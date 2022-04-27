UAE’s Aldar Properties targets $2bn in sales this year, says CEO

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based real estate company Aldar Properties is targeting sales worth 7 to 8 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion to $2.1 billion) during this year, the CEO said in an interview to Al Arabiya.

The firm’s target is the highest since its establishment, Talal Al-Dhiyebi added, noting that it aims to launch more than 3,000 residential units during 2022.

Al-Dhiyebi said the company achieved solid financial results during the first quarter of 2022, as Egypt’s SODIC that it acquired last year also gave it a boost.

The company has long-term plans for the Egyptian market and is looking forward to increasing its investments in the North African country, he explained.