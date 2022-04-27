You are here

Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx

Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx
Afghan refugees are processed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Sept. 8, 2021. (AFP)
Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx

Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx
  • ‘Some people had lived there for years and were ripped out of social structures’: Refugee council member
  • Tareq Alaows said the blame does not lie with Ukrainian refugees, but there is a difference in their treatment and how authorities handled the Afghan refugee influx
LONDON: Germany has moved hundreds of Afghans from temporary government housing to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Over the past decade, about 630,000 Afghans applied for EU asylum, with Germany accepting some of the highest refugee numbers in Europe.

The German government said the evictions in Berlin were taking place because the Afghan families had been using short-term arrival centers.

But Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council, said some of the Afghans had been evicted from housing that they had used for years.

“The evictions purposefully weren’t publicized,” he added. “Some people had lived in their homes for years and were ripped out of their social structures, including children who were moved to locations far from their respective schools.”

Alaows told Foreign Policy magazine: “Few people’s living conditions improved, but most were afraid to speak up, afraid it could impact their immigration status.”

He said the blame does not lie with Ukrainian refugees, but there is a difference in their treatment and how authorities handled the Afghan refugee influx.

“The last months showed that different treatment of refugees is possible, and this needs to be systematically anchored in our society,” he added.

Berlin’s Senate Department for Integration, Labor and Social Services cited “operationally necessary and difficult considerations” as a basis for the evictions, and said there was “no alternative” due to Ukrainian arrivals needing immediate shelter.

Stefan Strauss, the department’s press secretary, said: “We regret that this caused additional hardships to the Afghan families and that the affected people had to move out of their familiar surroundings, and now possibly have to keep up with their social connections with great difficulty.”

He added that the German capital hosts about 22,000 refugees in 83 accommodation centers, but that Ukrainian arrivals need to be housed together for processing purposes. He said the evicted Afghans were provided with equivalent housing elsewhere.

Germany has officially admitted 160,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the conflict on Feb. 24.

However, the real figure is thought to be much higher due to visa-free access between the two countries and lack of checks on the German-Polish border. 

Topics: Germany Afghan refugees Ukrainian refugees Berlin Refugee Council Tareq Alaows

EU says moving out of ‘emergency mode’ on Covid pandemic

EU says moving out of ‘emergency mode’ on Covid pandemic
Updated 30 sec ago

EU says moving out of ‘emergency mode’ on Covid pandemic

EU says moving out of ‘emergency mode’ on Covid pandemic
Updated 30 sec ago
BRUSSELS: EU officials said Wednesday the 27-nation bloc needed to keep focused on vaccination, testing and surveillance as it transitions out of the “acute” phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are entering a new phase of the pandemic, as we move from emergency mode to a more sustainable management of Covid-19. Yet, we must remain vigilant,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
“We know the way forward. We need to further step-up vaccination and boosting, and targeted testing — and we need to continue to coordinate our responses closely in the EU.”
Brussels said the bloc’s nations should use current low levels of infections “to strengthen their surveillance, health care systems, and overall pandemic preparedness” ahead of a possible fresh wave in the autumn.
The recommendations called for stepping up booster jabs and continuing to sequence sufficient samples to detect any new variants.
It said surveillance no longer needed to focus on mass reporting of all Covid cases “but rather on obtaining reliable and representative estimates.”
“New variants are not a question of if but rather a question of when. Improvization and fragmentation are not an option,” said Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas.
“Vigilance and preparedness remain as essential as ever and we must continue our work without respite.”
Widespread vaccinations across the bloc and the less deadly omicron variant have seen the levels of people being hospitalized or dying from the virus drop dramatically.
That fall has seen Covid-related restrictions eased or entirely dropped around the 27 nations.
The pandemic has seen the EU ramp up its vaccine production capacity to 3-4 billion jabs a year.
As part of its push unveiled on Wednesday, the commission said it wanted to help maintain the bloc’s role as a major vaccine powerhouse over the longer term to help face future health crises.

