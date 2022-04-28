Ramadan Recipes: Pistachio Baklava

Sweet, crunchy and soft, baklava is a Middle Eastern dessert often found at social gatherings, celebrations and iftar during Ramadan.
Baklava is delicately made and stuffed with nuts, like roasted almonds, walnuts, or pistachios, and sometimes topped with pistachios as well, and sweetened with syrup. Many countries claim the dessert as their own, including Greece, Turkey and Syria.
But the history of baklava goes back to the eighth century B.C. during the Assyrian era. Assyrians used layers of unleavened flatbread and spread chopped nuts in between, drenching it with honey and then baking the final product in a primitive wood-burning oven.
Modern-day baklava, or baklawa as Middle Easterners say, has gone through many transitions in the production process.
All the lands that once were under the Ottoman Empire, including the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, the Balkans and Caucasia, claim baklava as their national dessert.
It is most probable that the sweet pastry was perfected during the Ottoman reign from the 15th century until its downfall at the beginning of the 20th century, as the oldest record about baklava is present in the kitchen notebook of Topkapı Palace, where the first Ottoman sultans lived and worked.
Baklava was considered a luxurious dessert in Turkey in the 19th century that only the rich could afford. There is a saying that Turkish people use to this day when describing their financial status: “I’m not rich enough to eat baklava every day.”
To make baklava, you will need 400g of phyllo pastry, 200g of butter, and 200g of chopped pistachio. For the syrup, prepare 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, 2⁄3 cup honey, ½ tsp orange blossom or rose water, and 1 tbsp lemon juice.
Starting with the syrup, add all the ingredients in one pan and stir until the sugar is dissolved and thickened a little, then set it aside to cool down.
On a clean surface, lay one sheet of phyllo pastry, brush it with butter, add another layer, butter it again, sprinkle the chopped pistachio evenly, horizontally place two skewers at both ends and on the edge of the sheets, roll tightly before scrunching the roll to the middle, then place in a buttered tray and pull the skewers from the roll.
Repeat the process and line the rolls next to each other on the tray, and butter them before baking them in the preheated oven at 160 degrees Celsius for up to 1.5 hours. Immediately pour the syrup on the baklava once it is out of the oven.
Set aside until it is at room temperature, cut it into squares, place it on a plate and serve.
Updated 27 April 2022
Nada Hameed
Every year, during the first day of Eid, Saudis prepare a festive iftar table for family gatherings and make sure it includes a traditional Hijazi platter called taa’timah, an assortment of small dishes eaten as appetizers or a light meal that is not unlike meze.
Jobn w Zitoon is a new Saudi brand that offers all taa’timah-related products with a modern twist.
The name of the brand is derived from an Arabic phrase used to refer to a light meal consisting of jobn, which is cheese, and zitoon, which means olive.
The brand’s menu offers 15 different types of cheese, 10 types of pickled olives, 10 types of pickles, and seven types of labneh, jams, an array of halva, honey and fresh cream.
Jobn w Zitoon offers also offers debyaza — a well known must-have dish during Eid for every Saudi family.
It is made of dried apricots, also known as qamar al-din, which is cooked overnight, then spices and a handful of nuts and fruits are added, including dates, figs, raisins, almonds, cashews, pistachios, pine nuts and hazelnuts. Once the dish is ready, it is served warm or at room temperature.
If you were thinking of impressing your Eid guests with an ideal and festive iftar table, then “Eid Happiness” is highly recommended as it provides
25 types of taa’timah goodies.You can visit Jobn w Zitoon’s website here: https://jobnwzitoon.com
The pickling method dates back to around 7,000 B.C. and was used to help prevent food from rotting
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News
Bright pink in color and tangy in taste, pickled turnip is a staple side dish on dining tables in all Mediterranean countries such as Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria.
Although turnips were once considered a food of the poor in European history, the root vegetable is a favorite among Arabs, especially when pickled.
The pickling method dates back to around 7,000 B.C. and was used to help prevent food from rotting.
It developed to become a way of making salty side dishes of various vegetables such as carrots, cauliflower, and cucumber, and sometimes it is made using lemons and peaches, or other fruits.
Pickled turnip, or as Arabs call it torshi, is a simple recipe that can be made at home with humble ingredients.
All that is required is a 450-gram turnip, one small beetroot for flavoring and coloring, two cups of water, two tablespoons of salt, two teaspoons of sugar, and a jar or container.
