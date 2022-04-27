You are here

It's the 'duty' of resurgent Newcastle squad to give their all in remaining games, says Howe

It’s the ‘duty’ of resurgent Newcastle squad to give their all in remaining games, says Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match against Norwich City on April 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 27 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

It’s the ‘duty’ of resurgent Newcastle squad to give their all in remaining games, says Howe

It’s the ‘duty’ of resurgent Newcastle squad to give their all in remaining games, says Howe
  • ‘We’ll be committed to try and win every fixture … Whether we play home or away, we have to give our all. I can assure everyone of that,’ said the head coach
  • United face second-place Liverpool on Saturday; the last time they met, the magpies looked doomed to relegation but now they are ninth in the league with 10 wins in their last 14 games
Updated 27 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United are a long way from being contenders in the Premier League title race this season but head coach Eddie Howe nevertheless hopes his side can still have a big say in the ultimate destination of the top-flight trophy.

Manchester City top the table with 80 points, with Liverpool, who visit St. James’ Park on Saturday, in second spot on 79. The in-form Magpies are sitting in ninth place on 43 points.

However, of the two table-toppers, only Liverpool have managed to accumulate more points than Howe’s side since January, such has been the turnaround in fortunes at the Tyneside club, which is owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Although Premier League survival is now all-but secured — something that seemed a distant dream as recently as two months ago — the head coach hopes his players will continue to give their all in every one of their four remaining games, the next two of which are against the league’s top two. After hosting Liverpool, they will face Man City away, then forth-place Arsenal at home before ending the season with a visit to relegation battlers Burnley.

“We’ll be committed to try to win every fixture,” said Howe. “It’s our duty and I take that seriously, and I know my players will. Whether we play home or away, we have to give our all. I can assure everyone of that.”

In December, the reverse fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Man City resulted in zero points and a goal difference of minus six. Howe is hopeful of closer contests this time around.

“You look back to the run of games we had in December, we knew then that was going to be a big test for us and how we came through that was going to be important for what happened after,” he said.

“We had Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in a really short period of time; it did test us, it did really stretch us but from those games, we grew.

“The Liverpool game was quite tight. Manchester City, we played well in the first half and they scored two goals, which Man City can do to anybody. We were competitive in the games, we probably just didn’t have enough strength to get results.”

Confidence was low the last time Newcastle, who at the time had recorded only one win all season, took on Liverpool and lost 3-1. Things could not be more different this time around. Howe’s side will take to the field on Saturday off the back of a run of four wins on the bounce, and 10 victories from their last 14 games. However, he refuses to get carried away with this reversal of fortune and nor does he want his squad to.

“I would urge the players not to listen to too many things, whether that is good or bad,” he said. “(Just) focus on the next game and try and win it.

“But there has been a healthy momentum and we can’t shy away from that. That is a good thing for us. The players’ confidence levels have definitely risen and there is a good feeling about the group.

“I think looking at each other, the good feeling around the players is to say that we have quality in this group and we can win football matches at this level, so those are going to be important things next year.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe english Premier League

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination
  • Twenty-three years after the abolition of the Cup Winners’ Cup, the idea behind UEFA’s new third-tier European competition was supposedly to give clubs from smaller countries the chance to play more matches, earn more money and get more exposure
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: The subject of some derision when it was introduced at the start of this season, the new Europa Conference League has turned out to be a hit and now has some of the continent’s most famous names in the semifinals eyeing a rare piece of European silverware.

Leicester City take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Feyenoord play Marseille in the first legs of their semifinal ties this Thursday, with the winners advancing to the final in Tirana in late May.

Twenty-three years after the abolition of the Cup Winners’ Cup, the idea behind UEFA’s new third-tier European competition was supposedly to give clubs from smaller countries the chance to play more matches, earn more money and get more exposure.

It has seen the unheralded Norwegians of Bodo/Glimt put six past Roma and later knock out Celtic on their way to the quarterfinals, while the Slovenians of Mura claimed a famous win over Tottenham Hotspur as the English giants were knocked out in the group stage.

Both Bodo/Glimt and Mura started the season in the Champions League but defeats in the qualifying rounds saw them effectively relegated.

It was the same for Leicester and Marseille, who each ended up in the Conference League after being knocked out of the Europa League group stage.

Leicester won last season’s FA Cup and just missed out on Champions League qualification, so their manager Brendan Rodgers appeared to turn his nose up at the idea of going into the knockout phase of the new competition.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t even know what the competition is,” he said in an interview with broadcaster BT Sport.

“With all due respect to the competition, I’m not sure what it is. But I’m sure I will find out soon enough.”

Leicester have since knocked out Randers of Denmark, French club Rennes and former European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven on their way to the semifinals.

Their story is hardly the most romantic — after all, the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016 and are the 15th-richest club in the world according to the latest Deloitte Football Money League.

Yet, having lost a Champions League quarter-final to Atletico Madrid five years ago, Leicester are now in a European semifinal for the first time in their history.

