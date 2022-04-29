Saudi Arabia reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

You are here

More than 64 million doses have been administered at 587 centers across the Kingdom. (SPA/File)
  • Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,822 COVID-19 infections and 9,085 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday recorded one new COVID-19 death, with 92 people testing positive and 154 recoveries.

Of the new infections, 23 were recorded in Jeddah, 16 in Riyadh, 15 in Madinah and 14 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,822 COVID-19 infections and 9,085 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran via Bahrain.

More than 741,389 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry announced that 3,348 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 11,738 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million. 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Furor over a Saudi TV show claim calls attention to problem of medical misinformation

Furor over a Saudi TV show claim calls attention to problem of medical misinformation
Updated 18 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

  • Difference of opinion concerned implications of consuming large quantities of water during month of fasting
  • Closer engagement with media and digital platforms by health authorities seen as an antidote to the problem
JEDDAH: Public health misinformation was a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, when issues such as lockdown policies, mask-wearing and vaccines proved deeply polarizing, with many people casting doubt on their scientific basis.

Policing what doctors and other health professionals say in the public domain is not an easy task, in part because the councils and regulators established to investigate suspected malpractice were created long before the advent of social media.

As individuals take a greater interest in their health and well-being, demand for advice from medical experts on television and social media has grown, handing them influential platforms from which to assess official guidelines.

A recent incident on Saudi television has brought this phenomenon to the fore, prompting fresh calls for stricter controls on the airing of personal opinions and theories in the news media and on digital platforms, and perhaps even new guidelines on medical ethics.

Could it be time for a Hippocratic Oath for the digital age?

A few weeks ago, Dr. Saud Al-Shehri, a well-regarded family physician and a frequent guest on Saudi Arabia’s official news channel, Al-Ekhbariya, created a stir with an appearance on the network’s Al-Rased program in which he addressed the health implications of drinking large quantities of water.

Discussing dietary issues in relation to fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Dr. Al-Shehri said that people who consume five or more 200 ml bottles of water in an hour could suffer from a condition he later referred to as water intoxication or water poisoning.

The claim might not have raised many eyebrows had it been made by someone without a medical background. But given that the source was a respected health professional, with a substantial Twitter and YouTube following to boot, the comments naturally drew considerable attention online.

Many members of the Saudi medical community played down or disputed Dr. Al-Shehri’s warning. Although water poisoning is a real affliction, known as hyponatremia, it is not brought on by quickly drinking a single liter.

Muslims breaking their fast are encouraged to drink plenty of water to stave off the far more dangerous consequences of dehydration. Still, scientists believe the effects of abstaining from water during the Ramadan fast are negligible.

A 2012 study titled “Hydration and performance during Ramadan,” published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, found that water loss while fasting may constitute as little as 1 to 2 percent of body mass.

The Saudi Ministry of Health’s Forensic Medical Board is the designated legal body for monitoring medical malpractice and medical error complaints filed by the Ministry of Health or by ordinary citizens.

Speaking to Arab News, Rayan Mufti, a lawyer and legal adviser, said the board should play an active role in not just monitoring the words of physicians but also in bringing to account those who dispense medical advice on public platforms for potentially harmful consequences.

“In this case, the doctor gave his personal opinion that is not based on medical research or general medical rule,” said Mufti.

“This is the supposed medical error, and the MoH is the main legal authoritative body that should follow up on such cases as this is considered a medical error on the doctor’s part given that he provided advice that was not part of his medical specialization.”

Dr. Al-Shehri could not be reached by Arab News for comment.

The controversy is emblematic of a problem that cuts across national and cultural boundaries, whereby medical opinions are often aired unchallenged on prominent media platforms, potentially skewing public health messaging and, as in the case of COVID-19, undermining the response.

A 2014 study published in the British Medical Journal examined 40 randomly selected episodes of “The Dr. Oz Show,” one of America’s most-watched medical talk shows hosted by the eponymous celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz.

