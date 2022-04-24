Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia

ROME: Politicians from Italian center-right parties attended with hundreds of people an iftar in Brescia on Saturday.
The iftar was held at the Holiest Body of Christ, one of the oldest churches in the city. Catholics joined Muslims for a communal prayer that was attended by Brescia Mayor Emilio Del Bono and Catholic priests.
Also in attendance were members and councillors from Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy and the Northern League, a party that is known for its strongly anti-immigrant positions.
“We’re really delighted with the great participation in an initiative that we’d like to become a tradition for this city,” said Driss Enniya, spokesman for the Islamic communities in Brescia.
“After two difficult years we all desire to be together, to celebrate and dialogue … We’re convinced that together we can do a lot and we can work to build a more beautiful and stronger country.”
Brescia was one of the cities hardest hit by the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy in 2020. Nearly 20,000 Muslims live in this industrial city; they are mostly employed in factories.
“We’re all here to build bridges, tear walls down, and live in brotherhood and conviviality without fear,” said Del Bono.
“This event, with its happiness and enthusiasm, is the best sign of the important path of dialogue that our city has undertaken for some time, with everyone opening their doors to other communities so that everyone can feel at home and in harmony.”
Roberto Ferranti, the priest in charge of interreligious dialogue at the Diocese of Brescia, said: “In this wonderful moment, we’re finally so blessed to be able to celebrate a moment for sharing humanity, in the union of our faiths and our spirituality.”
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP
JAKARTA: The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash cloud some 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) into the sky.
Mount Anak Krakatoa, which means Child of Krakatoa, belched thick ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra forcing authorities to warn nearby residents to wear masks outside.
“We are still recording continuous eruptions with thick clouds towering at between 500 to 3,000 meters from the peak,” Deny Mardiono of Indonesia’s Geological Agency told AFP.
Anak Krakatoa has erupted at least 21 times in recent weeks but Sunday’s eruption was the largest yet, Mardiono said.
Authorities ordered people to stay out of a two-kilometer exclusion zone around the volcano, which is currently graded at level two of Indonesia’s four-tiered volcanic alert system.
“People, including tourists, should adhere to the recommendation from the Geological Agency, which prohibits anyone to be within a two-kilometer radius from the crater,” he added.
The volcano has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century in the caldera formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa.
That disaster was one of the deadliest and most destructive in history with an estimated 35,000 people killed.
Anak Krakatoa last erupted in 2018, generating a tsunami that killed 429 people and left thousands homeless.
Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago nation, sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.
The country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.
Supporters react after the victory of French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, at the Champ de Mars, in Paris. (AFP)

LIVE: France's Macron beats Le Pen to win second term
LIVE: France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win second term
Polling organizations estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent
Result could also have an impact on the war in Ukraine
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
PARIS/LONDON: Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for a second term as French president on Sunday, with 58.2% of the vote, according to estimates from the Ipsos polling institute.
Turnout for the French presidential run-off stood at 63.2 percent at 5 p.m. on Sunday, down by more than two percentage points from the same time in the second round of the 2017 presidential race, the interior ministry said.
Participation was also two percentage points below what it had been at 5:00 pm in the first round of voting on April 10, when President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen advanced to the run-off.
On the basis of the official figures, polling organizations estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any presidential election second-round run-off since 1969.
Analysts had warned that low turnout could swing the final result in either direction, even though opinion polls have given Macron a comfortable lead against Le Pen over the past two weeks.
The centrist Macron asked voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. A Macron victory makes him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also have an impact on the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.
Live updates below. (All times BST)
19:30 - Marine Le Pen said she would keep up the political fight against President Emmanuel Macron in the run-up to June parliamentary elections, as she conceded defeat to the incumbent in France's presidential election.
“The French showed this evening a desire for a strong counterweight against Emmanuel Macron, for an opposition that will continue to defend and protect them,” she told supporters after early projections indicated she had lost the election.
19:20 - European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said that the result of France's presidential election, which saw the far-right win its highest ever score, showed that "we need to continue to work."
19:15 - Cheers break out at the foot of the Eiffel Tower where supporters of President Emmanuel Macron are celebrating his re-election on Sunday, moments after first projections showed he had won the vote by a comfortable margin.
Boos and whistles broke out at the campaign party of his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.
