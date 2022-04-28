You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy

UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy

Between 2015 and 2017, DEWA fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400 kilovolt and 132 kilovolt substations.
Between 2015 and 2017, DEWA fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400 kilovolt and 132 kilovolt substations.
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3sx5

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy

UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched the next phase of its 7 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion) smart grid strategy, covering the years 2021 to 2035, according to MEED. 

The first phase of the state utility firm’s program from 2014 to 2035 has achieved its short-term goals, MEED reported citing DEWA. 

Between 2015 and 2020, the firm has replaced electricity and water meters with smart meters. Over 2 million meters are automatically read.

Between 2015 and 2017, DEWA fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400 kilovolt and 132 kilovolt substations.

Topics: UAE DEWA

Related

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 
Business & Economy
DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 

Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco

Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco

Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Algeria has cautioned that it will halt natural gas flows to Spain if it re-exports supplies as diplomatic tensions with Morocco escalate, according to Bloomberg. 

This comes as the Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera announced that Madrid will allow for gas flows to Morocco via the Maghreb-European pipeline, also known as MEG. 

“We see the Algerian warning as a reminder that no Algerian gas should go to Morocco. We expect Morocco to announce a specific LNG contract in Spain with specific volumes, and this should hopefully address the concerns,” Bloomberg reported, citing analysts from investment banking firm JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algeria poses as Europe’s largest supplier after Russia and Norway, providing as much as 8 percent of its gas imports. 

On the other hand, Morocco is planning to purchase liquified natural gas and direct it to Spanish re-gasification terminals, to be later piped through the MEG pipeline, according to Morocco’s energy minister Leila Benali.

Since the MEG pipeline is owned by Moroccan, Spanish, and Portuguese firms, flows can be reversed without Algeria’s consent, according to Morocco. 

 

Topics: Algeria Morocco LNG supply gas

Related

Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance
Business & Economy
Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance
Saudi Arabia and Morocco’s trade ministers discuss boosting bilateral trade
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Morocco’s trade ministers discuss boosting bilateral trade

UAE’s Aldar Properties mulling IPO of 3 business divisions and $2.7bn investment plan

UAE’s Aldar Properties mulling IPO of 3 business divisions and $2.7bn investment plan
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Aldar Properties mulling IPO of 3 business divisions and $2.7bn investment plan

UAE’s Aldar Properties mulling IPO of 3 business divisions and $2.7bn investment plan
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s real estate developer Aldar Properties is planning an initial public offering of three of its fully owned business divisions next year, the company’s CEO told Sky News Arabia.

Talal Al Dhiyebi said the company will potentially offer shares in its three core businesses – Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure.

He revealed a long-term plan to invest 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) in various sectors, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabian and Egyptian markets.

Aldar had earlier reported solid financial results during the first quarter of 2022, as the acquisition of Egypt’s SODIC last year gave it a strong boost. 

During the last six months, the firm completed 5.5 billion dirhams worth of acquisition deals in Egypt and the UAE, the executive noted. 

Topics: Aldar Properties

Related

UAE’s Aldar Properties targets $2bn in sales this year, says CEO
Business & Economy
UAE’s Aldar Properties targets $2bn in sales this year, says CEO

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets resumed in March

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets resumed in March
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets resumed in March

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets resumed in March
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Net foreign assets of Saudi Arabia’s central bank grew in March by SR37.6 billion ($10.03 billion) month-on-month to SR1.63 trillion, data published on Saudi Central Bank website Apr. 28 reveal.

The central bank’s net foreign assets increased by 2.4 percent from SR1.59 trillion in February.

Growth in the central bank’s net foreign assets resumed in March after dropping for three months in a row from December through February. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Pre-Ramadan point-of-sale transactions hit $3.75bn: SAMA data
Business & Economy
Pre-Ramadan point-of-sale transactions hit $3.75bn: SAMA data

Boursa Kuwait records a 60% profit jump in Q1 

Boursa Kuwait records a 60% profit jump in Q1 
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Boursa Kuwait records a 60% profit jump in Q1 

Boursa Kuwait records a 60% profit jump in Q1 
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Boursa Kuwait has recorded a 60.6 percent net profit jump in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period the previous year, the company said in a filing. 

The stock exchange has achieved a net profit of 5.25 million Kuwaiti dinar ($17 million) during the first quarter of the current year, up from 3.26 million Kuwaiti dinar in the corresponding period last year.

Operating profit has also soared 65.6 percent, to achieve 6.3 million Kuwaiti dinar up from 3.8 million Kuwaiti dinar. 

“The company’s performance reflects our commitment to adding value to shareholders, exemplified by the rising dividend growth over the past few years,” CEO Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi said. 

Earning per share has increased by 60.6 percent, amounting to 26 fils for the first quarter, compared to 16.2 fils in the same period in 2021.

Established in 2014, Boursa Kuwait is the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

 

 

Topics: Boursa Kuwait kuwait stock exchange

Related

Kuwait’s crude oil exports to Japan climb 12%
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s crude oil exports to Japan climb 12%
Foreign ownership in Saudi stock market soars to $70bn in 2021: CMA report
Business & Economy
Foreign ownership in Saudi stock market soars to $70bn in 2021: CMA report

China lockdowns hinder Kuwait oil projects 

China lockdowns hinder Kuwait oil projects 
Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

China lockdowns hinder Kuwait oil projects 

China lockdowns hinder Kuwait oil projects 
Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lockdowns in China are hindering oil projects in Kuwait, MEED reported, citing industry sources. 

Shipments of steel plates and pipes for the oil sector that were set to be imported from Shanghai to Kuwait have been cancelled. 

This supply disruption has disrupted several firms including national oil refinery Kuwait National Petroleum Co., also known as KNPC.

“KNPC is currently in talks with contractors over what is happening with regard to shipments from Shanghai. It is hoped that the issues will be dealt with without having to resort to a legal resolution,” MEED reported, citing a source.

China is anticipating further lockdowns which could potentially further disrupt global supply chains.

Topics: COVID-19 China Kuwait Kuwait National Petroleum Company

Related

Kuwait’s crude oil exports to Japan climb 12%
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s crude oil exports to Japan climb 12%
China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba’s Lazada eyes European expansion
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba’s Lazada eyes European expansion

Latest updates

UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy
UAE’s DEWA launches next phase of its $1.9bn smart grid strategy
Biden wants another $33bn to help Ukraine battle Russia
Biden wants another $33bn to help Ukraine battle Russia
Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote
Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote
Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco
Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco
UAE’s Aldar Properties mulling IPO of 3 business divisions and $2.7bn investment plan
UAE’s Aldar Properties mulling IPO of 3 business divisions and $2.7bn investment plan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.