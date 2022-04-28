Saudi Arabia issues 5,319 commercial registers for entertainment sector in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce issued 5,319 commercial registers in the entertainment sector in 2022 so far, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

It said 683 registers were issued for parks, while 1,351 for entertainment centers and 3,285 for event organizations.

The ministry noted that all registers are active.

Riyadh achieved the highest number of commercial registers, followed by Makkah and the Eastern Province.