Israeli strike near Syrian capital causes material damage

Israeli strike near Syrian capital causes material damage
Updated 15 April 2022
AP
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Israeli strike near Syrian capital causes material damage

Israeli strike near Syrian capital causes material damage
  • Israel justifies its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria by saying that an Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

DAMASCUS: Israel has fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near Damascus, causing material damage, Syria’s military said Friday.
State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the attack occurred shortly before midnight Thursday, adding that some of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck positions of Iran-backed fighters southwest of the capital, near the suburb of Qatana.
There was no comment from the Israeli military.
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
It has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.
Israel justifies its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria by saying that an Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line.

Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas

Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas
  • Cyprus and Lebanon signed an agreement delineating their respective offshore exclusive economic zones in 2007
  • The Lebanese top diplomat’s remarks come as Europe is seeking new energy sources to wean itself off Russian gas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Lebanon is ready to work with Cyprus to exploit potential gas deposits in waters between the two east Mediterranean countries, Lebanon’s top diplomat said Friday, even though a deal on offshore rights hasn’t been formally finalized.
Cyprus and Lebanon signed an agreement delineating their respective offshore exclusive economic zones in 2007, but the Lebanese parliament has yet to ratify it amid the country’s ongoing maritime border dispute with Israel.
Nevertheless, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia that “with Cyprus there’s no problem, once we found gas we’re ready to go, put it together.”
“We talked about it and I can assure you that Lebanon is ready to do it,” Bou Habib said.
The Lebanese top diplomat’s remarks come as Europe is seeking new energy sources to wean itself off Russian gas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Cyprus has issued exploration drilling licenses to ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum, a consortium made up of French energy company Total and Italy’s Eni, as well as Chevron and partner Shell, to most of its 13 segments in its exclusive economic zone off its southern coast.
To the north, Cyprus faces an intense challenge from Turkey which claims much of the island’s EEZ as its own and has sent warship-escorted survey ships into the area — earning condemnation from the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member.
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The breakaway Turkish Cypriot north is only recognized by Turkey.
Lebanon’s Bou Habib said a US written mediation proposal submitted earlier this year that aimed at resolving the Lebanese-Israeli dispute, while much better than previous attempts, is “not enough yet.”
He said both Lebanon’s government and its lawmakers are “all in agreement” on what they seek from a deal with Israel.
“Therefore the response to the Americans hopefully would be soon and it would be one response,” Bou Habib said.
Any discoveries within Lebanon’s own economic zone would be a long-term boon for the crisis-hit country’s beleaguered economy.
Lebanon’s economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs since October 2019 and the Lebanese pound lost more than 90 percent of its value.

Iran's Quds Force vows to continue 'leading' militias across region
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region

Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region
  • ‘We will respond robustly wherever in the world our interests come under aggression’
  • Its leader describes Yemen’s Houthi militia as Tehran’s ‘new children’
  • US designated Quds Force a terrorist organization in 2007
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s Quds Force has vowed to continue “leading” militias across the Middle East.

Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, who heads the elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Quds Force would back any anti-US and anti-Israel movement in the world.

“The US and the Zionists should know that this is our definite path,” he told supporters, including some of the IRGC’s most senior commanders.

“The Islamic revolution of Iran knows how to guide young, motivated Muslims to defend themselves,” he said.

“Our hands are not tied, and we will respond robustly wherever in the world our interests come under aggression.”

Commending the missile-making efforts of Yemen’s Houthi militia, which he described as Tehran’s “new children,” Ghaani said all militias would “undoubtedly” enjoy similar Iranian support.

Having designated the Quds Force as a terrorist organization in 2007, the US took this further in 2019, prescribing the IRGC in its entirety, before assassinating Ghaani’s predecessor Qassem Soleimani in Iraq a year later.

Tehran has refused to shift on its nuclear program as long as the terrorist designation remains in place.

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, scores of Palestinians hurt
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

An Israeli security forces member moves in position during clashes with Palestinian protestors at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Reuters)
An Israeli security forces member moves in position during clashes with Palestinian protestors at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Reuters)
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, scores of Palestinians hurt

An Israeli security forces member moves in position during clashes with Palestinian protestors at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Reuters)
  • Medics say at least 152 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli security forces
  • Israel says its forces entered to remove rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli security forces entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn as thousands of Palestinians were gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, setting off clashes that medics said wounded at least 152 Palestinians.

