Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

Archbishop joins imam and Muslims at interfaith iftar in Palermo

Archbishop joins imam and Muslims at interfaith iftar in Palermo
The Palermo Muslim community held an interfaith iftar with leading members of the Italian clergy and local city officials.
Francesco Bongarrà

  'We want our city to be a welcoming place for every religion and culture,' says city mayor
ROME: The Palermo Muslim community held an interfaith iftar here with leading members of the Italian clergy and local city officials in a bid to promote, peace, respect and integration.

The event was organized by the Tunisian community in the city, with the support of the Moroccan consulate and the Municipal Council of Cultures, and attracted over 1,000 people.

Palermo Archbishop Corrado Lorefice and the Imam of the Piazza Gran Cancelliere Mosque Mustafa Boulaalam joined the common prayer, which was followed by a dinner with traditional Tunisian dishes.

The faithful — mostly Tunisians, Moroccans and Bangladeshis — had their prayer in Piazza Magione, a large and iconic square in the oldest part of the city center.

Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando also attended the event.

“In Palermo we believe in integration and sharing together. We want our city to be a welcoming place for every religion and culture,” said Orlando.

He thanked the Muslim communities in Palermo “for their active presence in the religious, social and cultural texture of our city which aims to be a meeting place for everyone.”

At the end of the event, the Tunisian community honored the mayor with a plaque to thank him “for being our sentinel of respect and human dignity.” Orlando also received from the imam his traditional hat and cloak.

Boulaalam said: “After two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now we finally manage to live some normality and we have the pleasure to celebrate Ramadan again together with the entire city of Palermo.

“We are pleased to let everyone know the precious message of peace marking the holy month of Ramadan.”

Calling cooks and cleaners: Greece tourism hit by staff shortages

Calling cooks and cleaners: Greece tourism hit by staff shortages
CHANIA, Greece: Chryssa Vertakis’s three-star Crete hotel is nearly booked up this summer, but her guests will have to eat elsewhere because her kitchen has no chef, and no cooks.
Like hotel owners across the country, she’s facing acute staff shortages after two years of pandemic restrictions that have seen droves of hospitality workers seek work elsewhere.
The key industry — which provides a quarter of Greece’s national income — relies largely on foreign staff to work as waiters, cleaners, busboys and cooks.
Many Bulgarians working as cleaners in Vertakis’s hotel Alexia Beach went home during last year’s lockdown, and did not return, she told AFP.
Greeks have also sought jobs in other sectors in response to Covid-shortened seasons that compounded long-existing grievances over working hours and low pay.
“Seasonal employees cannot support their families on three and four months of work (per year),” Nikos Kokolakis, chairman of hotel workers in Crete’s capital Iraklio, told state TV ERT on Wednesday.
The union of Greek restaurant workers also says it’s no surprise eligible workers steer clear of an industry where some operators “demand 10 to 12 hours of work without a day off, offering barely 700 euros ($740) per month.”
Andreas Andreadis, honorary chairman of the association of Greek tourism enterprises (SETE), has warned that Greece’s travel industry is currently short of over 50,000 mainly kitchen and service staff.
“Our quality tourism is in danger,” he tweeted earlier this month.
The shortage threatens to stymie a positive start to the season, helped along by Greece’s decision to open up in March, two months earlier than in 2021.
In a bid to further boost visitor numbers, the government in February scrapped mandatory screening tests for travelers who hold a European vaccination certificate.
And vaccine passes will no longer be required in restaurants, bars and shops from May 1, while mandatory masks indoors will be scrapped from June 1.
Vertakis said the loosening of restrictions had raised hopes in the industry of a return to 2019 levels, when 33 million tourists had visited.
“But without staff to accommodate this many people, it will be a problem,” she said.
Nektarios Seremetis, who manages the restaurants and bars at the four-star Thalassa Beach Resort down the same coast, is three waiters short.
“Those who worked for us in 2019 left and found jobs in Cyprus or Italy, where salaries are higher,” he said.
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias last month suggested some of these vacancies could be filled from among the over 22,000 refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Greece since Russia’s invasion in February.
Seremetis is not opposed to the idea, provided the refugees can speak English.
But few Ukrainians have so far traveled to Crete, he said.
The war has also dented tourist numbers to Greece.
The conflict has meant the loss of some 600,000 Russians and 240,000 Ukrainians who have canceled reservations, Lyssandros Tsilidis, head of the Federation of Travel Agencies of Greece, told AFP earlier this month.
At the Chryssi Akti hotel in Crete, Alexandros Pantelakakis has mostly resigned himself to minding the parasols and lounge chairs on his own this season.
Pantelakakis said many Greeks, including the man normally helping him out on the beach, did not receive enough state support to cope through two pandemic-shortened work seasons.
“They hadn’t made enough social insurance payments these past two years to earn unemployment benefits,” Pantelakakis said.
“So when the tourism season (in 2020 and 2021) was cut short by the pandemic, many had to find jobs elsewhere,” he said.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week announced a 50-euro increase to the monthly minimum wage from May 1, to 713 euros.
Pantelakakis dismisses this as a “drop in the ocean” given the rise in the cost of living.
Inflation in Greece is around eight percent, according to EU data agency Eurostat.
That doesn’t make things easy for employers either, says Alexia Beach owner.
“Energy and food costs are up. Salaries on offer are low, but we can’t do better, our operating costs are up 15 percent this year,” she said.

