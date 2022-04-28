You are here

Elon Musk's criticism of Twitter staff triggers backlash

Elon Musk's plan to relax Twitter's content standards is alarming for victims of abuse on the platform. (AP File)
Elon Musk's plan to relax Twitter's content standards is alarming for victims of abuse on the platform.
Updated 28 April 2022
Reuters

  • Musk's deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion has users worried that the social media platform's efforts to deal with harassment, misogyny and misinformation might take a backward step
Reuters

Elon Musk’s criticism of Twitter Inc. sparked a barrage of abusive tweets against the company’s top lawyer on Wednesday, raising questions about his compliance with a non-disparagement agreement and the tone that the social media platform’s incoming owner will set for its users.
Musk tweeted he disagreed with a decision Twitter made in 2020 to restrict the distribution of a New York Post article about US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. The billionaire, who has about 87 million Twitter followers, called the company’s decision to lock the Post’s account on the platform “incredibly inappropriate.”
Musk, who on Monday reached a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, was responding to a tweet by a podcast host Saagar Enjeti about Vijaya Gadde, the executive who oversees Twitter’s policy and legal teams.
Enjeti described Gadde as “the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.” Gadde then became the subject of a wave of personal attacks by Twitter users on the platform.
Twitter’s merger agreement with Musk stipulates that Musk can tweet about the deal while it is pending “so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or any of its Representatives.” There was no indication that Twitter, which inked the deal with Musk after deciding his offer was attractive, would seek to cancel the sale because of his recent criticism.
Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gadde could not be reached for comment.
Dick Costolo, a former chief executive of Twitter, criticized Musk for the move. “Bullying is not leadership.. What’s going on? You’re making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats,” Costolo tweeted.
Musk then tweeted back at Costolo: “What are talking about? I’m just saying Twitter needs to be politically neutral.”
Musk also weighed in on a discussion about Twitter’s deputy general counsel, Jim Baker. In response to critical comments made in a tweet by social media personality Mike Chernovich about Baker, Musk responded: “Sounds pretty bad.”
Baker did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Katie Harbath, a former public policy director at Meta Platform Inc’s Facebook who now leads consultancy Anchor Change, said Musk’s criticism of Twitter’s content moderation raises concerns that he could overrule recommendations from the team charged with setting policy and procedure.
A key question, Harbath said, is whether Musk is “going to replace people inside of Twitter with people who go along with his viewpoints.”
Others worried that Twitter’s efforts to deal with harassment, misogyny and misinformation might take a backward step under Musk.
“Musk’s pursuit of his normal daily activities on Twitter exacerbate the worst aspects of the site and undercut the good work that folks at Twitter have been doing,” said Adam Conner, vice president for technology policy at the Center for American Progress.
While Musk’s activity on Twitter is attracting new scrutiny because of his deal on Monday to acquire the company, the world’s richest person is no stranger to controversy and criticism on the platform.
Last October, Musk criticized Missy Cummings, a Duke University professor who was hired by the US vehicle safety regulator as an adviser, in a tweet that was followed by personal attacks online on Cummings. A longtime critic of Tesla’s driver assistant software, Cummings subsequently deleted her Twitter account.
In 2018, Musk called a British diver “a pedo guy” after he downplayed Musk’s idea of using SpaceX’s mini-submarine to rescue a boys’ soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand.
“If he proves incapable of tamping down the polarization, Twitter will slowly start to become less relevant because certain types of conversations will no longer be able to take place on it,” said David A. Kirsch, an associate professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland.

 

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit
  • Meta said it made a profit of $7.5 billion on revenue of $27.9 billion in the first three months of this year
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported better profit than expected in the recently ended quarter, calming investors worried about the toll that competitor TikTok and eased pandemic restrictions might take on the company.
Meta said it made a profit of $7.5 billion on revenue of $27.9 billion in the first three months of this year, sending shares up more than 12 percent in after-market trading that followed release of the earnings figures.
“We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities and we remain confident in the long term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock,” said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

TBWA\RAAD launches innovation consultancy NEXT

TBWA\RAAD launches innovation consultancy NEXT
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

TBWA\RAAD launches innovation consultancy NEXT

TBWA\RAAD launches innovation consultancy NEXT
  • New consultancy aims to help brands improve customer engagement through proprietary models
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Creative agency TBWA\RAAD, part of Omnicom Group, has launched innovation consultancy NEXT, to help brands take their customer engagement to the next level.

 

 

The growth of technologies such as the metaverse and NFTs requires businesses to venture into new territory. However, they need guidance to succeed.

Brands need to move beyond the buzzwords to make an impact in those new spaces, the company said.

A survey commissioned by the new consultancy found that although 96.7 percent of consumers in the UAE and KSA were interested in technology and more than half were passionate about innovations such as the metaverse, brands were falling short in terms of using technology to enhance customer experience.

Consumers are looking for innovative brand experiences, with 93 percent saying they enjoy it when a brand is creative in what it offers.

