Stop relying on Russia, Ukraine warns Europe after gas shutoff

Gazprom suspended gas supplies “due to absence of payments in roubles”. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • EU denounces gas cut-off as 'blackmail'
  • Russia demands payment in roubles to shield it from sanctions
Reuters

WARSAW/SOFIA/KYIV: Europe should stop depending on Russia for trade after Moscow halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for not paying in roubles, Ukraine said, as the shutoff exposed the continent’s weaknesses and divisions on Wednesday.
The decision, denounced by European leaders as “blackmail,” comes as Russia’s own economy wilts under sanctions and Western countries are sending more arms to Kyiv despite warnings from the Kremlin to back off.
Gazprom, Russia’s gas export monopoly, suspended gas supplies “due to absence of payments in roubles,” as stipulated in a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin that aims to soften the impact of sanctions.
“The sooner everyone in Europe recognizes that they cannot depend on Russia for trade, the sooner it will be possible to guarantee stability in European markets,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Wednesday.
While the president of the European Commission said Gazprom’s move was “yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail,” EU member state ambassadors asked the executive for clearer guidance on whether sending euros breached sanctions.
France will host a meeting of EU energy ministers on May 2 to discuss how to deal with Russia’s move.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained a reliable energy supplier and denied it was engaging in blackmail.
He declined to say how many countries had agreed to switch to paying for gas in roubles but other European customers said gas supplies were flowing normally.
On the battlefield, Ukraine reported that Russian troops had made gains in the east.
Russia reported a number of blasts on its side of the border, and a blaze at an arms depot. Kyiv called the explosions “karma.”
Ukraine said Russian forces had used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukraine rally in Kherson, the first big city it has seized. A series of powerful explosions caused by rockets hit the center of Kherson late on Wednesday, Ria News agency reported.
The invasion of Ukraine has reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad in a conflict that has prompted fears of wider conflict in the West, unthought of for decades.
Moscow calls it a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies call the war an unprovoked act of aggression.
With so many EU members reliant on Russian energy, the European Commission has said the EU’s gas buyers can engage with Russia’s payment scheme provided certain conditions are met.
Germany’s main importer, Uniper, said it could pay without violations. Austria and Hungary, among others, have also indicated they will take this route.
Bulgaria and Poland, former Soviet-era satellites that have since joined the EU and NATO, are the only two European countries with Gazprom contracts due to expire at the end of 2022, which meant their search for alternatives was under way.
Warsaw has been one of the Kremlin’s most vocal opponents over the war.
Bulgaria has long had warmer relations with Russia, but Prime Minister Kirill Petkov, who took office last year, has denounced the invasion. He was due in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet Zelensky.
The cut-off comes as the weather turns warmer and the need for gas heating dwindles. Poland says it has ample gas in storage, and Bulgaria is seeking supplies from Greece and Turkey.
But if the cut-off lasts for many months or spreads to other countries, it could cause havoc.
Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian energy, hopes to stop importing Russian oil within days, but weaning itself off Russian gas is a far bigger challenge.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck said a Russian energy embargo or blockade would tip Germany, Europe’s largest economy, into recession.
A Russian economy ministry document indicated that Russia’s economy could shrink by as much as 12.4 percent this year.
Since the Russian invasion force was driven back at the outskirts of Kyiv last month, Moscow has refocused its operation on eastern Ukraine, starting a new offensive to fully capture two provinces known as the Donbas.
Blasts were heard early on Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities said, and an ammunition depot in the Belgorod province caught fire.
Kyiv has not confirmed responsibility for these and other earlier incidents, but has described them as payback. “Karma is a cruel thing,” presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media.
An aide to the mayor of the ruined port city of Mariupol said Russian forces had renewed their attacks on the Azovstal steel plant, where fighters and some civilians remain holed up.
Concern has increased over the prospect of the conflict widening to neighboring Moldova, where pro-Russian separatists have blamed Ukraine for reported attacks this week in their region, occupied since the 1990s by Russian troops.
Authorities in Transdniestria said there had been firing across the border from Ukraine on Wednesday.
Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to mastermind ‘false flag’ attacks in the region, and Moldova’s pro-Western government accuses the separatists of trying to stir conflict.

