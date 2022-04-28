You are here

  • Home
  • Are Arab Americans playing enough of a role in helping to forge US policies?

Are Arab Americans playing enough of a role in helping to forge US policies?

Short Url

https://arab.news/wdz37

Updated 28 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Are Arab Americans playing enough of a role in helping to forge US policies?

Are Arab Americans playing enough of a role in helping to forge US policies?
  • On the Ray Hanania show, experts discuss how inclusive the Biden administration is when it comes to Arab Americans
Updated 28 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Chicago -- Arab Americans are playing a greater role in helping to define US policies and programs through their involvement in the White House and the State Department, members of the Arab American affinity group told Arab News Wednesday.

Nadia Farra, special assistant to Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman covering the Middle East and North Africa, counterterrorism and cyber issues, and Mahmoud El-Hamalawy, press officer at the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs covering North Africa, said their role in the State Department’s Arab American affinity group created in 2014 has helped open the door to greater Arab American engagement.

The Arab Americans in Foreign Affairs Agencies employee affinity group is the department’s only employee-based organization concerned with the promotion, protection and utilization of the cultural, linguistic, personal and professional assets that Arab American foreign affairs professionals commonly share. 

“I think the Biden administration definitely has the most Arab American political appointees. Where we come in is working on that recruitment effort and pushing the department to look at Michigan, talk to schools in California and Texas — those populations with greater Arab Americans,” explained Farra, who serves as the Arab American affinity group president.

“Also, we did two recruitment efforts this year, two Facebook Lives with careers.state.gov, where we talked about security clearances, where we talked about what kind of careers are at the departments. I think that pushing on the recruitment side is where you see more Arab Americans. We have had people like Ambassador Philip Habeeb in the 60s and 70s who have had a huge impact on the department. But I think now not only are we having more Arab Americans, we are having a greater diversity of where those Arab Americans come from. Like you mentioned, the 22 countries. I want to see more diversity of that, just more of that. I’m Syrian American and definitely heard of Syrian Americans who have worked in government before. But I really want to get out there and really empower those who come from the more underrepresented communities.”

Farra entered US government service in 2011 as a third-generation public servant. Her father worked as a physician at a US base in Georgia, and her immigrant grandfather taught Arabic at the Defense Language Institute in Monarch, California.

Farra and El-Hamalawy discussed their roles during an appearance Wednesday on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” which is hosted on the US Arab Radio Network and broadcast on live radio in Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Canada. The radio show is rebroadcast in Chicago on Thursdays and streamed on Arab News Facebook and ArabRadio.us.

El-Hamalawy, an Egyptian American who spent 16 years working at an Arab satellite news outlet, said the Arab American affinity group plays “a significant role” in implementing the goals of President Biden’s partnership with Arab Americans.

“The department itself looks at us as a resource, not necessarily on policy per se but to get our perspective on issues on diversity and inclusion” for all of the various groups and for “underrepresented groups like Arab Americans,” El-Hamalwy said.

Farra added, “Arab Americans are a part of that fabric” that the US government “utilizes as a resource.”

El-Hamalawy noted that the group played an important role in President Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issuing, for the first time, a formal recognition commemorating Arab American Heritage Month last year. And they acknowledged the Arab American role this year, too.

Farra explained that AAIFAA membership is not based on any ethnicity or religion, but rather on a shared affinity for Arab culture. The Arab American affinity group does not just include Americans of Arab heritage but also individuals in federal service who have a shared interest in issues related to the Middle East and who are dedicated to working toward diversity to reflect the region’s population.

“The role of these groups is to kind of advocate…for their membership but to also be advisors to our leadership on…how to reach [our] goal…, which is to make the state department or federal government look more like America. And how to do that within these communities. How to do outreach. How to do recruitment. How to keep retention and just monitor the community’s needs for our membership,” Farra explained.

“It (the Arab American affinity group) is not the oldest by any means, but also we are not the newest. We were started in 2014. What makes us a bit more unique is that we span all foreign affairs agencies. So, we are not just the State Department group. We have members from Treasury. From Energy. So, all over the inner agencies. We have over 500 members. So, we have really grown in the last couple of years.”