19:05 - PRELIMINARY RESULT - Macron wins re-election with 58% of the vote, Marine Le Pen with 42%.
18:45 - Polling stations across the country will be fully closed in 15 minutes...
16:00 - The interior ministry has released the latest voter turnout figures at 5 p.m. local time, and we're down by a couple of percent from the 2017 election at this point.
The figures confirmed a trend forecast by experts who said this year's final vote between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would see the highest abstention level in over 50 years.
15:15 - The first official exit polls should start coming in by 8 p.m. Paris time, once the final stations are closed. But until then, the French media is banned from quoting candidates or discussing polls, to ensure no voter influence occurs.
14:45 - There are almost 49 million registered voters in France, but analysts warn that turnout today could well be lower than in fiurs warned that turnout could be lower than in the first round, with one in four people abstaining from voting.
14:15 - The first figures from Overseas indicate a massive victory for Le Pen in Guadeloupe (69.6% against 30.4% for Macron), in Martinique (60.9% against 39.1 %) and in Guyana (60.7% against 39.3%).
14:00 - The polling stations opened across France at 8 a.m. local time and will close at 7 p.m., but some city-center stations will be allowed to remain open for another hour.
Turnout by midday local time was just over 26%, which was lower than at the same point in 2017's election.
* With AP, AFP, Reuters
Updated 24 April 2022
AP
SRINAGAR, India: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019.
Modi arrived amid massive security and is scheduled to speak in a public event and review development work. His speech will be part of a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day.
Tens of thousands of people and elected officials from local councils across the region assembled in Palli village near Jammu city for the speech. The area visited by Modi generally welcomed the Indian government’s unprecedented changes three years ago.
Officials say the councils represent grassroots governance but its members have no legislative powers. The region has been without an elected government since 2018.
Government forces fanned out across Kashmir to thwart any violence. On Friday, two suspected militants and a paramilitary officer were killed in a gunfight some 15 kilometers from Palli.
Police chief Dilbag Singh said the slain militants were a “suicide squad from Pakistan” likely sent to sabotage Modi’s visit. He did not offer any evidence to back up his claim.
Modi’s two previous visits after Kashmir’s status was changed were to military camps to celebrate a Hindu festival with soldiers. In 2019, Modi’s government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status, annulled its separate constitution, split the area into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir — and removed inherited protections on land and jobs amid unprecedented lockdown.
The region has remained on edge since, as authorities put in place a slew of new laws that critics and many residents fear could change majority-Muslim Kashmir’s demographics.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.
State media: North Korea has ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year
Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters
SEOUL: North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an “invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch” under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday.
Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, and international monitors expect North Korea to stage a major military parade and possibly conduct other weapons displays.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and American and South Korean officials say there are signs it could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.
A report by state news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea’s military achievements, from its battles against the United States in the 1950-1953 Korean War and smaller skirmishes throughout the Cold War to the 2010 bombardment of South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island, which hit both military and civilian targets.
The North’s military is equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can “cope with any modern warfare,” KCNA said.
It praised Kim’s “genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” and his leadership in gaining the country’s “invincible power.”
South Korea had detected signs of North Korea preparing to hold a massive military parade around midnight Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.
The parade could include around 20,000 troops and showcase the North’s latest major weapons, including its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a hypersonic missile, and missiles launched from submarines, the sources told Yonhap.
For weeks commercial satellite imagery has shown thousands of North Korean troops practicing marching in formation at a parade training ground in Pyongyang, according to 38 North, a US-based program, and NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks the North.
Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen
Updated 24 April 2022
AP
PARIS: France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.
Macron is in pole position to win reelection for a second five-year term in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.
A Macron victory in this vote — which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine — would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his 53-year-old nationalist rival varies broadly, from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.
Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million votes of a leftist candidate defeated in the first vote. Polling stations opened at 8am on Sunday and close at 7pm in most places, apart from big cities who have chosen to keep stations open until 8pm.
For many who voted for left-wing candidates in the first round April 10, this runoff vote presents a unpalatable choice between a nationalist in Le Pen, and a president who some feel has veered to the right during his first term. The outcome could depend on how left-wing voters make up their minds: between backing Macron or abstaining and leaving him to fend for himself against Le Pen.