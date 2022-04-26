Late Kean strike gives Juventus important win in Serie A

You are here

Juventus' Italian forward Moise Kean kicks the ball and scores his team's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match against Sassuolo at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia on April 25, 2022. (AFP)
  • The last-gasp win keeps Juve in fourth place, eight points adrift of leaders AC Milan but, perhaps more significantly, eight points clear of Roma, who are chasing them for the final Champions League spot
ROME: Moise Kean's late goal gave Juventus a hard-fought 2-1 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday, allowing them to close the gap on third-placed Napoli to one point.

Sassuolo had done more than enough to claim a share of the points when Kean struck two minutes from full-time.

A long ball out of defense from Leonardo Bonucci ended with Kean, a 67th minute substitute for Alvaro Morata, turning Vlad Chiriches and firing the ball between goalkeeper Andrea Consigli's legs at the near post.

The last-gasp win keeps Juve in fourth place, eight points adrift of leaders AC Milan but, perhaps more significantly, eight points clear of Roma, who are chasing them for the final Champions League spot.

It was a frustrating loss for Sassuolo who were the better team for most of the game, posing problems from the outset when Davide Frattesi's header at the near post from a Domenico Berardi corner kissed the crossbar on its way over.

Gianluca Scamacca was also sharp, forcing Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny into a fine save.

Juve's first real attack almost brought reward when Paulo Dybala thought he had found the net, only for Frattesi to block at the last moment.

Sassuolo broke the deadlock for a deserved lead in the 39th minute.

Morata lost possession in midfield and Berardi produced a delightful backheel to send Giacomo Raspadori clear.

Raspadori's powerful shot gave Szczesny no chance, but Juve were level on the stroke of half-time.

Dybala made light of an awkward angle to thrash the ball into the roof of the net despite Sassuolo's claims that Morata fouled Giorgos Kyriakopoulos in the build-up.

That set the stage for Kean's last-gasp heroics as Juve consolidated their place in the top four.

5 talking points ahead of AFC Champions League group stage finale

5 talking points ahead of AFC Champions League group stage finale
John Duerden

  • All four Saudi clubs looking to make it into the round of 16 for the third time in the competition’s history
The west Asian zone of the Asian Champions League ends on Tuesday and Wednesday and there are still a number of issues that need to be settled. Arab News takes a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the action, where it should be remembered that the top teams as well as the three best-placed runners-up in the five groups go into the last 16.

 
1. Saudi clubs close to another four-team haul

It happened in 2009, 2011 and 2019 and all four Saudi Arabian teams in the current group stage could make it into the second round again in 2022. Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab are already there but Al-Faisaly and Al-Taawoun, two teams that still have relegation worries waiting for them at home when they return to league action next month, have work to do. 

Al-Faisaly are making their debut in the tournament and doing pretty well as they sit on top of Group E, though the lead is just a single point. Al-Sadd are the final game opponents. It was expected that the Qatari powerhouse, as one of the pre-tournament favorites, would be stiff opposition The Doha club are, however, bottom of the group and out of the running after winning just one game despite a star-studded line-up containing Santo Cazorla, Andre Ayew, Baghdad Bounedjah and much of the Qatari national team. It remains to be seen how committed Al-Sadd are.

A win means Al-Faisaly will progress, and even that may not be necessary. If Nawaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan in second fail to beat Jordan’s Al-Wehdat then the Saudi team are through regardless. Al-Taawoun can’t finish first but a win against Pakhtakor, bottom of Group D and already eliminated, should be enough to secure one of the best runners-up spots.

 
2. Al-Rayyan can help relieve Qatari disappointment

There were four teams from Qatar that entered the tournament with Al-Sadd, who have gone through the last two seasons in the Qatar Stars League unbeaten, and Al-Duhail considered two of the front-runners to take the continental trophy. Al-Sadd have been hugely disappointing, especially in defense, with perhaps the way they dominate at home coming back to bite them in Asia. Al-Duhail, who finished a distant second to Al-Sadd in the league, have already qualified despite being in what is probably a tougher group in Asia. 

Al-Gharafa have pedigree in the continental tournament but after a bright start faded badly and are out, which means that hopes of a second team making it to the second-round rest on the shoulders of Al-Rayyan. The one-time powerhouse of Qatari football are not quite as strong these days and ended in the bottom half of the league table in the season just finished. The team have performed well in Group A, however, and are second behind Al-Hilal. A draw against the defending champions will be enough to take the place as one of the best runners-up. It won’t be easy but with the Saudi Arabians already through, there is a chance.

 
3. Shabab Al-Ahli can bring smile back to UAE football

UAE clubs Sharjah and Al-Jazira have collected just a combined nine points from the ten games played so far, a most disappointing performance from one of West Asia’s premier powers. It reflected the underwhelming performances that fans had seen from the national team during qualification for the 2022 World Cup. UAE may have finished third but did not exactly impress on the road to Qatar.