El-Hamalawy and Farra said that the door for Arab American engagement in the Biden administration and in public service is more open today than it ever has been. Farra added that Biden recognizes the importance of Arab Americans in helping to confront stereotypes and even contributing to American foreign policy in the Middle East.

“I would say it is the most open it has ever been, and we have some work to do on the way we retain those from underrepresented communities and pulling more from our communities. But I think that the door is absolutely open if you are willing to take the risk…[of] getting into foreign policy and government work. I would say absolutely,” Farra said.

“Something my boss, the deputy secretary, always says is to bring your whole self to work, bring your whole background, bring your whole ties. Because that’s what makes us stronger as a nation…Diversity inclusion isn’t something to do because it is good to do. It is because it makes us stronger and smarter, and I think that is something we just don’t hear enough of. And that diversity includes the Arab American community. And the only other thing I will say is the coalition-building between the other underrepresented groups within the State Department has just really skyrocketed the changes that we have made, so I would really encourage the Arab American community with any initiatives they do to build coalitions with other ethnic groups.”

AAIFAA serves as a resource of relevant ideas and experiences that can be shared among Arab American communities throughout the interagency community. AAIFAA membership is open to all civil and foreign service employees in the department and throughout the interagency community.

El-Hamalawy said that individuals interested in careers in public service at the State Department can visit the website at careers.state.gov.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Media
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak video
Media
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
  • Konstantin Yaroshenko: ‘They really worked on me; if you saw that torture room now — it’s not for the faint of heart; it’s like something from a horror movie’
  • Yaroshenko said he was then flown to a military base in the United States, asked to sign some documents and beaten when he refused
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

A Russian pilot who returned to Moscow from the United States this week as part of a prisoner swap said on Thursday he had been tortured in custody in Liberia before his extradition to America.
Konstantin Yaroshenko also alleged he had been beaten at a military base in the United States, a claim rejected by the White House.
Yaroshenko was detained in 2010 in Liberia by US special forces as part of a major drug bust. US authorities then convicted him for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States and he was serving a 20-year sentence.
He was released in exchange for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in Russia in 2019 of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow. Washington branded Reed’s trial a “theater of the absurd.”
Of his time in Liberia, Yaroshenko said: “They really worked on me. If you saw that torture room now — it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s like something from a horror movie.”
He did not say whether the alleged torture had been carried out by Liberians or Americans.
A Liberian government spokesperson did not respond to calls on Thursday requesting comment.
Flanked by his wife and daughter in the television studio of Russian media firm Izvestia, Yaroshenko said he was sat on a chair with his arms shackled and beaten for three days.
“Heels, kidneys, genitals, strangled — believe me, everything there was serious... Of course, to survive that was very hard,” he said.
Yaroshenko said he was then flown to a military base in the United States, asked to sign some documents and beaten when he refused.
Responding to his comments, a White House official said Yaroshenko had received “full and fair due process in the US legal system... the United States Government adheres to the rule of law and treats detainees humanely.”
Yaroshenko said the US prison where he was held was overcrowded and unsanitary, adding that he intended to prove his innocence and his mistreatment. “I want to hold the US to account,” he said.
US officials say the prisoner swap does not represent any change in Washington’s stance on the war in Ukraine. It has been providing diplomatic and military support to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on Feb. 24.

Topics: Konstantin Yaroshenko Trevor Reed Liberia Russia United States of America (USA)

Related

Moscow swaps ex-US marine Reed for Russian pilot jailed in US
World
Moscow swaps ex-US marine Reed for Russian pilot jailed in US
Family of former US marine held by Russia denies reports of Russia visit
World
Family of former US marine held by Russia denies reports of Russia visit

VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’

VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News en Francais

VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’

VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’
  • Arab News en Francais met Lakrafi to discuss several topics, including French-Saudi relations, her visits to the Arab world
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News en Francais

PARIS: Social reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia are “impressive,” Vice-President of the France-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group and LREM MP Amelia Lakrafi has told Arab News.