Thousands flock to Al-Balad for Ramadan festival

Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Thousands flock to Al-Balad for Ramadan festival

  • Themed ‘Every Day a Story,’ the festival will run until May 6 featuring scores of activities for all
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Ramadan Nights festival has returned to record crowds as thousands flock to Jeddah historical area to enjoy a range of activities.

With its decorated streets and ancient and historical passages, Al-Balad area of Jeddah, one of the favorite places for people to go during the holy month due to its festive mood, witnessed the return of the Ramadan festival under this year’s theme “Every Day a Story.”

Visitors to the event, which began on April 10 and will run until May 6, can enjoy the interactive, educational and entertaining sections catering for all ages.

It is crowded at night as the festival has many attractions.

People gather around stalls to enjoy delicious Hijazi food such as baleela (chickpeas) and kibda (fried liver).

Other sections focus on handicrafts, educational workshops, traditional storytelling, art exhibits, cultural talks, live folk art performances and traditional games played by children and elderly men, including carrom and dominoes.

There is also the kids’ corner where young visitors are entertained with activities such as magical storytelling, mini-artwork sessions, coloring competitions, craftwork and a range of other exciting options.

The festival also offers multiple workshops such as introducing the basics of Arabic calligraphy and woodturning, and learning to draw Jeddah’s historical buildings with acrylic colors.

In one of the corners of the old Al-Sham district, an educational section features renowned authors, poets, designers, producers and artists who share their experience of how they transformed their life and career through daily discussion talks organized by Bab Alheraf.

Family and friends walk up and down the busy roads in the historical area to enjoy the beautiful nights and experience the delicious traditional food and drinks.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • At the kids’ corner, young visitors are entertained with activities such as magical storytelling and mini-artwork sessions.
  • Other sections focus on handicrafts, educational workshops, traditional storytelling, art exhibits, cultural talks, live folk art performances and traditional games played by children and elderly men, including caroms and dominoes.

Shops catering to coffee lovers are set inside the renovated old buildings across the historical area.

Several historic houses are open to the public to show how Hijazi families used to live in Al-Balad. To know more about those families before entering the houses, visitors can find tour guides that provide information about the history of the home owners.

“The Ramadan festival in Al-Balad has become a season event and one of Jeddah’s major destinations due to its amazing atmosphere and entertaining activities,” said Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani.

The 28-year-old, who came to Al-Balad with his friends, added: “With this year’s new activities, Ramadan festival is unquestionably the best destination for families and individuals looking to spend their Ramadan evenings for entertainment and shopping. The event is also jam-packed with fun activities for everyone in order to cement Jeddah’s position as the top family destination.”

For Saeed Al-Abdalli, Ramadan evenings during the holy month in Al-Balad are different from any other time of the year as he shops and enjoys the festive atmosphere of Ramadan. “When Ramadan comes, we are always eager to go to the historical area (Al-Balad) because it is the place where you can feel the vibes of Ramadan,” he said.

Saeed Ba Bakeer, who was sitting with his family and enjoying the famous balila when approached by Arab News, said: “I always enjoy the distinctive Ramadan atmosphere here in Al-Balad, and it’s a must-visit for me and my family.”

In one of the most attractive sections of Al-Balad, stall owners can be heard from far away calling out their offers as they encourage customers to try their food. Most of the vendors at the food stalls wear Hijazi attire, comprising a white thobe, turban and vest, as a mark of their deep-rooted customs and traditions.

Wearing traditional Hijazi garb, Mohammed Al-Dardirri, who was stirring sizzling platters of chopped liver and singing old Hijazi songs loudly to attract customers, told Arab News that he and other stall owners were very happy to see the festival back in Al-Balad after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus.