Start by peeling and cutting the turnip and beetroot into two-centimeter-wide sticks without trimming down the length. Boil the water in a pot, add the salt and sugar, and stir until they dissolve. Put the turnip and beetroot in the jar or container and add the water after letting it cool to room temperature.
Pepper or vinegar can be added to give an extra kick.
Leave it in the fridge for at least a week before serving. Once the pickle bottle has been opened, its contents should be consumed within two months.
There are other variations like red velvet cinnamon buns and carrot cake-inspired rolls, and the list goes on
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News
Cinnamon rolls are a sweet pastry that is popular as a breakfast food but can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
It is said that the birthplace of cinnamon rolls is Sweden and was first called “kanelbulle” which translates to cinnamon bun.
The Swedish are so serious about this pastry that they even celebrate National Cinnamon Bun Day or “Kanelbullens Dag” on Oct. 4.
Cinnamon rolls are made with slight alterations in different parts of the world.
The American cinnamon rolls are heavier and are baked together in a tray. In Sweden, however, they are lighter and contain spices like cardamom.
These days people are getting more creative with their fillings, with recipes including different berries and fruits instead of the classic cinnamon and brown sugar mixture.
There are also other variations like red velvet cinnamon buns and carrot cake-inspired rolls, and the list goes on.
Today’s recipe, cinnamon and sesame swirls, is another spin on the classic cinnamon buns — but with an Arab twist.
For the dough of the rolls, you will need 300 grams of flour, 150 milliliters of milk, 5 tablespoons of clarified butter, 2 tablespoons of water, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of yeast, and 1 teaspoon of sugar.
Mix all the wet ingredients in a large bowl and set aside for 10 minutes allowing the yeast to activate. Add the flour and salt to the activated yeast mixture and knead the dough until well incorporated and soft. Cover the dough with a tea towel and set aside to proof for an hour.
For the filling mix 125 grams of tahini, 150 grams of caster sugar, 1.5 tablespoons of sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon, and a quarter teaspoon of salt in a bowl and mix thoroughly.
Here the classic ingredient to hold the mixture together would be butter but tahini brings a unique taste to it.
After the dough is proofed, roll it out on a clean and well-floured surface. During this step make sure that the dough is being rolled in a rectangular shape until it is 1 centimeter in thickness. Spread the filling evenly.
Start rolling the dough with the help of your fingers. Once it is turned into a log, cut it into 2.5-centimeter sections with a string of floss or a knife. Place your buns in a buttered tray and cover again to proof for 20 to 30 minutes.
Brush the tops of the rolls with an egg and sugar glaze and place it in the oven for 25 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius. Serve warm and enjoy!
LONDON: If you haven’t been the most health-conscious person during Ramadan, don’t fret as we still have approximately one week left of fasting until the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, meaning there’s still time to incorporate healthy habits into your daily routine.
Exercise
If you’re fasting during Ramadan, I wouldn’t advise setting new fitness goals, rather concentrate on overall health and maintenance. During Ramadan, many people have varying working hours and lifestyles, so it’s crucial to choose a time to exercise that works for you. I have found that training two hours after iftar is best because you’ll have fully digested your food and should feel energized by this time.
Diet
For good health and endurance, planning and knowing what to eat during non-fasting hours is critical. You should devote your time to consuming healthy, nutrient-dense, and minimally processed foods with an emphasis on protein to avoid muscle atrophy. Make sure you eat plenty of vegetables (green and leafy where possible) and high-protein foods like fish, chicken, turkey or steak. When your fast is set to begin in the very early hours, low glycemic carbohydrates such as oats, wholemeal pasta or brown rice as opposed to white are ideal and will help you feel fuller for longer.
Sleep
Getting enough sleep during Ramadan is of great importance for recovery and energy. Depending on your schedule and working week many may have a differing routine and find their quality of sleep has decreased. There are many ways to improve this aspect of your health. Putting away phones and laptops or any other screen will help, as the blue light from these devices confuses the body into thinking it’s still daytime. Also, making sure your room is dark while you wind down is important as this will increase the production of the hormone melatonin which helps regulate sleep. Keeping your room cool is also important, being too hot can cause night sweats that give you a poor quality of sleep. Being too cold is also not ideal as it forces your body to expend more energy to keep you warm. The ideal temperature for sleeping is between 16 and 19 degrees centigrade.
H20
Make sure you drink enough water and limit yourself to only this form of liquid during your non-fasting hours if possible. Coffee, tea and sugary drinks will only dehydrate you, so best to steer clear of them if you want to stay hydrated. It’s actually pretty tough to drink enough water during your non-fasting hours to compensate for fasting hours, so keep a bottle handy at all times.