Arab News en Francais met Lakrafi to discuss several topics, including French-Saudi relations, her visits to the Arab world, as well as the French presidential and legislative elections.

She said that the parliamentary friendship group of which she is vice-president aims to create links and strengthen relations between France and Saudi Arabia at all levels, stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

“The cases I have been very involved in are related to region stability, gender equality and the economic emancipation of women, as well as the business input for our French companies, whether they are based in France or in Saudi Arabia,” she added.

She stressed that Saudi women are being given great motivation and are embarking on a path of entrepreneurship. “They now have access to professions they did not have access to before,” she said.

Lakrafi visited the Kingdom in 2016 to represent French women entrepreneurs at the Misk Global Forum. It was there that she first heard about Saudi Vision 2030, as well as the Misk Fund and plans to open up the Kingdom, she said, adding that Saudi efforts to steer away from the “oil and gas stereotype” have resulted in change that is “real, undeniable and very impressive.”

She added: “70 percent of their population is under 30 years old, so they had to answer to these young people’s desire for freedom” describing the developments she noticed from one visit to another.

Lakrafi revealed that her favorite region is AlUla, calling it the “Saudi Petra.” She also praised the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, which she had the chance to attend.

What surprised her the most were street concerts, men and women socializing together and women without veils, all sitting together, dancing and singing.

“Five years ago, musical instruments were shattered and music was forbidden, so that’s impressive — it’s enjoyable,” she said.

Regarding the French presidential elections, Lakrafi welcomed the new page that President Emmanuel Macron turned on Sunday, adding that he successfully moved away from the traditional party system in previous elections, but managed to consolidate his electoral base this year.

However, the abstention rate still demonstrates a lingering apathy among some voters, Lakrafi added.

“In his speech (on Sunday), I believe that he showed a lot of humility in acknowledging that we now had to rebuild and unify a divided country and that he was the president of all French people,” she said.

In order to to govern effectively, Macron needs a parliamentary majority, Lakrafi noted. She said that though a majority can help prevent a political impasse, Macron, unlike his predecessors, was able to implement 70 percent of his program in his previous term, thus gaining the confidence of voters.

Lakrafi said that she is ready to run for office if her party, LREM, renews its confidence in her. She aspires to carry on with the reforms covering the economy, labor market, social citizenship, schools and health, the unemployment rate for young people and direct investment abroad. She added that France “has become, for the second consecutive year, the first recipient of what we call FDI (foreign direct investment), after Germany.”

Lebanon, which Lakrafi had the chance to visit in March, holds a “special place in the heart of Macron and in the hearts of many French people,” she said.

She added that she is in the process of establishing a medical and social center in Lebanon, in partnership with NGOs and the civil society, to meet the needs of those affected by the Aug. 4 explosion in 2020.

Moreover, regarding the banking crisis in Lebanon, Lakrafi said that she is working on the establishment of “a group to support the victims of the financial crisis in Lebanon. We are still at the beginning and we hope that it can evolve quickly.”

The LREM MP hopes that legislative elections planned in Lebanon can lead to “actual change” and “the emergence of new faces in politics.”

Lakrafi said that she was very pleased that relations between France and the Gulf countries were continuously improving.

The partnerships between the countries is important on the economic level, but also for peace, stability and the fight against radicalization, she said.

“It’s up to us to move forward in this direction.”

Topics: France Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections
World
France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections

Biden wants another $33bn to help Ukraine battle Russia

Biden wants another $33bn to help Ukraine battle Russia
Updated 28 April 2022
AP

Biden wants another $33bn to help Ukraine battle Russia

Biden wants another $33bn to help Ukraine battle Russia
  • Biden’s latest proposal has more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries
  • The proposal would more than double the initial $13.6 billion package of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies
Updated 28 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, two administration officials said Thursday.
That is a big boost in US efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon.
Biden’s latest proposal — which the officials said was expected to last for five months — has more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries.
There is also $8.5 billion in economic aid to help keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government functioning and $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs to help civilians and other spending, said the officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
The proposal would more than double the initial $13.6 billion package of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies that Congress enacted last month. It seemed to signal a long-term US commitment to staving off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to expand his nation’s control of its neighbor, and perhaps beyond.
The request comes with the fighting, now in its ninth week, sharpening in eastern and southern parts of the country and international tensions growing as Russia cuts off gas supplies to two NATO allies, Poland and Bulgaria.
There is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for giving Ukraine all the assistance it needs to fight the Russians, and its eventual approval seems certain. But Biden and congressional Democrats also want lawmakers to approve billions more to battle the pandemic, and that along with a Republican push to entangle the measure with an extension of some Trump-era immigration restrictions leaves the proposal’s pathway to enactment unclear.
Biden was also asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs.
He wants lawmakers to make it a criminal offense for a person to “knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government,” double the statute of limitations for foreign money laundering offenses to 10 years, and expand the definition of “racketeering” under US law to include efforts to evade sanctions.
Biden will also ask Congress to allow the federal government use the proceeds from selling the seized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to help the people of Ukraine.
In a virtual address to International Monetary Fund and World Bank leaders last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the proceeds of sanctioned property and Central Bank reserves to be used to compensate Ukraine for its losses.
He said that frozen Russian assets “have to be used to rebuild Ukraine after the war as well as to pay for the losses caused to other nations.’’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at the time that congressional action would be needed to authorize such actions.
The war has already caused more than $60 billion in damage to buildings and infrastructure, World Bank President David Malpass said last week. And the IMF in its latest world economic outlook forecast that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 35 percent this year and next.
In recent weeks, the US and global allies have sanctioned dozens of oligarchs and their family members, along with hundreds of Russian officials involved in or deemed to be supporting its invasion of Ukraine. The White House says the new tools will toughen the impact of the sanctions on Russia’s economy and its ruling class by making sanctions more difficult to evade.
Biden last week warned that $6.5 billion earmarked for security assistance for Ukraine could soon be “exhausted” and that Congress would need to approve supplemental funding. More than half of the approved money for weapons and equipment for Ukraine’s military has already been drawn down.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Joe Biden COngress

Related

UN chief in Ukraine after EU-Russia gas row
World
UN chief in Ukraine after EU-Russia gas row
Stop relying on Russia, Ukraine warns Europe after gas shutoff
Stop relying on Russia, Ukraine warns Europe after gas shutoff

Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote

Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote
Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote

Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote
  • The election is well over a year behind schedule, marred by deadly violence and a power struggle between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmajo’ and PM Mohamed Hussein Roble
  • ‘Farmajo’ congratulated Sheikh Adan Madobe, saying in a statement that he hoped his election ‘becomes a starting point for a greater change that saves the country’
Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s parliament elected a veteran politician as speaker of the lower house on Thursday, as the fragile nation edges closer to holding a delayed presidential vote.
The election is well over a year behind schedule, marred by deadly violence and a power struggle between the current president and the prime minister.
Somalia’s international partners have been pushing for the process to pick up speed, fearing the delays were distracting from the country’s myriad problems including the fight against Al-Shabab extremists and the threat of famine.
Following the election of the upper house speaker on Tuesday, lawmakers in the lower house chose Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, better known as Sheikh Adan Madobe, as speaker in a drawn-out process that extended into two rounds and only concluded in the early hours of Thursday.
The vote took place in a tent inside Mogadishu’s heavily-guarded airport complex under tight security, following a spate of attacks in recent weeks by Al-Shabab which has been waging an insurgency against the government for more than a decade.
It had been due to take place on Wednesday but was delayed by a dispute over who should provide security at the venue, highlighting the continuing rifts between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.
Madobe, 66, who had previously served as speaker between 2007 and 2010, secured 163 votes out of the 252 ballots cast. He is not known to be allied with either the president or prime minister.
Farmajo congratulated Madobe, saying in a statement that he hoped his election “becomes a starting point for a greater change that saves the country.”
Roble also offered his congratulations on Twitter, urging the speakers of both houses to “carry out their responsibilities and conduct the presidential election in a transparent, prompt and peaceful manner.”
On Tuesday, 76-year-old Abdi Hashi Abdullahi was re-elected speaker of the upper house.
Parliament will now set a date for lawmakers to choose a president — the country has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years.
Farmajo’s mandate expired in February 2021 but in the absence of agreement on elections, he tried to extend his rule by decree, sparking violent street battles in Mogadishu.
Under pressure from the international community, he appointed Roble to seek consensus on a way forward.
But the pair’s disagreements have hindered progress and stoked fears of further instability.
In addition, a crucial IMF three-year $400 million (380 million euros) financial assistance package for Somalia will automatically expire in mid-May if a new administration is not in place.
On Wednesday, Somalia’s international backers warned that “political tensions and security incidents must not be permitted to disrupt (the election’s) final stages.”
“We urge all Somali leaders to exercise restraint, resolve differences through compromise, and avoid escalation of any incidents.”
Polls in Somalia follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.
The voting process has seen a number of attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab which frequently strikes at civilian, military and government targets in Somalia’s capital and elsewhere in the country.
The extremists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by an African Union force, but still hold territory in the countryside.