This is reflected in their brand choices and spending, with 88 percent saying they would pay more to receive a great brand experience and 92 percent choosing brands that “surprise and delight them.”

However, 57 percent of consumers believed that too many brands offer a bad experience, and a massive 85 percent said that having bad experiences leads to bad buzz.

“Today more than ever, brands need to step up their game. Consumers in the MENA region are tech-savvy and are hungry for what’s next — brands must make innovation more than a buzzword and ensure it drives business growth and real value to customers,” said Jennifer Fischer, chief innovation officer of TBWA\RAAD, who will lead NEXT.

The consultancy aims to help brands bridge this gap and improve customer engagement, employing new technologies to create innovative brand experiences. The consultancy will connect emerging tech with an understanding of culture and brands to change the traditional approaches to customer experience.

It will use proprietary models such as Future Mapping, an innovation pipeline developed for brands based on their strategic needs; Sprints, a deep dive into one specific opportunity within the 25 Shifts identified as critical for brands in 2022; and Quick Prototyping and Labs, where experts within TBWA’s global network will produce and deliver new ideas.

In order for brands to truly innovate, technology alone is not enough, Fischer said: “People need impactful experiences that are in sync with culture, tap into emotions and use creativity and storytelling to become memorable and meaningful. NEXT aims to create more and more moments when customers can fall in love with brands, unlocking brand love, loyalty and of course business growth.”

Quitting Twitter easier said than done

Quitting Twitter easier said than done
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

Quitting Twitter easier said than done

Quitting Twitter easier said than done
  • Some users have declared their intention to leave Twitter
  • "It's going to become an even more lawless hateful xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space," English actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted to her million followers
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Quit Twitter -- that's what some users spooked by tech billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the social platform say they plan to do.
But Twitter's unparalleled audience means that is difficult for many who want their voice to be heard and influence the global debate.
Since the announcement on Monday that Twitter had accepted Musk's bid for the company some users have declared their intention to leave Twitter over his plans to unfetter speech on the platform.
"It's going to become an even more lawless hateful xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space," English actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted to her million followers.
Promises to go Twitter-free trended under hashtags like #LeaveTwitter.
But many are skeptical.
"The people who say they are #leavingtwitter in India because @elonmusk bought it, are they same people who said they will leave India if @narendramodi becomes the PM. Twice. And NEVER did!" tweeted Indian author and columnist Shefali Vaidya to his 665,000 followers.
In mid-April, French journalist Nicolas Henin (52,000 followers) vowed he'd quit the platform if Musk buys Twitter.
"I still haven't taken a firm decision," he told AFP on Tuesday.
"For one, there's the impression of deserting and then there's the lack of an alternative."
No other platform can easily replace Twitter for those who leave.
"What makes Twitter is the community, its 436 million users," said Leila Morch, Research Project Coordinator at Stanford University's Content Policy and Society Lab.
In terms of popularity, Discord with its 300 million users is the closest to Twitter. It supports online communities, but in contrast to Twitter it isn't an open platform: entry into each group requires an invitation.
Mastodon, launched in 2016, is a Twitter clone without advertising and whose source code is open. However the platform's server is much smaller and it only has 670,000 users.
Other platforms like Getter, Parler and Truth Social, which Donald Trump founded after being banned from Twitter in January 2021, cater to the US right wing.
American conservatives have largely welcomed Musk's bid for Twitter.
Tumblr, another social network and micro-blogging site that has been around since 2007 but fallen in popularity, could become a refuge for those who abandon Twitter.
"Twitter attracts the media world, a mix of journalists and people, the world of political and economic decision-makers" as well as "influencers", said sociologist Dominique Boullier at Sciences Po university in Paris.
While these "opinion makers" represent only a minority of users they are the ones who "attract the general public" and "cause things to go viral", he said.
Boullier believes Musk wants to serve "people fond of shocking, controversial and alternative news" who have been left lacking since Trump's Twitter banishment.
For Leila Morch, Musk's contested takeover of Twitter has one positive element: "People are realising that content moderation is political and that poses questions for society."
Twitter will have to comply with Europe's new laws curbing the power of big tech, a senior official said Tuesday.
"Whether on online harassment, the sale of counterfeit products... child pornography, or calls for acts of terrorism... Twitter will have to adapt to our European regulations which do not exist in the United States," EU commissioner Thierry Breton told AFP.
He was referring to the new Digital Services Act, a major piece of EU legislation ensuring tougher consequences when platforms host banned content.
But for Morch, the question is broader.
"Content moderation provides tools, but it is a debate on free speech that is needed: what do we want and don't want to see online?" she said.
She drew an analogy to how sexual aggression is defined legally in the real world.
"That took years of research and putting in place rules and, today, people agree. But we haven't done that online. We have asked: 'What is freedom of expression. What are the limits?'"