That journey is still not over but the chances of Shabab Al-Ahli getting to the knockout stage are better than the national team’s chances of getting to the World Cup.

As things stand, the men from Dubai sit in second in Group C with nine points, two behind the leaders Foolad from Iran. The two meet in the final game when a win for the UAE side will mean top spot. Even a draw will almost certainly be enough to take Al-Ahli through as one of the three best runners-up. In fact, if they don’t make it they only have themselves to blame. Getting to the second round will be some encouraging news for football in the country.

 
4. Iraq still dreaming of making history

Iraq have never had a team in the Champions League knockout stages before, but there is still hope this time around. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya have already collected seven points from the first five games to sit in second behind Al-Shabab in Group B. The race for one of the best three runners-up spots is still very much on. 

The Iraqis take on Mumbai City, currently in last place, and will be confident of taking all three points. If so then they will have to wait and see what happens in other games. The Airmen are the only team so far to take points off Al-Shabab and had the Saudi Arabians not equalized deep into stoppage time then first place would still be up for grabs.

The goals have been spread around the Iraqi team with all seven goals coming from different players. They may not have that much star power but they will be treated as heroes if they return home as the first team from the country to survive the group stage.

 
5. Relative new boys looking good

Jordan made their debut in the group stage of the Champions League last season with Al-Wehdat doing a good job, finishing a solid third in a tough group containing Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Foolad of Iran. It was not a flash in the pan and the same team have been decent this season too. It is, remember, far from easy as all their games have taken place overseas. Had they been able to play in Amman with their own fans behind them, then the situation could have been even better.

A 3-1 win over Al-Sadd will be long remembered though Al-Wehdat were kicking themselves after taking the lead against Al-Faisaly in the 91st minute in the penultimate group game but still failing to take the three points. That means the second round is out of the question this time but Al-Wehdat are gaining more and more experience and are not far away in the future.

Ancelotti fine with Madrid not seen as favorites against City

AP

  • Some of the spotlight will be on Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who has scored 15 goals in his last 11 games and is one shy of the Champions League's leading scorer this season, Robert Lewandowski
MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti doesn't seem bothered by hearing that Real Madrid are not the favorite against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals.

That has happened a couple of times already this season, and he knows the 13-time European champions can do just fine.

Madrid visit Man City in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday, hoping to return to the final for the first time since winning their last title in 2018.

“People said that there were two teams in the semifinals that nobody believed would make it this far — Real Madrid and Villarreal,” Ancelotti said Monday. “And here we are, thrilled to have made it. Madrid will always compete, it’s what we always do.”

Madrid eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, getting the best of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi, then defeated defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

“We’ve had some very tough opponents so far, who in the beginning were considered the favorites to win the competition, but we’ve done well against them and tomorrow we will try to compete well again, there’s no doubt about that,” the Madrid coach said.

Madrid are in the semifinals for the 10th time in 12 seasons, and first time since being eliminated by Chelsea at this stage last year. The team is making a record 15th semifinal appearance.

Ancelotti may be without two regular starters because of muscle injuries on Tuesday — defender David Alaba and midfielder Casemiro. Both made the trip to England but it was unclear if they would play.

“It's more likely that Alaba can make it, not so much Casemiro," Ancelotti said. “He is trying. We'll see.”

The coach has a few options to replace Casemiro, with Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga able to play in the position. Nacho Fernández would likely be the replacement to Alaba in the middle of the defense.

“I always give my best and I play wherever the coach wants me to play,” Valverde said. “We are all prepared.”

Ancelotti said he didn't think Madrid will have much of an advantage for not having played this weekend in the Spanish league, nor for having all-but-clinched the league title while Man City remains in contention in the Premier League.

Some of the spotlight on Tuesday will be on Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who has scored 15 goals in his last 11 games and is one shy of the Champions League's leading scorer this season, Robert Lewandowski.

The France striker was key for Madrid against PSG and Chelsea. He scored a second-half hat trick in the second leg against PSG and another in the first leg against Chelsea. He also netted the decisive second-leg goal against Chelsea in extra time.

In the other semifinal matchup, Liverpool host Villarreal in the first leg on Wednesday.

Palace stalemate keeps Leeds in relegation danger

AFP

  • With Leeds' next three games coming against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, there could yet be a nerve-jangling conclusion to the season for the Yorkshire club
LONDON: Leeds held on for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace that did little to ease their fears of being dragged deeper into the Premier League relegation battle on Monday.

Jesse Marsch's side survived a second half barrage from a Palace team inspired by Wilfried Zaha after he was accused of diving by the visitors.

Leeds are five points clear of the relegation zone, but third bottom Everton have a game in hand to close the gap to two points.

