Syria says Israel attacked areas near the capital, Damascus

Syria says Israel attacked areas near the capital, Damascus
The missiles were fired from northern Israel shortly after midnight and that most of them were shot down. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Syria says Israel attacked areas near the capital, Damascus

Syria says Israel attacked areas near the capital, Damascus
  • There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attacks near Damascus
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian air defenses were active early Wednesday as Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles at military positions near the capital, Damascus, state media reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.
State media quoted an unidentified Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from northern Israel shortly after midnight and that most of them were shot down. It added that the military was still looking into the “results of the aggression.”
The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said an Israeli drone crashed on the Syrian side of the border Tuesday, adding that an investigation was opened into the case.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said several missiles struck areas near Damascus International Airport on the southern edge of the capital as well as several suburbs. It said the areas hit host Syrian military positions as well as some of Iran-backed fighters.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attacks near Damascus.
It was the latest attack on Syria since April 14, when several missiles hit Syrian army positions near Damascus.
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
It has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.
Israel justifies its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria by saying that an Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line.

Topics: Syria Israel attacks Syria Damascus

Lebanese PM calls for transparent probe into Tripoli boat capsize

Lebanese PM calls for transparent probe into Tripoli boat capsize
Updated 27 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese PM calls for transparent probe into Tripoli boat capsize

Lebanese PM calls for transparent probe into Tripoli boat capsize
  • Around 30 still missing since Saturday night
  • Depositors protest against capital control bill
Updated 27 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for a swift and transparent probe into a tragic boat accident that left around 10 people dead, including an 18-month-old girl and her mother.

The vessel sank off the coast of Tripoli on Saturday night.

Mikati said that investigations should be conducted quickly and transparently, away from media pressure, and should include details of what happened even before the boat set off.

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, the director of Lebanese army intelligence Brig. Gen. Tony Kahwagi and the Commander of the Naval Forces Col. Haitham Dhanawy attended an emergency Cabinet session on Tuesday and gave a detailed presentation of what happened with the boat.

The army said the boat had left Lebanon’s coast illegally and that the boat’s captain had been trying to evade capture when the collision occurred. They said about 60 people had illegally boarded the boat and were headed to Italy and stressed that the army had nothing to do with the boat capsizing.

Mikati said that investigations should be conducted quickly and transparently, away from media pressure, and should include details of what happened even before the boat set off.

Several survivors have said that a Lebanese military vessel rammed the boat, leading it to sink. They said a security official aboard threatened to drown them if they did not comply and return to shore. They said the majority of those who were trying to escape did not know how to swim, including women and children.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at the beginning of the Cabinet session: “What happened in Tripoli hurt us all,” adding that the court must investigate the incident amid conflicting stories, to clarify the truth, and put an end to any contradictory interpretations or explanations.

Ahmed Tamer, director of Tripoli port, said the search to find the missing passengers was ongoing and that a Greek frigate was taking part in the operation.

Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sherif, a political analyst from Tripoli, told Arab News: “The conflicting stories urged Mikati to insist on knowing what happened before the boat’s departure. The army says that it spotted the boat before it went out to sea but was unable to catch up and intercepted it when it was at sea. There is a missing link and an inconsistent narrative. The investigation should have started immediately and everything happening now is a waste of time.”

In Beirut, people continued to protest against a controversial capital control bill. Adopting a capital control law is one of the reforms requested by the International Monetary Fund to help the crisis-hit country.

Depositors blocked the roads leading to parliament on Tuesday to stop the joint parliamentary committees from continuing their discussions over the bill and successfully prevented MPs from achieving a quorum to hold the session.

George Adwan, head of the Administration and Justice Committee, called for rescheduling the capital control discussions until after the May 15 parliamentary elections. He stressed the need for a complete and comprehensive recovery plan that explained losses and their distribution according to responsibilities and the method for paying off losses.

“Successive governments and corrupt political officials are to blame along with the Banque du Liban, which is an accomplice to the state’s policies,” he added. “So why should we hold citizens and depositors responsible for all this? Any recovery plan must tell people how the economic, financial, and monetary situation will improve and how we will create growth and preserve the banking system after fixing the loopholes, instead of hiding behind what the IMF requested to grant Lebanon $3 billion over three years.”