International dishes find their way to Saudi tables during Ramadan
High demand for global meals forces home-based businesses to perfect their dishes
Updated 26 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari & Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Ramadan iftars in Saudi Arabia are no longer limited to traditional food and drinks and are expanding to include cuisines from all over the world.
While one cook from a home-based business said that high demand for global meals forced her to perfect their preparation, another believed that preparing these dishes helped people to recognize the cultures of diverse communities.
Haifa Thayed, a cook from a home-based business in Khafji, told Arab News: “Pizza is my favorite food. It is one of the (most) important dishes that I am looking forward to eating at Ramadan iftar. It is a must during Ramadan, whether the pizza is round, triangle-shaped, or shaped like a small circle.
“There are non-traditional dishes which I'm perfect at preparing, especially adjaruli, a Georgian dish I learned to prepare while working with my nephew who runs a travel company in Tbilisi.”
When I was in the United States studying I lived with a Japanese roommate for over two years and she taught me everything I needed to know about the culture and the food. A lot of seafood I associate with the summertime.
Najd Alruwaili, Resident of Riyadh
The dish is made of dough in the shape of an oval. It is hollow in the middle and has various cheese toppings, including salty cheese. It is baked until the dough resembles a pie.
She said that, after the adjaruli was thoroughly cooked, egg yolk and a piece of butter could also be placed on top of the cheese in the center.
This dish is eaten by taking a piece of the pie and mixing the cheese with raw egg yolk. But it is not suitable for a suhoor because it is salty and makes one thirsty while fasting.
So her favorite suhoor dish is pasta with vegetables and mushrooms, vegetables and chicken, or chicken caesar salad because it is a rich dish that fills her up.
Thayed mastered many dishes while studying in the US city of San Diego several years ago, including apple pie, broast chicken, and quesadillas.
“Each dish has a distinct flavor that differs from our traditional dishes. My family adores the way I prepare these dishes and always requests that I prepare these dishes for them. I've gotten more inventive with my preparation methods.”
Normally, Norah Hamid prefers tacos, burgers, and cookies. But, during Ramadan, she prefers spaghetti, Lebanese kibbeh, and Indian biryani. She also makes brownies every now and then.
Madinah native Abdullah Alradadi, 23, said the Saudi dish of kabsa was a major part of the Ramadan food that he and his friends ate during the month of fasting. But Italian was his go-to cuisine when not eating traditional food.
“My favorite international foods to eat during the month of Ramadan are pizza and pasta. They are very easy and quick to make for suhoor. I initially learned how to make these dishes in Riyadh. There were so many international restaurants opening up so I fell in love with the dishes and learned how to make them.”
With so many international restaurants opening up and expanding across the Kingdom, Saudis are incorporating diverse cuisines into their daily dining.
“I know that pizza and pasta, especially fettuccine Alfredo, are very popular dishes in Italy,” he said.
Hamid has learned how to make Chinese-style noodles. A four-person meal requires a sliced large onion, two cubed chicken breasts, carrots, chopped garlic and ginger, soy sauce, noodles, and bell peppers.
She cooks the noodles for 10 minutes, or according to the package instructions. The chicken is cooked in another pan, removed once it is done, and she adds the onion, garlic, ginger, butter, and tomato paste.
The remaining ingredients are then added, along with a mixture of starch and cold water to thicken.
“After that, add the boiled pasta and a dash of soy sauce. Allow to cook for 10 minutes."
Her favorite suhoor meal is biryani, and her favorite iftar meal is Egyptian koshary. She tried koshary for the first time after an Egyptian friend recommended it to her, and she had her first taste of biryani at an Indian restaurant. She learned how to cook these meals by practicing and watching videos online.
Those who live in Riyadh describe her preparation of international dishes as very good, and she believes that preparing them allows her to learn about the cultures of various communities around the world.
Najd Alruwaili, who is 27 and lives in Riyadh, said she was initially exposed to international cuisines when she was completing her studies abroad.
“When I was in the United States studying I lived with a Japanese roommate for over two years and she taught me everything I needed to know about the culture and the food,” Alruwaili said. “My cravings have no seasons.”
During the month of Ramadan, as the weather begins to get hotter and the summer approaches, Alruwaili begins to crave seafood.
“A lot of seafood I associate with the summertime. During this time I crave sushi and seafood over traditional dishes. I became very eager to eat Japanese food and I became a fan of it.”