The large number of stalls lined up in front of Al-Mahmal center remain open until the midnight hours. Hassan Mutbagani, a stall owner, said that this year’s festival is much bigger and more organized.

The Old Downtown looks like a big restoration workshop as the Saudi Ministry of Culture is restoring old mosques, buildings and traditional markets, most of which are on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

What We Are Reading Today: South to America by Imani Perry

Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: South to America by Imani Perry

Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
In South to America, Imani Perry shows that the meaning of American is inextricably linked with the South, and that our understanding of its history and culture is the key to understanding the nation as a whole.

This is the story of a Black woman and native Alabaman returning to the region she has always called home and considering it with fresh eyes. Her journey is full of detours, deep dives, and surprising encounters with places and people. She renders Southerners from all walks of life with sensitivity and honesty, sharing her thoughts about a troubling history and the ritual humiliations and joys that characterize so much of Southern life.

Weaving together stories of immigrant communities, contemporary artists, exploitative opportunists, enslaved peoples, unsung heroes, her own ancestors, and her lived experiences, Imani Perry crafts a tapestry unlike any other.

South to America offers an assertion that if we want to build a more humane future for the United States, we must center our concern below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Yemen’s govt proposes passport office in Sanaa

Updated 36 min 52 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s govt proposes passport office in Sanaa

  • The government accused the Houthis of attempting to provide fake passports to military experts and fighters from Lebanon and Iran
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen on Wednesday proposed to open official passport offices in Houthi-controlled Sanaa and other areas so that citizens could get access to travel documents, a move it said could end the deadlock over commercial flights from territory controlled by the militant group.

The first commercial flight scheduled to take off from Sanaa airport to Amman on Sunday was indefinitely postponed after the Iran-backed Houthis added dozens of passengers with unauthorized passports.

The government accused the Houthis of attempting to provide fake passports to military experts and fighters from Lebanon and Iran, so that they could leave the country. The Houthis had refused to allow 104 passengers on the aircraft to leave Sanaa, and insisted on including 60 people with documents issued in their territories.

To end the impasse, Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, proposed that his government opens a new passport office at Sanaa airport, in coordination with the office of the UN’s Yemen envoy.

If the Houthis agree to this offer, the office could be fully operational in 10 days, the Yemeni minister said. The government would also provide special booths in areas under its control for those from Houthi territory seeking travel documents.

Al-Eryani urged the Houthis to allow passengers with official documents to fly from Sanaa airport to Amman, promising to help those with Houthi-issued passports to get new ones issued by the government.

The Houthis have rejected the offer and accused their opponents of violating Yemeni law and the UN-brokered deal.

Hussein Al-Ezzi, a Houthi official, said that the country’s laws allow citizens “the right to obtain a travel document from any province” in Yemen, including areas under their control.

But government officials say that issuing passports is a function of a legitimate administration.

The postponement of the first commercial flight has triggered outrage among thousands of Yemeni people seeking medical help, and prompted the UN’s Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, to set up a meeting between the parties so that a solution could be found.

Under the two-month-long UN-brokered truce that took effect on April 2, Yemen’s national carrier, Yemenia, would fly twice weekly from Sanaa airport to Amman and Cairo; while at least 18 ships carrying fuel would be allowed to enter Hodeidah seaport. The Houthis and the Yemeni army had agreed to stop fighting on all fronts and open roads in provinces, including lifting the Houthi siege of Taiz.

However, the Houthis have repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement by continuing to mobilize forces and attacking Marib city, while also directing some of its supporters to conduct raids in Taiz.

On Wednesday, a government committee formed by the Presidential Leadership Council to handle the Houthi’s seven-year siege of Taiz, called on the UN envoy to order the Houthis to open main roads that link the densely populated city with Sanaa, Hodeidah and Aden, and to hand over maps that show the location of landmines.

“As a committee approved by the legitimate government, we demand that you order the other party (Houthi militia) that besiege Taiz province to quickly open all main roads leading to Taiz city and link it with other provinces,” the committee said in a letter to the envoy’s office.

