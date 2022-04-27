You are here

  Children's book axed over Islamophobia allegations

“The Blue Eye” was the subject of criticism online over its depictions of the Middle East. (File/Twitter)
  • Book published by Oxford University Press describes souq as ‘scary,’ Muslim characters as ‘unfriendly’
  • Diversity consultant: ‘People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labeled as scary people’
LONDON: A title in a popular series of children’s books has been axed by its publisher Oxford University Press over Islamophobia allegations.

The “Biff, Chip and Kipper” series by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta has served as a popular introduction to reading for children in the UK and around the world. It includes more than 800 titles.

But one book, “The Blue Eye,” originally published in 2001, was the subject of criticism online last month over its depictions of the Middle East.

The book tells the story of children magically traveling to a foreign land, which appears to be based on Middle Eastern stereotypes. A souq is described as “scary,” and local Muslim characters are deemed “unfriendly.”

Users on social media criticized the content, with one teacher saying: “Just seen this being shared on Facebook. Wow, am I right to think this is inappropriate?!”

Another user said: “What makes this so bad is that this book is used in school to teach kids to read. So they also get to learn how to be Islamophobic at the same time.”

Ash Ahmad, a diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing consultant, said on LinkedIn: “I’m sure, like myself, many of you have read the books when you were younger and most people loved them, but because we were so young we couldn’t see what was wrong with them.

“So inappropriate. People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labeled as scary people.”

An OUP spokesman said: “As part of a continuous review of our publishing, OUP takes the decision to put stories out of print when they are deemed to fall short of the high standards of diversity and inclusivity we wish to promote through our publishing. In addition to this, titles may be amended or updated.

“We regularly review our backlist and make decisions internally and in conjunction with the authors about different titles on a case-by-case basis and for a variety of reasons.

“These regular reviews are undertaken internally by the Oxford publishing team as well as with independent expert reviewers and we look at specific themes and issues, either as a result of user feedback or developments in current affairs.”

Topics: Islamophobia Book

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks
Updated 13 sec ago

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks
Updated 13 sec ago
KARACHI: A Pakistan separatist group warned Wednesday of more deadly attacks on Chinese targets, a day after a woman suicide bomber killed four people — including three teachers posted from Beijing.
The Baloch Liberation Army — one of several groups fighting for independence in Pakistan’s biggest province — claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s blast, saying it was the first time a woman had “self sacrificed” for the group.
Chinese nationals and interests have regularly been targeted by separatists in Balochistan, where Beijing is involved in lucrative mining and energy projects.
“Hundreds of highly trained male and female members of the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade are ready to carry out deadly attacks in any part of Balochistan and Pakistan,” spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English.
He threatened Beijing with “even harsher” attacks unless the neighboring country halted its “exploitation projects” and “occupying of the Pakistani state.”
Three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver were killed near the gate of the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, when the bomber detonated explosives next to their minibus.
A security official at the university told AFP he had previously raised concerns about the safety of 15 Chinese staff on the campus.
“Reports emerged in February that an attack might be carried out on campus,” the source, who asked not be named, told AFP.
The bomber was named as 30-year-old Shaari Baloch, a married mother of an eight-year-old girl and four-year-old boy, the BLA said, adding that she was a science teacher studying for a master’s degree.
Police confirmed the details.
Suicide attacks by women are very rare in Pakistan, reported only four times in recent years.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Pakistan to ensure the safety of all Chinese citizens and interests in the country and to launch a full investigation.
It also advised citizens to “take strict precautions, and do not go out unless necessary.”
China is upgrading energy links and infrastructure as part of a $54 billion program known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, with both nations wary of security threats to the projects.
In April 2021 a suicide bomb attack at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four and wounded dozens.
The ambassador was unhurt in that attack, which was claimed by the Pakistan Taliban.
In July last year, a bus carrying engineers to a construction site near a dam in northwestern Pakistan was hit by a bomb, killing 13 people including nine Chinese workers.
The attack, which went unclaimed, frayed relations between Islamabad and Beijing, and Pakistan later paid millions in compensation to the families of the Chinese workers killed.

HRW slams Turkey for human rights defender’s life sentence

HRW slams Turkey for human rights defender’s life sentence
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

HRW slams Turkey for human rights defender’s life sentence

HRW slams Turkey for human rights defender’s life sentence
  • Rights group urges Europe to take a stand against politically motivated conviction
  • ‘Turkey’s courts operate under instructions from the Erdogan presidency’
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The conviction of Osman Kavala, a businessman and civil rights activist who has been given a life sentence for his alleged role in mass protests against Turkey’s government in 2013, has been slammed by Human Rights Watch as a “gross violation of human rights.”

Describing the “sham trial” of Kavala and his seven co-defendants, HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth said the convictions were based on “wild assertions and conspiracy theories stood in for anything resembling evidence,” and provide “ample proof that Turkey’s courts operate under instructions from the Erdogan presidency.”

Roth added: “The war in Ukraine should not allow Turkey’s international allies to turn a blind eye to the severe crisis for the rule of law and human rights at home exemplified in this latest verdict and sentences.”

The Istanbul 13th Assize Court sentenced Kavala to life in prison without parole. The seven co-defendants have been sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of aiding and abetting. 

Lawyers are appealing all of the defendants’ convictions and detentions. The decision to sentence them comes after the European Court of Human Rights found in 2019 that Turkey deployed arrest and detention tactics to achieve political goals, violated Kavala’s rights — including his right to liberty — and acted in bad faith.

HRW said the government had ignored this ruling and “also ignored the call for his release and full restoration of his rights by the Committee of Ministers, which represents the Council of Europe’s 47 member states.” 