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of assassinated former PM Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
  • Aged 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world’s youngest FMs but inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born — including relations with arch-rival India
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: The scion of Pakistan’s most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country’s leadership.
Aged 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world’s youngest foreign ministers but inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born — including relations with arch-rival India.
Bhutto was sworn in two weeks after he helped lead an alliance that toppled Imran Khan and saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister.
His first foreign mission in the role will be accompanying Sharif Thursday to Saudi Arabia, a key trade partner and regular source of relief for Pakistan’s struggling economy.
Bhutto is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
His grandfather also served as foreign minister in the mid-1960s and was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that Bhutto now leads.
He became party leader aged just 19, while a student at Oxford University, following his mother’s assassination in 2007.
She, in turn, had taken over the party’s stewardship from her mother Nusrat, who became chairwoman following the execution of her husband Zulfikar in 1979 under military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.
The new foreign minister is considered a progressive, in his mother’s image, and has frequently spoken out on the rights of women and minorities.
With more than half of Pakistan’s population aged 22 or below, Bhutto’s social media savvy is also a hit with the young, although he is frequently mocked for a poor command of Urdu, the national language.
Political commentators have mixed opinions on Bhutto’s abilities — or how long he can maintain good relations with premier Sharif, of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party.
“I believe he is an un-tested missile,” analyst Hassan Askari Rizvi told AFP.
“It is too early for a young MP like Bilawal Bhutto... and it will be difficult for him to handle issues Pakistan faces, with serious challenges on external fronts.”
Fellow analyst Farzana Bari disagreed.
“I think Bilawal is intelligent enough to hold the fort,” she told AFP, adding he was “more progressive” than the leaders of other political parties.

Topics: Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Asif Ali Zardari Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

LONDON: Britain’s government acted unlawfully early in the COVID-19 pandemic when it moved elderly patients from hospitals to care homes without considering that people without symptoms could spread the virus, a court found on Wednesday.
Britain’s coronavirus death toll soared during early 2020, outstripping its European peers, boosted by the deaths of elderly people, many of whom had been moved out of hospital into residential care to make room for COVID patients.
A judicial review instigated by the families of two care home residents who died of the virus looked at decisions taken in March and April 2020 by then-health secretary Matt Hancock.
The judges found that several of his policies on moving patients from hospitals to care homes had been introduced or retained unlawfully.
They noted that the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, had spoken in media interviews about the risks of asymptomatic transmission before the policies were published.
“The drafters of those documents failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission,” a summary of the judgment said.
The judges also found that it was irrational for the health department not to have advised until April 2020 that patients admitted to a care home should be kept apart from other residents for 14 days, even if they had no COVID symptoms.
The judges said the claimants had sought only a declaration from the court and had not asked for compensation, meaning that the ruling has no direct consequences. The subject is also expected to be covered in a separate public inquiry.
The BBC quoted a spokesperson for Hancock as saying the case “comprehensively clears ministers of any wrongdoing and finds Mr.Hancock acted reasonably on all counts.” Reuters could not immediately reach Hancock for comment.
When criticism of the care home policy came to light later in 2020, Hancock and other ministers insisted that the government had thrown a “protective ring” around care homes.
The Health Department said it acknowledged the judge’s comments and would respond in more detail later.
“The court recognized this was a very difficult decision at the start of the pandemic, evidence on asymptomatic transmission was extremely uncertain, and we had to act immediately,” a spokesperson said.

Topics: covid19 elderly patients court

Archbishop joins imam and Muslims at interfaith iftar in Palermo

Archbishop joins imam and Muslims at interfaith iftar in Palermo
The Palermo Muslim community held an interfaith iftar with leading members of the Italian clergy and local city officials.
Updated 27 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Archbishop joins imam and Muslims at interfaith iftar in Palermo

Archbishop joins imam and Muslims at interfaith iftar in Palermo
  • ‘We want our city to be a welcoming place for every religion and culture,’ says city mayor
Updated 27 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Palermo Muslim community held an interfaith iftar here with leading members of the Italian clergy and local city officials in a bid to promote, peace, respect and integration.

The event was organized by the Tunisian community in the city, with the support of the Moroccan consulate and the Municipal Council of Cultures, and attracted over 1,000 people.

Palermo Archbishop Corrado Lorefice and the Imam of the Piazza Gran Cancelliere Mosque Mustafa Boulaalam joined the common prayer, which was followed by a dinner with traditional Tunisian dishes.

The faithful — mostly Tunisians, Moroccans and Bangladeshis — had their prayer in Piazza Magione, a large and iconic square in the oldest part of the city center.

Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando also attended the event.

“In Palermo we believe in integration and sharing together. We want our city to be a welcoming place for every religion and culture,” said Orlando.

He thanked the Muslim communities in Palermo “for their active presence in the religious, social and cultural texture of our city which aims to be a meeting place for everyone.”

