region,” her office said, with a press briefing to follow.
The blasts came as the conflict in Ukraine has provoked fears in Moldova that the country could become Russia’s next target.
A Russian military chief last week angered Moldova by referring to “oppression” of Russian speakers in Trasnistria.
The Kremlin expressed “concern” over the blasts and Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted a source in the Trasnistria government as saying that attackers had entered from Ukraine.
The OSCE in Moldova tweeted that it “condemns all attempts to destabilize (the) situation” in Transnistria and its buffer zone.
Two explosions hit a radio tower re-broadcasting Russian stations near the Ukrainian border early Tuesday, the interior ministry of the breakaway region said.
The ministry said two “powerful” antennae that were re-broadcasting Russian radio were out of order, and shared images of them lying on the ground.
There were no injuries, it added.
Earlier the Transnistrian authorities said the offices of the state security ministry in Tiraspol were hit by what appeared to be a grenade-launcher attack on Monday evening.
No one was injured in the incident, which happened at around 5:00 p.m. on a public holiday for the Orthodox Easter.
But windows and doors were blown out in the state security ministry building and smoke was “billowing out of the buildings,” the Transnistria region’s interior ministry said in a statement.
Transnistria’s security council also said that a military unit had been hit in the village of Parkany close to the main city of Tiraspol, regional TV reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We are observing closely and the news prompts concern,” while declining to comment on the possible attackers.
Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Telegram that threats to the region had “become real” and “each challenge will receive an appropriate response.”
The region declared a “red” level of terror threat for the next 15 days, stepping up security checks on roads and its frontier with Moldova, switching schools to remote learning and canceling a parade commemorating World War II victory on May 9.
RIA Novosti quoted a source in the Transnistrian government as saying three unidentified individuals unofficially crossed the border from Ukraine, attacked the security ministry, then crossed back.
Transnistria is an unrecognized Moscow-backed breakaway region that seceded in 1990, followed by a short war in 1992, with the Russian army fighting alongside separatists against Moldovan forces.
The frozen conflict has seen Russia deploying troops there ever since.
The region is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Moldova’s capital Chisinau, bordering western Ukraine.
Moscow still has a military base there, guarding a stockpile of some 20,000 tons of munitions.
Chisinau has long called for the Russian troops to leave.
A senior Russian military official last week raised the issue of “oppression” of Russian speakers in Transnistria in the context of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Moldova’s foreign ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador over the comments.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people is one of Europe’s poorest countries.
President Sandu was elected in 2020 on a pro-Western program and since the Ukraine conflict began, the country has had a flurry of visits by Western officials including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a financing boost from the IMF.
Unlike neighboring Romania, Moldova is not a member of NATO. It formally requested to join the bloc in March.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Moldova Maia Sandu Transnistria Antony Blinken NATO

Related

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership
World
With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership
Moldova fears separatists want to join Russia
World
Moldova fears separatists want to join Russia

One dead, 24 people missing off Spain’s Canary Islands

One dead, 24 people missing off Spain’s Canary Islands
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

One dead, 24 people missing off Spain’s Canary Islands

One dead, 24 people missing off Spain’s Canary Islands
  • The boat departed from Cap Boujdour in Western Sahara with 61 people on board and rescuers overnight only found 36 alive
  • The Spanish archipelago off the coast of West Africa has become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Europe
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

MADRID: At least one person drowned and 24 were missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off Spain’s Canary Islands, the Spanish coast guard said Tuesday.
The boat departed from Cap Boujdour in Western Sahara with 61 people on board and rescuers overnight only found 36 alive, a spokeswoman for the coast guard said.
Two minors and 10 women were among the survivors rescued off the island of Gran Canaria and transported to safety, she added.
A coast guard spokesman had said earlier on Tuesday that 34 people were rescued and 26 were missing.
According to Spanish NGO, Caminando Fronteras, which helps migrant boats in distress, 27 people died in the accident, including 13 women and six babies.
The Spanish archipelago off the coast of West Africa has become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Europe.
Spain says that a total 6,359 people arrived in the Canaries illegally by sea between January 1 and April 15, 60 percent more than in the same period in 2021.
Last year as a whole, over 40,000 migrants managed to reach Spain by sea, interior ministry figures show, almost the same number of arrivals as the previous year.
Caminando Fronteras said more than 4,400 migrants were lost at sea trying to reach Spain in 2021, more than double the figure from 2020.

Topics: Spain Canary Islands migrants Cap Boujdour Western Sahara Gran Canaria West Africa Canaries

Related

16 migrants missing after boat saved off Canary Islands
World
16 migrants missing after boat saved off Canary Islands
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands
World
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands

Latest updates

Quitting Twitter easier said than done
Quitting Twitter easier said than done
Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution
Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution
4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza
4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza
More female tech startup entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia than in Europe: Report
Saudi Arabia issued 139,754 new commercial licenses to women in 2021, compared to 2015, when 65,912 were granted to female-owned
Saudi Cement Co.’s profits drop by almost 50% in Q1 on lower sales
Saudi Cement Co.’s profits drop by almost 50% in Q1 on lower sales

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.