The findings showed that the information disseminated in those episodes was based on evidence just 46 percent of the time.

In his programs, which are aired by MBC4, a channel belonging to the Middle East Broadcasting Center, Dr. Oz advocates alternative therapies, fad diets, detoxes and cleanses.

Although the medical community routinely rejects his health recommendations as baseless and unproven, Dr. Oz has built up a substantial public following. 

“Recommendations made on medical talk shows often lack adequate information on specific benefits or the magnitude of the effects of these benefits,” said the University of Alberta research team behind the British Medical Journal study.

“Approximately half of the recommendations have either no evidence or are contradicted by the best available evidence. Potential conflicts of interest are rarely addressed. The public should be skeptical about recommendations made on medical talk shows.”

The danger of medical misinformation was evident to authorities worldwide from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Without consistent messaging regarding the benefits of social distancing, personal hygiene and the safety and efficacy of vaccines, entire cities were at risk of seeing containment measures ignored and their health systems overwhelmed.

From the get go, Saudi Arabia issued explicit guidelines to media outlets, public and private entities and the medical community informing them of the potential repercussions of spreading incorrect information about the pandemic.

The Kingdom’s Office of Public Prosecutions made it an offense to produce “rumors or fake news that would affect the public order or public security or sending or resending it via social media or any technical means.”

Offenders could face imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of SR 3 million ($800,000).

“Evidence-based sciences were not given priority because the drivers of misinformation were many. This was something that was widespread during the early days of the pandemic,” said Mufti.

“There were many instances where doctors (in Saudi Arabia) appeared in the media, giving their opinions that were not in their specialized fields.

“That resulted in many contradictions to the level where the MOH warned against listening to doctors unless (their statements were) released from the main source (the MoH).”

According to the US Federation of State Medical Boards, health authorities around the globe are under mounting pressure to act against doctors who spread false or misleading information.

Doctors in the US can already face disciplinary action for failing to give advice or treatment in line with evidence-based medicine and standards of care. The question for authorities now is whether this ought to extend to statements made in the media and on digital platforms.

Britain’s General Medical Council is currently updating its Good Medical Practice guide for the first time in nearly a decade. Doctors who are reported to have shared “misleading” information on social media could soon face regulatory action, according to the Guardian newspaper.

For Mufti, one possible antidote is for health authorities themselves to engage more closely with media and digital platforms by sharing medical advice based on hard science.

“Countering the spreading of misinformation requires a multi-pronged approach, including the deployment of credible and shareable content,” he said.

“This will also stop regulated health professionals, particularly physicians, from spreading evidence-free nonsense.”

Topics: Editor’s Choice medical misinformation Rayan Mufti Dr. Saud Al-Shehri social media Coronavirus COVID-19

Saudi Arabia aids Afghanistan, Yemen, Chad

Saudi Arabia aids Afghanistan, Yemen, Chad
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
SPA

  • More than 900,000 individuals in 19 countries are expected to receive aid through the Saudi Ramadan Eta’am initiative that aims to send out a total of 156,993 food parcels
KABUL: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 500 Ramadan food baskets in the Char Asiab district of the Afghan capital Kabul, helping hundreds of families.

KSrelief distributed more than 72 tons of food baskets for the neediest families in Marib, Yemen, which benefited 4,080 people.

The center also distributed food baskets for needy households in Aden governorate, which benefited 1,920 people.

In Chad, KSrelief handed over 887 food baskets in Massenya city, which benefited 5,322 people. The project aims to distribute 14,046 food baskets in various cities in Chad to benefit more than 84,000 individuals.

More than 900,000 individuals in 19 countries are expected to receive aid through the Saudi Ramadan Eta’am initiative, which aims to send out a total of 156,993 food parcels, together weighing 8,430 tons. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Afghanistan Yemen chad

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

  • The Times list, which placed the Saudi Electronic University 401 out of 600 globally recognized institutions, measured the university’s performance according to the 17 UN SDGs
JEDDAH: The Saudi Electronic University has joined the list of global universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for the first time.