With Leeds' next three games coming against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, there could yet be a nerve-jangling conclusion to the season for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds have taken 11 points from seven games since hiring American boss Marsch to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

But despite that solid run, Burnley's second successive win, against Wolves on Sunday, has lifted them out of the relegation zone above Everton, in the process dragging Leeds into the scrap for survival.

"It wasn't our best night, but it's a recipe of not losing and finding a way to pick up points. We will take the positives," Marsch said.

"We need to find ways of being a bit more dangerous, but a clean sheet and a draw is a big positive.

"The (relegation) pressure was always going to be big no matter what."

Marsch and Palace boss Patrick Vieira met nine times in the US during their spells in charge of New York Red Bulls and New York City FC respectively.

None of those previous encounters can have been quite so crucial to Marsch as this one as Leeds tried to climb away from the relegation dogfight.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was making his first Leeds start for nearly five months after a hamstring injury, but at times the frenetic tempo left him struggling to keep up.

Jean-Philippe Mateta almost gave Palace the perfect start when he raced onto Conor Gallagher's long pass and clipped his shot past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, but the burly striker's effort drifted just wide.

Palace dominated the early stages and Mateta missed another good chance as he stretched to shin Jordan Ayew's cross wide from close-range.

After a rocky start, Leeds defender Liam Cooper's header forced Vicente Guaita to make his first save.

Mateta tested Meslier with a powerful header before Palace forward Zaha earned Marsch's wrath.

Zaha's theatrical tumbles raised the temperature on the touchline as Marsch took issue with the Ivorian, who then shoved Raphinha in the face to make the atmosphere even more feisty.

The bad blood spilled over into the second half as Daniel James was booked for a crude foul on Joel Ward that sparked another melee.

Zaha appealed for a penalty after Luke Ayling's challenge sent him sprawling, but his protest was waved away.

Undeterred, Zaha took the attack to Leeds again as he cut inside the area for a shot that Meslier held well.

Gallagher smashed a half-volley just over from the edge of the area before Meslier twice saved with his legs from a pair of Zaha strikes.

Riyadh officially confirmed as the host of 2023 World Combat Games

Arab News

  • The announcement was made after an agreement between the heads of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Global Association of International Sports Federations
  • Prince Abdulaziz revealed that this tournament will be the latest in a growing series of international sporting events that are held under the banner of Saudi Vision 2030
Riyadh has been confirmed as host of the 2023 World Combat Games after a formal agreement was signed on Sunday between Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Ivo Ferriani, president of the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

The news that the event will be held in Saudi Arabia first broke last May, and now the announcement has rubber-stamped the event.

Prince Abdulaziz revealed that this tournament will be the latest in a growing series of international sporting events that are held under the banner of Saudi Vision 2030, which will promote a healthier and more active lifestyle across the Kingdom.

He added that Saudi Arabia already has the infrastructure to organize this event, which will include 15 martial arts games.

“We are all very happy to host so many world champions at these games,” he added.

Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Arab News

  • Al-Wahda came 2nd, Al-Ain 3rd in men’s competition at Jiu-Jitsu Arena, while Al-Wahda, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took 2nd, 3rd respectively in women’s division
  • Chairman UAE Jiu-Jitsu Fed. Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi: The new competition structure, which separates competitors into under-16s, under-18s, and adults has proven to be a game-changer
ABU DHABI: The final leg of the season’s Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup tournament concluded on Sunday with Baniyas Club dominating the men’s and women’s adult divisions on the final day of the competition at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Al-Wahda bagged second place in the men’s category, while Al-Ain took third. Al-Wahda and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s category. The two-day final round of the event had been preceded in previous weekends by the under-16s and under-18s competitions.

An awards ceremony for the winners was held on Saturday night in the presence of His Excellency Hazza bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al-Nahyan. Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, honored the teams that secured the first three places.

Al-Hashemi congratulated the champions and complimented the local clubs and academies for their commitment to supporting the federation’s strategy to discover and promote new talents.

He said: “The new competition structure, which separates competitors into under-16s, under-18s, and adults has proven to be a game-changer. It provided an opportunity for the players to shine, and the teams’ technical staff will have drawn great insights into their players.

“The dazzling performance we saw over the past three weeks indicates how far our athletes have progressed and how well they are prepared for the upcoming competitions.”

Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAEJJF, said: “The President’s Cup has seen incredible success in the past three weeks and this event has established a strong platform for all jiu-jitsu enthusiasts across the Emirates. The tournament was a big success this year, with more clubs, academies, and players participating than ever before.

“We’ve seen a rise too in the number of families and parents encouraging their children to join in this sport, which shows more people are grasping its many benefits.”

On her team’s achievement, Baniyas’ Maitha Shreim said: “Winning the championship was an incomparable feeling.”

Men’s team counterpart Zayed Al-Kathiri said: “I thank all my colleagues who worked hard to make the most valuable and priceless efforts to defend the title. I’d like to also thank the club’s management for their assistance in providing such great technical and training equipment, which has helped us improve on every step of this journey.”