Topics: Somalia Sheikh Adan Madobe ‘Farmajo’ Mohamed Hussein Roble

Related

UN presses Somali leaders to make good on election deal
World
UN presses Somali leaders to make good on election deal
Somali leaders open crucial talks on organizing election
Middle-East
Somali leaders open crucial talks on organizing election

Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime

Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime
Updated 28 April 2022
Reuters

Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime

Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime
  • PM Magdalena Andersson: ‘Segregation has been allowed to go so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden; we live in the same country but in completely different realities’
  • Andersson: ‘Integration has been too poor at the same time as we have had a large immigration; society has been too weak, resources for the police and social services have been too weak’
Updated 28 April 2022
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has failed to integrate the vast numbers of immigrants it has taken in over the past two decades, leading to parallel societies and gang violence, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday, as she launched a series of initiatives to combat organized crime.
Many Swedes were shocked earlier this month after violent riots left more than 100 police injured. The violence erupted after a Swedish-Danish politician burned the Qur’an at a rally and sought to hold more in several immigrant-dominated neighborhoods.
Andersson blamed criminals and said both religious and right-wing extremism had been allowed to fester in Sweden, in unusually frank and self-critical comments.
“Segregation has been allowed to go so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden. We live in the same country but in completely different realities,” Andersson told a news conference.
The number of people in Sweden born abroad has doubled in the last two decades to 2 million, or a fifth of the population. Andersson’s Social Democrats have been in power for 28 of the last 40 years, including the last eight.
Andersson said she wanted to introduce local youth crime boards where social services and police could collaborate. She also proposed tools to make sure that youths stayed in schools and off the streets without the consent of parents.
“Integration has been too poor at the same time as we have had a large immigration. Society has been too weak, resources for the police and social services have been too weak,” she said.
Sweden, which holds a general election later this year, has radically tightened its immigration policies since taking in more people per capita than any other European Union country during the migration crisis in 2015. It now has one of the bloc’s most restrictive policies.
Human rights organization Amnesty International has been critical of Sweden’s tightening of policies, claiming it is causing human suffering and making integration even harder for immigrants.

Topics: Sweden Magdalena Andersson immigrants

Related

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
World
New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘abuse of Holy Qur’an’ by extremists in Sweden
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘abuse of Holy Qur’an’ by extremists in Sweden

Latest updates

Elon Musk’s Twitter stake purchase under FTC scrutiny — The Information
Elon Musk’s Twitter stake purchase under FTC scrutiny — The Information
Members of UK-based Emirates Society host Ramadan iftar to celebrate cultural ties
The Emirates Society hosted a Ramadan iftar event in London offering delicious Emirati food. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)
Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
Saudi Energy Ministry plans pre-qualification for Yanbu project by Q3: MEED
Saudi Energy Ministry plans pre-qualification for Yanbu project by Q3: MEED
VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’
VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.