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Boat capsizing

Tunisian opposition announces alliance against president

Tunisian opposition announces alliance against president
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Tunisian opposition announces alliance against president

Tunisian opposition announces alliance against president
  • The new alliance comprises five political parties including Saied’s nemesis the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, along with five civil society groups involving independent political figures
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

TUNIS: A veteran Tunisian opposition figure announced on Tuesday the creation of a new alliance to “save” the country from deep crisis following President Kais Saied’s power grab last year.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, 78, a prominent left-wing politician who opposed Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali’s rule, said the new National Salvation Front aimed to unite political forces, re-establish constitutional and democratic processes and guarantee freedoms and rights in the country.

“We want a return to legitimacy and democracy,” he told a news conference in the capital Tunisia.

Saied — a former law professor elected in 2019 amid public anger against the political class — on July 25 last year sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized wide-ranging powers.

He later gave himself powers to rule and legislate by decree and seized control over the judiciary.

He dissolved parliament last month, dealing another blow to the political system put in place after the North African country’s 2011 revolution.

Chebbi opposes Saied’s moves and describes them as a “coup.”

The new alliance comprises five political parties including Saied’s nemesis the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, along with five civil society groups involving independent political figures.

The Front’s priority is to rescue an economy ruined by a “rotten” political system that puts off investors, Chebbi said.

It also aims to involve other political groups and “influential” figures before launching a national dialogue on reforms to “save the country,” he added. Chebbi called for a “salvation government” to lead the country during a “transition period” before new elections.

Last week Saied assigned himself the power to appoint the head of the electoral commission, a move critics say aims to create a tame electoral body ahead of a referendum slated for July on constitutional reforms, and legislative elections due in December.

Last month, Saied also inaugurated a “temporary” council of judges to replace an independent watchdog he abolished when seizing sweeping powers over the judiciary.

Saied’s initial power grab last year was welcomed by many Tunisians sick of the often-stalemated post-revolution political system.

But an increasing array of critics say he has moved the country down a dangerous path back toward autocracy.

Topics: Tunisia Ahmed Nejib Chebbi Tunisian opposition

White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks

White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks
Updated 27 April 2022
Agencies

White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks

White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks
  • Blinken says the US still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran
Updated 27 April 2022
Agencies

WASHINGTON: The White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier in the day the country has accelerated its nuclear program.
“Yes it definitely worries us,” Psaki said, adding the time needed for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon is down from about a year. 
Earlier, Blinken said the US still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran, amid a prolonged standoff in talks.
Facing criticism of the deal during an appearance before Congress, Blinken called the 2015 agreement imperfect but better than the alternatives.
“We continue to believe that getting back into compliance with the agreement would be the best way to address the nuclear challenge posed by Iran and to make sure that an Iran that is already acting with incredible aggression doesn’t have a nuclear weapon,” Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“We’ve tested the other proposition, which was pulling out of the agreement, trying to exert more pressure,” he said.
The result, he said, is that the “breakout time” for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb if it so chooses is “down to a matter of weeks” after the deal pushed it beyond a year.
Former president Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement reached under his predecessor Barack Obama and instead imposed sweeping sanctions, including trying to stop other nations from buying Iranian oil.
President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in more than a year of indirect talks in Vienna on reviving the agreement, which had promised Iran a relief from sanctions in return for major restrictions on its nuclear work.
Both US and Iranian officials say that most points have been settled. Disputes appear to include Iran’s demand that Biden undo Trump’s designation of the clerical state’s powerful Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: United States White House Iran nuclear weapons Jen Psaki Antony Blinken Iran nuclear deal

Lebanese activist shown shoving energy minister turns himself in

Lebanese activist shown shoving energy minister turns himself in
Updated 27 April 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese activist shown shoving energy minister turns himself in