The Times list, which placed the Saudi Electronic University 401 out of 600 globally recognized institutions, measured the university’s performance according to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including “ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong opportunities for all.”

In entering the rankings for the first time, the SEU placed among the top 300 universities in the world in the 17th SDG, which seeks to strengthen and revitalize global partnerships for sustainable development.

It also ranked 101 out of 200 in the fourth goal regarding “quality education,” 201 out of 300 in the 10th goal of “reducing inequalities,” and in the third SDG, “good health and well-being,”  placed 301 out of 400.

The fifth SDG focusing on gender equality and the empowerment of women saw SEU place 301 out of 400.

In July 2020, Hamad Al-Sheikh, the Saudi minister of education, appointed Lilac Al-Safadi as president of the Saudi Electronic University. The appointment made Al-Safadi the first women president of a Saudi coed university.

Al-Safadi said that the university had achieved several important objectives as part of its strategy plan, including “building a leading regional role in e-learning” and the “inclusion of the university in the indicators of world university rankings.”

Jeddah’s University of Business and Technology also scored a new international achievement by ranking on the list of the top 400 universities worldwide.

The achievement was due to the university’s contribution to the UN goals of reducing inequalities, procuring adequate work and achieving economic growth.

The university’s policies resulted in empowering both genders, especially women, who make up 40 percent of the university’s senior leaders and 54 percent of the university’s labor committee (7 out of 13 members are women). The committee was one of the first established in a private university in the Kingdom.

In addition, the university supports initiatives that contribute to creating a unique work environment to attract talent, including providing an appropriate environment for people with special needs.

Abdullah Dahlan, chairman of the board of trustees of UBT, and Osama bin Ahmed Janadi, president of the university, expressed their pride in the continuous efforts made by university employees to strengthen integration and positively impact society. They said the combined effort strengthened the status of the university at the local and international levels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Times Higher Education Impact Rankings The Saudi Electronic University (SEU)

Charities in Saudi Arabia compete to provide quality services to the needy

Charities in Saudi Arabia compete to provide quality services to the needy
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Programs include food, medicines, women’s empowerment initiatives
RIYADH: Charitable organizations in Saudi Arabia are racing to provide their services to beneficiaries through various means, especially during Ramadan.

While some foundations provide medicine free of charge to people with chronic diseases, others seek to empower women in small and micro businesses, with one association launching a social investment company in March.

Medicine Charitable Society (Dawaa) in Makkah aims to provide necessary medicines for about 3,000 poor and needy people during Ramadan, at a cost of nearly SR500,000 ($133,336).

Abdel Nasser Batouq, chairman of the society’s board of directors, said: “Currently, the charity foundation has five programs that include patients with kidney (issues), diabetes, digestive system (issues), brain and nerve (issues), hypertension, and cardiovascular patients, and we are working closely to create a program for oncology patients.”

The charity recently launched a service for delivering medicines to the homes of beneficiaries who do not have the ability to reach its headquarters.

The Family Building Center (Jana), in cooperation with the National Agricultural Co., launched the Natural Soap Program in Al-Jawf, which focused on training women to make natural soap according to high-quality specifications and standards.

Mahmoud Alshami, CEO of Jana, described the results as wonderful, “as the volume of production exceeded the market’s need and household sales reached more than SR40,000 per month.”

Jana is one of the programs of the Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Foundation for Development Finance, one of the charitable institutions affiliated with the Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Endowment, which is one of the largest endowments in the world.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Medicine Charitable Society (Dawaa) in Makkah aims to provide necessary medicines for about 3,000 poor and needy people during Ramadan, at a cost of nearly SR500,000 ($133,336).
  • The Family Building Center (Jana), in cooperation with the National Agricultural Co., launched the Natural Soap Program in Al-Jawf, which focused on training women to make natural soap according to high-quality specifications and standards.