Roma’s European pedigree is on another level, with the Italians having reached the European Cup final in 1984 before later losing a UEFA Cup final.

They were Champions League semifinalists only four years ago but this run has certainly captured the imagination.

Over 65,000 fans were at the Stadio Olimpico to see them beat Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals and there will be another huge crowd at next week’s second leg.

Mourinho, meanwhile, could complete the sweep of the main European honors having previously won two Champions Leagues as well as the UEFA Cup at Porto and its successor, the Europa League, at Manchester United.

“I don’t want to lie to you guys and tell you this competition doesn’t interest me. It does interest me. I would like to win it,” Mourinho said at the start of the campaign.

The other semifinal brings together two former European Cup winners, with Feyenoord having won that prize in 1970 and Marseille doing so in 1993.

Feyenoord also won the UEFA Cup twice while Marseille have lost in four European finals, including the 1991 European Cup and in the Europa League in 2018.

Both sides have fervent fanbases but, in the age of the super club, Champions League glory is beyond their reach and even success in the Europa League is a big ask.

Far from dismissing the Conference League, both have embraced it, especially Feyenoord, whose adventure began in the second qualifying round last July against Drita of Kosovo and could end 10 months later in Tirana.

Topics: Europa Conference League AS Roma Leicester City

Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews

Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews

Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews
  • With a 150-year anniversary at the home of golf, organizers received more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

LONDON: The 150th edition of golf’s oldest championship really is cause for celebration.

The R&A reports Tuesday it anticipates a record 290,000 spectators at St. Andrews for the British Open this summer. That would smash the previous record of 239,000 fans who watched Tiger Woods complete the career Grand Slam at the Old Course in 2000.

The Open typically draws the most fans at St. Andrews, followed by clubs in the northwest of England (Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, Royal Lytham & St. Annes).

The R&A allowed 32,000 fans for Royal St. George’s last year in the gradual return from the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a 150-year anniversary at the home of golf, organizers received more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued.

“The 150th Open at St. Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the championship,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said. “We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for The Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000.”

The R&A said a record 20 percent of general admission tickets (58,000) has been allocated to fans under age 25, with 20,000 tickets set aside for children under age 16 who will attend for free.

Woods, meanwhile, plans to play the Open for the sixth time at St. Andrews. He won in 2000 and 2005.

Greg Norman will not be playing. In peculiar comments to Australia-based News Corp. last week, Norman said he was “filling out my entry form right now.”

One problem. British Open champions are no longer exempt after they turn 60, and Norman’s last year was in 2015 at St. Andrews. He chose not to play. In fact, he hasn’t played since Turnberry in 2009.

That would leave 36-hole qualifying or a special invitation, neither of which is likely.

“The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous ten years to be exempt from qualifying. That remains the case for The 150th Open and we have no plans for any additional exemptions,” the R&A said in a statement.

Topics: British Open golf

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller
Updated 27 April 2022
Reuters

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller
  • City, yet to be crowned European champions, were left with the strange feeling of disappointment at 'only' beating Real by one goal
Updated 27 April 2022
Reuters

MANCHESTER:  After one of the greatest of Champions League semifinal clashes, Manchester City will take a 4-3 lead into the second leg of their tie against Real Madrid following an extraordinary encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

A breathtaking and relentlessly fast game, packed with chances, moments of individual brilliance and a smattering of defensive lapses, was a treat for the spectators but leaves City, who had the better of the game, with the slenderest of leads to defend at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

"It was a fantastic game for both sides. We did many good things. Unfortunately we conceded goals and we could not score more. But it is two games and we have another one in one week," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool and Villarreal will certainly struggle to match the quality of this game when they meet in the other semifinal at Anfield on Wednesday.

City took the lead after 94 seconds, the fastest goal scored in a Champions League semifinal, with Kevin De Bruyne's superb diving header after Riyad Mahrez made a piercing run at the Real defense, switched inside and then delivered a killer cross.

Guardiola's side doubled their lead in the 11th minute through the in-form Gabriel Jesus, who scored four goals in the Premier League at the weekend, collecting a pass from De Bruyne and spinning away from David Alaba before drilling home.

It was the first time that 13-times European champions Real had conceded two goals so quickly in the Champions League and another looked on the cards.

Reigning Premier League champions City were on fire, running Spanish league leaders Real ragged, but Mahrez and Phil Foden were both unable to convert promising chances.

It was a spell of the game that City may yet look back on as a missed opportunity and as so often Real found a way to get themselves back in a contest that risked running away from them.

The goal came via a familiar source, the Champions League's escape artist Karim Benzema scoring a goal out of nothing as he guided a Ferland Mendy cross into the far, bottom corner with the most delicate of steers after 33 minutes.

Guardiola could be forgiven for wondering how his team's high-energy, high-quality football had only produced a 2-1 lead at the break but there was a similar pattern in the second half.

City restored a two-goal advantage eight minutes after the restart with veteran Fernandinho, on as a substitute for the injured John Stones, picking out Foden with a perfectly weighted cross which the England international nodded home.