Israel said its forces entered to remove rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence. The holy site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has often been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian unrest, and tensions were already heightened amid a recent wave of violence.

The clashes come at a particularly sensitive time. Ramadan this year coincides with Passover, a major weeklong Jewish holiday beginning Friday at sundown, and Christian holy week, which culminates on Easter Sunday. The holidays are expected to bring tens of thousands of faithful into Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major sites sacred to all three religions.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians hurling rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades on the sprawling esplanade surrounding the mosque. Others showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque itself amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it evacuated 67 people to hospitals who had been wounded by rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades, or beaten with batons. The endowment said one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said dozens of masked men carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags marched to the compound early Friday and gathered stones.

“Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.

The police said they waited until prayers were over and the crowds started to disperse. In a statement, it said crowds started hurling rocks in the direction of the Western Wall, a nearby Jewish holy site, forcing them to act. They said they did not enter the mosque itself.

Palestinians view any large deployment of police at Al-Aqsa as a major provocation.

The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has been a major flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence for decades and was the epicenter of the 2000-2005 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks following a series of attacks by Palestinians that killed 14 people inside Israel. Israel has carried out a wave of arrests and military operations across the occupied West Bank, setting off clashes with Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old died early Friday from wounds suffered during clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the day before.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in the recent wave of violence, according to an Associated Press count, many of whom had carried out attacks or were involved in the clashes, but also an unarmed woman and a lawyer who appears to have been killed by mistake.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were expected to gather at Al-Aqsa for Friday prayers.

Weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year eventually ignited an 11-day war with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Israel had lifted restrictions and taken other steps to try and calm tensions ahead of Ramadan, but the attacks and the military raids have caused another wave of unrest.

Hamas condemned what it said were “brutal attacks” on worshippers at Al-Aqsa by Israeli forces, saying Israel would bear “all the consequences.” It called on all Palestinians to “stand by our people in Jerusalem.”

Earlier this week, Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza had called on Palestinians to camp out at the Al-Aqsa mosque over the weekend. Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to take over the site or partition it.

Israeli authorities say they are committed to maintaining the status quo, but in recent years nationalist and religious Jews have visited the site in large numbers with police escorts.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, home to Al-Aqsa and other major holy sites, in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. Palestinians want the eastern part of the city to be the capital of a future independent state including the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel also captured during the war nearly 55 years ago.

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
Updated 15 April 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
Updated 15 April 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
  • Zack Tahhan told Arab News that he was just 13 when the Battle of Aleppo began and he volunteered to rescue victims and retrieve bodies from the rubble
  • Tahhan, who alerted the NYPD after spotting suspect Frank James, said he hopes his story will encourage the US to open its doors wider to refugees from war zones
Updated 15 April 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: There is more to Zack Tahhan’s story than might initially meet the eye. The 21-year-old from Aleppo in Syria found himself in the social media spotlight on Wednesday after his tip-off to police helped lead to the arrest of Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting a day earlier.

The shocking attack, which left 29 people wounded, including five in critical condition, was the latest violent incident in New York, which has been reeling from an increase in violent crime since the start of the pandemic, including several recent incidents in the subway system.

Tahhan works as a security camera technician. On Wednesday, he was updating a closed circuit TV system at a hardware store at the corner of First Avenue and Saint Marks Place in Manhattan’s East Village when he spotted James. He immediately recognized him as the suspect in the Brooklyn shooting, whose photograph had been widely shared in news reports and online after it was released by the New York Police Department.

Tahhan told Arab News that his first instinct was to warn passers-by and so he yelled to them to “Please stay away” because he feared there might be another shooting.

He then ran to the manager of the store where he was working and asked him to call the police but the man hesitated.

“It is not easy to catch someone like James because even if people spot him, they are afraid to get involved in any way,” Tahhan said.

“The manager told me he didn’t want to get in trouble. He wanted nothing to do with it. But why? If you see something with your own eyes, you need to say something. Why are you scared? Of whom?”

Unable to persuade the manager to act swiftly, Tahhan instead ran up the street to the first police car he saw and told the officers that James was nearby.

“I am so happy we caught him,” he said. “Imagine if he was on his way to Times Square, where massive crowds fill the streets; he could have hurt thousands of people.”

Although other people have also claimed to have tipped off police about James’s location, and the suspect’s lawyer suggested that her client had contacted police himself, #ThankyouZack was nevertheless trending online on Thursday as news of Tahhan’s role in the arrest spread, and media outlets from all over the world tried to contact him.

