You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Stock image of refinery, petrochemical plant. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g9c79

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
  • The company's net profit, however, surged 3.79 percent compared to the previous quarter
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The net profit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. went down by 4 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to reach SR164 million ($43 million), according to a bourse filing. 

In the statement, the petrochemicals maker revealed that the decrease in net profit was due to an increase in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 40 percent and 27 percent respectively.

Despite the decrease in net profit, the company's sales volume increased by 35 percent from the same period in the previous year. 

The company's net profit, however, surged 3.79 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

Its total shareholders' equity now stands at SR3,872 million, up 15.8 percent from the same period last year. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil Oil industry petrochemicals advanced petrochemical

Related

UAE fiscal standing gets a boost on higher oil prices
Business & Economy
UAE fiscal standing gets a boost on higher oil prices
High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks: Reuters poll
Business & Economy
High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks: Reuters poll

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Updated 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Updated 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, up 2.31 percent to $39,323 as of 09.15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,880, up 1.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Cuba approves cryptocurrency services

The Cuban central bank issued regulations on Tuesday for virtual asset service providers, after giving a nod last year to the personal use of cryptocurrencies, a move some experts said could help the Communist-run Caribbean island skirt stiff US sanctions.

Cryptocurrencies, which allow financial operations to be carried out anonymously in a decentralized manner, have been used in the past to get around capital controls, as well as to make payments and transfers more efficient.

The bank authorization, published Tuesday in the government’s official gazette, requires those wishing to use cryptocurrencies to obtain a license.

The bank said it would consider the legality, socioeconomic interest and project characteristics of any request before granting a license, which would be valid initially for one year.

The roll-out of mobile Internet three years ago has opened the way for cryptocurrency transactions in Cuba, and enthusiasts on the island are growing in number as the currencies help overcome obstacles created by US sanctions.

Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as an official currency

Central African Republic has adopted bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency said on Wednesday, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so.

Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, Central African Republic is one of the world’s poorest and least-developed countries and has been gripped by rebel violence for years.

A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of president Faustin-Archange Touadera.

“The president supports this bill because it will improve the conditions of Central African citizens,” Namsio told Reuters, without elaborating.

In the statement, he called it “a decisive step toward opening up new opportunities for our country.”

Central African Republic is one of six nations that use the Central African CFA franc, a regional currency governed by the Bank of Central African States. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO currency

Related

Update Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Robinhood cuts workforce; Revoult eyes crypto wallets expansion
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Robinhood cuts workforce; Revoult eyes crypto wallets expansion
Update Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Coinbase CEO says Apple unfriendly toward virtual assets industry
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Coinbase CEO says Apple unfriendly toward virtual assets industry

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell to a 10-week low on Thursday, as an elevated US dollar hurt demand for greenback-priced bullion, while an impending Federal Reserve interest rate hike also dented the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,877.18 per ounce, as of 0519 GMT, its lowest since Feb. 16. US gold futures slipped 0.6 percent to $1,877.70.

Silver down

Spot silver dropped 0.8 percent to $23.09 per ounce. 

Platinum eased 0.6 percent to $912.22, while palladium gained 1.5 percent to $2,234.98.

Chicago soyoil futures retreat

Chicago soyoil futures retreated on Thursday after rallying to a record high in the previous session following the Indonesian ban on palm oil exports.

July soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade settled down 0.22 cents at 84.5 cents per lb.

CBOT soybean also edged down, while corn and wheat prices climbed higher as adverse weather continued to threaten harvest of the grains.

The most-active corn contract on CBOT added 0.52 percent to 8.16-1/2 a bushel, while wheat climbed 0.25 percent to $10.94 a bushel.

Soybean futures fell 0.16 percent to $16.9 a bushel.

LME copper dips

London copper prices slipped on Thursday as growing worries over demand due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China and a stronger US dollar weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $9,790 a ton, as of 0520 GMT.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $11,110.10 by noon break.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy commodities CORN wheat Oil

Related

Egypt imposes export ban on green wheat, cooking oil, corn for 3 months: Ministry of Trade and Industry
Business & Economy
Egypt imposes export ban on green wheat, cooking oil, corn for 3 months: Ministry of Trade and Industry
Indonesia tightens palm oil export curbs in new hit to global supplies
Business & Economy
Indonesia tightens palm oil export curbs in new hit to global supplies

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Thursday as investors remained cautious about dwindling fuel demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, as COVID-19 restrictions there continue.

Brent crude futures fell $1.48, or 1.41 percent, to $103.84 a barrel by 0426 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped $1.39, or 1.36 percent, to $100.63 a barrel.

Both contracts settled over 30 cents higher in the previous session due to ongoing concerns about tight worldwide supply, and another drawdown in US distillate and gasoline stocks.

Aker BP again posts record profit in Q1

Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP reported its fifth consecutive record quarterly profit on Thursday as petroleum prices soared, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes for January-March 2022 rose to a fresh record of $1.78 billion from $591 million a year ago, Aker BP said.