Two minutes later though Fernandinho was caught out as he allowed Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Jr to break away past him on the touchline.

The winger sprinted from the halfway line deep into the area before poking the ball past Ederson to make it 3-2 with an outstanding individual effort.

Yet again City found a way through. Real's defense hesitated after Oleksandr Zinchenko went down on the edge of the box but Bernardo Silva pounced and beat Thibaut Courtois with a superb drive into the top corner in the 74th minute.

There was more drama to come as City's Aymeric Laporte was penalised when the ball struck his arm in the area, after glancing off his head, and Benzema converted the penalty with a cheeky 'Panenka' chip down the middle eight minutes from time.

Still City searched for more but substitute Raheem Sterling and Ruben Dias were both unable to make contact with a dangerous ball across the box and then Dias slid in again and was just inches away from a deep Mahrez cross.

The score was to remain 4-3 but for those who wished this game could have just gone on and on there is another 90 minutes to look forward to next week.

City, yet to be crowned European champions, were left with the strange feeling of disappointment at 'only' beating Real by one goal.

Real's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti had similar mixed feelings to Guardiola after an entertaining night and left with some regrets but there was a hint of optimism in his analysis.

"As a football fan, it was a fantastic game of football. As a manager of Madrid, I have to take into consideration that we ... conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabeu. We now hope to get to the final." 

Topics: Manchester city real madrid UEFA Champions League

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team
  • The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

ROME: Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.

“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to the Italy’s European Championship title last summer.

The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.

Chiellini, who has formed a potent center-back pairing with Leonardo Bonucci during his career, is sixth on Italy’s all-time list with 116 appearances.

A gritty defender, Chiellini was bitten by Uruguay striker Luis Suarez during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expires after next season but he wouldn’t commit to remaining in Turin amid speculation that he wants to end his club career in the US.

“From now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best,” Chiellini said after Juventus’ win over Sassuolo in Serie A late Monday. “Let’s reach fourth place first and win the Italian Cup, then we’ll sit down with my two families — at home and with Juventus — to figure out what is best for everyone.”

Topics: Italy Giorgio Chiellini

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed 'gets in the groove' for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed ‘gets in the groove’ for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed ‘gets in the groove’ for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed ‘gets in the groove’ for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal
  • The 32-year-old pro driver recently competed in the local Rali Terras D’Aboboreira, gaining valuable in-country race experience ahead of the major event in Portugal next month
  • Rakan Al-Rashed: ‘One of the few things that the team and I have identified, and need some improvement on, are our pace notes’
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi professional rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed is confident his recent participation in the local Rali Terras D’Aboboreira series will help prepare him for next month’s WRC 2 Rally de Portugal race. 

The 32-year-old, who is also a successful business entrepreneur, used the local series event as an acclimatization experience in the belief that the on-ground local knowledge gained during the race will stand him in good stead for the fourth round of the WRC 2 championship starting on May 19.

“It was challenging since it was my first time in Portugal,” Al-Rashed said.

But since the race was held in the same area planned for the WRC Rally de Portugal, “it was essential for us to participate to get a taste of what we will be facing next month,” he added.

“The experience also helped me get into the groove since staying idle for too long will get me out of racing shape and, with another important championship round coming up, it is crucial that I get back on track.”

Despite being matched against local drivers with more experience of the terrain, Al-Rashed believes the experience was worthwhile and is was still competitive.

With the race held during Ramadan, he had to break his fast due to the physical strain of competing in extremely hot temperatures.

“My body was losing a lot of water, especially with all the equipment I was wearing, such as the tracksuit, the gloves and the helmet. It was essential that I kept hydrated in such an environment for my own safety,” he said.

Al-Rashed and his private team of seven support staff will be looking to use the lessons learned from the post-race debrief to improve their performance as the season progresses.

“One of the few things that the team and I have identified, and need some improvement on, are our pace notes. In tracks that include consecutive corners, each with different characteristics, we need to include more detail on how we note them down since there are several approaches to the different types and styles of corners and it surely is a game changer once you know what is about to come up in more detail,” he said.

Al-Rashed, who began his motorsport career at the 2015 Middle East Rally Championship in Dubai, believes the constant self-critical process of improvement will build a solid foundation that he will leverage to climb the WRC 2 rankings.

“The competition is stronger than ever and my level of experience does not enable me to get to the top five just yet. However, I do plan do participate more and get more races under my belt in the next couple of years, before I can slowly continue my ascent up the ladder to regularly place among the top five,” he said.

Alongside his rally motorsport career, Al-Rashed is also co-founder and director of Access Bridge Ventures, a leading early stage venture capital fund, and chairman of Kudu Corp, a restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia.

The Rally de Portugal will take place between May 19-21.

Topics: Rakan Al-Rashed Rali Terras D'Aboboreira WRC Rally de Portugal Access Bridge Ventures Kudu Corp

