Inter beaten at Bologna, blow chance to take Serie A lead
Bologna's forward Arnautovic scores during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan on April 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2022
AP

  • The match was postponed from January due to a coronavirus outbreak within Bologna’s squad
ROME: For four months, Inter Milan had been pointing to their postponed match at Bologna as a chance to gain ground in the title race.

Yet a goalkeeping blunder handed Bologna a 2-1 win Wednesday as Inter wasted a lead and a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead.

Defending champion Inter were left trailing city rival AC Milan by two points with four matches remaining.

Reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu was thrust into action for the first time in nearly a year following a back problem to Samir Handanovic and was to blame for Bologna’s winner.

Attempting to clear following a throw in, Radu instead kicked the ball toward his own net and Bologna’s Nicola Sansone had the final touch to make sure it went in.

Former Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic headed in the equalizer for Bologna after Ivan Perisic had put Inter ahead early on.

The match was postponed from January due to a coronavirus outbreak within Bologna’s squad.

Fiorentina and Atalanta also wasted opportunities to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe in two other postponed matches.

Seventh-place Fiorentina were beaten 4-0 at home by Udinese — marking a second consecutive defeat for the Viola.

Pablo Mari, Gerard Deulofeu, Walace and Destiny Udogie scored for Udinese, who are  12th.

Eighth-place Atalanta had to scramble for a 4-4 draw at home against Torino, with Luis Muriel converting his second penalty of the night for an 84th-minute equalizer.

Torino are 11th.
 

'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring

Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

  • 'It's not about money for me. A lot of people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I've got enough money'
LONDON: Tyson Fury insists "no amount of money" will tempt him back into the ring after the WBC heavyweight champion retired following his win over Dillian Whyte.

Fury beat fellow Briton Whyte with a sixth-round stoppage on Saturday to maintain his undefeated career.

The 33-year-old vowed to hang up his gloves after his successful title defense in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley.

But there has been widespread speculation he will be persuaded to return to fight either WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, whose rematch is pencilled in for this summer.

Fury quashed those rumors during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV on Wednesday.

"This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth. I'm done," he said.

"When is enough enough? I'm happy, I'm healthy, I've still got my brains, I can still talk. I've got a beautiful wife, I've got six kids.

"I've got umpteen belts, I've got plenty of money. I've got success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?

"Boxing's a very dangerous sport, you can be taken out with one punch as we've seen on Saturday night, and it only takes one unlucky blow and you may not get up off that canvas.

"I'm quitting while I'm ahead. I'm undefeated, only the second man in history to retire undefeated heavyweight champion.

"It's not about money for me. A lot of people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I've got enough money. I've got enough of everything I need."

Fury, whose professional record shows 32 wins and one draw, added: "I've been away for the last 10 years on the road, all over the world, traveling for boxing. When do I get time to be a father or a husband, a brother, a son. I need this personal time.

"I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang. Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance - they will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry, and no amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I'm very happy."

Holger Rune stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW Open

Updated 28 April 2022
AP

  • The German has yet to win a title this year after winning six last year, including the Olympic gold medal
MUNICH: Danish teenager Holger Rune upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open.

The 18-year-old Rune broke Zverev's first service game in each set to take control of the match on his way to his first career win over a player ranked in the the top 10.

“I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn’t expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this,” Rune said. "But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I’m really happy about my performance today.”

It was the first time since 2014 that Zverev, a two-time winner of the tournament, lost his opening match on the Munich clay courts. The German has yet to win a title this year after winning six last year, including the Olympic gold medal. Rune is ranked 70th and had not won back-to-back matches in the main draw of any ATP Tour event this season until now.

Rune next faces Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Maxime Cressy.

Fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili needed nearly two hours to beat Ilya Ivashka 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal with seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic. Cristian Garin lost an all-Chilean first-round match 6-3, 6-4 against Alejandro Tabilo, and Botic van de Zandschulp beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (3), 6-3.
 

Eddie Howe tells his Newcastle squad to enjoy the moment after their amazing turnaround

Updated 28 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • With Premier League survival all but guaranteed, the Magpies begin a challenging run-in with a home game against second-place Liverpool on Saturday
  • ‘If you build togetherness and a spirit and everyone is fighting for the same goal, I think you’ve got a great chance,” Howe said of the renewed bonds between the club, players and fans
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe urged his players to enjoy the moment this weekend as his side look to upset title-chasing Liverpool and claim their fifth Premier League victory on the bounce.

The Magpies are unbeaten in the league on home turf in 2022, and only Manchester City, West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have recorded victories at St James’ Park this season. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will try to join that group on Saturday.

Newcastle, however, are riding the crest of a wave, with four straight victories over Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers propelling them from the fringes of the relegation zone to the top half of the top flight. They now sit in ninth place, with Premier League survival all but guaranteed.

Howe wants his players to enjoy the positive atmosphere sweeping over Tyneside — because he knows all too well that in football, everything can change in a heartbeat.

“If you build togetherness and a spirit and everyone is fighting for the same goal, I think you’ve got a great chance,” Howe said of the renewed bonds between the club, the players and the fans since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in October.

“Also unity between the players and supporters, and having a good environment to play in, is key. There are so many other little things that go toward success and failure that you can never pinpoint one thing. But it’s a combination of different things that has worked for us.

“We’ll enjoy it while we’re in this moment because we know how quickly football can change, as we’ve seen. We have to guard against getting too high.”

Heading into the weekend in the top half of the table is a position few at United, or the wider football community, expected the club to be in at this stage given their desperately poor first half of the season.

