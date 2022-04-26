You are here

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza

An employee of the ministry of tourism and antiquities holds a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture that was found by a Palestinian farmer while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip. (AP)
An employee of the ministry of tourism and antiquities holds a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture that was found by a Palestinian farmer while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip. (AP)
A stone statuette over 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess was discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, archaeological authorities in the Palestinian enclave announced. (AFP)
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

  Anat, one of the best-known Canaanite deities, was the goddess of love and war
GAZA CITY: A stone statuette over 4,500-years-old depicting the face of an ancient goddess was discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, archaeological authorities in the Palestinian enclave announced Monday.
Carved out of limestone and 22 centimeters long, the 2500 BC statuette was found by a farmer working his land in Khan Younis, according to the ministry of tourism and antiquities for Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules Gaza.
“The statue represents the Canaanite goddess Anat,” Jamal Abu Reda, in charge of antiquities at the ministry, said in a statement.
Anat, one of the best-known Canaanite deities, was the goddess of love and war.
It was uncovered on what was an important “overland trade route for several civilizations” that lived in what is now the Gaza Strip, according to Abu Reda.
The find was the latest in Gaza, where tourism at archaeological sites is limited due to an Israeli blockade imposed since the militant group Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.
In February, workers at a construction site in northern Gaza discovered 31 Roman-era tombs dating to the first century AD.
Israel and Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, tightly restrict the flow of people in and out of the impoverished territory, which is home to about 2.3 million Palestinians.
In January, Hamas reopened the remains of a fifth-century Byzantine church following a years-long restoration effort backed by foreign donors.

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth

WASHINGTON: Three wealthy businessmen and a former NASA astronaut splashed down Monday off the Florida coast after spending more than two weeks aboard the International Space Station, in a landmark mission for the commercial sector.
After a dizzying descent, a SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the Axiom-1 gently floated down to the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville at 1:06 p.m. (1706 GMT) on four huge parachutes.
The spaceship was affectionately referred to as a “toasted marshmallow” because of the scorch marks on its heat shield from re-entering the atmosphere at 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 kilometers per hour).
The crew was quickly retrieved by a waiting ship, marking the official end of the first fully private mission to the orbiting outpost — and a turning point in US space agency NASA’s goal to commercialize the region of space called low Earth orbit (LEO).
“We proved that we can prepare the crew in a way that makes them effective and productive on orbit, and we’re ready to go do it again,” Derek Hassmann, operations director of Axiom Space, told reporters on a press call.
Axiom Space paid SpaceX for transport services and NASA for use of the ISS, while charging the three tycoons a reported $55 million each for the privilege.
“Welcome home, Axiom-1!” tweeted NASA chief Bill Nelson. “#Ax1 and all of the progress we’ve seen in the commercial space sector wouldn’t be possible without NASA’s collaboration with private industry.”
NASA is increasingly looking to private industry to handle operations in LEO, leaving itself free to focus on exploration missions to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
American real estate mogul Larry Connor, Canadian financier Mark Pathy, Israeli impact investor Eytan Stibbe and veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria had blasted off on April 8.
They were originally scheduled to spend only eight days on the space station but bad weather forced repeated delays.
In total, the crew spent 17 days in orbit, 15 of those on the ISS — but Hassmann said Axiom and its crew did not incur additional costs because of the delay.
Axiom had been keen to stress its mission shouldn’t be considered tourism, unlike the recent, attention-grabbing suborbital flights carried out by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.
On board the ISS, which orbits 250 miles (400 kilometers) above sea level, the quartet carried out research projects, including an MIT technology demonstration of smart tiles that form a robotic swarm and self-assemble into space architecture.
Another experiment involved using cancer stem cells to grow mini tumors, then leveraging the accelerated aging environment of microgravity to identify early changes in those tumors, to help improve screening methods.
Ahead of the voyage, some had questioned whether the Ax-1 mission might impact regular work on the ISS, currently crewed by three Americans, a German and three Russians.
“There were a lot of eyes on this mission just to see if it was practical,” said Hassmann, adding that, in the event, fears of disruption proved unfounded.
NASA has already given the green light to a second mission, Ax-2, with Hassmann telling reporters the crew would be revealed in the coming weeks, and the ship should fly around a year from now.
Monday’s sea landing of a crewed SpaceX Dragon capsule was the fifth to date.
SpaceX, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is now regularly ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the space station.
Last year, Musk’s company launched another entirely private mission, which orbited Earth for three days without linking up with the ISS.
Axiom sees its voyages as the first steps of a grander goal: to build its own private space station. The first module is due to launch in 2024.
The plan is for the station to initially be attached to the ISS, before eventually flying autonomously when the latter retires and is deorbited sometime after 2030.

Lion seen in car on busy Baghdad street 

DUBAI: Driving in Baghdad is an eventful experience most of the time, but even the most experienced local motorists were left somewhat amazed when they saw a lion leaning out of a car window.