Sinopec expects rebound in Q2

China’s Sinopec Corp. expects demand for refined oil products to recover in the second quarter as COVID-19 outbreaks in the country are gradually controlled and see full-year oil consumption reaching positive growth.

Asia’s biggest oil refiner has cut its refining runs since the second half of March and is maintaining an “optimal” refinery operation ratio of around 85 percent, compared with 92.6 percent earlier in the year, Sinopec officials said at a briefing on Thursday.

Cities across China, including the financial hub of Shanghai, were put under lockdowns following a flare up of COVID-19 cases, leading to road freight clogs and port congestion.

“The anti-COVID measures have restrained consumption of refined oil products. But we expect oil demand to gradually resume in the second quarter with the pandemic outbreak under control,” said Li Li, deputy head of Sinopec’s operation management department.

“At this moment, we are confident about the 2022 fuel consumption in China...even if the recovery in the second quarter is moderate, the full-year growth will remain positive.”

Sinopec also expects its total liquefied natural gas imports to stay steady in 2022.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine agrees $6.3 billion merger

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, also known as Sembmarine, has agreed to a $6.29 billion merger with Keppel Corp’s larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms began deal talks amid an industry downturn.

The loss-making oil rig builders have been whiplashed by years of oversupply, oil price volatility and a drop in new orders.

Such troubles have been exacerbated by the global transition toward renewable energy, consolidation of Chinese and South Korean rivals and major disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic when oil prices fell.

The combination “brings together two leading O&M companies in Singapore to create a stronger player that can realize synergies and compete more effectively amidst the energy transition,” Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said.

The downturn increased competition for a shrinking pool of projects, driving up industry debt levels and leading Sembmarine to raise S$3.6 billion of equity over the past two years, with strong backing by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Temasek, Sembmarine’s majority shareholder, will ultimately become the largest shareholder in the merged company, with a 33.5 percent stake.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Oil China Russia Ukraine

Related

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices
Business & Economy
Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices
Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
Business & Economy
Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 

Turkish, Saudi finance ministers discuss economic cooperation

Turkish, Saudi finance ministers discuss economic cooperation
Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish, Saudi finance ministers discuss economic cooperation

Turkish, Saudi finance ministers discuss economic cooperation
Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed global economy developments and bilateral relations with the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, the Saudi finance ministry said in a tweet.

The discussion came in the context of the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank, which were recently concluded in Washington DC, the ministry said.

The two officials also exchanged views on trade and areas of investment, Nebati said on Twitter.

 

 

Standoff with Lebanon banks could derail IMF deal, minister says

Standoff with Lebanon banks could derail IMF deal, minister says
Updated 27 April 2022
Reuters

Standoff with Lebanon banks could derail IMF deal, minister says

Standoff with Lebanon banks could derail IMF deal, minister says
  • The Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL) said at the weekend that it rejected the latest draft of the government's recovery plan
  • "We won't be able to secure a full IMF deal without the banking restructuring,” said economy minister Amin Salam
Updated 27 April 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s efforts to secure $3 billion in International Monetary Fund support to help it tackle its financial crisis could be derailed by divisions over how to deal with massive financial sector losses, the economy minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL) said at the weekend that it rejected the latest draft of the government’s recovery plan, which foresees a bail-in of some deposits, haircuts to others, and asks bank shareholders to inject new capital.
“We won’t be able to secure a full IMF deal without the banking restructuring. It’s a major piece of the prior actions” that the IMF wants Lebanon to take before agreeing to a full support deal, said economy minister Amin Salam.
“You need the government, the central bank and the banking sector to be on the same page. You can’t do it if they’re not all on one page,” added Salam, who is also a member of Lebanon’s negotiating team with the IMF.
The ABL called the plan “disastrous,” however, and said it would leave banks and depositors shouldering the “major portion” of what the government says is $72 billion in losses.
The ABL’s approval is not required for the government to begin implementing a plan — but experts say support from the banking sector could contribute to finding a way out of the crisis.
Banks have said that the state should foot the bill for the losses, including by privatising public assets.
Lebanon reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF earlier this month that listed a number of so-called prior actions that the fund said must be implemented before it could reach a full deal with the country.
These include approval of a reformed banking secrecy law and the “initiation of an externally assisted bank-by-bank evaluation for the 14 largest banks.”
Lebanon’s banks have been major lenders to the government for decades, helping to finance a wasteful and corrupt state that tipped into financial meltdown in 2019.
The collapse has resulted in depositors being shut out of their savings as the local currency lost more than 90 percent of its value.

Topics: Lebanon IMF financial crisis Amin Salam

Related

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
Business & Economy
IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022

Latest updates

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Arab actor Lee Majdoub discusses life-changing success of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Arab actor Lee Majdoub discusses life-changing success of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.