No team in the history of the Premier League has avoided relegation after failing to win any of their first 14 games. But with four games left to play it now seems likely that Newcastle will be the first.

Many people are looking at the tough run-in the Magpies face — after this week’s visit by Liverpool they have games against league leaders Man City away and fourth-place Arsenal at home, before ending the campaign with a visit to relegation battlers Burnley — and doubt that they can manage a top-half finish but full-back Matt Targett begs to differ.

“I’m loving it,” he told nufc.co.uk when asked about the mood at the club. “I’m playing with a smile on my face and when that happens, I think you can see by the performances on the pitch that I play at a consistent level and I’m glad I have come in, helped the team and we’re kicking on to push up the table.

“It’s been a massive turnaround. That takes a lot of hard work and what the manager has instilled into us since the first day I joined. We’ve worked really hard to get where we are at the moment but there’s still a few games left to play and we don’t want to take our foot off the gas.

“Hopefully we can finish in the top half of the table because that would be an unbelievable achievement, especially in that second half of the season.”

Howe has some big decisions to make this summer, one of which is whether to hang on to Targett, who is on loan from Aston Villa. Targett’s main rival for the left-back slot is club stalwart Paul Dummett, whose contract with his hometown team comes to an end in June. Will Dummett be handed new terms or allowed to leave, given his time on the pitch has been severely limited? Howe is leaving the door open, for now.

“I really, really like Paul,” the coach said. “Behind the scenes he’s had a consistent period where he’s trained, which I think is what he needed because he’s had various injuries before I came to the football club.

“He is a leader within the group, although maybe not the most vocal, but certainly in terms of being a role model for everyone given his history here, how long he’s been here and his journey through.

“He has a huge amount of respect internally from the players for how he conducts himself. But he’s a very good player on top of that as well. Certainly, he’s someone we want to keep at the club.”

Liverpool smell a third Champions League final in five seasons with dominant win over Villarreal

Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

  • Reds remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup
LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool have to remain "on alert" despite putting one foot in the Champions League final with a dominant 2-0 win over Villarreal in the the first leg of their semifinal tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

Two goals in two minutes undid Villarreal boss Unai Emery's defensive game plan as Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson's cross into his own net before Sadio Mane slotted in a second.

The Reds remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

And barring a huge upset when the sides meet again in southern Spain in six days' time, Liverpool's season will finish with a third Champions League final in five seasons in Paris on May 28.

"It is 2-0 at halftime," said Klopp. "You have to be completely on alert, 100 percent in the right moment and play the second half like we played the first. We know it will be a tricky atmopshere for us."

In stark contrast to the free-flowing thrills of Manchester City's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the other semifinal on Tuesday, Emery's men followed the same tactic that saw them past Juventus and Bayern Munich by retreating behind the ball.

However, the Yellow Submarine could barely lay a glove on Klopp's men as Liverpool just had to bide their time to make their dominance count.

"The 2-0 is a clear, deserved result," said Emery. "It could have been even worse but we still have a chance.

"I want to show we are capable of playing a different game at home."

The Reds have now scored 135 goals this season, but were held scoreless in a frustrating first 45 minutes.

Mane headed wide Mohamed Salah's pinpoint cross with the best opening.

The Senegalese also saw a deflected effort fly just wide and Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli escaped unpunished with some sloppy handling from a number of speculative efforts.

Another long-range strike was the closest Liverpool came to breaking the deadlock before the break as Thiago Alcantara's sweet strike clipped the post.

The six-time European champions started the second half at a higher tempo and quickly began to punch holes in Villarreal's rearguard.

Fabinho's goal was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk in the buildup.

Moments later, Anfield erupted as the error-prone Rulli finally cost the Spaniards with a feeble attempt at parrying Henderson's deflected cross.

The last thing the visitors could afford was the floodgates opening, but they were powerless to stop the waves of Liverpool attacks.

Salah was the architect with a perfectly weighted pass for Mane to prod past Rulli on 55 minutes.

The offside flag came to Villarreal's rescue once more to rule out Andy Robertson's strike.

Emery was hailed the "king of the cups" by Klopp for his stunning Europa League record, with one of his four triumphs in that competition coming as Sevilla boss against the German during his first season at Liverpool in 2016.

However, Liverpool are a different beast six years on and the limitations of a side sitting seventh in La Liga were shown up as they struggled to mount any sort of response to going behind.

Luis Diaz smashed across the face of goal as Liverpool threatened to kill the tie off with a third.

The English giants had to settle for a two-goal advantage, but they are yet to lose by a two-goal margin in 55 matches this season.

Liverpool striker describes club’s support for Muslim players during Ramadan

Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

  • English club made schedule change to suit fasting players: Sadio Mane  
  • Mane: We train in the morning. It’s easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home
LONDON: Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has described how the club has supported its Muslim players throughout Ramadan.

Mane, a Muslim, said fasting during the holy month is difficult to manage as a player due to training times and the variety of kick-off times.

Premier League footballers often play midweek evening matches and a range of afternoon kick-offs on the weekend.

But ahead of this year’s holy month, Mane said the captain spoke to Manager Jurgen Klopp to request a change in training times to accommodate the club’s Muslim players.

“Playing and training and doing Ramadan isn’t easy at all,” Mane told beIN Sports. “But before Ramadan we tried to talk to the captain and to tell the boss, maybe can we change the schedule?

“We train in the morning. It’s easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home … If you train around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. it’s going to be tough. They said yes and I think that made it easier. We are trying to do our best.”

He added: “Game day is something else but with Ramadan it’s tough. Liverpool tried to make everything easier for us. We spoke with our nutritionist, especially before the game. She did everything easier for us.”