Separately, local media reports said that at least four people were killed when torrential rain and floods hit parts of Yemen over the past 48 hours. Khaled Al-Shajani, the deputy head of Marib’s office assisting internally displaced people, said that at least 20 families were sleeping rough after the floods washed away their tents.

The heavy rain also partially ruined tents and spoiled the food of about 40 other families, the Yemeni official said. Yemen’s National Meteorological Center on Wednesday said that more heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected, and warned people from crossing flooded areas and driving in low-visibility conditions.

Bangladeshi scientists launch IsDB-funded eco-friendly homes in Rohingya camps

Updated 54 min 32 sec ago

Bangladeshi scientists launch IsDB-funded eco-friendly homes in Rohingya camps

  • Research on introducing jutin housing to Cox’s Bazar financed with $100k grant
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi scientists have introduced eco-friendly housing to Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar using a new durable material developed in a project financed by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. Most of them live in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s east, which with the arrival of Rohingya, became the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The location, climate and topography of Cox’s Bazar make it vulnerable to natural hazards and extreme weather events such as cyclones, landslides and flash floods. The Rohingya crisis has increased the size of the population, creating new environmental risks due to deforestation and infrastructure pressure.

The construction of sustainable housing based on jutin — a combination of jute fiber and resin — has been spearheaded in Cox’s Bazar by the Dhaka-based ICDDR,B (formerly known as the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh), one of the world’s leading global health research institutes that also undertakes environmental intervention work. 

“The houses made of jutin are heat resistant, which means people will feel significantly cooler temperatures while living in these houses compared with outside temperatures,” project coordinator Dr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman told Arab News earlier this week.

In a pilot project, the ICDDR,B has built six jutin houses in Cox’s Bazar. Two of them are expected to be handed over to Rohingya refugees and another four will host communities in the area next month.

“Our research is still underway,” Rahman added. “We are now collecting data on these houses in different conditions, like the changes of temperature between day and night, and in different seasons.”

Jutin was invented by Bangladeshi scientist Dr. Mubarak Ahmad Khan, who patented the material in 2008. 

Lightweight, durable, bio-acceptable, heat and saline water-resistant, jutin has been developed as an alternative housing material in disaster-prone coastal areas of Bangladesh. According to Khan, it is four times stronger than tin, which is traditionally used in small house construction.

“Jutin is mainly a housing material which can be used instead of wood. It also has uses in the electric appliance and car-making industry,” Khan said. “In the cyclone-prone areas, sometimes people get injured when tin from the roofs flies away due to gusty winds.”

ICDDR,B research on introducing jutin to the camp areas of Cox’s Bazar was financed with an $100,000 grant under IsDB’s “Transform Innovation” initiative.

It costs about $1,000 to build one 14-square-meter jutin house measuring 2.6 meters in height.

Dr. Farjana Jahan, principal investigator of the jutin house pilot project, said that makeshift houses for Rohingya refugees are mainly made from plastic that is replaced every six months.

“Jutin houses are much more durable and last up to 60 years,” she told Arab News. “Jutin can be considered as a climate smart solution for addressing the shelter issues in the Rohingya camps.

“These jutin houses are fully environment friendly, free from chemical exposure, have enough ventilation and daylight facilities, and can be dismantled easily during an emergency. It will also reduce the concern with fire incidents, which is a big issue in the highly congested camp areas.”

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit

Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit

  • Meta said it made a profit of $7.5 billion on revenue of $27.9 billion in the first three months of this year
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported better profit than expected in the recently ended quarter, calming investors worried about the toll that competitor TikTok and eased pandemic restrictions might take on the company.
Meta said it made a profit of $7.5 billion on revenue of $27.9 billion in the first three months of this year, sending shares up more than 12 percent in after-market trading that followed release of the earnings figures.
“We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities and we remain confident in the long term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock,” said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