It added: “In response, the Committee of Ministers voted on February 2 to begin infringement proceedings against Turkey for noncompliance with the European Court’s ruling, an important move to support human rights protection in Turkey and uphold the international human rights framework.”

HRW said Turkey has used legal subterfuge to avoid the ruling, knocking Kavala’s case into the lower courts.

It called on Turkey’s international partners to hit back against the ruling, saying the EU’s proposed “positive agenda” with Ankara is now “wholly incompatible with Turkey’s failure to release Kavala in line with the European Court’s judgment, and made infinitely worse by the convictions, draconian sentencing, and detention orders for Kavala and his co-defendants.”

HRW added: “The European Commission and EU member states should urgently review their engagement with Turkey and condition the opening of talks on the Customs Union modernization, requested by Ankara; the release of Kavala and any of the others detained; repeal of the Gezi verdict; implementation of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights; and tangible progress on improving Turkey’s human rights record and ensuring the independence of its judiciary.”

Topics: Turkey Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Turkey says still talking to Russia about missile deliveries

Turkey says still talking to Russia about missile deliveries
Turkey took delivery of the first batch of the surface-to-air missiles in 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Turkey says still talking to Russia about missile deliveries

Turkey says still talking to Russia about missile deliveries
  • Turkey says it is talking to Russia about procuring a second batch of one of its most advanced missile defense systems
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: NATO member Turkey said it was still talking to Russia about procuring a second batch of one of its most advanced missile defense systems despite the war in Ukraine.
The comments on state television late Tuesday by the head of Turkey’s military procurement agency underscore Ankara’s efforts to maintain good relations with Moscow during the conflict.
The agency and its chief, Ismail Demir, were sanctioned by Washington in the closing weeks of US president Donald Trump’s administration for its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system in 2017.
Turkey took delivery of the first batch of the surface-to-air missiles in 2019.
But Demir told state television that the 2017 contract always envisioned Turkey receiving two batteries of the Russian weapon.
“This was always a single project. We are not talking about creating a second project,” said Demir. “We are continuing to implement the same decision we made from the beginning.”
Turkey’s leading role in trying to mediate an end to the conflict through direct negotiations have helped to improve its relations with Washington in the past few months.
US President Joe Biden’s administration said earlier this month that it now believed that supplying Turkey with F-16 fighter jets — an idea proposed by Erdogan last year — would serve Washington’s strategic interests.
Turkey is looking to modernize its airforce after being kicked out of the F-35 fighter jet program because of its purchase of the Russian missiles.
Demir said Turkey did not take immediate delivery of the second batch of the Russian S-400 because of contractual disputes.
“We could have taken delivery of the second batch right away, but one of the important parameters of the project involved certain technological cooperation and joint production parameters,” he said.
“Since negotiations of these issues took some time, the (delivery) of the system spread over time.”

Topics: Turkey Russia

Polish PM decries Russian ‘gas blackmail’

Polish PM decries Russian ‘gas blackmail’
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

Polish PM decries Russian ‘gas blackmail’

Polish PM decries Russian ‘gas blackmail’
  • The sanctions announced Tuesday targeted 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland’s prime minister has lashed out at Russia for trying to “blackmail” his country with an abrupt cutoff of gas supplies. He says he believes the move was revenge for new sanctions that Warsaw imposed this week against Russia.
The sanctions announced Tuesday targeted 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom. Hours later Poland said it had received notice that Gazprom was cutting off supplies to Poland for failing to comply with new demands to pay in Russian rubles.
Speaking to the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowed that Poland would not be cowed by the gas cutoff. He said Poland was safe thanks to years of efforts aimed at securing gas from other countries.
Lawmakers stood and applauded when he said that Russia’s “gas blackmail” would have no effect on his country.
Russian made up some 45 percent of Poland’s overall gas usage until the cutoff. But Poland is far more reliant on coal to heat homes and fuel industry, with gas accounting for only 9 percent of the country’s overall energy mix.
Russian supplies were also due to end later this year in any case. Poland has made plans to get its supplies from other countries, including Norway. A new pipeline, “Baltic Pipe,” is due to become operational in the fall.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU vows ‘coordinated response’ to Russia gas stoppage

EU vows ‘coordinated response’ to Russia gas stoppage
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

EU vows ‘coordinated response’ to Russia gas stoppage

EU vows ‘coordinated response’ to Russia gas stoppage
  • “Europeans can trust that we stand united and in solidarity with the member states impacted”, said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU said Wednesday it was “prepared” for Moscow to suspend gas supplies to the 27-nation bloc and is planning a “coordinated” response after Russia’s Gazprom turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria.
“Gazprom’s announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas. We are prepared for this scenario. We are mapping out our coordinated EU response,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
“Europeans can trust that we stand united and in solidarity with the member states impacted.”
Earlier, Gazprom had announced the halt of gas to both Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members.
President Vladimir Putin had said last month that Russia would no longer accept payments in currencies other than the ruble in retaliation for the West’s economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The war, which is now entering its third month, has laid bare the extent of the EU’s dependence on Russian gas, which accounts for 45 percent of its gas imports.
Bulgaria and Poland have both said they will be able to make up the shortfall from other sources.
“We have been working to ensure alternative deliveries and the best possible storage levels across the EU,” von der Leyen said in a statement.
“Member states have put in place contingency plans for just such a scenario and we worked with them in coordination and solidarity,” she continued.
“A meeting of the gas coordination group is taking place right now.”
Von der Leyen slammed the unilateral move by Russia as “unjustified and unacceptable.”
“And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier,” she added.

Topics: Gazprom EU Russia-Ukraine Conflict