The center has so far been able to support more than 180,000 women through 21 branches of the center spread around the Kingdom, with a cumulative loan portfolio estimated at SR1.8 billion, with a sustainability of more than 99 percent.

The Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation (Ghoroos) gives the month of Ramadan priority in its work, as special preparations are made for it several months in advance, said the foundation’s secretary-general, Abdul-Wahhab Al-Fayez.

The distribution of dates is one of the charitable programs that Ghoroos implements annually, “because it is a strategic national product linked to the history and culture of Saudi Arabia.

“One of its economic resources, the dates are one of the most important food sources and main meals for people in the region,” he explained.

Al-Fayez pointed out the diversity in the month of Ramadan, which extends to include a number of charitable works, including preparing its mosques for worshippers and those in repentance, securing Ramadan baskets for families in their homes, and paying some debts according to certain conditions.

Ghoroos established the Namaal Social Investment Co. in March 2022, and concluded several agreements, one of which is with the Red Sea Development Co., aiming to “promote the agricultural sector in the Red Sea Project area, provide various social and economic opportunities for the local community.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 charity Saudi Arabia

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga
Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Every year Ramadan comes with its activities and vibes that family and friends anticipate as it reminds them of traditions.

One of the most important events that usually happens during the holy month, especially in Gulf countries, is called Ghabga.

Ghabga gatherings take place at night during Ramadan, usually after Tarawih prayers or before sahoor. It consists of sharing the types of food that Ramadan is famous for.

The Ghabga is a long-standing Kuwaiti ritual that later spread to other Gulf nations. The word comes from the Arabic Ghubooq and refers to a late-night period before sahoor when people drink laban (fermented milk) and eat dates.

Ghadi Ibrahim, a Saudi citizen who hosts Ghabga, noted that the occasion normally involved family members and their in-laws. Friends and neighbors often join in too, and more recently other groups such as work colleagues have attended.

Ibrahim said: “Ghabga is usually on the last three weeks of Ramadan. We decorate the house in ancient heritage decoration from different regions. For example, our Ghabga was decorated with Najdi, Hijazi, southern, and eastern regional styles.

“Every person who visited us would bring any old dish, such as iced Vimto, balila (chickpeas), or a basket of jasmine blossoms necklaces. They also bring giveaways, such as traditional makeup including eyeliner and lipstick.”

With traditional songs, laughter fills homes as family members play old games and enjoy refreshments. As the holy month nears its end, Ghabga keeps alive through social communication.

(Supplied)

In recent years, large public Ghabga gatherings have been seen by some to erode the beauty and simplicity of the event.

“It’s true that after the coronavirus pandemic and not gathering for two years, people went an extra mile to create a luxury style for Ghabga. But this was not the purpose of Ghabga because it should remind us of the simple old days,” Ibrahim added.

Nouf Al-Hayazi, another citizen who enjoys hosting Ghabga, said social media had affected how people perceived the event.

“Ghabga is an essential thing in Ramadan. It gives a beautiful atmosphere in terms of sensing old times, combining the past and the present, and bringing together loved ones.

“It brings the family together, we like to make a competition about who wore the best traditional outfit, and it reminds us of our past and the beautiful and simple things that our ancestors lived through.

“However, because social media has made everyone addicted to taking pictures and posting, people started to exaggerate by inviting many people, making it look more like a small wedding with high-end cakes and decorations,” Al-Hayazi added.

Model Bella, a mother of five, said Ghabga has lost its vibe.

“It lost its prestige when people began to make Ghabqa throughout Ramadan. For example, if there is a group of 10 people, each day, one of them hosts Ghabga, so the point of it becomes boring and becomes a showoff of which one’sGhabga was the best and, of course, to record it and post it on social media.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022

