UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched the next phase of its 7 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion) smart grid strategy, covering the years 2021 to 2035, according to MEED.

The first phase of the state utility firm’s program from 2014 to 2035 has achieved its short-term goals, MEED reported citing DEWA.

Between 2015 and 2020, the firm has replaced electricity and water meters with smart meters. Over 2 million meters are automatically read.

Between 2015 and 2017, DEWA fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400 kilovolt and 132 kilovolt substations.