Moscow swaps ex-US marine Reed for Russian pilot jailed in US

Moscow swaps ex-US marine Reed for Russian pilot jailed in US
Moscow swaps ex-US marine Reed for Russian pilot jailed in US

Moscow swaps ex-US marine Reed for Russian pilot jailed in US
  Trevor Reed, a student and former marine from Texas, was in July 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk
  Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 for drug trafficking; he was then transferred to the US, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Sept. 2011
MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it has exchanged former US marine Trevor Reed, jailed in Russia for assaulting police, for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of drug smuggling in the United States.
The prisoner swap comes at a time of soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
“As a result of a lengthy negotiations process, on April 27, 2022, US citizen Trevor Reed, previously convicted in the Russian Federation, was exchanged for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by an American court,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
Images released by Russian state TV showed Reed — dressed all in black and carrying a large bag — escorted onto a plane at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport by men in military uniform.
Reed, a student and former marine from Texas, was in July 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.
While being driven to a police station, he allegedly grabbed the arm of a police officer, causing the car they were in to swerve, and elbowed another officer in the abdomen.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying he remembers nothing of the incident.
Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 for drug trafficking. He was then transferred to the United States, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2011.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to school run

Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to school run
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has taken her daughter to school for the first time since being freed from detention. (File/AFP)
Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to school run

Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to school run
  British-Iranian dual national was freed from detention in Tehran last month after 6-year ordeal
LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has taken her daughter to school for the first time since being freed from detention in Iran last month.

The British-Iranian dual national had regularly told the media how she had dreamed of taking her daughter Gabriella on the school run, a typical parental duty, after her ordeal started in Tehran almost six years ago.

Photographers captured the moment she held Gabriella’s hand and her backpack while walking to the primary school in north London.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, returned to the UK last month after the British government secured a deal with the Iranian regime.

She had taken Gabriella, then an infant, to see relatives in Iran in 2016, but was detained at the airport as she prepared to fly home.

Six years later, she told a press conference that the school run was “something that I will look forward to because I want to get to know her friends and the community better.”

She said there would be “a lot of adjustment” as her life returned to normality and her family “will just take it very slowly.”

Children's book axed over Islamophobia allegations

Children's book axed over Islamophobia allegations
“The Blue Eye” was the subject of criticism online over its depictions of the Middle East. (File/Twitter)
Children's book axed over Islamophobia allegations

Children's book axed over Islamophobia allegations
  Book published by Oxford University Press describes souq as 'scary,' Muslim characters as 'unfriendly'
  Diversity consultant: 'People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labeled as scary people'
LONDON: A title in a popular series of children’s books has been axed by its publisher Oxford University Press over Islamophobia allegations.