'Yalla' show founders to highlight positive stories from Middle East

‘Yalla’ show founders to highlight positive stories from Middle East
The "Yalla" show was set up by Hayvi Bouzo and Len Khodorkovsky.
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

'Yalla' show founders to highlight positive stories from Middle East

‘Yalla’ show founders to highlight positive stories from Middle East
  • Co-founders Len Khodorkovsky, Hayvi Bouzo tell Arab News about inspirations, motivations behind show
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: In a region plagued by conflicts, crises, and disputes, it can at times be hard to see beyond the disheartening news revolving around the Middle East.

But one new show, however, aims to focus on the light that shines through the darkness.

Launched in December, the “Yalla” show was set up by Len Khodorkovsky, marketing executive and former US State Department official, and Hayvi Bouzo, a Syrian American journalist covering the Middle East.

Presented in Arabic, “Yalla” features stories, and conducts interviews with interesting people from the region and outside who have left a footprint in the Middle East.

Khodorkovsky told Arab News: “We wanted to come up with a show that inspired people and that showcased positive stories and developments taking place in the region.

“We both come from different perspectives, I was born in the Soviet Union and came to the United States as a teenager. And Hayvi was born in Damascus, in Syria, and found her way to the United States in a different way.”

Given their extensive work with the US State Department and interest in the region, Khodorkovsky and Bouzo said the idea for the show stemmed from wanting to remain engaged in the Middle East and to relay all the stories that fascinated them about the region.

Bouzo said: “When people see the hope and the positive changes, the potential of where they could be, what they could do to become successful and to have this bright future, then you actually see the change happening.

“Media plays a very important role in inspiring and changing not only perspectives, but also where things are heading. This is what we’re hoping ‘Yalla’ is going to do,” she added.

Yalla, a common word in Arabic and Hebrew meaning let’s go or come on, is frequently used throughout the Middle East — so much so that it has become very familiar to Western audiences.

Khodorkovsky said: “We were looking for a word that reflects what we’re trying to portray. And of course, yalla in Arabic and Hebrew is the same thing. It’s just a very active word, you hear it at the end of practically every sentence, so it made sense to us.”

The co-founders revealed that the show was inspired by the Abraham Accords, the agreements that normalized ties between Israel and the UAE in August 2020, and they wanted to showcase the possibilities arising from this cooperation.

“We want to showcase the people, the success stories, and to open people’s eyes to what the future can be, and what it actually is in the present already,” Khodorkovsky added.

He and Bouzo noted that 10 percent of their audience was in Israel, while the remaining 90 percent came from across the Arab world.

“These are not countries that we initially thought of, but people have made the pivot and are looking for this kind of content, whether they are in Lebanon, Algeria, Kuwait, or Baghdad,” he said. 

The show features interviews with notable individuals from within the region and abroad. One of the most prominent discussions has been with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who played a significant role in making the Abraham Accords a reality.

Other guests have included Israeli Hollywood star Lior Raz, best known for portraying Doron Kabilio in the Netflix political thriller series “Fauda,” and UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori, the first Emirati to venture into space.

Stepping away from the traditional interview style, the show focuses more on intimate personal stories and anecdotes that guests may never have shared with the public.

Bouzo said: “What really connects people is the commonalities, your favorite movie might be my favorite movie, right? And no matter where you’re from, it’s those things that will bring people together.

“Our show wants to create and promote coexistence, love, and tolerance, all these things that we haven’t unfortunately seen so much of in the past, so we’re focusing our questions on these things that bring people and connect them together,” she added.

Khodorkovsky said: “It’s very easy for us to talk to people about those simple things that each of us has experienced. Sometimes you’re surprised as to what comes out of those questions, and frankly it surprises the guests sometimes too.”

The pair pointed out that the show will focus on unheard stories and new ideas that have not been covered in the media before in the hope of inspiring change and collaboration across borders.

Looking to the future, they revealed that they had a list of exciting guests to interview, but what they were most interested in was visiting regional countries and conducting interviews on the ground with people from the Middle East.

“We want to talk to young audiences and to people who are making changes in their countries, creating new things, music, food. So, we want to go to the countries that are from the axis of moderation in the Middle East,” Khodorkovsky added.

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.
Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.
“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump was quoted telling the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”
Trump was barred from major social media platforms after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.” The decision denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.
At the time, the former president had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter alone.
Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a self-described free-speech absolutist, had said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he believed it wasn’t living up to its potential as a free speech platform. It raised questions about whether he might reinstate Trump’s account as the former president lays the groundwork for another White House run in 2024.
Trump has continued to spread lies about his 2020 election defeat in speeches and statements since leaving office, and it is unclear how Musk would approach those statements if Trump were ever to return to the site.
In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, including relaxing its content restrictions, and said he would be “very reluctant” to delete content and cautious of permanent bans.
After being kicked off social media platforms, Trump launched his own social media app and sued Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube, claiming he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored, even though posts by conservative commentators are routinely the most widely shared.
On Monday, he said he welcomed Musk’s purchase and told Fox News he didn’t see Twitter as his own product’s competition.
“Truth Social will be a voice for me,” he said. “And that’s something nobody else can get.”
At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump also urged his supporters to join him on Truth Social.
“Go out and sign up now,” he told them. “Have a lot of fun.”