The jaw-dropping moment was captured on video and has been doing the rounds on social media ever since. 

But not all have reacted favorably to the shocking sight, with some saying the lion’s owner had shown a “disregard for other peoples’ lives” by taking the wild animal on a car ride.  

Others called on the authorities to intervene and to punish the driver.

Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue

  The music of British rock band Queen is popular in South Korea
  "I started emailing Queen's company in 2014 asking for a rights approval" to erect the statue, Baek told AFP
JEJU, South Korea: A die-hard Queen fan unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Freddie Mercury on Thursday on South Korea’s resort island of Jeju, after an eight-year quest to honor his late hero.
The music of British rock band Queen is popular in South Korea, a country more associated with home-grown K-pop dance bands, including global megastars BTS.
Jeju businessman and Queen superfan Baek Soon-yeob, 57, used to listen to bootleg recordings of Freddie Mercury — who died of AIDS-related complications in 1991.
Queen’s music was banned in South Korea in the 1970s by then-military dictator Park Chung-hee’s regime, which considered it “unsuitable” in an era when men were also barred from growing their hair.
Mercury’s songs “kept me going despite many hurdles along the way,” Baek told AFP, adding it had been an emotional eight-year effort to build the statue.
“I started emailing Queen’s company in 2014 asking for a rights approval” to erect the statue, Baek told AFP.
He wrote an email every month but did not get a reply for seven years.
In early 2020, he finally received a response ahead of Queen’s first ever South Korean concert — band members and label officials were prepared to meet him in Seoul.
That concert was a result of South Korea’s recent fervent embrace of Queen, after nearly 10 million people watched the 2018 Oscar-winning biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” starring Rami Malek.
In a country of 51 million people, that means approximately a fifth of the population watched the movie in cinemas, where it grossed $70 million and sat atop box office lists for weeks.
After receiving approval in 2020, Baek spent 50 million won ($40,000) commissioning the 177-centimeter statue of Mercury clenching his fist, which was finally unveiled Thursday on the scenic Jeju coast.
It is the second statue of the late singer approved by Queen’s label — the first is in Montreux, Switzerland, where Mercury lived and recorded Queen albums.
Despite Queen’s popularity in South Korea, Baek faced protests over his project, with some people complaining about him erecting a “statue of a homosexual.”
Although the 2018 biopic was not censored in cinemas, local TV station SBS was in hot water last year when it deleted a scene in which actor Malek kisses a man.
Baek said he hoped the statue would help “make those critical of sexual minorities reconsider their perceptions.”
South Korean Queen fans made a pilgrimage to Jeju Island to attend the Thursday event.
“I am very honored to be here today to mark the unveiling of the world’s second statue of Freddie,” said Kim Pan-jun, who runs a Queen-themed bar in Seoul.
“I am sure Freddie is giving his blessing from up there in heaven.”
Queen guitarist Brian May, clutching a model of the statue Baek had sent him, told fans via video message that he was with them “in spirit” on Jeju, and that Mercury would like the tribute.
“I know he would be happy with it,” he said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

  Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is being honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.
Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.
Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.
The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

Johnny Depp testifies that ex-wife bullied him, turned violent

  Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia court and said Heard's behavior changed
  Asked to describe the violence, Depp said Heard would "strike out"
DUBAI: Actor Johnny Depp, testifying on Wednesday in a $50 million defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard, said she was the one who became violent when their relationship soured, hurling insults that at times escalated into a slap or a shove.
After detailing their early romance during testimony on Tuesday, Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia court and said Heard’s behavior changed. The couple had frequent arguments that included “demeaning name calling” and “bullying” by her, Depp said.
“It seemed like pure hatred for me,” Depp said. “If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did.”
Asked to describe the violence, Depp said Heard would “strike out.”
“It could begin with a slap. It could begin with a shove. It could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face,” Depp said.
“She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence,” Depp added. “It erupts out of nowhere.”
Heard “would tell me what a bad father I was, that I had no idea how to parent,” said Depp, who has two children from a previous relationship.
Depp said he would remove himself from the situation, sometimes locking himself in the bathroom, and never struck Heard. “In all of these situations, my main goal was to retreat,” he said.
“The Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.
Depp has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.
The article never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors a week ago that it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man.
Attorneys for Heard have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected as free speech under the US Constitution’s First Amendment. In opening arguments, Heard’s attorneys said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while abusing drugs and alcohol.
A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks.
Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.
Depp’s lawyers have said they filed the case in Fairfax County, a suburb of the US capital, because the Washington Post is printed at a facility there. The Washington Post is not a defendant in the case.
The United States is a difficult forum for libel plaintiffs, especially public figures like Depp, who must prove by clear and convincing evidence that Heard knowingly made false claims.
Heard, known for roles in “Aquaman” and “Justice League,” has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.
Heard’s counterclaim, seeking $100 million in damages, will be decided as part of the trial.