He said he did not sleep on Wednesday night and had to recharge his phone five times to handle all the calls he has received.

To those who have hailed him as a hero, including some who dubbed him the “King of New York,” he said: “Thank you. People are nice here. I want to tell them, guys, just be safe. Make sure your family is safe.”

He revealed that he is not much of a fan of social media. He opened an Instagram account years ago but has only posted one photo, and his Facebook and Twitter accounts are also inactive.

“Social media distracts you from actual living,” Tahhan said. “You stop seeing and noticing what’s around you. I am too busy to be on social media.”

Tahhan struggled to speak about his feelings and emotions when he read news reports about the shooting and saw the images of blood-soaked bodies of victims on the subway platform.

“Seeing is one thing, talking about it is another,” he said. “This is something I feel deep inside my heart: I don’t want anyone to get hurt. Those people have families waiting for them at home.

“Not that I hadn’t seen with my own eyes similar tragedies before.”

Saving people and helping to keep them safe seems to have been part of Tahhan’s destiny from an early age.

He was born in Brooklyn but his Syrian father took the family back to Aleppo when Tahhan was a one-year-old. At first they lived a peaceful life in the Sabil neighborhood, an upscale, predominantly Sunni area.

He said he was 13 when the Battle of Aleppo began in the early days of the Syrian civil war. Although still so young himself, he volunteered to help rescue civilians injured in attacks and said he retrieved many body parts of children from under the rubble.

The Battle of Aleppo began on July 19, 2012. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to centuries-old landmarks, Aleppo was the city worst-affected by the war. It was almost completely destroyed and residents fled in a mass exodus. The battle continued for more than four years before Syrian regime troops destroyed the last-remaining rebel supply line, with the help of Russian airstrikes, and recaptured the city in December 2016.

It was one of the longest sieges in the history of modern warfare. It left about 31,000 people dead, and damaged or destroyed more than 34,000 buildings, including in the Old City.

Tahhan’s older brother, who at the start of the war was a soldier in the Syrian army, foresaw the brutality and devastation that was fast approaching. He refused to turn his gun on his own people and so the two brothers fled to Turkey.

Tahhan remained there for three years before renewing his US passport, which had expired years earlier. It was something he thought he would never have to do. He eventually reached the US and ended up in New Jersey in 2018.

He laments the fact that he is unable to return to Syria, where his extended family still lives, because he and his brother are wanted by the regime.

“My whole childhood was pure tragedy,” he said. “We live under a criminal, killer regime. What can you say about a president who kills his own people, who kills children?

“What would he do if someone killed his children before his eyes? What would he feel then? If someone hit him, wouldn’t he feel pain? Doesn’t he know that others feel pain too when they are subjected to violence?”

Now the horrifying images emerging from the war in Ukraine have stirred up bad memories for Tahhan in what seems like a never-ending sense of deja vu. When he watches the news each day and sees the effects of wars and other types of violence, he said that he psychologically relives his experience of the battles that wiped out his childhood city.

“I am watching the same happening to Ukrainians,” he said. “Such a tragedy.”

Tahhan called on the UN and the US government to open the immigration doors wider to children from Syria, Ukraine, Lebanon and all war-ravaged countries.

“Let’s open the doors for them, bring them here and have them get a taste of peace and security. Let’s give them a good life,” he said.

It was with those children in mind that Tahhan said he was determined to declare, during his first impromptu press conference after the arrest of Frank James, which went viral: “I am from Syria.”

“I wanted people who have a distorted image of who Syrians are to know,” he said.

He refused, however, to generalize about attitudes in the US toward immigrants or condemn the whole country for any perceived increase in anti-immigrant sentiment in some quarters.

“Not all of your hand’s fingers are alike, as the Arabic saying goes,” he said. “Just like anywhere else, there are people who understand and those who don’t.

“But I love America. There is nothing in the world more beautiful than the rule of law, where your civil rights never go to waste.

“If you have the will, you can be anything you want to be here. If you want to become president, you can. Nothing is impossible here. Let me cut to the chase: This is the country of freedom.”

Tahhan had a final message for civilians living in war-torn countries in the Middle East or elsewhere in the world.

“I think to myself sometimes, thank God I got lucky and came here,” he said. “But I tell you, I am sad for what’s happening in Syria, sad for Ukraine, sad for all the war-ravaged countries.

“I worry about the future of our kids, the future of our families, and I so want them to live in peace and security. I know how hard your lives are. I know all about your daily tragedies. But, God willing, your patience will win in the end.”