Lebanese activist shown shoving energy minister turns himself in
  • Incident in Beirut triggered social media frenzy
  • Activist’s lawyer pushing for waiver from minister, Arab News told
Updated 27 April 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese activist who was filmed attacking the country’s energy minister in Beirut has handed himself over to police.
A video of renowned protester Elie Haykal went viral on Sunday, causing social media uproar. The clip shows Haykal provoking and pushing minister Walid Fayyad outside a diner in the Lebanese capital.
Haykal, who is affiliated with the Christian political party Lebanese Forces, shoved Fayyad, a close ally of the Free Patriotic Movement party of President Michel Aoun.
The video garnered some support from social media users, but was mostly met with criticism, especially because Fayyad is believed to be one of the only politicians in Lebanon who travels without bodyguards or any security entourage.

 


Following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Lebanon’s information minister Ziad Al-Makary said fellow ministers condemned the assault and demanded legal action against the perpetrator.
“My client surrendered himself today,” Haykal’s lawyer Ralph Tannous told Arab News on Tuesday evening. “He surrendered himself to Zouk Mosbeh police station and will be transferred to Achrafieh police station for interrogation since the minister has complained in his personal capacity,” the lawyer added.
Tannous told Arab News that his client was subpoenaed on Monday but did not receive a notice because he was away from home.
When asked about the nature of the crime, Tannous said that his client, if charged, will be tried before the misdemeanours court, but added that he had not ruled out the possibility of obtaining a waiver from the minister, with whom they are trying to contact.
In the 34-second video, the energy minister is seen chatting with demonstrators outside the restaurant before Haykal, who was behind Fayyad, grabbed his right shoulder, turned him around and then addressed him.
He said: “Today I have to deliver to you a message from all the Lebanese people. I want to deliver to you a clear message, so that you wake up and understand.”
He then shoved Fayyad, who stumbled backwards on to a metal partition.
A Twitter user criticized Haykal’s actions, posting: “The minister of energy has annoyed me with his behavior, and I disagree with his performance, but hitting him in that way is completely unacceptable.”
Another user described Haykal as “debauched and uneducated” but added that she had no confidence that Fayyad could solve Lebanon’s power crisis.
“Violence will not solve the electricity crisis or any of our crises. I am frustrated like the rest, but I personally cannot condone what happened,” another tweet said.

 

Topics: Lebanon social media Walid Fayyad shoving

France condemns life sentence for Turkey's Kavala

France condemns life sentence for Turkey’s Kavala
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

France condemns life sentence for Turkey’s Kavala

France condemns life sentence for Turkey’s Kavala
  • "France strongly condemns the life sentence," the foreign ministry said, calling for Kavala's "immediate release"
  • France's statement echoes similar statements by Germany and the United States expressing dismay at the verdict issued by the Istanbul court on Monday
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: France on Tuesday condemned the life sentence handed by a Turkish court to leading civil society activist Osman Kavala, saying his detention violated Turkey’s international obligations.
“France strongly condemns the life sentence,” the foreign ministry said, calling for Kavala’s “immediate release” and the dropping of all charges against him.
He had been detained for more than four-and a-half years “in violation of Turkey’s international obligations,” the French ministry added.
France’s statement echoes similar statements by Germany and the United States expressing dismay at the verdict issued by the Istanbul court on Monday.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had in December 2019 ordered Turkey to release Kavala, but he has always remained behind bars.
In February, the committee of ministers of the Council of Europe (COE), of which the ECHR is part, launched infringement proceedings against Turkey for only the second time in its history.
In a first step of the proceedings, the case has now been referred back to the ECHR to rule if Turkey has failed to fulfil its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.
The proceedings could see Turkey suspended or — in the most severe sanction — even expelled from the COE. ECHR are rulings are binding for all COE member states.
The Istanbul court sentenced Kavala to life in prison on charges of trying to topple the government that have been rubbished by his supporters. It also jailed seven other defendants for 18 years each.
The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Tiny Kox, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the verdict by the Turkish court.
“The fact that he spent almost five years in pre-trial detention and has now been sentenced to life in prison as a result of legal proceedings that were found to be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights, is shocking,” he said.
“Mr Kavala should be released without any further delay,” Kox said.

Topics: Turkey Osman Kavala court France