At the end of the event, the Tunisian community honored the mayor with a plaque to thank him “for being our sentinel of respect and human dignity.” Orlando also received from the imam his traditional hat and cloak.

Boulaalam said: “After two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now we finally manage to live some normality and we have the pleasure to celebrate Ramadan again together with the entire city of Palermo.

“We are pleased to let everyone know the precious message of peace marking the holy month of Ramadan.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 interfaith Italy

Calling cooks and cleaners: Greece tourism hit by staff shortages

Calling cooks and cleaners: Greece tourism hit by staff shortages
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Calling cooks and cleaners: Greece tourism hit by staff shortages

Calling cooks and cleaners: Greece tourism hit by staff shortages
  • Greeks have also sought jobs in other sectors in response to Covid-shortened seasons
  • Greeks have also sought jobs in other sectors in response to Covid-shortened seasons
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

CHANIA, Greece: Chryssa Vertakis’s three-star Crete hotel is nearly booked up this summer, but her guests will have to eat elsewhere because her kitchen has no chef, and no cooks.
Like hotel owners across the country, she’s facing acute staff shortages after two years of pandemic restrictions that have seen droves of hospitality workers seek work elsewhere.
The key industry — which provides a quarter of Greece’s national income — relies largely on foreign staff to work as waiters, cleaners, busboys and cooks.
Many Bulgarians working as cleaners in Vertakis’s hotel Alexia Beach went home during last year’s lockdown, and did not return, she told AFP.
Greeks have also sought jobs in other sectors in response to Covid-shortened seasons that compounded long-existing grievances over working hours and low pay.
“Seasonal employees cannot support their families on three and four months of work (per year),” Nikos Kokolakis, chairman of hotel workers in Crete’s capital Iraklio, told state TV ERT on Wednesday.
The union of Greek restaurant workers also says it’s no surprise eligible workers steer clear of an industry where some operators “demand 10 to 12 hours of work without a day off, offering barely 700 euros ($740) per month.”
Andreas Andreadis, honorary chairman of the association of Greek tourism enterprises (SETE), has warned that Greece’s travel industry is currently short of over 50,000 mainly kitchen and service staff.
“Our quality tourism is in danger,” he tweeted earlier this month.
The shortage threatens to stymie a positive start to the season, helped along by Greece’s decision to open up in March, two months earlier than in 2021.
In a bid to further boost visitor numbers, the government in February scrapped mandatory screening tests for travelers who hold a European vaccination certificate.
And vaccine passes will no longer be required in restaurants, bars and shops from May 1, while mandatory masks indoors will be scrapped from June 1.
Vertakis said the loosening of restrictions had raised hopes in the industry of a return to 2019 levels, when 33 million tourists had visited.
“But without staff to accommodate this many people, it will be a problem,” she said.
Nektarios Seremetis, who manages the restaurants and bars at the four-star Thalassa Beach Resort down the same coast, is three waiters short.
“Those who worked for us in 2019 left and found jobs in Cyprus or Italy, where salaries are higher,” he said.
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias last month suggested some of these vacancies could be filled from among the over 22,000 refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Greece since Russia’s invasion in February.
Seremetis is not opposed to the idea, provided the refugees can speak English.
But few Ukrainians have so far traveled to Crete, he said.
The war has also dented tourist numbers to Greece.
The conflict has meant the loss of some 600,000 Russians and 240,000 Ukrainians who have canceled reservations, Lyssandros Tsilidis, head of the Federation of Travel Agencies of Greece, told AFP earlier this month.
At the Chryssi Akti hotel in Crete, Alexandros Pantelakakis has mostly resigned himself to minding the parasols and lounge chairs on his own this season.
Pantelakakis said many Greeks, including the man normally helping him out on the beach, did not receive enough state support to cope through two pandemic-shortened work seasons.
“They hadn’t made enough social insurance payments these past two years to earn unemployment benefits,” Pantelakakis said.
“So when the tourism season (in 2020 and 2021) was cut short by the pandemic, many had to find jobs elsewhere,” he said.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week announced a 50-euro increase to the monthly minimum wage from May 1, to 713 euros.
Pantelakakis dismisses this as a “drop in the ocean” given the rise in the cost of living.
Inflation in Greece is around eight percent, according to EU data agency Eurostat.
That doesn’t make things easy for employers either, says Alexia Beach owner.
“Energy and food costs are up. Salaries on offer are low, but we can’t do better, our operating costs are up 15 percent this year,” she said.

Topics: Greece Crete hotels tourists Food