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
Updated 15 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
Updated 15 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
  • Speaking during a ‘public engagement’ teleconference, Yael Lempert of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said restraint from all sides will help protect the rights of worshipers
  • She called on ‘all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that would exacerbate tensions’ during the religious holidays, and said the US is ‘deeply concerned’ about recent violence in Israel and the West Bank
Updated 15 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US President Joe Biden urges Palestinian and Israeli leaders to ensure that Muslims, Jews and Christians are free worship during their upcoming religious holidays without restrictions or violence, US officials said on Thursday.

The comments came during a “public engagement” teleconference, attended by Arab News, during which a wide range of topics were discussed, including the recent wave of violence that has claimed many Israeli and Palestinian lives.

The event, hosted by the State Department in conjunction with the White House, was moderated by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

The other participants included the acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert, who said tolerance and restraint from all sides will help to protect the rights of worshipers during Ramadan, Easter and Passover.

“This month, as many of you probably know, is the confluence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter, which sadly has been a volatile mix historically, in Jerusalem in particular,” she said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and we are working with Israel, the Palestinians and Jordan to deescalate tensions, avoid violence and allow people of all faiths to celebrate peacefully this month.

Lempert called on “all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that would exacerbate tensions” during the three religious holidays.

“I want to take a moment to underscore that the US is deeply concerned with the violence in Israel and the West Bank, which we saw tragically continue over the weekend, and which has tragically led to the deaths and injuries of Israelis and Palestinian civilians,” she added.

“We are urging all sides to refrain from actions that escalate tensions and unrest, and undercut efforts to advance the two-state solution. We are encouraging all sides to work together to end this cycle of violence.”

Lempert said President Biden believes a “negotiated two-state solution” could deescalate the rising tensions and levels of violence.

“The Biden administration believes the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state living in peace alongside a viable, democratic Palestinian state,” she added.

“This is something that is a deeply held conviction for both the president and the secretary of state, and those of us working for them, and we will continue to do everything we can to work toward that goal.

“We continue to advocate against actions that raise tensions and make the achievement of a negotiated two-state solution more difficult, such as incitement to violence, payments to individuals connected (with or) convicted of terrorism, as well as settlement expansion, settler violence, home demolitions and evictions.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the region last month, welcomes the “positive steps” Israel has taken to “improve Palestinians’ lives,” Lempert said.

These steps include: approving 20,000 permits for Palestinians in Gaza to work in Israel; increasing Israeli sales of water to Gaza; and issuing “thousands of residency permits” in the West Bank.

“Those measures lift up Palestinian lives and they help advance security, freedom and prosperity for all,” Lempert said.

She added that discussions continue about Biden’s proposal to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, which would address some of the needs and concerns of Palestinians. The talks are “ongoing and behind-the-scenes,” she said.

“I want to underscore that we remain committed to reopening our consulate general in Jerusalem,” Lempert added. “We continue to believe it is an important means for our country to engage with the Palestinian people.”

Another critical issue that is being discussed is Israel’s application to become a member of the US Visa Waiver Program.

“A key requirement of the Visa Waiver Program statute is that a country must offer reciprocal privileges to US citizens and nationals traveling to that partner country, to those that the US offers to citizens and nationals traveling to the United States,” Lempert said.

“The United States government will continue to work with Israel toward fulfilling the Visa Waiver requirements. If they are going to become a Visa Waiver partner, we would expect Israel would provide equal treatment to all US citizens seeking to enter or transit through Israel.

“We are aware of the longstanding issues and concerns regarding the significant difficulties and unequal treatment that Palestinian Americans and other US citizens of Arab, Muslim and Middle Eastern descent experience at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.”

Amr said: “This is something that we have been working hard on and when Yael says ‘all,’ she means all. And that is the view of the department.”

Lempert said Biden is “rebuilding” the US relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people by increasing the assistance provided by the US to improve Palestinian lives in tangible ways, including more than $500 million in funding for agencies including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

“Our goal is to advance equal measures of freedom, security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians,” she added.

Lempert also confirmed that the issue of Iran and its nuclear program was raised during Blinken’s recent trip to the region.

“President Biden has made clear the United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” she said.

She added the president believes the restoration of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known to as the Iran nuclear deal, is “the best way to achieve that.” Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018.

The State Department announced at the end of the teleconference that further public engagement sessions will be organized to showcase Biden’s ongoing efforts in the region.