The “Biff, Chip and Kipper” series by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta has served as a popular introduction to reading for children in the UK and around the world. It includes more than 800 titles.

But one book, “The Blue Eye,” originally published in 2001, was the subject of criticism online last month over its depictions of the Middle East.

The book tells the story of children magically traveling to a foreign land, which appears to be based on Middle Eastern stereotypes. A souq is described as “scary,” and local Muslim characters are deemed “unfriendly.”

Users on social media criticized the content, with one teacher saying: “Just seen this being shared on Facebook. Wow, am I right to think this is inappropriate?!”

Another user said: “What makes this so bad is that this book is used in school to teach kids to read. So they also get to learn how to be Islamophobic at the same time.”

Ash Ahmad, a diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing consultant, said on LinkedIn: “I’m sure, like myself, many of you have read the books when you were younger and most people loved them, but because we were so young we couldn’t see what was wrong with them.

“So inappropriate. People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labeled as scary people.”

An OUP spokesman said: “As part of a continuous review of our publishing, OUP takes the decision to put stories out of print when they are deemed to fall short of the high standards of diversity and inclusivity we wish to promote through our publishing. In addition to this, titles may be amended or updated.

“We regularly review our backlist and make decisions internally and in conjunction with the authors about different titles on a case-by-case basis and for a variety of reasons.

“These regular reviews are undertaken internally by the Oxford publishing team as well as with independent expert reviewers and we look at specific themes and issues, either as a result of user feedback or developments in current affairs.”

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks
A Pakistan separatist group warned Wednesday of more deadly attacks on Chinese targets. (File/Reuters)
Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks

Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacks
  A Pakistan separatist group warned Wednesday of more deadly attacks on Chinese targets
  Chinese nationals and interests have regularly been targeted by separatists in Balochistan
KARACHI: A Pakistan separatist group warned Wednesday of more deadly attacks on Chinese targets, a day after a woman suicide bomber killed four people — including three teachers posted from Beijing.
The Baloch Liberation Army — one of several groups fighting for independence in Pakistan’s biggest province — claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s blast, saying it was the first time a woman had “self sacrificed” for the group.
Chinese nationals and interests have regularly been targeted by separatists in Balochistan, where Beijing is involved in lucrative mining and energy projects.
“Hundreds of highly trained male and female members of the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade are ready to carry out deadly attacks in any part of Balochistan and Pakistan,” spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English.
He threatened Beijing with “even harsher” attacks unless the neighboring country halted its “exploitation projects” and “occupying of the Pakistani state.”
Three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver were killed near the gate of the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, when the bomber detonated explosives next to their minibus.
A security official at the university told AFP he had previously raised concerns about the safety of 15 Chinese staff on the campus.
“Reports emerged in February that an attack might be carried out on campus,” the source, who asked not be named, told AFP.
The bomber was named as 30-year-old Shaari Baloch, a married mother of an eight-year-old girl and four-year-old boy, the BLA said, adding that she was a science teacher studying for a master’s degree.
Police confirmed the details.
Suicide attacks by women are very rare in Pakistan, reported only four times in recent years.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Pakistan to ensure the safety of all Chinese citizens and interests in the country and to launch a full investigation.
It also advised citizens to “take strict precautions, and do not go out unless necessary.”
China is upgrading energy links and infrastructure as part of a $54 billion program known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, with both nations wary of security threats to the projects.
In April 2021 a suicide bomb attack at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four and wounded dozens.
The ambassador was unhurt in that attack, which was claimed by the Pakistan Taliban.
In July last year, a bus carrying engineers to a construction site near a dam in northwestern Pakistan was hit by a bomb, killing 13 people including nine Chinese workers.
The attack, which went unclaimed, frayed relations between Islamabad and Beijing, and Pakistan later paid millions in compensation to the families of the Chinese workers killed.

